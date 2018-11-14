Melania Trump is trying to get a woman on the National Security Council fired

This is such a weird story. What do we really know about Melania Trump, especially when it comes to her severely lacking FLOTUS work? We know she’s lazy. We know she does very few political/campaign appearances. We know she loves clothes. We know she’s petty AF, especially when it comes to beefing with Ivanka Trump. We know she loves to dress up in colonialist costumes. Well, add something else to the list of what we know: her small East Wing office staff will totally try to throw their weight around the West Wing to get someone fired on Trump’s National Security Council. And of course the beef is completely petty, something about a plane seat, lies and Melania’s trip to Africa?
A feud with the first lady’s office is expected to cost a senior national security adviser her job after she sparred with East Wing staff and other key members of the Trump administration. The dispute spilled into public view in extraordinary fashion on Tuesday when the first lady’s office released a statement calling for deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel’s ouster as reports surfaced that President Donald Trump would fire the official. A White House official confirmed to CNN that Trump has told people that Ricardel will be fired. But the official said she has been given some time to clear out her desk. It was not immediately clear when she would officially make her exit.
“It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that (Ricardel) no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House,” the first lady’s communications director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Tuesday. The statement amounted to a stunning public rebuke by a first lady of a senior official serving in her husband’s administration. It came after reports surfaced earlier Tuesday indicating Ricardel would be pushed out of her post after less than seven months on the job.
Reflecting the fast-moving nature of the events, soon after a Wall Street Journal report surfaced Tuesday afternoon alleging Ricardel was fired and escorted off the White House grounds, a senior White House official denied the story to reporters. The official said Ricardel was still in her office Tuesday afternoon. The official declined to speculate further about Ricardel’s future in the administration.
Her departure would leave national security adviser John Bolton without one of his key allies in the administration, a deputy who has also shared his penchant for bureaucratic infighting. It was those sharp elbows that sources said led to the first lady’s stinging statement, with Ricardel most recently feuding with members of the first lady’s staff over her trip to Africa. One person familiar with the matter said Ricardel quarreled with the first lady’s staff over seating on the plane and use of National Security Council resources. A White House official accused Ricardel of being dishonest about the feud and subsequently leaking stories to try to cover her behavior.
“One person familiar with the matter said Ricardel quarreled with the first lady’s staff over seating on the plane and use of National Security Council resources…” Wait, what? Was Ricardel the national-security adviser tasked with traveling to Africa with Melania’s people, and did the beef stem from that? Was it just about a plane seat? What’s with Melania wanting to use National Security Council resources? This is so confusing. Anyway, remember the time Michelle Obama publicly scolded a member of her husband’s national security team and publicly encouraged her husband to fire that person? Oh, wait, that never happened! WTF is up with Melania’s office, and how pissed is Melania going to be if Trump doesn’t fire Ricardel?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
It was reported last night that she was fired. And if you look at some videos of Ricardel at Trump events, she is absolutely beaming at him. Methinks she might be having an affair with Trump (or at least trying to) and that’s the reason for this public shaming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
By that measure Mike Pence must be having an affair with him too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only with Mother’s permission
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol. yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaaaa…oh my god! Thanks for the laugh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree! Getting weird affair vibes here. Though Ricardel doesn’t seem to be his type (older, professional accomplished, etc). Still….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a picture of her and thought, “No way!” But then the more I think of it, the more she looks like an older Ivanka. Which means it’s possible. Which is gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she is is of Croatian descent…and we all know he likes us, women from the Easter Block 🤢
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ricardel Is John Bolton’s attack dog! And apparently she’s very aggressive pushing his agenda and quite a B*tch to anyone that get’s in her way.
This is again likely another situation where The Dump is too inept to do it himself sines he’s off sulking and bursting out in anger at staff. Mel has probably been tasked to do something since apparently the White House is in even more disarray than ever right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eew. Just looking at him makes me want to spew. 🤢
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand this. Why would First Lady have a power to fire someone in the Administration? I mean I do get that this bunch operates like a gang and they think the Office of the President is their family bussiness, but what are the grounds for her to do that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On the grounds that her husband is the boss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a stunning power grab by a First Lady and her staff. Whatever the quarrel, this should obviously have been handled behind the scenes between Malaria and her Dipshit husband. However, neither of them have any sense of dignity or restraint, and I guess the East Wing staff doesn’t either. It is especially galling that the target of all this is a Senior National Security Advisor. What’s next? Malaria firing members of the Cabinet? What will Ivanka do to be perceived as being as powerful? How angry is John Bolton right now, to have one of his senior staff treated this way? WTF was going on that Malaria’s staff wanted the use of “National Security Council resources?” How will we all survive more years of the Orange tyrant”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re doing lots of creative bookkeeping so they can brag that they spend less than the Obama’s did in certain areas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. It’s incredible that instead of just telling her staff to inform the appropriate people that she wanted this woman fired, she issued a PUBLIC statement. It was so unnecessarily dramatic and petty.
