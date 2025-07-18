Dunlop: Prince William looks ‘churlish’ & inflexible in his feud with Prince Harry

In the past week, we’ve watched as the “secret peace summit” has shredded what was left of the British royalists’ tender sanity. Representatives from Archewell and Buckingham Palace met in London last week, and the news came out last weekend. It’s been chaos ever since. Prince William’s panicked, enraged briefings have become a whole other story, running alongside the speculation of “what does Harry want/why now/what is Charles thinking.” I’m reminded of the bullsh-t about Archie and Lili’s titles, and how the HRH royal-style was conflated with “Harry wants his kids to be working royals.” A similar conflation is happening now – Harry and Charles are slowly working to mend fences, and that’s being conflated to “Harry is begging to come back to become a working royal.” I didn’t think Tessa Dunlop – who is arguably one of the sharper royal analysts – would fall down the lunatic fan-fic rabbit hole, but here we are. An excerpt from her latest piece in The Independent:
Look at how the British public have forgiven Charles down the years. Mistakes happened. All too often, we hurt those closest to us. So far, so good; the road ahead is long and not straightforward, but it is hopeful. More broadly, better relations mean improved optics for both parties (in that context, the leaked meeting is not surprising). A softer, forgiving King, and a happier Harry, (who I suspect still covets the half-in, half-out role he mooted five years ago), is an infinitely more appealing prospect than the current cold war statis.
However, when it comes to royal relations, a (crucial) third party was significantly absent from the balcony. Subsequently, the Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly been less than impressed with a “peace summit” about which they knew nothing. Ouch. While Kate was single-handedly winning Wimbledon in exquisite sartorial style (her Princess England vibe neatly offsetting Meghan’s Little Miss California), beneath the surface, all has not been forgiven. William still bears a grudge – can you blame him? Siblings play by very different rules.
One sun-dappled spring day back in 2017, Kate, William and Harry sat down to talk about the merits of their “Heads Together” mental health campaign. In the interview, Kate marvelled at the brothers’ strong bond, and Harry admitted William often encouraged him to speak about their late mother, an offer he felt unable to take up.
William acknowledged that through their mother’s death they had been ‘brought closer’. The love was palpable; what came next, the hate, has proved equally strong. If Harry looked to protect his father in Spare, he did not cut William and Kate the same slack. It will take years for the future king to trust again, if he ever can. Harry alluded to this when acknowledging there were some in the Royal Family who would never forgive him for what he had written.
The mirroring in recent history is spooky – after the 1936 abdication, stumbling George VI never resumed a normal relationship with his charming, callow brother Edward VIII, (who also wrote a biography).
But emotionally it is not a one-way street, and the Prince of Wales would be foolish to take his familial cues from the unbending social strictures of a bygone era. Today, William sits at the heart of Britain’s most revered institution (and in the face of recent domestic adversity enjoys enormous public sympathy) but moods can change.
As a nation, no matter how much we verbally kick Harry, affections run deep. Beneath it all, what really rankled was the Sussexes’ rejection of our most revered institution. Likewise, William surely knows that one day he must rediscover his affection for his younger sibling. Protected by a pre-ordained sovereign destiny, the longer he withholds the olive branch the more churlish it could start to look.
At the moment King Charles is Harry’s best hope. And even then, a Sussex return to the sunlit uplands of royalty may well prove short-lived. For the Duke to make a meaningful comeback, good relations are required on two levels – with his father-king and with his older brother, the future king.
William is not a man for turning, and as the “spare” knows all too well, one day the Prince of Wales will have all the power. But impressive kingship (like all good leadership) requires flexibility. If, at the moment, Harry steals all the negative headlines, it will be history that judges William, his more powerful older brother. Only by genuinely forgiving (and including) the ‘spare’ will he be able to boast that his reign has the requisite hallmarks of modern monarchy – compassion and magnanimity. And most important of all, he will know it is what Diana, his mother, the self-proclaimed Queen of Hearts, would have wanted.
Harry “still covets the half-in, half-out role he mooted five years ago??” “A Sussex return to the sunlit uplands of royalty??” My God. In my opinion, these people are using Sussex-bashing/Sussex-delusions as the framework with which to send a larger message to Prince William. As in, they spread their usual nastiness about Harry and Meghan’s lives and motivations, but buried within those lies is a critique of William and Kate. How many times are royalists going to write pieces which start out with “obviously, Harry is terrible and everyone rightly hates him” and end with “William needs to come to his senses and reconcile with his brother.”
