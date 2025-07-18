Prince Harry attended a reception at the British embassy in Angola, scandal!

One detail about Prince Harry’s trip to Angola this week is starting to get more attention. Harry arrived in Angola on Tuesday and he immediately took a meeting with Angola’s President João Lourenço. On Wednesday, Harry walked through a minefield and he also did a landmine-education event with some Angolan children. What went under the radar (as it was happening) was that Harry attended a reception at the British embassy in Angola. Harry didn’t do anything with the British embassies when he visited Nigeria and Colombia last year, nor did he visit the British consulate in Canada during the Invictus Games this year, so what gives? Per Sussex.com:
At receptions hosted by the British Embassy and Angolan ministers, the Duke acknowledged the critical need of support from international donors including the UK, US, and private sector partners. He emphasized the critical role played by local HALO staff, many of whom are clearing the very communities they call home.
“I know HALO’s Angolan teams are proud of what they’re doing. We’re incredibly proud of them too. They’re not just removing landmines—they’re building a safer future for their families and neighbours.”
HALO CEO James Cowan added: “We are hugely grateful to President Lourenço for his leadership and to the Duke of Sussex for his personal commitment. This renewed commitment brings us one step closer to a mine-free Angola.”
My guess, given what information we have, is that this was not Harry inviting himself to the British embassy, nor was it the British embassy making a big deal about “hosting” an event for Harry in particular. The Halo Trust is a British-founded and British-operated NGO. Their CEO is British, their patron (Harry) is British and I suspect many Halo Trust employees are also British. My guess is that the Halo Trust put together this reception and the British embassy wanted to host it because there were so many British nationals involved. Still, according to Richard Palmer, this is yet another sign that Harry is desperate to come back to the UK and take on “royal work.” Poor Harry is just begging to leave his Montecito mansion, you guys.
The FCO and British Ambassadors loved having the Sussexes. I remember the ambassador in Morocco was particularly delighted by their presence.
Why? Because they travelled. They worked. They met and greeted the local population and not acted in a neo-colonialist manner. They were interested in the culture and the land they were visiting. They embodied soft diplomacy similar to QE2 when she became first queen – all these heads of state falling over themselves to welcome them.
So yes, British embassies would love to have them perform in a more formal role but the state is ruled by the tabloids and the grey men. Angola, however, is far enough and not as powerful to attract the miserable attention of the Sussex haters and prevent this from happening.
I bet the British embassy in Angola hasn’t seen as much interest in their work until Harry‘s presence. Then yes, all these local Angolans wanted to come!
This is the mark of true global statesmanship.
Harry is doing some of the things that William should be doing, William should get off his backside and travel the world representing our country,…. On second thoughts, perhaps not.
😂 no you would not. After the Caribbean disaster tour, the whole point of diplomacy is not to offend the host nations and Willy and Lazy are a whole ball of idiotic awkwardness. Lazy smiles dumbly, while Willy nods along as if he knows something about nothing.
Wish I was a fly on the wall when the British ambassador in Jamaica got the news the President declared a republic to the future king on live TV.
I mean, the Caribbean nations were mightily offended by them once they had reached Jamaica and I think the Jamaican President just had enough of their offensive diplomacy. When you treat countries as mere playgrounds and not accord them due respect as the representative figurehead of a once powerful nation…
For God’s sake, don’t say that! Whenever someone suggests that William should travel more, he heads — not to a commonwealth country — but to New York or Boston. On behalf of the U.S., let him stay in England, or wherever his favorite football teams play.
That’s it in a nutshell: Harry is just better than William. This *is* what William should be doing, and all the time.
I’m so proud of Henry Charles Albert David, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex 😍😍
Private Eye on Chuck and RF finance cited Will attending Notre Dame reopening and Ed going to Jimmy Carter ‘s funeral. It added sardonically as ” one is brassic” that Chuck scrupulously had FO charged for both events .
I found that column fascinating! ‘Flunkey’ must have some decent sources. Getting ahead of things like charging the FO for those visits and the amount the Duchies must make by announcing the end of the royal train was smart PR strategy.
How much? The Windsors are sooooo corrupt. This is double-dipping – taxpayer funded and charging the public at the same time. 🙄
@Blogger actually amount charged to FO wasn’t cited but they included the figure for foreign travel cited within their accounts which Private Eye considered high given the dearth of over sea trips. If this is double dipping why isn’t it being challenged because it is an abuse of public money?
You know Charles and William are also deducting these expenses from their taxes. Double-dipping for sure.
Those gutter rats including Palmer assisted in causing the Sussexes to withdraw from serving the Crown. Now those same gutter rats are begging while looking for crumbs to insist at least Harry would give up his family and life he has curated in California to come back to servitude. The delusion is off the charts.
