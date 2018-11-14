Michael B. Jordan’s really peeved that black women believe he only dates white women

Michael B Jordan is one of GQ’s Men of the Year, a well-deserved title. MBJ has been turning in great work for years, but 2018 really did take him next-level, mostly because of Black Panther. What I like about MBJ is that he’s a man with a plan – he really has concrete goals for how he’s going to take over Hollywood and become a combination of Will Smith, Tom Cruise and Leo DiCaprio. Those are the three aspirations he named to GQ, and yet… he’s never heard of Leo’s P-ssy Posse? Damn, bro. Catch up on your late ‘90s and early ‘00s gossip. You can read the full GQ piece here. Some highlights:
When asked why Leo DiCaprio is one of his inspirations, and whether it has anything to do with the P-ssy Posse: “P-ssy Posse? Woooooooow. That’s…your words not mine, man,” Jordan says, putting his hands up, professing zero awareness of DiCaprio’s once lascivious circle of ’90s-era pals. “I didn’t even know that existed. Cool name… Leo. Patient. Makes great choices. Has an air of elusiveness.”
He wants to be more elusive: “One of his famous quotes is, like, ‘Why would I pay to see you on the weekend if I can see you every day during the week?’ ” Jordan is paraphrasing Denzel Washington, who was actually paraphrasing Sidney Poitier, but the point is simple: A star ought to cultivate a sense of inaccessibility. “I didn’t want it to be like, ‘Oh, there’s Mike again.’ I want it to be like, ‘Oh sh-t—Mike’s here.’ ”
He insists he’s single: “My career is awesome. It is going great. There’s other places in my life that I’m f–king lacking at. I’m very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of ‘em. My personal life is not. I don’t really know what dating is… But it’s like, I could meet you, right now, boom, right here. Me and you sitting here chilling, whatever. Meal, whatever. Somebody could be over there, see this. And all of a sudden, you’re my girl now…. So then they’re going to talk about you, they’re going to find out who you are. They’re gonna find out what your Instagram is, they’re going to find us in that. And all the fan club and everybody else is going to find out who you are, and now you and I are forever associated with one another. So now, how do you go anywhere normal, chill, just getting to know somebody that you just met, that you may not—may or may not—hit it off at all? That part of dating is tough.”
It bothers him that black women think he only dates white women: “Like, damn. Of all the places that I’m getting this, it’s coming from here?”
On his quotes about the lack of black mythology and black folklore: “I meant we don’t have black mythologies and folklore that’s on the big screen and small screen, period,” he tells me, emphasizing the part of the quote that was missing when it went viral. “And I want to help bring those to the masses, the same stories, bedtime stories, that I was being told of Anansi the Spider and the story of Hannibal and Mansa Musa and all these historical figures!”
There was a big section devoted to the “does MBJ only date white women?” question, and it’s clear that it really bugs him that there is that perception. It really bugs him that black women clown him whenever there are new batches of photos with MBJ hanging out with “a boatful of Beckys” or, you know, Kendall Jenner. I take him at his word that he likes and dates women of all races, even though I know some of his public statements on the matter are just that: public positioning so he retains a wide fanbase of women of all races who are united in lust for MBJ.
Hollywood is getting better for creators of color, @michaelbjordan says, "because we're starting to realize our worth more." Hear one of our four #GQMOTY cover stars talk about building intergenerational wealth (and how much fun he's going to have writing his will)
Photos courtesy of GQ.
Hummmm
“Me Thinks the gentleman doth protest too much” Many BW Myself included don’t care but he certainly seems to , he keeps bringing it up everytime he has an interview
Considering that a great deal of high profile black men only date white/white adjacent , why is it that only some get any flack for it ??
He Needs to stop talking now as he is dangerously close to Taye Diggs territory with the navel gazing , projection, chips on the shoulder mixed in with some good old misogynoir and entitlement to BW coins and or well wishes
He is handsome, but that dog is EVERYRTHING! That’s all I’ve got lol
The problem is that he low key insulted black women repeatedly for years before realizing that they were part of his base. Now he seems desperate.
No he didn’t
Yes, he did and he did it multiple times.
Mogul, please provide examples then.
You know that google is just a few clicks away, right? Mogul isn’t your research assistant.
But she made a claim, now it’s on her/him to back it up.
Mogul made a connection that you disagree with, now it’s up to you and whoever else disagrees to fact check.
That’s. Not. How. It. Works.
How what works – the comments section of Celebitchy? This isn’t a court of law, stop making people do work for you.
