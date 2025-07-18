CBS is cancelling ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ for ‘financial’ reasons

This is not the news anyone expected. CBS has decided to cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. This is not “CBS is canceling Colbert’s contract and hiring a new host.” This is a cancellation of their signature late-night show, an institutional “anchor program” on network television for decades, starting with David Letterman. This is clearly politically motivated too, even though the politics involved are more complicated than most people are willing to admit. Last year, Colbert started going hard anti-Biden, perhaps because he (like many others in TV and media) thought that “a second Trump presidency would be better for ratings.” But Colbert never shied away from criticizing Trump, and in recent weeks, he’s criticized CBS on-air for openly bribing Donald Trump by “settling a lawsuit.” The settlement helped facilitate the merger of Paramount Global and Skydance, and Colbert pointed all of that out on-air. Still, CBS’s bizarre public statement on the Late Show’s cancellation emphasized the “financial reasons” for canceling.
TV’s ongoing problems with late night have come for Stephen Colbert, with CBS announcing Thursday that it plans to end his “Late Show” after the next TV season, citing a “financial decision.”
The decision — which ends years of original late-night programming at CBS that started when the network lured David Letterman from NBC in 1993 — comes as the economics of wee-hours TV have begun to accelerate, with media companies growing wary of the high price tags involved in producing the shows while the young viewers they try to attract watch more of them via digital video.
“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘The Late Show’ franchise” in May of 2026,” CBS executives said in a statement. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television. This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”
Colbert, who was informed of the network’s decision Wednesday evening, according to a person familiar with the matter, told the audience at the taping for Thursday’s broadcast about the matter.
There has been growing speculation that both Colbert and Jon Stewart, who hosts one broadcast of Comedy Central’s “Daily Show” broadcasts each week, could be under growing scrutiny from executives at Skydance Media, which is slated to acquire Paramount Global, the parent of both CBS and Comedy Central. David Ellison, who leads Skydance, has projected an image of being intrigued by the politics espoused by President Donald Trump, who Colbert and Stewart routinely skewer in monologues and commentary.
Indeed, Senator Adam Schiff, the California Democrat, took to social media Thursday after taping a “Late Show” broadcast and said: “If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better.”
Again, this would be the equivalent of NBC canceling the Today Show or the Tonight Show. It’s a network’s “signature programing,” The Late Show IS an institution. Even if they had beef with Colbert specifically and they didn’t want to platform Colbert’s specific and chaotic political views, there were other routes to get Colbert off the air. It’s all so bizarre. THR had a good piece about the “awful optics” and many other people (including Jimmy Kimmel) are freaking out. I’m including Colbert’s on-air announcement last night, as well as one of my favorite Colbert interviews, the one he did with Prince Harry in 2023.
I call bullshit on for”financial reasons”. CBS bent their knee to the orange one.
The financial reason is all the bonus money the execs want from the merger
Thats a bingo.
100%
I hate taco and his hooligans. I LOVE COLBERT.
My ESL program is about to be shut down b/c of the criminals in the WH and Congress. Withholding all the funding that was SUPPOSED to have been delivered on July 1. These are Ukrainians, Venezuelans, Afghans (who helped the Americans during that war), Haitians, and other people with legal status seeking a new life. I am beyond sad and angry. These are some of the best, strongest, kindest, and generous people I have known.
So sorry to hear that. The vandalism of so much that is worthwhile is heartbreaking.
The cruelty is the point. Never forget that.
Perhaps HBO will replace the insufferable Bill Maher with Stephen Colbert. John Oliver is doing very well over there.
Time to ditch Paramount +
Of course Paramount ended the late show because of the Stephen’s bribe jokes last week. Skydance will bear the scar of Paramount’d censorship if they go through with this acquisition!
Stephen should move his show to new, market-sustained PBS.
The media wanted Trump, they got Trump. Now they can bribe him and do their business any way they like. That is why all those billionaires were so happy to get Trump elected. Although Late Night was a slowly dying program, Colbert still had the highest ratings and he is good at attracting older audience who would still watch TV. If he is getting kicked out like this, nobody is safe in mainstream media. If the big media company has business in front of the government, they are gonna make sure all their shows are politically safe.