Agreed @Maxine RF and RR were hand in glove about driving both H and M out. Both parties continue abusing the US based couple so no, they are not coming back to rescue Will from his own self created ineptitude. He’s swopped his brother for Jason so good luck with being King with Knife at his side!
The desperation is at a fever pitch! Even at the British embassy in Angola, the rota are left out in the cold. They’ve burned their bridges with Harry. He’s done with them! The rota and royalists are seeing in real time what they’re missing. Of course, being the dumb sh*ts that they are, they scream, cry, throw up, and continue to spew bile and hatred at the very person they dearly want and NEED to return to the royal fold.
I guess no one taught these geniuses that honey works better than a barbed whip. To genuinely believe they can berate the King and FK into submission while simultaneously using insults and taunts to force H&M back to England shows how deep their self-delusion runs. These rota have lost the plot.
King Charles must have been briefed about this event in advance, right? I wonder if there are others like it in other countries that are scheduled in the future that Charles knows about too. I wonder if this event and others that may be planned have anything to do with Charles calling for a peace summit because he’s finally realized that he’s lost this ridiculous and dangerous PR war he (or Camilla) started.
The (way too long, but very true) screaming headline in every British newspaper this week should be: “Harry walks through landmines while Willy whines about Wimbledon being ruined.”
I can’t help but feel this is all coming to a head soon. How much more of this will Willy be able to tolerate before he pops?
“FINE! IF YOU WANT HARRY TO BE KING, I QUIT!” -Willy
“NOOOOOOOOOOOOO!” – Lazy and Mother.
“What about me?” – George
“And me?” – Charlotte
“Airplanes.” – Louis
“How many more of them are we paying for?” – Taxpayer.
@Henny Penny – I was thinking the same about KCIII being briefed. So, if he knew and didn’t leak, then maybe (just maybe) there is a lot more to the “papped” meeting held the other week. This is probably wishful thinking on my part but, it would be strange if he didnt know about the Halo Trust holding an event at the Embassy.
If KCIII was aware, then imho the only other reason for him not leaking would be because he knows Harry’s visit would put Diana back in the headlines. Therefore, he deliberately kept quiet in the hope that no-one in the UK would hear about Harry promoting his mother’s charity. After all in his mind, the “secret meeting” and Camilla’s birthday were enough to ensure the front pages were taken care of. In his insular world of sycophants it was probably agreed that those two stories (especially when the incandescent one’s reaction was factored in) would create enough copy to hide any articles about Harry continuing his mother’s work, while the tax funded royals were lounging around on their vast estates blowing out birthday candles and watching re-runs of Downton Abbey!
It’s interesting. Bc Camilla could not have been happy about Harry’s trip to Angola happening around her birthday. The trip is a reminder of Diana, a women she v publicly tormented.
The British Embassies are run and operated by the British government which is seperate from King Charles and his institution. What do I mean they cannot tell the U.K government what to do at their embassies. The U.K government sees diplomatic value in what working Prince Harry is doing and will use him to give the U.K a better position on the world stage working royal or not. This is the same reason that they are forcing King Charles to host a U.K/ U.S state dinner in September, because Keir Starmer wants a bigger trade deal with the U.S.
Thank you for the information about the embassy authorities 🌷.
Harry’s British. Is Palmer saying that if Harry was abroad and needed help from a British Embassy they wouldn’t help him because he left the Royal Family? Palmer is just confirming that the Royal Family did tell Foreign governments not to provide security to Harry and Meghan when they visit their countries.
When sovereign countries like Canada with Monarchy representatives in each province and British embassies across the world were discouraged from acknowledging or hosting the Sussexes this indeed is a big deal.
Canada is a sovereign nation where King Charles is a figurehead. While the Royal family can offer advice to Canada they cannot tell Canada what to do. We have no Lords or Canadian citizens that are working on the provincial or federal level that have accepted honors from the Monarchy for a reason. And no country in their right mind would what a security lapse on their watch for Prince Harry or his family.
I agree that is very likely that the embassy was just doing what they should do. The royal family aren’t the only people that they embassy works with, I’m pretty sure that they hold these type of receptions all the time when royals aren’t there for other dignitaries and important visitors that support their cause in the country. Richard Palmer is trying to convince whatever fans he has left that believes anything that he says, that this is evidence of Harry being desperate, and not evidence of the British government being like we don’t want to have anything to do with the Royal family’s nonsense, he’s effective.
I mean the people aren’t stupid. Harry’s walking across a literal minefield , while William and Kate are complaining about how people having meetings ruined their day at Wimbledon. And they have the nerve to try and call Meghan, Marie Antoinette for wearing nice clothes ( that she paid for herself) at Invictus.