How a first lady could influence security advisors is beyond me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that FLOTUS believes Ricardel is leaking gossip about her. If this is the case I would fire her rear end too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t have the power. She’s seizing the power. She’s asserting the power simply as the wife of a wannabe autocrat. Imelda Marcos is her role model. If the advisor violated the terms of her position, they could simply fire her without needing to make a public statement of humiliation. The way they word it is autocratic — “not worthy of the honor of…”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She COULD have the power, if it was a position she knew anything about. Like say, the Plastic Surgeon General.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t. And Congress investigated Hillary Clinton, one of the many investigations into her, when allegations arose that she fired the White House Travel staff, who were people a good deal lower on the chain of command than a deputy security adviser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nancy Reagan had people in her husband’s Administration fired all the time–even Cabinet members.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not true. Last night CNN and MSNBC we’re comparing how the two first ladies’ handled this issue. In Washington Nancy is known to have forced out chief of staff Donald Regan. It was all behind the scenes. Nancy’s office didn’t release any public statement, and it never came to the attention of the general public to my knowledge.
They only spoke of this well known incident. If Nancy also had problems with other staffers or cabinet members, it doesn’t appear to be noteworthy as the conflict with cos Regan. So to the point, Nancy never had any “public” conflicts with WH staff or cabinet appointees. She never “publicly” assert authority on anyone either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nancy Reagan wielded an enormous amount of influence in the White House, including staffing decisions, but it was all done behind closed doors. She would never, ever have let it become this public – what she wanted was settled and done before it hit the gossip columns. Her staff never made a public statement about wanting anyone fired. It just happened and the speculation about the reasons was never confirmed or denied.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s no getting around the fact that a FLOTUS will have a certain degree of power with their position given their relationship to the president, but they typically do that work behind closed doors. Choosing to make a public announcement of it is a major power play, that kind that should disturb everybody for its implications about either the lack of control Trump has over his staff/family or make us wary of what is the ultimate goal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another reputable outlet (I forget which) said that the woman is abusive to her own staff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone’s a bit jelly.
In that 2nd photo, Melania out oranges Trump – she must have stolen his makeup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that’s the first thing I noticed…how ORANGE she is…how do people think this looks good?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they both spend way too much time on a tanning bed (which would explain those while circles around Bigley’s eyes from the goggles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that’s not what a tanning bed does, though. I’ve used a tanning bed back in my tanning days and all it does is mimic the actual sun, so your skin does actually get darker like it would in the sun.
THIS is a spray “tan”, aka PAINT but it always comes out making people look orange. and yes, those are what the white circles are from. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? JFC this whole friggin family and their obsession with spray tans smdh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. She’s in full-on Oompa Loompa territory here. Yuck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that (Ricardel) no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House,”
NO ONE in this administration deserves the honor of serving in the White House. This is one of those times I wish you COULD get struck down by lightning for telling such a disgusting lie. The rank hypocrisy is so nauseating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With that much lightning striking the White House, we’d have no more historic building left at all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, right? I was stunned upon reading this yesterday and sickened that these people are running roughshod through the WH and the administration. It’s still just a travesty beyond belief to me, every day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congress investigated when Hillary Clinton was accused of getting members of the travel staff fired, none of whom were Deputy Advisers. Convinced more and more that Melanoma is a Putin operative. And they quarreled over resources? So, Ricardel prevented her from wasting even more money on that Indiana Jones cosplay?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder when these people will see that working at this white house will not end well for anyone. Jeff Sessions (that evil little elf), left a career in the Senate to be humiliated for almost 2 years by the man he endorsed for president – and he was the first “serious” republican to endorse trump. No one gets out unscathed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rick Wilson has a book to that effect. (I’m in the line for it at the library).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#ETTD
Everything Trump Touches Dies
