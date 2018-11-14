Melania Trump is trying to get a woman on the National Security Council fired

Trump Departure

This is such a weird story. What do we really know about Melania Trump, especially when it comes to her severely lacking FLOTUS work? We know she’s lazy. We know she does very few political/campaign appearances. We know she loves clothes. We know she’s petty AF, especially when it comes to beefing with Ivanka Trump. We know she loves to dress up in colonialist costumes. Well, add something else to the list of what we know: her small East Wing office staff will totally try to throw their weight around the West Wing to get someone fired on Trump’s National Security Council. And of course the beef is completely petty, something about a plane seat, lies and Melania’s trip to Africa?

A feud with the first lady’s office is expected to cost a senior national security adviser her job after she sparred with East Wing staff and other key members of the Trump administration. The dispute spilled into public view in extraordinary fashion on Tuesday when the first lady’s office released a statement calling for deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel’s ouster as reports surfaced that President Donald Trump would fire the official. A White House official confirmed to CNN that Trump has told people that Ricardel will be fired. But the official said she has been given some time to clear out her desk. It was not immediately clear when she would officially make her exit.

“It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that (Ricardel) no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House,” the first lady’s communications director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Tuesday. The statement amounted to a stunning public rebuke by a first lady of a senior official serving in her husband’s administration. It came after reports surfaced earlier Tuesday indicating Ricardel would be pushed out of her post after less than seven months on the job.

Reflecting the fast-moving nature of the events, soon after a Wall Street Journal report surfaced Tuesday afternoon alleging Ricardel was fired and escorted off the White House grounds, a senior White House official denied the story to reporters. The official said Ricardel was still in her office Tuesday afternoon. The official declined to speculate further about Ricardel’s future in the administration.

Her departure would leave national security adviser John Bolton without one of his key allies in the administration, a deputy who has also shared his penchant for bureaucratic infighting. It was those sharp elbows that sources said led to the first lady’s stinging statement, with Ricardel most recently feuding with members of the first lady’s staff over her trip to Africa. One person familiar with the matter said Ricardel quarreled with the first lady’s staff over seating on the plane and use of National Security Council resources. A White House official accused Ricardel of being dishonest about the feud and subsequently leaking stories to try to cover her behavior.

[From CNN]

“One person familiar with the matter said Ricardel quarreled with the first lady’s staff over seating on the plane and use of National Security Council resources…” Wait, what? Was Ricardel the national-security adviser tasked with traveling to Africa with Melania’s people, and did the beef stem from that? Was it just about a plane seat? What’s with Melania wanting to use National Security Council resources? This is so confusing. Anyway, remember the time Michelle Obama publicly scolded a member of her husband’s national security team and publicly encouraged her husband to fire that person? Oh, wait, that never happened! WTF is up with Melania’s office, and how pissed is Melania going to be if Trump doesn’t fire Ricardel?

US President Donald Trump poses with French President Emmanuel Macron next to US First Lady Melania Trump and French President's wife Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

91 Responses to “Melania Trump is trying to get a woman on the National Security Council fired”

  1. ByTheSea says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:30 am

    It was reported last night that she was fired. And if you look at some videos of Ricardel at Trump events, she is absolutely beaming at him. Methinks she might be having an affair with Trump (or at least trying to) and that’s the reason for this public shaming.

    Reply
  2. SM says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:33 am

    I don’t understand this. Why would First Lady have a power to fire someone in the Administration? I mean I do get that this bunch operates like a gang and they think the Office of the President is their family bussiness, but what are the grounds for her to do that?

    Reply
    • U.S and them says:
      November 14, 2018 at 7:36 am

      On the grounds that her husband is the boss.

      Reply
    • Giddy says:
      November 14, 2018 at 7:53 am

      This is a stunning power grab by a First Lady and her staff. Whatever the quarrel, this should obviously have been handled behind the scenes between Malaria and her Dipshit husband. However, neither of them have any sense of dignity or restraint, and I guess the East Wing staff doesn’t either. It is especially galling that the target of all this is a Senior National Security Advisor. What’s next? Malaria firing members of the Cabinet? What will Ivanka do to be perceived as being as powerful? How angry is John Bolton right now, to have one of his senior staff treated this way? WTF was going on that Malaria’s staff wanted the use of “National Security Council resources?” How will we all survive more years of the Orange tyrant”

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      November 14, 2018 at 8:11 am

      She doesn’t have the power. She’s seizing the power. She’s asserting the power simply as the wife of a wannabe autocrat. Imelda Marcos is her role model. If the advisor violated the terms of her position, they could simply fire her without needing to make a public statement of humiliation. The way they word it is autocratic — “not worthy of the honor of…”

      Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      November 14, 2018 at 9:06 am

      She doesn’t. And Congress investigated Hillary Clinton, one of the many investigations into her, when allegations arose that she fired the White House Travel staff, who were people a good deal lower on the chain of command than a deputy security adviser.

      Reply
    • Yvette says:
      November 14, 2018 at 11:56 am

      Nancy Reagan had people in her husband’s Administration fired all the time–even Cabinet members.