The headlines are becoming ridiculous and acting as if Meghan is some sort of cartoonish supervillain, and Harry some tragic lonesome figure wanting to come back to servitude. As if her minding her business halfway across the planet, and him doing charity work he’s always done justifies the laziness of these people. People that were distraught driving home to their literal Palace in their Range Rover, and are now taking their what 6th, 7th, vacation of the year?
so if someone attends a reception at a british embassy, they want to be a working royal?
like kaiser said – this is a british organization whose patron is visiting and its clear Halo works closely with the Angolan government. It makes sense that there was an embassy reception.
Exactly.. he was attending on behalf of the Halo foundation not on behalf of the BRF or government no matter where it was hosted.. the Embassy was probably just a convenient venue for the event.
Harry is a blood royal and no act of parliament, no rage from Willy, nothing, nothing, can ever erase that stone cold fact. Harry loves his home country and wants to serve. He also loves his adopted country. In his own emotionally stunted way, Charles loves Harry and wants to give this feud a rest before he dies. It’s Harry’s freedom that has courtiers, rota rats, and Willy in canniption fits, and I love it. Long live Good King Harry!
Oh come on! Cut clear cancel with this Harry wants back in!! He has moved on and was there for the CHARITY nothing more!!
Harry takes the initiative to travel for his charities, he walks through a landmine area and attends various events like this embassy reception. Angola is a loooong haul from California, it’s even a very long haul from where I live on the US east coast. That’s dedication.
William only travels internationally for the reactive stuff–Notre Dame reopening and the Pope’s funeral. Somebody else planned these events, all Willy had to do was show up, they’re within Europe, he headed for the airport immediately afterwards and, in the funeral case, he only went after Charles basically pushed him out the door. Oh right, Willy travels internationally and stays for days when he wants to shoot boar in Spain or ski at Courcheval.
The contrast between the brothers doesn’t do Will the unwilling any favours. No wonder he is chagrined at Harry for showing him up on a global stage. Still he’s got Kate to console him and a life time of embracing both her and the heavy burdens of kingship. So Will is going to be booked and busy when he is King, ready or not!
Pegg s moved up to prince of Wales with no significant increase in work. He will try to phone in work as king
Yeah, I don’t know why anyone expects him to pull it together when he is king. The closer he gets, the less he does. No one is going to be able to force him to do anything. It will be interesting to watch.
Daddy must have given the OK. I agree with Palmer; I think it’s the sign of a thaw.
Why? Do only working royals attend events at British Embassy? Harry isn’t representing Crown, he is representing the charity HALO and as Kaiser said, it is a british charity. Why wouldn’t they host an event for HALO? What I would believe, they didn’t get orders from UK not to host an event related to Harry in any way, but that could be because they don’t care or they aren’t informed by the embassy in advance, if it isn’t a requirement to get approval from UK for every event the embassy hosts.
Until dad stops the trashing of the sussexes in the media I will see no sign of a thaw
Harry doesn’t have to live in England to be a working royal. Maybe he is working for the crown. That would explain Peg’s rage.
He wasn’t representing the Crown there, he was representing HALO 🙄🙄
Yes, as Patron, he represents HALO, for sure. The UK government provides funding for HALO, so Harry is the perfect choice to follow in his mothers footsteps for this very important charity.
@Mslove, HALO Trust is “a humanitarian non-government organization”. They are getting funding from a lot of governments including UK, USA, Finland, Norway, Germany, Netherlands, Ireland and New Zealand, I am guessing as part of their humanitarian aid programs. Does that mean Harry was also representing those countries? Like I said, he isn’t working for the crown, but HALO Trust.
In yesterday’s CM in Queensland Australia there was a a really nice story about Harry’s visit .
I was so shocked I had to keep going back and reading it , as it is the first positive article about either of the Sussexes in 5 year’s .
Harry was working on one of his good causes, he was invited to the Embassy as a representative of HALO. And…..
Actually, it’s not that Harry wants in at the palace but that the BFO wants the rub off from Harry. If they can piggy back on his accolades and take indirect credit to advance their profile in Africa, why wouldn’t they. Only Chuck and Egg are so stupid as the spite the UK by preventing that country from benefitting without taxpayers even paying for it. Of course if they can piggy voters catch on, and figure that are overpaying wor the “working” royals and getting little value for their money, there goes the royal welfare system!
Well at least Harry got British police protection while he was inside the embassy….
This shows that Harry will go where he needs to support and best represent the organizations and causes he supports. It’s pure revisionism to say the Sussexes rejected the half in/half out. Its was the other royals, especially William, who basically told them to get lost. The UK press, who thankfully were shut out of this trip, have no idea what motivates Harry. He’s not scuttling his life and what he’s worked to build this past half decade to please a lazy vindictive ingrate like his brother and get an allowance in middle age.
Again, Harry does the work his brother should be doing.
Meghan staying with the children, unlike Harry’s childhood, will make for a more personally secure Archie and Lilibet.