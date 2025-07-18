Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency

If you ask me, Donald Trump’s health has been in significant decline for years, but the decline accelerated throughout the 2024 campaign, and he’s looked bigly terrible all of this year. In recent months, there have been photos of Trump standing awkwardly, with weird bulges on his legs. His color is ashen and pale, that’s why they keep adding more and more orange clown makeup to his face. He’s turned up at events with mysterious bruises on his hands as well, plus he’s completely out of it in many of his appearances. That was true last year as well – the media tried their best to prop up this decrepit fascist, but every time he opened his mouth, the craziest and most senile sh-t came pouring out. Well, in recent days, photographers have gotten close-ups of his f–ked up hands and his hugely swollen ankles:
My first thought was “diabeetus.” But honestly, I’m not a doctor and it could be a million different things. What was remarkable was how little conversation there was, how little reporting on Trump’s health and his visible ailments. Considering Joe Biden’s age and debate cold was a months-long story which changed the course of history, you would think that the Beltway media would devote just a fraction of that energy to the jibbering fascist moron with tree-trunk ankles, you know? Well, someone finally made Trump see a doctor, and now we have a diagnosis: chronic venous insufficiency.
President Donald Trump was examined for swelling in his legs and has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, the White House announced Thursday. Trump, 79, underwent a “comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies” with the White House Medical Unit, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, reading a note from the president’s physician, Capt. Sean Barbabella.
Barbabella’s letter, which was later released by the White House, states that “bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”
The examination came after Trump had “noted mild swelling in his lower legs” over recent weeks, Leavitt said.
“Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease” and Trump’s lab testing was all “within normal limits,” according to the letter. Trump also underwent an echocardiogram. “No signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified,” Barbabella wrote.
Chronic venous insufficiency is a condition in which valves inside certain veins don’t work the way they should, which can allow blood to pool or collect in the veins. About 150,000 people are diagnosed with it each year, and the risk goes up with age. Symptoms can include swelling in the lower legs or ankles, aching or cramping in the legs, varicose veins, pain or skin changes. Treatment may involve medication or, in later stages, medical procedures.
“It’s basically not alarming information, and it’s not surprising,” Dr. Jeremy Faust, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Harvard Medical School, told CNN. “This is a pretty normal part of aging, and especially for someone in the overweight to obese category, which is where the president has always been. But the bigger concern … is that symptoms like this do need to be evaluated for more serious conditions, and that is what happened.”
“…For someone in the overweight to obese category, which is where the president has always been…” Correct. Anyway, I have no idea if we can ever trust this – Trump’s physicians have never been the best and brightest of the medical field, and his first-term doctor was basically a raging alcoholic who would say anything for a shot of Jäger. I also think that they’re trying to change the subject and gin up some sympathy for Dear Leader, especially because the MAGA faithful are still really pissed off about the Jeffrey Epstein story. Who knows? I certainly hope he — *transmission cuts out*
That ankle swelling is severe and never a sign of good health.. enjoy that McDonald’s 🤷🏼♀️
Right? My first thought was congestive heart failure.
Or was it a wish…..?
My first thought too. The CVI diagnosis is a symptom of the CHF, not the main issue.
Exactly the diagnosis that came to my mind also..
Throw in some atrial fibrillation with anticoagulation and lasix for the chf and you have very plausible reasons for the repeated large bruising and the apparent urinary leg bag recently. He’s probably refusing the lasix now, hence the rapid increase in LE edema. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Here’s hoping for a cratering ejection fraction and some atrial clots. Why not toss a PE in there for good luck?
That’s what my grandfather’s legs looked like in the months before he died of a heart attack.
Since the Orange One and his doctor’s are loathe to admit he is anything less than a perfect specimen of a human being, the face that they are admitting ANYTHING is wrong with him means it’s FAR worse than what they are saying.
We wish a wish. But it could just be time + veins. I hope you’re right though.
I’m here mostly to preach the gospel of compress socks. WEAR YE WEAR YE, BLESSED GARMENTS OF LOWER LIMB COMPRESSION.
Provided your provider has said it’s ok to do so. Truly folks, them veins get nasty.
Knowing him he’ll ignore what he’s told to do because the socks aren’t manly or whatever the fuck (cuz he’s SUCH a babe at baseline). And in this case, whether it’s just shitty veins OR the afib/HF/CKD cocktail that could also be at play, he’ll get some gloriously awful ulcers and tedious wrap dressings.
Though I pity the nurse that has to deal with that, I hope he gets them in a true stinky immobilizing Henry the 8 type mess.
I thought the same thing along with chronic kidney disease. It would not surprise me if he was getting dialysis and he was getting possibly blood transfusions because anemia is a complication of chronic kidney disease. That’s probably another reason he’s wearing 10lbs of makeup to cover up his ashen appearance. He could be getting Lasix as well which would explain his the possible foley bag that he is hiding.