If you like Rick, you should check out his appearances on the podcast With Friends Like These. I don’t always agree with him (obvs-he’s a conservative), but I still find him to be very thoughtful and his snark is outmatched.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ETTD is a great book. This entire story is insane. Another book this administration is reminding me of is “Lord of the Flies” gah the incompetence of this entire crew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard she was fired last night. Typical impolite Trump behavior to announce it in public that she wanted her fired instead of being polite and decent to discuss it with Donnie in private. Will Melania buy her a coat that says “I really don’t work here anymore, do u?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Nobody works here anymore, would you?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think as time goes by, we will see more of the bitch Melania, as opposed to the demure figure standing in the background. She married that POS for more than his money (99% $). A birds of a feather kind of situation. They deserve each other. Seriously, this family is disgraceful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she arrived at her citizenship in the United States illegally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And her parents became American citizens through chain migration, which Trump and his supporters want to end so no other foreigners can do it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, I used to believe she was an abused wife and thus was not necessarily locomoting on her own wishes. I’m done now. She’s a nut like her husband, full stop (although I do believe he is also abusive – that seems perfect behavior for scum like him).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this was a prime time soap, there might have been some major disagreement(s) between Melania’s staff and Mira. Furious about this, Melania stormed into 45’s office and demanded that he do something about that woman. He answers, eyes still glued on the television watching Fox and friends “ Why should I do anything? Not my problem” then 45 takes a sip of a Diet Coke
Melania leans in, her hand crushing a empty Big Mac container on the TV tray. “ Darling, either you do something or I accidently on purpose leak some information regarding some late night meetings you have had with certain staff members and overseas bank accounts or shall I tell CNN about your BFF with the initials VP?
Yes, this is fiction, but there is certainly more to this story
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yah I want to care but it’s like, one silly b#tch is fighting with another silly b#tch in the white house. theyre both evil. Melania has no business trying to screw with national security because of a petty argument about seats on a plane on her pointless junket to Africa. Im sure, as awful interpersonally as this advisor sounds, she does actual work and by all accounts is actually experienced at her job, and the first lady should be nowhere near national security personnel decisions. But at the same time, this advisor is a Bolton acolyte, a neocon and has obviously not learned how to win friends and influence people. Yet more evidence of the goddamn clown car this administration is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember the weird message allegedly coming from Melania when she had disappeared for a while? Sounded like Donald.
I wonder if this is something similar. It came from her office, not directly from her. Maybe The Donald wants to cast this as “she made my wife cry” to appease John Bolton while getting rid of her for some other reason. Bolton brought her into the deputy position and has apparently considered her as an important ally.
This is really so strange, we should be thinking of alternative interpretations rather than just taking it at face value. I know you all love to hate Melania, but this seems outside her normal pattern. But she does follow orders from the Orange Maroon she married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That would actually make sense. I do not get the sense that Melania cares about her husband cheating (I mean, would you?).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its more like you want to make Melania the victim she not. She has proven time and time again what type of nasty, racist unethical person she is. Yet you keep making excuses for it.
Just like people who wanted Jennifer Lawrence to be one of Harvey Weinstein “couch girls”. No matter how many times she said nothing ever happened people still want to believe that it did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes jwoolman. Ricardel Is John Bolton’s attack dog. She aggressively pressures others to push Bolton’s agenda through. She’s very disliked by many in White House because of her hostile approach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree! Distracting from his actions and pointing the finger somewhere else is Trump’s favorite tactic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The public deserves to know how much the family is spending (and earning from their properties) that comes from taxpayers.
Also, the count is now 27 months since she promised to come clean with her own immigration docs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IIRC I read their properties made something like $82 million from the midterms. They benefit all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They have finally found a way to make their various properties profitable, haven’t they.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing puts the banana in Banana Republic more than a Third Lady trying to get rid of people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My take is that this person disrespected the 1st Lady’s staff and she considered that as disrespect to her. If that was the case, I can’t blame her for that. I personally wouldn’t accept that an underling of my husband attempt to undermine my authority either. And after making a very public example of what happens why you try that, it won’t happen again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are ways to handle those situations and make a statement without creating a public spectacle. These people just have no tact or grace, simple as that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Firing is enough; autocrats are more likely to want to make public examples of people. It shouldn’t be all about ‘disrespect’ to people, rather to performance of the job. And we have yet to hear if this staffer did not perform her job to expectations and in keeping with the requirements of government-funded public service.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What authority does the First Lady have over the government that could be undermined???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“authority”? SHE HAS NO AUTHORITY. she has *status* as the FLOTUS, but she DOES NOT HAVE AUTHORITY.