A lot of things can be true at the same time. Broadcast TV is down to 18% of viewers – so “financial reasons” is clearly an issue. And it makes sense that a new owner has plans to maximize its investment and restructure for the future. But how canning Colbert and The Late Show will address any of this isn’t clear. It’s weirdly nitpicky – like getting rid of a single chair on the Titanic. And that’s where politics comes into the picture.
Someone on Twitter posted the viewership of the three late shows. Colbert had the highest. If It was financial reasons, one of the Jimmies should have been dropped even though, Colbert might cost more to make.
Jimmy Kimmel’s on ABC and Jimmy Fallon is on NBC – dropping one of them won’t help CBS.
Colbert’s show probably has more overhead than the other shows just because of the upkeep on the Ed Sullivan Theater alone, but it can’t be much more than a blip on the CBS/Paramout bottom line. At this point, Skydance isn’t going to have much to show for its purchase.
@eurydice oh!!! That makes so much sense. I thought it was so strange that one network had so many late night hosts. 🤦
It’s very clear to me … Colbert is an outspoke truth teller about Trump and all things MAGA. This is censorship if I ever saw it.
The precedent of caving about the Harris interview was already terrible and this makes it worse. Trump is already crowing about his victory.
I live in Oklahoma and I really thought Kamala had a chance. I imagine that Colbert must have thought that too and felt safe making fun of Biden. Trump and his team are fulfilling every awful promise they made. It’s wild how we keep underestimating him and his base. I wish more people would recognize how dangerous this all is.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Yup, Trump is removing all voices of real journalism and dissent from broadcast media. The major networks’ news organizations are too afraid now to offer real criticism of this administration. They’ve become state media – propaganda – just like Fox News. Trump is using his lawsuits and bogus FCC investigations to cower any dissenting voices in the media. Now, as of today. he will also have Congress’ permission to remove all funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which will starve NPR, PBS, and a myriad public media outlets who depend on that funding.
No I disagree with this comment in as much as this is what the media has been for decades. This isn’t Trump. The corporate media really is an arm of the fascists, and has been since Reagan started it off.
We don’t have real media in this country, except for a few small pockets.
Colbert should feel safe making fun of any president he wants. No one in the US should ever feel unsafe because they made fun of a politician.
Exactly this.
There’s a non-zero chance that the GOP did, in fact, rig the 2024 election (and the 2020 election, hence Trump’s flipping out) with a multi-pronged assault. First, gerrymandering. Second, just tossing out the ballots of probable Democratic voters, and third… whatever magic Elon Musk did (my guess? Look to the tabulators.) And that doesn’t even touch on the fact that we effectively only have right wing media in this country masquerading as “centrist.” A true hand recount of the votes would yield the truth: that Kamala Harris probably won handily. There’s a pretty strong cult of GOPers, but most people were pretty disgusted with Trump, yes he managed to just barely win all 7 seven swing states, and all outside the margin that would have triggered a recount? And 88 counties (nice number, Nazis) changed from blue to red, and the only places in the country that didn’t go further red were the places that use mail in voting.
It’s all right there. Something is Wrong 2024.
This was a bribery payoff from CBS to the criminal in the White House. I already cancelled my Paramount subscription. They defunded NPR and PBS too in the wee hours of the morning. Free speech is being attacked and no one is doing enough to fight him and his criminal lackeys. I’m disgusted.
If it’s really about money, then CBS can rerun old TV shows like I Love Lucy, Alice,, or Barney Miller. They own those properties and only have to pay peanuts in residuals.
Who knows – they might do that. It’s been years since I watched broadcast TV (I don’t even own a TV) – so, I can’t imagine what they’ll do with late night air time.
sure, I think this was about financial reasons – the financial reason being the bribe CBS paid the trump administration to approve the merger. (even if its worded differently officially.) This was clearly part of that deal. I actually think CBS thought it would look better to cancel the whole thing rather than just Colbert, but its clearly not going the way they thought in terms of public perception.
Colbert is just going to move to HBO, he’ll be fine. But this is just so bad overall.
Thank you. It’s frustrating to see anyone covering for CBS here.
This is about the merger, plain and simple. If they can’t complete the merger they stand to lose BILLIONS and they will do anything and everything to avoid that.