” (who I suspect still covets the half-in, half-out role he mooted five years ago).” You can’t leave off the last half of that sentence. She’s blaming Harry for not having the half in half out role. His sick family refused that, it was his idea.
I’m pretty sure I’ve said this before: While William’s rage briefings/leaks make him look insane, it takes two for a reconciliation and I really don’t think Harry is in any more of a rush to forgive Pegs. Dunlop was actually right in the post where she said that went soften on Charles but not on W.
That’s it! Guess she’s trying to rewrite history. It was the brf that didn’t want half in half out, though that’s what w&k have been doing for years!
The Wails aren’t even a quarter in. I don’t understand how anyone defends them, at this point. They are utterly worthless, and it seems entirely unlikely any of their children will turn out to be worker bees.
That’s not what ‘mooted’ means. To moot means to raise for discussion; to suggest an idea. Harry did moot the half-in/half-out option.
thank you for the correction. i should’ve looked it up!
Interesting. Never heard it used like that before. I’ve it used like “as a moot point.” Meaning no longer an option or relevant. Tbf: I’ve only heard the word, never seen it written out.
I’ve never heard that either. I’ve obviously heard of something being “moot” so i interpreted mooted as meaning “something had been determined to be moot.” but apparently not. Language is so interesting.
This appears to be a difference between British and American english, to Americans it means their is no point in discussing anymore
The phrase that sticks out is “ one day the Prince of Wales will have all the power. ”
That’s all the clue Harry needs to hang with “little miss California “ ( what a beeyatch the writer is.)
I’d hang with Meghan ANY DAY OF THE WEEK. ANY DAY.
One day William will have positional power. But his influence will continue to wane while Harry’s will grow stronger. William is too lazy and un achieving and he certainly does not command respect or affection except from his racist fan base who are dying out. They need Harry and Meghan who continually win hearts and minds of young people in particular, despite everything thrown at them. Then factor in Kate being positively skeletal which is symbolic of how emotionally and mentally ill she is. The house of Windsor is a mess! A monumental mess.
What is this power they speak of? What can William do that charles hasn’t tried? The security situation is already in play. What else can William do or take or sabotage? I’m genuinely interested because this line is regularly trotted out
@one of the marys, this is a very good question. What power are we talking about in general and which part of it has any effect on H and M? He can sic his tabloid editor lapdogs on H and M to keep trashing them and compare him favourably to them? So powerful indeed
Exactly. William will have all the “power” in the UK, but that’s it. He doesn’t even really have the Commonwealth, not the way his grandmother did. Harry and Meghan aren’t Royal in the US because we don’t have Royals. We have political leaders (which William will be but only in a very soft ceremonial way, without influence) and celebrities. And smart, connected people with charisma, money, a strong work ethic and good ideas. Harry and Meghan belong to the latter two categories in the US. As to politics, given the state of things right now? They don’t need the headache.
Tessa is a Royal Historian at heart. She NEEDS Harry (and Meghan, I guess?) back doing Royal engagements so she can have content to write about. She is pro-monachy. She may not be as unhinged as RR, but she’s not “Sussex friendly” either. Do not trust her.
The truth is the Monarchy needs Prince Harry and his family to return even if they are just part time royals to survive, the rotas gaslighting and desperation are showing. (IMO
Prince Harry is never returning even part time. He may reconcile and show up for family events but even that is doubtful)
If they want Harry back they better stop the hate campaign, especially against Meghan, Harry isn’t bringing Meghan to Britain to be booed by the public.
The derangers would boo her but I don’t think they speak for the rest of the population. The king gets booed and is protested but the media tries to minimize that.
Harry isn’t about to expose his kids to that mess. Why does the Rota keep forgetting/ignoring/denying this? 🙄🙄🙄
Exactly, Deering, Harry is never going to expose Meghan to the vitriol on that bitter island again, much less their children. These people need a reality check. You did this to yourself, royals and rota, live with it.
Yes I agree they need Harry and Meghan back but another reason is that they don’t want the Sussexes making any more money. If the Sussexes get too successful they will make the monarchy look redundant. All efforts at sabotage have failed and that is why they are dangling the we want them back carrot.