@Athyrmose; @Eto;
I did Google and couldn’t find anything except for articles where MBJ has had to defend himself for simply being pictured with white women. I’m not accusing either of you of lying but I think if you’re going to accuse someone of discrimination, you should back it up.
He’s good friends with Jamie Foxx that also never admits to only dating white women but he does. Both Jamie’s baby mamas are white and of course his girlfriend of the last 5 years is white (Katie Holmes). I understand why they do this. The amount of horrible comments on the shade room Instagram about Katie and Jamie was eye opening to me. A lot of black women really hate when a famous black man dates a white women. I don’t get that. You should be allowed to date whatever race you want without getting hate. Taye Diggs got the same hate for being married to Idnia Menzel
As just one black woman, it is not black men dating white women that is the issue. It is the black men who will have nothing to do with black women and who go so far as to ignore them. I think as a non woman of color you don’t understand because you have been told since birth that you fit and belong in this world. Black women through history have been alternately abused and used (by slave masters), looked upon as a workhorse or completely ignored. The anger comes from our own men treating us the same way that the “white man” has treated us through history. Add to that, the black woman is assigned a lot of negative stereotypes in this society, “the baby mama, the angry black woman, etc.”. We aren’t angry, we are hurt and want to be loved and seen just like every other woman. Again, this is one black woman’s view.
I totally understand that but why hate on the women they are dating and not just the men themselves? I don’t think Jamie sees block women as less than. Well I hope not but I’ve never got that vibe. I just think he has a thing for white women. Just like the Kardashian’s have a thing for black men. If both are good people in the relationship I don’t believe anyone should get hate for who they are dating.
If I could give your comment a standing ovation I would. You have encapsulated what it’s like as a black woman. Especially in America.
@Caitlin-No one hates white women. This isn’t about them. This is about a certain type of black man who doesn’t know anything about black women (which they will never admit) and say negative things about them any chance they get. Black women don’t do that to them or white women, which is something he should think about.
Thank you, ValiantlyVarnished. . Peace and blessings.
@Gigi white women will never understand this because they are seen as more desirable mates. Black women and Asian men are seen as the least desirable in terms of dating. You can look at any commercial, magazine cover and see that white women have always been put on a pedestal in terms of beauty and status. If a black woman even embraces her skin or hair texture she is made to feel less than, like “how dare you not conform to the European standard of beauty” where I live dating is difficult because most of the black men are only seen interested in dating white women or a light skinned black woman.
@BLUESKY, Yes! To everything you said.
Agree +1000
I checked his instagram and he does post photos of black women and promotes the work they do (including activists).
So, it’s incorrect to say that he ignores black women and wants nothing to do with them.
I’m Palestinian and I see the same behavior with a lot of Arab men.
@LYDIA, his mama is black so we know he deals with black women on some level, so what’s your point? Another one who misses the point. “Reclaiming my time, reclaiming my time.”
Great comment Gigi! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽You guys should check out the latest Lena waithe produced shows. Waithe is doing great work particularly for black women by writing for and casting for all kinds of black women. She’s more culturally important than these male black movie stars that are just about themselves and their movie stardom, imo.
@GIGI If you made your point without saying something that is easily proven false, I would only have agreed with it.
Apologies. I meant to post in the comment thread below.
I don’t agree with the hate they get for dating white women but I can understand the hurt it stems from. There are a lot of black men out there who see being with a white woman as some sort of status symbol and they will criticize, demean and dehumanize black women just for living while praising white women. It’s disgusting and draining. There are a lot of black women who don’t see dating outside their race as an option so for them white women are limiting their options for partners and “taking away their men” in a sense. Personally I never limited my options in a partner based on race or ethnicity, I find men of all backgrounds attractive 🤷🏾♀️
@Lydia she never said Michael was one of the black men who ignores black women or made any claim that he doesn’t promote the work of black women, you’re reaching and not comprehending the salient points being made. A general statement was made in an effort to explain why black women are hurt by black men who exclusively date white women while disparaging black women at the same time. We’re talking about self loathing and white supremacy but you keep missing that because you’re focus is on the wrong thing.
@Tanesha. She didn’t in her first post (though why talk about that in a post about him if you’re not talking about him?). She did, however, make it clear in her reply to my first post that she was talking about him as well.
I agree with the points being made about black women being treated badly and with disrespect by way too many people.
Still waiting on LYDIA to have a point.
