Tech company CEO and head of HR caught cheating by jumbotron at Coldplay concert



Today in stupid news, two coworkers at a billion-dollar tech company were caught canoodling on the jumbotron at a Coldplay concert in Boston. I should note that the pair are not married, at least not to each other. And they weren’t exactly canoodling, it was more of a very amorous looking spoon-hug situation. But the real tip off that these two were doing something they shouldn’t be was each of their reactions. Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, took all of three seconds to duck out of view, while HR chief Kristin Cabot covered her face in her hands before turning her back to the camera and eventually walking away. Watch for yourselves, it is BAD! Making the moment even more cringe was frontman Chris Martin remarking on their scurrying out of sight, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.” The former, Chris.

Caught in the act: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his alleged mistress can be seen rushing to shield their faces as they flashed up on a big screen draped in each other’s arms. As a “kiss cam” camera panned onto married Byron and his HR chief Kristin Cabot at Wednesday night’s gig in Boston, Massachusetts, frontman Martin said: “Oh look at these two.” But Byron – who had his arms wrapped around Cabot – swiftly let go of his grip and dived behind the barrier out of view as his shocked alleged lover hid her blushing face with her hands. Laughter erupted among the thousands packed into Gillette Stadium as Viva la Vida singer Martin quipped: “Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.” Public displays of affection: According to Byron’s LinkedIn, he has been CEO of software development company Astronomer – understood to be worth more than $1.3 billion (£1 billion) – since July 2023. Cabot, meanwhile, has been the firm’s Chief People Officer for nine months. The HR staffer … boasts on her page that she wins “trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants”. When Cabot was appointed in November, Byron released a gushing comment praising her “exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management”. He added: “She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.” Cabot released a similarly enthusiastic comment, saying she was “energised in my conversations with Andy and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here”. People are rallying behind Byron’s wife: The mortifying footage from Wednesday night’s gig has gone viral on social media – having been shared thousands of times on X and TikTok. Hundreds have accused Byron of cheating on his wife, and have shared support for her. One social media user commented: “Sorry for the wife but glad they’re being exposed and embarrassed.” Another wrote: “How utterly sad.” A third said: “They are both incredibly stupid, sorry. Why would you go to a concert of all places if you are having an affair.” Neither Byron or Cabot appear to have addressed affair allegations yet.

[From The Sun]

Yeah, I’m with the commenter who simultaneously expressed sympathy for Byron’s wife — who’s already had to make her Facebook private due to the influx of affair questions coming in — yet glee over the lying lovers being so publicly embarrassed. Ridicule is the least of what they’ve earned. And speaking of, those fawning quotes they gave about each other as colleagues really don’t hold up well in the new context of their affair. Or am I the only juvenile who read lines like, “deep expertise in talent management” and “energised in my conversations with Andy” with exaggerated emphasis on certain key words?

As far as I’m concerned, these two have committed at least three crimes. There’s the crime of infidelity, the crime of stupidity, and then I’m gonna add the crime of making ME feel stupid, cause I’ve been reading their company Astronomer’s homepage over and over again for 10 minutes straight and cannot figure out what the f–k it is they do! And I’m a woman of moderate intelligence! (Stop laughing.) “We are the company behind Astro, the industry-leading data orchestration and observability platform powered by Apache Airflow. Astro accelerates building reliable data products that unlock insights, unleash AI value, and power data-driven applications.” Ok, but what do they do? I understand all of these words individually, but together… Just sayin’, I can unlock plenty of insights, too, and I would never wreck a marriage and flaunt it at a concert. So why can’t I be a billionaire?!