All I got from this piece is that the press are desperate for Harry to return to royal life.
Yep. They are bored and it destroying them that all those smear campaigns, insult and bullying has not destroyed Harry or Meghan.
Their soap opera’s main couple have left.
Agree. Basically the media is shaming Charles and William into reconciliation with Harry. I wonder why.
While constantly insulting Harry and his wife. What is up with that?
The desperation is palpable. but i also think the press would settle for the sussexes at trooping or on the christmas walk or something. They just want them back in the UK.
I agree. The hate pieces are not hitting or generating as much income as before. Plus the Sussexes are past caring. The world and its mother knows that William and Kate are not up to the job. It will be an interesting few years.
Harry’s been pretty consistent in his messaging, even if fans and detractors alike don’t want to hear it. He wants a relationship with his family not with the institution of the British monarchy. He would like to reconcile with his father, because he doesn’t know how long he has left and he would like his children to know his father. He would like to get past this stuff so that he someone who served in the British army and lived in Britain for over 35 years can show his children his homeland, places he loved , and cultural things you only get from being immersed, just the same as his wife can do the same for their children.
He does not have a relationship with his brother, he wishes him well but their relationship is space. He wants the special circumstances of his life to be acknowledged and security provided to his family to reflect that. He does not want to come back as a working royal. His children will never be working royals if he can help it. He wants his children to be treated fairly as members of the family, that’s all.
Everything else is noise. It’s wishcasting for people who want to either live out their fantasies of him coming back and saving the British monarchy and William. Or, from people wanted to use him as an avatar for the fight against media intrusion and systemic Injustice. Neither of those groups of people actually listen to what he says because it doesn’t fit what they want him to do.
This to me accurately represents what i have heard him say.
Harry s family are Meghan Archie and Lily. Charles had years to get to know the grandchildren.
Yes, thats his family now. but he still has his extended family in the UK and we have heard from Harry’s own lips that he wants a relationship with at least some of them.
If there’s a choice between reality and delulu, these folks go straight to the delusional portion of the program.
The problem with Harry’s situation is that the Windsors and the UK media do not want what Harry wants, if they can’t use him as a spare they do not have any use for him. Charles is trying to clean his image with all this back and forth but Meghan said it best “just they breathing and alive in Montecito bothers them 😶
But sadly, that cannot happen. Charles and William are emotionally incapable of removing their royal “status” from their relationships with anyone else, including family members. It’s why William does things with only George, but not the other kids. They don’t mean as much to him as a father, because he cannot separate his role as father from being future king. And Charles couldn’t wait for Elizabeth to die, because that was the only way for him to become king, even though normal people aren’t eagerly waiting for their mothers to die.
Harry knows (thanks to Meghan and probably Diana) the difference between family and firm, but the others do not. There is no “family,” there is only royal entitlement.
To me this is one of the great failures of the Windsors
Keen did not win Wimbledon she sat there and premed waiting for that ovation.
The champion players won.
Charles authorized a biography that trashed his parents
No keen is wrong pegs did not support his brother
Harry is happy where he is and does not covet going back
Edit p r e e n e d
“Princess England vs. Little Miss California”
This woman needs professional help.
Kate’s Princess England vibe was neatly offsetting Meghan’s Little Miss California….
What the what? Little miss California is patronizing af. Snarky jealousy really oozes out when they talk about Meghan, jeez.
She can’t even get it right, The Princess of wales. And as far as I know Meghan and Lilibet are the only two real Princesses in California
If Princess England means you’re a lazy, dumb, incurious, racist…then she doesn’t reflect well on England.
As if Meghan were twirling around in a poodle skirt instead of working her butt off. Meanwhile Kate wears a dress. Maybe a little anti-Americanism helps sugarcoat the criticism of Willy?
Yes let’s all forget how the Princess of England was stalking every move and style of the Duchess of California. There I fixed for her.
Yeah msian, it’s facsinating how Dunlop can talk about their styles and yet has not a mention of the copy style-stalking that the princess of England and her former assistant Archer have been doing for years of “little miss California.” Seriously what a jealous snarky asshole.
It definitely works on people over there. And it’s so freaking lazy.
“Little Miss Kalifornia” is an absolutely disgusting racist topos.🤢
Kate was only noticed because her extreme thinness is sparking questions. And that wasn’t even a global thing.
Meghan’s work is noticed worldwide.