This may have even been part of the negotiated deal between Trump and Paramount when they agreed to pay the bribe to make his bogus law suit disappear. CBS sold it’s soul to the devil when it got into bed with Paramount and Paramount did the same with this merger. Our media environment grows increasingly toxic by the day.
In the last few weeks I was seeing a few industry pods discussing if Colbert would be cancelled so I think this was less of a secret in the industry than to regular people. Pajiba wrote about this possibility too.
I agree that Colbert will be fine. Instead of HBO he could flagship something on Apple since they give a ton of money.
But the concern is more shutting down voices to placate a dictator. Americans need to wake up. And the rich elite need to be punished for placating this orange criminal.
Somebody might take a flyer on Colbert, but I wouldn’t count on it. Trump has weaponized the government into a tool for extortion, no major company wants to draw that attention by hiring one of the TACO’s most visible critics.
I’ll admit that as much as I love Colbert (I’ve loved him since his Daily Show days) I don’t stay up to watch the show. I’ll look at clips the next day if something goes viral. It’s not that I don’t like his show, it’s just that I don’t want to stay up that late watching TV.
Stephen, if I contributed to this cancellation in any way by not tuning in, I’m sorry. You’re a real one. But you’ll be OK somewhere else. Don’t go away, please. Oh, and screw CBS.
we always watch it the next day on DVR. i figure someone is still tracking that.
but i’ll be honest, we stopped after the election. I know he hates trump but i had to stop giving views to the anti-trump-as-entertainment machine. i dont feel guilty about this bc i dont think his cancellation has anything to do with ratings.
but maybe now we’ll start watching again.
@Becks1: I feel the same about the “anti-Trump-as-entertainment machine”. That’s a good way to put it. I’ve come to hate platforms which use my anger and trauma over Trump for clicks and views. They’re exploiting fascism for their own ends. It’s hard to describe but I know it when I see it.
@becks1 and @brassy rebel I don’t watch the whole shows I don’t love the interviews but the cold opens have been actually calling it like it is, which hasn’t happened anywhere on mainstream news. Is that benefiting from fascism or trying to stop it? To me it might be both but the latter is most important. Although I don’t think Colbert is crossing the aisle to change hearts and minds. So there’s that. But I do think it is accomplishing something in the resistance. https://youtu.be/HKMlBqvBuAA?si=2-GEphoNINRjNr1s&utm_source=MTQxZ
@BECKS1 Both Colbert and Fallon make fun of Trump, but they don’t skewer him the way Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel do. They’re are the only ones willing to call out how awful that orange p.o.s is. He even went as far as trying to force ABC to make Jimmy apologize. I mean what else do you want them to talk about?🙄
My issue is not with late night but the political platforms which promise Trump’s imminent political demise with their hyped headlines and, of course, it’s never true. That’s exploitation. I could mention one very prominent independent media platform but I won’t. They are literally profiting from America’s pain.
@Bethy they can talk about whatever they want, I don’t have to watch. I know Colbert hates trump but like i said, I’m not participating in the anti-trump-as-entertainment game anymore.
it can be a fine line to walk bc I do want to support the anti trump narrative, but after the attacks on Biden……it makes it harder. And like @noo said…..its the question of it is benefiting from fascism or fighting it?
Trump in office benefited a lot in entertainment and I think many thought his second term would be like his first – bad, but mostly incompetent with lots of hearings etc. and its so much worse.
also, not watching is better for my mental health.
all that said, i may watch for the next year as a final eff you to CBS.
I think this is political and financial in a way that has not been touched on – right now any anti-Trump content is hard to get advertisers for. Lots of companies don’t want to risk the ire of Trump and are not advertising on anything he might be offended by.
Very interesting insight @enis. SBT I think.
I’m sad. My user name here is from the Colbert Report circa 2006 or 2007. It’s a word Stephen coined to use against GW Bush. I’d love to see him back at the Colbert Report!
I don’t think Colbert will return to playing a character like he did, he had an interesting conversation with Joaquin Phoenix about that this week. But Colbert is a sharp wit and he will end up doing something better, with fewer of the restrictions of the late night show.
I bet Jon Stewart will be involved too.
I wasn’t serious whatsoever! He became incredibly burnt out by doing that character and he said he never set out to be a prophet. He quit before having his next job, he was that burned out.
With all his physical ailments he might want a breather – not the surgeries, he talks about his bad joints. At any rate I hope he goes *bold* to run out his contract, we know he’ll get offers no matter how he plays out his remaining time. He needs a couple weeks in his happy place, in his boat waaay off the coast of SC.
One slight problem with that plan. The Colbert Report is owned by the same company that just fired him.
CBS are bootlickers.
SC is gracious as always. Hope he finds a different platform.
Succinct and true, smee.
Colbert is a genuinely good guy and so this is upsetting. The US is an authoritarian state now. This is still more proof.
F*ck you, Paramount. No one believes you. You’ve sold out the American people to a tyrant. You’re already using CBS News to sane wash the actions of this extremist regime. I am never going to buy anything with Paramount’s name on it again.
Can’t wait to watch the new behemoth collapse under its own weight.
Keep an eye on the Daily Show on Comedy Central. They could be next. Paramount owns them as well. Stewart and the rotating hosts are bringing good ratings but that won’t matter.
And don’t think Oliver is safe on hbo. Warner bros is doing a lot of restructuring and I don’t know how much they’ll need FCC approval.
After my initial: Oh Sh*t! I did start to worry about what might happen with John Oliver. I enjoy Colbert, but I learn even more from Oliver.
My third thought, though, was: May?! I get that there might be contract issues involved here, but to cancel the show — especially for political reasons — then give Colbert almost another year to comment on current events , that doesn’t make sense to me. Why not buy his contract out, if that’s the issue, instead of giving him several months more of airtime?
So, Trevor Noah, Colbert, Oliver, and Josh Johnson are thoughtful and funny people that I follow for their perspectives. Fingers crossed that they each continue to have easily accessible platforms for their commentary.
And by “financial issues,” we mean to speaking truth to power.
It’s happened before with CBS. Read Ed Asner’s Wikipedia page, same thing cancelation.
CBS – The Neutured Network. My parents used to watch CBS because Walter Cronkite was on it. This is so pathetic and obviously nothing more than pandering to an administration that is so deliberately cruel and lies about everything. Maybe they could do a special about how Trumps uncle taught the unibomber. This is America now? Networks controlled by political interests?
Blatant lies not being questioned and 90% of the American public being stripped of services and rights they are owed? Representatives that don’t represent anything but their own interests?
I’ll be looking into who advertises on CBS and urging others to do the same and boycott. Hit em in the pockets. That’s their language. Just my 2 cents.
my absolute favorite moment from all the years on this show was Stephen with Brian Eno and Michael Stipe singing “stand By Me” a capella.
many, many amazing moments-discussing grief and loss with Anderson Cooper, was a standout interview. Peter Frampton, Prince Harry, so many great shows.
It was made clear that if Paramount and Skydance wanted their merger to be approved by the FCC chair they had to send Trump a settlement andddd…….Colbert had to go. Now Shari Redstone and Larry Ellison can make more billions.
Guys, what kind of people have we become if we can’t be happy for the billionaires as they put another brick on the authoritarianism path??? Come on, that money will trickle down to us someday.
I have been a fan of Colbert’s since he was on The Daily Show. Am very upset with CBS. This was certainly political no matter what they say. I am old enough to remember what CBS did to the stellar Smothers Brothers show ( when I was a young teen) for their criticism of the Vietnam War. Looks like nothing has changed.
Proud of my union for demanding an investigation. Solidarity with Colbert! https://www.wga.org/news-events/news/press/2025/wga-statement-on-paramounts-decision-to-cancel-the-late-show-with-stephen-colbert
It’s political alright. If it really was “financial concerns” and “young people watch on digital,” they could get creative and offer a digital snip-its version of the show – with ads.
Everyone who tries to appease Trump eventually gets kicked in the ass for their effort. It’s never enough bowing and scraping and …
They probably feel it’s too much bother to have ANYONE as host for the show during these Awful Years because they can’t control any host.
I’ve got to disagree with what Kaiser said RE Colbert’s attitude toward Biden + 2024 election. Maybe I’m naive, but I think politics is too personally important to him and he’d never intentionally work for Trump’s election just because it makes better TV. He’s got too much integrity for that.