Considering everything that officially comes out of this White House is a lie, yeah, I think there’s more to the story. A LOT more. And we’ll never heard it, not from trump, leavitt, the corporate press, etc.
Yeah when he is surrounded by doctors and this is the best results they can get it is not a great sign of health. Have some more KFC Donald….
The gaslighting about the Mad King’s health never stops. The chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis is just the tip of the iceberg here. I am 76. I know many people in their seventies. Literally, none of us look as bad as this freak .
Hope it hurts like a motherf–ker.
HARD agree.
Miranda, MTE! I went right to that because he DESERVES it.
My partner is a doctor and said, last night, that it looks like heart failure. Time will tell.
Let’s hope so.
I was an CCRN CVICU nurse and spouse is a cardiologist. We are rubbing our palms together in gleeful anticipation. Well, I really only should speak for myself. 😆
🙂
NO signs of systemic illness?! Sure Jan. I don’t trust this WH doctor to diagnose a hangnail honestly. The man is, as the (non WH-linked) Harvard professor pointed out, obese. Don’t point to his body and behavior – both of which show every outward sign of inner physical decline and dysfunction -and tell me there is “really nothing to see here.”
Anyway, I think an old Yiddish curse best describes my feelings about Trump. In English, it basically goes “May he have ten houses, in each house ten bedrooms, in each bedroom an enormous feather bed, and may he go from house to house, from room to room, and never get a peaceful night’s rest.”
I’m sure it sounded pithier in Yiddish.
LOL. but overall he is completely fine, don’t believe your lying eyes. He is almost 80, obese, and has probably eaten the worst things for his body all his life. I believe he is kept away from hard drugs, but he probably pops or snorts something to keep up with the demands of the job at his age. So even if he doesn’t have anything chronic or systemic (which I think he does and they are lying), he can keel over any minute.
According to Noel Casler, who worked on the apprentice, he’s always done adderall and benzos, depending. And DT Junior is on camera, on stage, multiple times rubbing what I assume is coke on his gums.
I love this for him.
He’s retaining fluid. That’s CHF. They can try to gaslight people by saying CVI is benign but improper blood flow to the heart is never benign, especially in someone his age. Dude really is 1 cheeseburger away from a heart attack.🤷🏽♀️
Why is venous insufficiency benign? I don’t get it. The bruise on his hand could be from using a blood thinner or they just ran out of the orange makeup.
Well then someone please order that pos a cheeseburger please.
Yeah, I suspect CVI is the most benign thing he’s been diagnosed with, so that’s what they’re willing to admit. His actual diagnosis is likely a much longer list with much more dire problems. But he has the best healthcare in the world at his fingertips and could easily bumble along for a good while longer. I hope our collective energy and cholesterol can move the needle a bit.
Don’t threaten me with a good time, Ma’am!!
They only shared this because people have been so focused on the Epstein list. He has been unraveling for days about it and even attacked his own maga fans who have been demanding it be released.
May the list and his broken veins do what the worst to him.
I don’t really care. Do you?
👏🏻
LOL!
I do if it makes Vance President. 😳😳😳😳
Sure, he’s evil & sure, he’s smarter than trump–which ain’t that hard–but nobody’s going to follow vance over a cliff as they would trump. NOBODY likes vance.
Someone on Bluesky said something similar.
A lot of creeps are suddenly ill when they get caught.
For sure. Bill Cosby’s sudden “feeble old man” act comes to mind.
Also, Weinstein and his walker with it’s brand-new tennis balls trailing the ground into the courthouse.
While I am sure this is to gin up sympathy and/or distract from Epstein, it’s telling the regime is willing to admit dear leader has any physical ailment and is not in perfect health as they’ve insisted for years. As in, I’m hopeful it’s SO much worse than some benign ankle swelling because we know they do nothing but lie.
I’m sure his Main Vein has been insufficient for decades.
Every day I wake up and think “Is this the day?” Good to know I’m getting closer.
Same! Every morning I check the headlines to see if “something” happened overnight.
This is an honest question, no sarcasm: do you think Vance will be an improvement? Would he stay on for the rest of this term or new elections would be held?
I don’t think Vance will be an improvement insofar as his policies and beliefs. However, what I think is that Vance lacks the cult of personality necessary to hold so many legislators hostage.
If past is prologue, then he’d be president for the remainder of this term. That is what has happened with the other vice presidents when the president died. Then, they have to run for president in the next election cycle — 2028.
I agree that he doesn’t have the cult-like hold over the base that Trump has – in fact I’d lay money that he’s actively hated in some quarters. I think that this would mean he wouldn’t be able to terrify the (admittedly craven) Republican congresscritters into doing his bidding and instead it would collapse into back-stabbing, conspiracy theorist chaos.