“Tender sanity” – Kaiser, the entertainment value of this frenzy is increased 1,000% by the way you write about it.
Dunlop’s piece reads unhinged, but is explained by “what really rankled was the Sussexes’ rejection of our most revered institution.” Deep down, this institution really is the “most revered” to these people. It’s a world view as essential to them as it is foreign to me. Sure, they make money from attaching themselves to the monarchy – the remora to the big shark – but they’re also like religious warriors. They’ll hang on until the bitter end.
And all Harry wants is to be able to safely visit the uk. And yet, somehow these writers hear he wants us back, he wants to come back to us and be a working royal again…when that’s not at all what he said. The delusion is real.
They really can’t imagine how someone wouldn’t want to be royal. Everything is built on that.
@Eurydice, the press knows good and well that they are one the biggest reasons why someone wouldn’t want to be “royal” lol.
They just like twisting the truth.
I actually appreciated that part because it is finally saying the quiet part out loud. harry chose his wife over that revered institution. The Black American actress got a glimpse at the inner workings of that revered institution and said NOPE. and thats what so many have trouble forgiving her for.
Well Kate certainly did, she gave up the university she had always dreamt of attending and where she had been offered a place to chase William at St Andrews.
Yes, Dunlop really hit the nail on the head. People who have been brought up in a monarchy can excuse all its failings because, reverence. And Harry gets an open-ended pass because he was born a royal. If he only apologizes and comes back in some sort of way, then the system will be back to normal and they can chalk it up as another blip in the 1,000-year timeline.
@Eurydice – Don’t think Harry’s a blip. At this point, imho, Harry and Meghan, jointly and severally, are sui generis. Because, rejection, and so much more. Also at this point, imho, Harry and Meghan are 10000% more marketable being 100% out.
If y’all want to appeal to authority, or actually believe people are worth paying attention to since they’ve devoted themselves enough to earn PhD – please choose Dr Laura Clancy (Lancaster U.) or Dr John Kirkhope (U of Plymouth) over “little miss” Tessa Dunlop any day.
＆ “tender sanity” 🟰 choice, choice words.
“The remora to the big shark.” That’s a good one, and so apt in this case.
The press has buyers remorse like you wouldn’t believe and it’s clear they believed that family would get Harry and Meghan to heel and return years ago. There is so much desperation because they are bored out of their minds and they want leaks and access to the golden geese again. The problem for them is that Harry and Meghan will never return and William and Kate are too insecure for that. I wonder when more of the rota will begin to turn on William because it’s clear that besides some rota, who genuinely seem to be Team KP, most of the rota have either retired, quit and been fired. A Sussex return is a dream come true for them. They want William to relent because of financial reasons. In another 10 years, I doubt most of these people will be around because if the interest has died down to the point that a state visit is not even talked about, that’s not a good sign for the future. These people see the writing on the wall, hell they saw it in 2020 when the Sussexes announced they were leaving. They just didn’t expect none of their fantasies not to come true.
It’ll be interesting to see how the rota shifts once William is king. He will have his faves to give access and will ice out the others.
And how will they react when William does away with the Christmas / Easter church walks and the costume events? They will starve if it’s just him at football games and pretending to work in pubs.
The tabloids are not doing William any favors. Their hatred of a bi-racial woman reflects badly of them, yes, but it also reflects badly on the royals who allow it to continue. This will harm William in the long run. As the tabloids recently admitted (in a veiled way), the younger generations do not support William and Kate, or their racism. That racism will be all that William is remembered for by history — if he is remembered at all. Most likely, Harry and Meghan’s willingness to leave and created their (highly successful) life elsewhere will be what history remembers, not ragaholic William or his boring, useless wife.
Just how did keen win Wimbledon. She did not win anything Tried to make it about herself not the players. Princess England is lazy
The word “win” is key here because it suggests that the media created competition between the Sussexes and the Wales will hit fever if H(&M) retuned to the “fold”. I can’t see H&M wanting to revisit that nightmare.