      Reply
      • Cranberry says:
        November 14, 2018 at 2:00 pm

        Not true. Last night CNN and MSNBC we’re comparing how the two first ladies’ handled this issue. In Washington Nancy is known to have forced out chief of staff Donald Regan. It was all behind the scenes. Nancy’s office didn’t release any public statement, and it never came to the attention of the general public to my knowledge.
        They only spoke of this well known incident. If Nancy also had problems with other staffers or cabinet members, it doesn’t appear to be noteworthy as the conflict with cos Regan. So to the point, Nancy never had any “public” conflicts with WH staff or cabinet appointees. She never “publicly” assert authority on anyone either.

      • Liz says:
        November 14, 2018 at 2:31 pm

        Nancy Reagan wielded an enormous amount of influence in the White House, including staffing decisions, but it was all done behind closed doors. She would never, ever have let it become this public – what she wanted was settled and done before it hit the gossip columns. Her staff never made a public statement about wanting anyone fired. It just happened and the speculation about the reasons was never confirmed or denied.

      • Veronica S. says:
        November 14, 2018 at 3:31 pm

        There’s no getting around the fact that a FLOTUS will have a certain degree of power with their position given their relationship to the president, but they typically do that work behind closed doors. Choosing to make a public announcement of it is a major power play, that kind that should disturb everybody for its implications about either the lack of control Trump has over his staff/family or make us wary of what is the ultimate goal.

    • Himmiefan says:
      November 14, 2018 at 2:47 pm

      Another reputable outlet (I forget which) said that the woman is abusive to her own staff.

      Reply
  3. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Someone’s a bit jelly.

    In that 2nd photo, Melania out oranges Trump – she must have stolen his makeup.

    Reply
  4. grabbyhands says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:35 am

    “It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that (Ricardel) no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House,”

    NO ONE in this administration deserves the honor of serving in the White House. This is one of those times I wish you COULD get struck down by lightning for telling such a disgusting lie. The rank hypocrisy is so nauseating.

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Congress investigated when Hillary Clinton was accused of getting members of the travel staff fired, none of whom were Deputy Advisers. Convinced more and more that Melanoma is a Putin operative. And they quarreled over resources? So, Ricardel prevented her from wasting even more money on that Indiana Jones cosplay?

    Reply
  6. KNy says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:42 am

    I wonder when these people will see that working at this white house will not end well for anyone. Jeff Sessions (that evil little elf), left a career in the Senate to be humiliated for almost 2 years by the man he endorsed for president – and he was the first “serious” republican to endorse trump. No one gets out unscathed.

    Reply
  7. Beth says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:44 am

    I heard she was fired last night. Typical impolite Trump behavior to announce it in public that she wanted her fired instead of being polite and decent to discuss it with Donnie in private. Will Melania buy her a coat that says “I really don’t work here anymore, do u?”

    Reply
  8. Nancy says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:01 am

    I think as time goes by, we will see more of the bitch Melania, as opposed to the demure figure standing in the background. She married that POS for more than his money (99% $). A birds of a feather kind of situation. They deserve each other. Seriously, this family is disgraceful.

    Reply
  9. RBC says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:20 am

    If this was a prime time soap, there might have been some major disagreement(s) between Melania’s staff and Mira. Furious about this, Melania stormed into 45’s office and demanded that he do something about that woman. He answers, eyes still glued on the television watching Fox and friends “ Why should I do anything? Not my problem” then 45 takes a sip of a Diet Coke
    Melania leans in, her hand crushing a empty Big Mac container on the TV tray. “ Darling, either you do something or I accidently on purpose leak some information regarding some late night meetings you have had with certain staff members and overseas bank accounts or shall I tell CNN about your BFF with the initials VP?

    Yes, this is fiction, but there is certainly more to this story

    Reply
    • bros says:
      November 14, 2018 at 10:17 am

      Yah I want to care but it’s like, one silly b#tch is fighting with another silly b#tch in the white house. theyre both evil. Melania has no business trying to screw with national security because of a petty argument about seats on a plane on her pointless junket to Africa. Im sure, as awful interpersonally as this advisor sounds, she does actual work and by all accounts is actually experienced at her job, and the first lady should be nowhere near national security personnel decisions. But at the same time, this advisor is a Bolton acolyte, a neocon and has obviously not learned how to win friends and influence people. Yet more evidence of the goddamn clown car this administration is.

      Reply
  10. jwoolman says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Remember the weird message allegedly coming from Melania when she had disappeared for a while? Sounded like Donald.

    I wonder if this is something similar. It came from her office, not directly from her. Maybe The Donald wants to cast this as “she made my wife cry” to appease John Bolton while getting rid of her for some other reason. Bolton brought her into the deputy position and has apparently considered her as an important ally.

    This is really so strange, we should be thinking of alternative interpretations rather than just taking it at face value. I know you all love to hate Melania, but this seems outside her normal pattern. But she does follow orders from the Orange Maroon she married.