@Lydia she didn’t say that at all in any of her comments. She’s speaking on that issue because Caitlin Bruce said ” A lot of black women really hate when a famous black man dates a white women. I don’t get that.” I’m not sure you fully understood what she was saying based on your responses, they seem way out of left field honestly.
@GIGI and Tanesha, so you both agree that he doesn’t ignore black women and it’s untrue that he doesn’t want anything to do with black women?
Glad we all agree.
Still wondering who GIGI was talking about when she mentioned ‘he’ in her first reply to me, though.
@Lydia I’d appreciate it if you didn’t put words in my mouth, I never spoke on Michael period and I don’t know whether or not he’s interested in black women or if he’s ignoring us because I don’t pay attention to him honestly. I don’t know the man, don’t follow his dating life and don’t keep up with his social media because I don’t care enough about him to do any of that. I do find it rather interesting that he says he’s only ever been seen out with women who aren’t black and I do think he’s been quite defensive when asked about dating black women. Why are you so hung up on that of all the things we discussed?
@Tanesha, I would appreciate it if you didn’t put words in my mouth. I never said I have an issue with ‘All’ the things you have discussed. In fact, I already made it clear that I agree with a lot of what GIGI said.
I have an issue with making it seem that Michael B Jordan ignores black women and wants nothing to do with them, when that’s clearly not true.
@TANESHA86, at this point sis, we are just going to have to move passed this LYDIA person. Not really sure what her issue is or what she is playing at. Some folks just want to be contrary just for the sake of being contrary. Thank you so much for expressing yourself so brilliantly in all your posts.
@GIGI look at the post just above yours to see what the issue is.
Michael B Jordan does not ignore black women. It’s also untrue that he wants nothing to do with them.
@Lydia I see now what the problem is, you lack reading comprehension which would be funny if it weren’t so sad. I said OF all the things we discussed why are you so hung up on a point no one ever even argued. One of two things must be true: you’re either trolling hence the intellectually dishonest strawman or you really don’t understand what we’re saying.
The reason is this: white supremacy has made black men believe that in order to be accepted at the table with other white men, their women have to be white. The ultimate prize for some black men to be viewed at as successful, is walking into white spaces with a white woman on his arm. It’s not in black women’s heads. it’s how we’ve been treated for a long time. As the great Ertha Kitt said, during her affair with Harry Belafonte, he told her a black woman can’t do a damn thing for his career. Take a look at most massively successful black men They aren’t with black women. Or they leave their original black wife for new golden Becky. It’s a long history of black women feeling belittled, thrown away by black men when years ago, their asses would’ve been hanging from a tree just for looking at these white women.
IKNOW, you speak the truth.
That’s not true about successful black men only being with white women. See: Will & Jada Smith, Denzel and Paulette Washington, as much as I can’t stand either of them Beyonce and Jay Z, Steph and Aeysha Curry and the biggest example…Barack and Michelle Obama.
Do white men approve this?
@Caitlin Bruce you clearly don’t “totally understand”. Your view of Jamie and MBJ are through the lens of a white woman. You have no idea how he either of them see black women. But MBJ has certainly given black women a strong idea of how he feels about us with things he has said in the past that were disparaging about black women. THAT and the fact that literally every woman he has been seen out with has been white gives us a strong idea about how he feels about us. The same goes for Jamie. Also when a black man has a preference of ONLY dating white women it is usually connected to deep-seated internalized racial bias. Mainly because white women are held up as the standard of beauty. They see being with a white woman as an “achievement”.
Great comment. Standing “O” for you as well.
@Dani no one said ONLY she said MANY successful black men pursue white women. Folks are reading to respond and not to understand, good grief.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, you can’t mention one side of the issue without mentioning the actions of those men. These men use their platform to denigrate black women, they do this which influence the public opinion about black women. And those white women take from those comments that they’re superior to black women, and they start disrespecting black women because they know no one will defend black women (look at the Kardashians). Black women get enough denigration from other races without their own counterparts who are famous, publicly belittling black women. While black women, never talk or act like that towards. Famous black women make sure to use their platform to uplift black women no matter who their dating. When a famous black women is dating a man of a different race, the internet call them bedw3nch3s
….and don’t forget, black men who exclusively date white women are still vocal about why black women (who they despise) can’t date men of other races. It’s sick.
I just want to let y’all know that I appreciate that you’re taking the time to explain a perspective that exists outside my bubble.
Thank you.
The only thing that I’ll add to the excellent comments of Gigi, VV, BlueSky and others is that no one hated Taye Diggs because of his white wife. His white wife was the best thing about him. This BW and others I know of disliked him because HE seemed to think that dislike for his white wife was the only thing holding him back and that BW were the perpetrators as opposed to his attitude, arrogance, and general corniness.