There are a lot of issues with this piece. The big one for me is her refusal to acknowledge the campaign of hate and racism carried out by her fellow journalists since 2017 with the support of the Monarchy which continues to this day. The UK press is itself very white and they cannot see their own racism let alone acknowledge it in others. This is the elephant in the room. Her statement that Harry steals all the negative headlines is incredible. There is no admission the UK journalists like herself are responsible for all the headlines. If you can’t say anything positive then shut up. She also assumes that Harry is unpopular with most of the people in the UK which I don’t think is true. Contrary to what a lot of people think, most Brits are not racist, just as I understand most Americans are not MAGA. I think until the UK media acknowledge their own part in this fiasco and apologise to Meghan, there can be no reconciliation. Harry was right in his BBC interview when he said cannot be reconciliation without truth.
The press knows but they don’t want to take accountability. That family and press have a toxic, parasitical relationship. They’ll never admit that it was partly their fault, at the behest of that family to use the Sussexes as punching bags and would rather blame the Sussexes for the abuse that’s heaped on them. What they do is dance around it and plead with members of the family in papers to get them to turn the tide because they don’t want to admit they made a bad business decision by abusing the one couple that brought interest and glamour to that tired family. They have to stroke the egos of William and Charles by bashing the Sussexes but in the midst of that, plead.
They don’t want that mirror to their faces. The week after Diana’s death, the people turned on the press and the press quickly turned on the Queen – if we’re going down, you’re going down with us.
So the Windsors are propping up the toxic tabloid industry. It’s awful to see. A royal family is supposed to embody the “best” of that country’s public face, but clearly the best has been chased away.
💯. Harry doesn’t want to return to the toxic press-palace web that destroyed his mother and is trying to destroy him. And he can’t trust William not to continue to exploit and manipulate that relationship. nor the tabloids not to monetize it with bullying headlines. The British press’s lack of self-accountability is stunning.
“Harry was right in his BBC interview when he said cannot be reconciliation without truth.”
They even turned that against Meghan, implying that if the truth came out it would be bad for her.
The Indy seems to have forgotten that Kate was concerned about the colour of Archie’s skin. Harry of course loved his unborn child more than his brother, which is perfectly normal.
Doesn’t look good to have a lazy racist Queen Consort. They twist and turn to turn Lazy into a saint, but she’s definitely not one with her vagina-flashing during her stumbling out of London nightclub nights. Lazy also has no friends, let alone non-white friends. The way Lazy visibly recoiled when a black female Minister (Jamaica’s?) tried to make her dance was really loathsome to see. Lazy is white, middle-class, ignorant, xenophobic, little England personified.
“ Beneath it all, what really rankled was the Sussexes’ rejection of our most revered institution”
Ermmm, the institution – and the rats – were killing them. Harry made an earlier decision TO LIVE and not to die as mentioned in Spare.
They were killing his wife before his very eyes. So nah, this institution is a killing machine, killing the spirit of those trapped within them, or killing them by proxy and their reckless disregard of those born within the institution.
Agree with @Hypocrisy. The Sussexes will not be coming back even in a part time status, that ship has sailed. I believe Harry’s goal is to have a relationship with his only parent, I do not think William even factors into consideration to Harry. All the hysteria from the gutter rats is coming because while they enjoyed and found it lucrative to tear the Sussexes apart they were short sighted when it came to William’s reign. They know William is incapable of being the face for their country because he has no depth. He lacks intellectual curiosity, charisma and has zero personality, same applies to his wife.
Prince Harry’s goal is to ensure security for the three most important people in his world, excluding himself, his wife and two kids allowing them to visit his home country. Beyond a civil relationship with his father and his family UK security, I do not think there is much left on the table for discussion. I wish him well.
Absolutely. At heart, Harry’s complaint has always been that he wanted to have a “normal” relationship with his family without having to also work for the family business. That’s it.
the line about Kate winning Wimbledon is just insulting to the actual winners. she showed up in a dress and handed out a trophy and still didnt get front page coverage bc of this “peace summit.”
But I feel like this is becoming a more common narrative in the british press – that william looks bad by not reconciling with harry, or at least pretending to try. yesterday I said that if Charles and Harry come to some sort of agreement and William refuses, or goes back on it once he’s king, he’ll be the petulant fool on the outside. and this reinforces that for me.
Papers need to generate revenue. W&K do not generate revenue anymore. H&M do. So the press needs them back.
William tried to break up harry and Meghan with his lecture that harry was rushing into marriage. The queen already had approved the marriage. There were actual petitions by derangers to stop the wedding. Charles did nothing to stop this. Kate caused trouble for Meghan during the time leading up to the wedding.
The Lazy one was probably behind the petition.