We can hope, anyway.
correction- chronic mental deficiency
The administration is in the middle of a huge DARVO operation around the president’s health, in my uninformed opinion.
They are dragging Biden’s people in to create some fairytale that Biden was in the middle of some precipitous decline in office, everyone was lying to cover up his health issues . when the machinations that have been going on around Trump health is revealed there I’ll be a whole lot of “what about isms”.
I thought he was the healthiest president we ever had?
Whatever it is, they’re lying.
Yup. I essentially said the same to my husband this am. You cannot trust **anything** that comes out of the WH.
What he (and several millions of people have) most likely have is some sort of heart failure with venous stasis. Usually on blood thinner of some sort to prevent clotting. You can tell his heart isn’t pumping well BECAUSE he is swollen and blood is not being removed efficiently from his legs, hand, feet. This is so common, even is people who are not obese. It’s not difficult to diagnose.
Congestive heart failure writ large
Throw in some large blood clots and the prognosis will not be good…benign my ass. I hope he goes downhill faster than Jean-Claude Killy.
Sending absolutely zero thoughts and prayers.
😆😆😆, ditto
Apparently he hasn’t gone golfing in THREE weeks. this condition can cause blood clots, so all this flying back and forth isn’t good for him. Is it me or has he been saying even dumber s**t lately?
There is no way Trump is going to let compression garments or sensible footwear anywhere near his perfect body, so I think we can cue up the CVI>venous stasis dermatitis>raging cellulitis and/or impetigo infection>extended hospital stay for treatment for sepis cascade pretty soon here.
Please God, please, please.🙏
I will never get over the fact that one of the most powerful countries in the world had to choose between 2 geriatric, senile old men to be their leader. Like seriously? There is something seriously wrong in America
But they didn’t. They had a choice between a geriatric, senile old man and a young, vibrant, competent woman.
The Democrats knew they had a problem with the voters and fixed it—although they did it in the clumsiest, messiest way possible. God love Joe Biden, but he wasn’t going to win in November and replacing him with a younger, non-tongue tied candidate helped them hold 30-40 House seats and 3-4 Senate seats they would have otherwise lost. That’s not me saying that; it’s my member of Congress whose internal polling told her how dire the situation was last year. Hers would have been one of the lost seats without the candidate switch. It was still too late to win though. The congressional closeness is what makes it possible to win the House back next year.
No, it was one evil SOB vs a competent, intelligent woman. And that happened TWICE. Americans hate women.
Retired RN. Looks like Congestive Heart Failure to me. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving fellow. But then I’m a retired L&D RN, so maybe judging from that belly of his he’s just going to go into labor soon.
Bite your tongue, Henny! The last thing this world needs is another of his evil demon spawn.
Does it make me a bad person if my first thought when I heard this was, “Is it fatal?”
I’ve been suspecting for awhile he has pulmonary edema for awhile and it sounds like he’s in full blown heart failure at this point. That’s terrible….I’m so bummed (insert Bill Hader SNL sketch). He could go at any moment. One day he just won’t wake up.
What gets me is that I’m not looking forward to President Vance. Dude’s only a week older than I am. There’s a quote that says “True terror is waking up one day and realizing your high school class is running the country” and I feel that very hard at the prospect.
🤷♀️ My high school class was full of intelligent people. I’d be good with that.
I hope you’re GenX then. If so, I’d agree and hope for a GenX president someday.
Raise your hand if you believe that if he does take his rightful place in Hell soon, his team will try some Weekend at Bernie’s shenanigans so they can keep torturing us (knowing that Vance is a spineless dweeb who is feared by no one)
I know I’m dark and twisted and overly morbid. But this is some of the BEST news going into the weekend! Chronic Venous Insufficiency is the most benign thing they’re admitting to. CVI is associated with the presence of established cardiovascular risk factors and disease, including age, obesity, smoking, sedentary lifestyle and clinically overt cardiovascular disease per the American Heart Association. And if they’re admitting to that, there is SO much more wrong with him! Someone give him some McDonalds already….extra salt on those fries and extra grease on the burger. STAT!!
The next 4 years are crap anyway, but I agree with the above posters, Vance can’t hold the MAGA constituency together. It’s already starting to fracture a bit over several issues. It will, IMO, fall apart if Trump is shoved off this mortal coil because there’s no one to hold them together.
He doesn’t need a burger and fries, just slip some Adderall into a drink. That stuff is horrible for people with heart conditions. After all, they’re uppers, albeit at times very successful in treating ADHD. But not for people with heart conditions!
If JD Vance becomes president – shudder – I wonder who he’ll pick as VP.