Agreed, I still love Idina Menzel and to this day I’m still mad about the way he dogged her. Black women were mad at Taye because of Taye, not his wife.
@ Caitlin
Nope Taye Diggs gets hate BECAUSE Of Taye Diggs
He was unknown when he got his start in “Stella Got her Groove back ” a movie seen mainly due to BW , Angela Bassett . Whoopi and Terry (author)
BW started to give him props and in one of his very first TV (BET)interviews , he was met with a studio audience of BW cheering and shouting and giving him nothing but love.The interviewer asked” If he was seeing anyone ” ( standard question for upcoming actor /heartthrob ) Tayes response was to condescendingly respond “Yes but they may not like it “‘ accompanied with a dismissive wave of his hand towards the BW in the audience
This was BEFORE anyone knew him or who he was dating he was already being insultive and projecting issues on to BW where there were none
His entire career from the start has been on the backs of BW including Shonda Rimes casting him in Private Practice when his star was diminishing yet he never misses an opportunity to disparage BW just a few:
1) Preemptively Blame BW for hate mail sent to high profile IR couples only for FBI to nab some old white man in Alabama for it
2) Cosigning remarks a rapper Slim thug made about BW being no good
3) Blaming BW for the cancellation of his TV Show because of his wife , ignoring that Black men , White men , White women and others didn’t watch it either
This last point also speaks to an underlying issue with these men they are free to date whomever SIMILARLY BW are free to support whomever but many of them disparage and reject BW, yet feel entitled to BW support and coins …Go figure
I thought Jamie was gay and he just finds it easier to have arrangements with these assorted white women re paternity/kids. Less complicated. That’s why he never acknowledges the women as his anything or goes anywhere with them in public. I thought they were more or less surrogates. He takes his daughter Corinne(?) everywhere. No one else.
Cleo2…you ain’t wrong! I figured that, too. DIdn’t Katt Williams recently out him? I know every male celebrity gets gay rumours, but I ran into Jaimie once and he def gave me “that” kind of look.
Date a black woman and put the argument to rest.
I have no love for him. I always go back to that comment he made about how he wouldn’t respect a woman who slept with HIM on the first date. So he’s fine bedding someone, but then SHE’S the one he wouldn’t respect? He seems to be a pretty clear-cut misogynist.
Oh, no, he said that? Nooo! I hate men like that. It’s like well you were there too. It kills me how some of these men who sleep around insist on an innocent “good girl” . Thesee men are not innocent, they slept around, how are you going to insult a woman for the same things you do? Another reason I’m glad I’m married. I would sleep with a guy, thinking he liked me too and after, never see them again. I’m 42 but if my husband and I were to get divorced i feel like i would never want to date again. It was hell. Noncommittal men, men who thought i was too old. Even though though we were both in our 30s. Men who thought i needed to lose weight. Then i lost weight, got told i didn’t have an ass, now i am too skinny. Etc etc, dating was hell to me.
God, people are the worst. That’s all such bullsh!t. I feel the same way; if something happened to my person, I’d be single forever.
He actually probably does date black women, but yet, somehow only seems to be photographed with white women.
Ding, ding, ding: Thank you!!!! I was waiting for this to be pointed out.
Good point
Why does it matter who he dates? If he’s happy then I don’t see a problem.
It doesn’t matter to me but it must matter to him because he keeps bringing it up. I think he does protest too much at this point.
May we take a moment to admire that breathtakingly beautiful and happy canine posing with MBJ?
I have a feeling he’s another one of those brothers who don’t have any idea what black women think.
I’m sure it bugs him, but there is a reason black women feel that way. He’s only been seen with non-black women publicly. Is it anyone’s business who he dates? No. This issue is bigger and deeper than Michael B. Jordan. Black women have felt/been slighted by successful black men for a very long time. I’m sure the reason why it bothers him is because black women are his base. Let’s see how he feels if his star rises to the Will Smith or Denzel stratosphere.
True, true. But, black men have a colorism problem, so the issue goes beyond just white women. If they do date or are romantically linked with a black woman it’s never one that is their skintone or darker.
Now, of course, everyone can see whomever the ‘f’ they want to. However, I think the issue is the historical and societal issues with colorism and misogynoir that brings up debate and polemic. And to be truthful, it’s a pattern that is so prevalent that it’s hard not to see pathology in it.