    Reply
  11. Christin says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:24 am

    The public deserves to know how much the family is spending (and earning from their properties) that comes from taxpayers.

    Also, the count is now 27 months since she promised to come clean with her own immigration docs.

    Reply
  12. Eric says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Nothing puts the banana in Banana Republic more than a Third Lady trying to get rid of people.

    Reply
  13. Felicia says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:37 am

    My take is that this person disrespected the 1st Lady’s staff and she considered that as disrespect to her. If that was the case, I can’t blame her for that. I personally wouldn’t accept that an underling of my husband attempt to undermine my authority either. And after making a very public example of what happens why you try that, it won’t happen again.

    Reply
  14. Reef says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Considering literally everything that’s happened before, this doesn’t bother me. Ricardel is a true Trump believer like zealot level so to see her get fired by his wife is mildly amusing.

    Reply
  15. Veronica S. says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:40 am

    I’m sorry, but they’re all such trash. Literally, just the definition of trash. Think if you lived in an upscale neighborhood and people behaved like this. They’d be THAT family left out of the homeowners society meanings, yeah?

    Reply
  16. Betsy says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I don’t remember where I read it, but someone said that in some ways, this is great. Not a First Lady overstepping, but this undercuts Bolton badly and puts Mattis on better footing. And with Mattis being the only person who literally seems to be holding America’s crow’s nest together, good.

    Reply
    • Original T.C. says:
      November 14, 2018 at 9:31 am

      But this woman Is a deputy security advisor not a hair dresser. It’s demeaning for the first lady’s office to call for the firing of a public official. Why doesn’t Melania call for the firing of Bolton or any male on the security team and see how that goes with the base! More Banana Republic tactics from this family of grifters.

      Reply
      • bros says:
        November 14, 2018 at 10:46 am

        https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/13/opinions/melania-trumps-dangerous-move-kayyem/index.html

        good take here

      • Cranberry says:
        November 14, 2018 at 2:33 pm

        Trump (nor Melania) can go after Bolton without paying a price. Dump needs Bolton to keep his base secure. This has been the case all along.

        My take is that since the midterms didn’t turn out that well for the Dump, he and his family (Ivanka), are tired of putting up with Bolton’s attack dog among them. Apparently, Mela Ricardel really puts the screws to everyone to push Bolton’s agenda. So if it’s still not wise to go directly after Bolton (yet), going after a lesser, undesirable player seems a reasonable play that may not have too many consequences with his base.

        No it should not be Melania publicly trying to do this. It sounds like big-D is especially useless right now. So either he or Ivanka* probably decided to have M. leak this “story” so it seems like problems with Ricardel originate with Melania. He is such a coward, but that’s nothing new.
        Overall it’s good they’ve cut down some of Bolton’s power and influence in the WH now that more appointees will be likely be leaving i.e. J Kelly and friends.

  17. Louisa says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:05 am

    I tend to think that when the “office of the first lady” releases a statement Melanoma hears about it at the same time we do. In other words, it’s all coming from her staff and has nothing to do with her. I truly don’t believe she is anything other that a vacuous, shallow moron who just wants to be left alone to go to the spa, play dress up and read fashion magazines. She REALLY doesn’t care.

    Reply
  18. Darla says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:42 am

    I thought that maybe she is the one who leaked how much Melania’s day trip cost? Remember that story? She didn’t even stay overnight at some hotel and the bill was insane?

    Reply
  19. Chef Grace says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Mother of God. The first fembot smiles like a shark.
    But most importantly, what is this story truly distracting us from?

    Reply
  20. adastraperaspera says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Whatever is going on with this, I’m sure it’s not what we’re being told. I’ve always thought that Melania is just an employee of the Trump family… Maybe she has more power? Hmm.

    Reply
  21. Electric Tuba says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:35 am

    She’s a bootleg discount warehouse Marie Antwattnet in her own mind and nothing but a grifting prostitute forced into early retirement in reality.

    Reply
  22. meme says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Does she consider herself like Queen of the United States? We did not elect Melania, why is she making personnel decisions/opinions?

    Stay in your lane idiot

    Reply
  23. Cal says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:15 am

    In next week’s gripping episode:
    Someone only recently employed is found floating face-down in Trump’s rooftop pool, and we learn at last how Melanoma got through airport security while carrying handguns, yet clad only in a thong and kinky boots.
    Don’t miss it!

    Reply
  24. Original Jens says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:24 am

    So, apparently Melania does care about something – her own personal comfort and getting her own way. I have no problem with anyone in this administration getting booted, but to do so because the First Lady of Doing Absolutely Nothing doesn’t like them? Pathetic.

    Reply
  25. Pandy says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    THIS is what Malaria is choosing to flex her FLOTUS muscle on? Not surprising in the slightest really. Shame we can’t dump Malaria for not deserving the honor either. That’s a low bar with these people.

    Reply
  26. AMiller says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Finally, we can stop the Free Melania trope. She is showing her true colors, and they are brown like sh*t.

    Reply
  27. Nibbi says:
    November 14, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Maybe they’re a good match after all.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment