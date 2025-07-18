Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency

If you ask me, Donald Trump’s health has been in significant decline for years, but the decline accelerated throughout the 2024 campaign, and he’s looked bigly terrible all of this year. In recent months, there have been photos of Trump standing awkwardly, with weird bulges on his legs. His color is ashen and pale, that’s why they keep adding more and more orange clown makeup to his face. He’s turned up at events with mysterious bruises on his hands as well, plus he’s completely out of it in many of his appearances. That was true last year as well – the media tried their best to prop up this decrepit fascist, but every time he opened his mouth, the craziest and most senile sh-t came pouring out. Well, in recent days, photographers have gotten close-ups of his f–ked up hands and his hugely swollen ankles:

My first thought was “diabeetus.” But honestly, I’m not a doctor and it could be a million different things. What was remarkable was how little conversation there was, how little reporting on Trump’s health and his visible ailments. Considering Joe Biden’s age and debate cold was a months-long story which changed the course of history, you would think that the Beltway media would devote just a fraction of that energy to the jibbering fascist moron with tree-trunk ankles, you know? Well, someone finally made Trump see a doctor, and now we have a diagnosis: chronic venous insufficiency.

President Donald Trump was examined for swelling in his legs and has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, the White House announced Thursday. Trump, 79, underwent a “comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies” with the White House Medical Unit, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, reading a note from the president’s physician, Capt. Sean Barbabella. Barbabella’s letter, which was later released by the White House, states that “bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.” The examination came after Trump had “noted mild swelling in his lower legs” over recent weeks, Leavitt said. “Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease” and Trump’s lab testing was all “within normal limits,” according to the letter. Trump also underwent an echocardiogram. “No signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified,” Barbabella wrote. Chronic venous insufficiency is a condition in which valves inside certain veins don’t work the way they should, which can allow blood to pool or collect in the veins. About 150,000 people are diagnosed with it each year, and the risk goes up with age. Symptoms can include swelling in the lower legs or ankles, aching or cramping in the legs, varicose veins, pain or skin changes. Treatment may involve medication or, in later stages, medical procedures. “It’s basically not alarming information, and it’s not surprising,” Dr. Jeremy Faust, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Harvard Medical School, told CNN. “This is a pretty normal part of aging, and especially for someone in the overweight to obese category, which is where the president has always been. But the bigger concern … is that symptoms like this do need to be evaluated for more serious conditions, and that is what happened.”

[From CNN]

“…For someone in the overweight to obese category, which is where the president has always been…” Correct. Anyway, I have no idea if we can ever trust this – Trump’s physicians have never been the best and brightest of the medical field, and his first-term doctor was basically a raging alcoholic who would say anything for a shot of Jäger. I also think that they’re trying to change the subject and gin up some sympathy for Dear Leader, especially because the MAGA faithful are still really pissed off about the Jeffrey Epstein story. Who knows? I certainly hope he — *transmission cuts out*

Joe Biden's ankles vs Donald Trump's ankles. Donald Trump’s ankles are so swollen he looks like he’s wearing invisible ankle weights. The man can barely move. But where’s Jake Tapper? Where’s Alex Thompson? They ran thinkpieces about Biden’s gait and his sneakers. Now Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/y2XFMxSH2k — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 16, 2025