and the woman fired was not just some “underling”, like an intern or “executive assistant”, she was a FREAKIN’ NSA advisor!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering literally everything that’s happened before, this doesn’t bother me. Ricardel is a true Trump believer like zealot level so to see her get fired by his wife is mildly amusing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry, but they’re all such trash. Literally, just the definition of trash. Think if you lived in an upscale neighborhood and people behaved like this. They’d be THAT family left out of the homeowners society meanings, yeah?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, as someone said on twitter yesterday, they’re like the Beverly Hillbillies, but evil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. Me and my mom were talking about this yesterday. Actually mom specifically said the Beverly Hillbillies, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t remember where I read it, but someone said that in some ways, this is great. Not a First Lady overstepping, but this undercuts Bolton badly and puts Mattis on better footing. And with Mattis being the only person who literally seems to be holding America’s crow’s nest together, good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But this woman Is a deputy security advisor not a hair dresser. It’s demeaning for the first lady’s office to call for the firing of a public official. Why doesn’t Melania call for the firing of Bolton or any male on the security team and see how that goes with the base! More Banana Republic tactics from this family of grifters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/13/opinions/melania-trumps-dangerous-move-kayyem/index.html
good take here
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump (nor Melania) can go after Bolton without paying a price. Dump needs Bolton to keep his base secure. This has been the case all along.
My take is that since the midterms didn’t turn out that well for the Dump, he and his family (Ivanka), are tired of putting up with Bolton’s attack dog among them. Apparently, Mela Ricardel really puts the screws to everyone to push Bolton’s agenda. So if it’s still not wise to go directly after Bolton (yet), going after a lesser, undesirable player seems a reasonable play that may not have too many consequences with his base.
No it should not be Melania publicly trying to do this. It sounds like big-D is especially useless right now. So either he or Ivanka* probably decided to have M. leak this “story” so it seems like problems with Ricardel originate with Melania. He is such a coward, but that’s nothing new.
Overall it’s good they’ve cut down some of Bolton’s power and influence in the WH now that more appointees will be likely be leaving i.e. J Kelly and friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tend to think that when the “office of the first lady” releases a statement Melanoma hears about it at the same time we do. In other words, it’s all coming from her staff and has nothing to do with her. I truly don’t believe she is anything other that a vacuous, shallow moron who just wants to be left alone to go to the spa, play dress up and read fashion magazines. She REALLY doesn’t care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought that maybe she is the one who leaked how much Melania’s day trip cost? Remember that story? She didn’t even stay overnight at some hotel and the bill was insane?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that wasn’t leaked-it was pulled out by a FOIA request.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah, okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mother of God. The first fembot smiles like a shark.
But most importantly, what is this story truly distracting us from?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
whoever her replacement is. there’s always room for worse. She at least had some evil bona fides. her replacement might be a party planner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatever is going on with this, I’m sure it’s not what we’re being told. I’ve always thought that Melania is just an employee of the Trump family… Maybe she has more power? Hmm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or she’s making a power play, which just goes to show you how dangerously out of control that administration is. She’s not elected official. She has no right to make decisions that effect national security or influence them with her position.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a bootleg discount warehouse Marie Antwattnet in her own mind and nothing but a grifting prostitute forced into early retirement in reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, IDGAF if t’s sexist. Melania Trump was a hooker when she met Trump, MMW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well anyone of any gender can be a prostitute/sexworker. And lots of professionals of every occupation can be forced into early retirement. So yeah it’s not sexist but just accurate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaboom! LOL!! Drop the hammer Electric Tuba & AMiller!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does she consider herself like Queen of the United States? We did not elect Melania, why is she making personnel decisions/opinions?
Stay in your lane idiot
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nobody in that family understands what the presidency is. They truly believe they are a royal family at this point
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In next week’s gripping episode:
Someone only recently employed is found floating face-down in Trump’s rooftop pool, and we learn at last how Melanoma got through airport security while carrying handguns, yet clad only in a thong and kinky boots.
Don’t miss it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, apparently Melania does care about something – her own personal comfort and getting her own way. I have no problem with anyone in this administration getting booted, but to do so because the First Lady of Doing Absolutely Nothing doesn’t like them? Pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS is what Malaria is choosing to flex her FLOTUS muscle on? Not surprising in the slightest really. Shame we can’t dump Malaria for not deserving the honor either. That’s a low bar with these people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Finally, we can stop the Free Melania trope. She is showing her true colors, and they are brown like sh*t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No there are still people on here who are still willing to make excuses for her because they want her to be that “victim”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes, I really wish people would stop excusing Eva Braun 2.0.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ava Braun 2.0! You are on fire today! LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they’re a good match after all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse