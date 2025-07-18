Prince Harry attended a reception at the British embassy in Angola, scandal!

One detail about Prince Harry’s trip to Angola this week is starting to get more attention. Harry arrived in Angola on Tuesday and he immediately took a meeting with Angola’s President João Lourenço. On Wednesday, Harry walked through a minefield and he also did a landmine-education event with some Angolan children. What went under the radar (as it was happening) was that Harry attended a reception at the British embassy in Angola. Harry didn’t do anything with the British embassies when he visited Nigeria and Colombia last year, nor did he visit the British consulate in Canada during the Invictus Games this year, so what gives? Per Sussex.com:

At receptions hosted by the British Embassy and Angolan ministers, the Duke acknowledged the critical need of support from international donors including the UK, US, and private sector partners. He emphasized the critical role played by local HALO staff, many of whom are clearing the very communities they call home. “I know HALO’s Angolan teams are proud of what they’re doing. We’re incredibly proud of them too. They’re not just removing landmines—they’re building a safer future for their families and neighbours.” HALO CEO James Cowan added: “We are hugely grateful to President Lourenço for his leadership and to the Duke of Sussex for his personal commitment. This renewed commitment brings us one step closer to a mine-free Angola.”

[From Sussex.com]

My guess, given what information we have, is that this was not Harry inviting himself to the British embassy, nor was it the British embassy making a big deal about “hosting” an event for Harry in particular. The Halo Trust is a British-founded and British-operated NGO. Their CEO is British, their patron (Harry) is British and I suspect many Halo Trust employees are also British. My guess is that the Halo Trust put together this reception and the British embassy wanted to host it because there were so many British nationals involved. Still, according to Richard Palmer, this is yet another sign that Harry is desperate to come back to the UK and take on “royal work.” Poor Harry is just begging to leave his Montecito mansion, you guys.

Prince Harry is a private citizen. He no longer represents the monarchy or the UK but the British Embassy gave him a reception in Angola. Is this a sign of thawing between the Sussexes and the British state? https://t.co/wHSAWIWhpI — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) July 17, 2025