I think, as a black women myself, that when black women joke about his exclusive love of white women, that they are just joking. No one is going to lose sleep over it. BUT, we are aware of many black men that hate a handful of black women, so they close themselves off to all black women forever. Those self hating black men can kick rocks. To generalize that all black women are mean or loud or ugly is perpetuating white supremacy.
Yes! As I said above, this issue is way bigger than who this man dates. It’s about white supremacy and how some black men prop it up.
As a Black woman, I respect that whatever his dating choices are- they’re none of my Business. I am not diminished by who he’s seen with.
It doesn’t diminish me either but nothing wrong with calling it like it is. He is really pressed for people to know he dates black women, why is that? He protests too much at this point.
Welp…racism and self-loating has all sorts of blowback…and WAY TOO MANY BLACK MEN…denigrated Black women to justify their racial romantic choices….(yea…I’m looking at Michael “Bae”…FOR A REASON)…
So…he just gotta deal…and be happy that Black women are STILL giving him dollars…and keep his mouth shut cause that flow can STOP…in a heartbeat…
Agree
Don’t know what to tell you, dude. You got that reputation for a reason. Black women have enough issues without having their own men degrade them.
Boom!!!! Yes, girl.
Thank you!
This thread is 👌👌👌.
I don’t think he wants to date anyone. Period. I do think chances are he is hooking up with more white women than woc if we assume photographs can be a random QC of his dating pool.
However, his line about how he won’t get into a relationship because it would ruin her life reads hollow to me. I think he likes to be a free agent but wants to keep his fan base happy (and expand his brand). I don’t think there’s anything wrong with wanting to be single; better to be single if you can’t commit. But saying I dont date because I love my work and fans too much is much more mini-van friendly. Hes been upping his PR game, and I think his brand will continue to grow and grow.
I don’t know him too well aside from Black panther, but has he ever dated or been seen with a black woman? The pictures I’ve seen it’s always a white woman. The media has the power to portray you a certain way though so I honestly don’t know either way.
Oh look MB Jordan has a movie coming out, let me cater to the majority of my fan base again. I know he hates speaking about how he dates all women but not really. He can date who he wants to date but own that! You don’t want to date us but you will gladly take black women money for your projects. We don’t hear a peep out of him about dating until he had a movie coming out!
We’ve seen this song and dance before Mr Jordan when Black Panther was released. I didn’t see that movie multiple times because you said you like chocolate, vanilla and strawberry milk! I saw it to support Chadwick, Angela and the other actors and most importantly Ryan Coogler. I’ll see Creed 2 to support Ryan and Tesssa.
Per Andrew Gilllum “ A hot dog will holler”
I would love to match make him with Yara Shahidi!! She seems like such an amazing young woman! They would be a power couple.
Yara is BAE! I love that young woman. I also love MBJ, but she’s too good for him. He’s only interested in having sex and this point, he doesn’t want a real relationship. On top of that, Yara just turned 18 and he’s over 30. He comments on her pics all the time though! He’s always calling her a young queen.
I had zero idea she was so young?! Ops! LOL Amazing actress and so passionate about social change! On a superficial level her style is out of this world and she’s gorgeous, and on a deep level she’s just an amazing human!
As a black woman, I don’t care who you date but I take note of it for future reference on a personal level. I’ve seen this happen with friends/acquaintance and for me – depending on the situation, it does denote some sort of self loathing. And I think it goes both ways, meaning black men or black women do it. I do believe its something you can work out, recognise and come to terms with, but that kind of self awareness takes time. And given that this is primarily a US situated discussion it seems to happen in the AA community alone, but as someone who lives outside of a eurocentric society I’ve seen this type of self loathing manifested in other ethnicities too. Please don’t @ me too much, this is just my observations based on people I know – nothing I’ve read.
And yet here he is playing the victim! Blaming Black women for his actions and his open behavior! I don’t want him anywhere near a Black woman. He is a piece of freaking work. Let him have what he wants. Thank u, next.
Amen
Ugh, I wish he would stop speaking for black women.
As a black woman I do not care who he or anyone else dates. Sheesh, people sure do love to speak for us, over us, about us, and behind us, huh.
If you don’t care about race when it comes to dating you would not end up statistically with many black people when the avegrage in US is about 10% and bound to be much less in Hollywood and entertainment business where he would meet people because there is less roles for black women. So it could easily appear he avoids dating black women if he just does not think skin color and just randomly dates.
Then again I don’t know how much he dates people, I have not paid attention. If he is a big ladies man and there are hundreds they would be bond to be some black women he dates.