She really is the SIL from hell. Harry welcomed her with open arms, she could not and was unable to reciprocate so instead came up with a lie which began the destruction of Meghan. What an awful, awful woman.
At least more and more writers are pointing out that Bulliam looks churlish—that’s a kind word for it—even if it’s coated with heavy lashings of fan fiction. At least this piece sidesteps the Fail line that desperate Harry must grovel to the Lazies for what the Lazies did to him and Meghan.
Agree with Kaiser that maybe writers can’t say this stuff without sugar-coating it with flattery about Lazy showing up to Wimbledon in a dress. We saw from Andreae’s WhatsApp meltdown that writers who go against the palace too obviously could lose access.
If you think Harry is gonna give up on his mansion in LA, his freedom to pursue any charity work without getting approval from some grey men, his family’s freedom to do any commercial work without some input from media, palace, they have to listen to, you are a dumbass. This woman is either lying or is one of the dumbasses. Harry isn’t planning to go back to be the palace’s scapegoat and to get abused financially, physically, emotionally. He said multiple times he wants a family, not an institution. The issue, I think, Charles isn’t capable of that and from all the sh*t written about him, he never was.
I’ve been wondering the same thing that Kaiser speculates on above. Andreae’s WhatsApp meltdown highlighted for me the perils of straying too far from the palace line–you lose access. So if a writer wants to criticize William? Bring on the layers of fan fiction about desperate Harry and Kate showing up to Wimbledon in a dress.
She isn’t writing anything new though. Since they left, they are writing about how he is so desperate to go back to UK and be a working royal again for free of charge and media abuse as a performance bonus.
Their problem is that William never reads that far down.
@sevenblue, that’s it, though. Yes, she’s faithfully parroting the palace line that’s been around since Harry left, he’s desperate to be a working royal again, blah blah blah.
Andreae showed us with his WhatsApp meltdown that it’s very dangerous to deviate from this line. He’ll cut off your access. So if you dare say anything even mildly critical (and “churlish” doesn’t begin to describe it), then you have to heap on the sycophancy and the rest of the palace fictions. Sucks to be a rat.
I’m leaning towards dumbass with a few tiny moments of clarity. Plus a nasty tabloid-style of writing.
I salute your tilt 🫡 .
And your keen observation.
Will is no prize and when he becomes King it will only be a dream come true for Jason. Everybody else is going to suffer from the Incredible Sulk and no, you won’t like him when he’s angry 😡
Incredible Sulk! 😂
👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾😂😈😎😉
The writer says that William needs to forgive Harry. It’s the other way around!! William needs to ASK forgiveness from Harry and Meghan and admit all the ways he has wronged them.
It’s both hilarious and astonishing that the rota have somehow deluded themselves into thinking that they could just beat and badger the Sussexes into returning to England. Yep you fools, keep on insulting Harry and shredding Meghan….sure, they’ll run back to your abuse, hauling their innocent children with them. All for the rota’s financial benefit.
Sure Jan.
How stupid are these people?!?!?
Right? Surely if they just keep insulting and belittling Meghan, that’ll bring Harry back …
💯. “Harry, come back, the monarchy needs you and so do we rats!” And also “Here, have the 50th article about how the Queen actually hated Meghan despite what we all saw with our own eyes.”
It’s Looney Tunes. Batshit. Come home so we can really get our hooks into you for a fresh fountain of hate articles.
She wrote a book trying to rehab Edward VII. I don’t especially trust her historic takes on royal family dynamics.
As Kaiser pointed out the line about “a Sussex return to the sunlit uplands of royalty” is deranged.
These people really do think that England — and particularly the English monarchy — is the center of the universe, and what everyone, Harry especially, craves. In truth, the monarchy is a pit of vipers shrouded by evil in a small, increasingly inconsequential country.
And the shot at Meghan’s “Little Miss California” vibes is just pathetic. Meghan and Harry are living the dream and are never going to return to the nightmare that is palace life.
It’s amusing how a certain demographic still sees England as the center of the universe! It’s a perfect example of when the self image doesn’t match the reality. When you see a land map of the entire UK superimposed over a map of the USA, it’s clear that all this anti-American bashing is similar to “small man syndrome”. It would be funny if it weren’t so pathetic.
“Mistakes happened.” LOL Mistakes were made! 😂
This whole piece really is the most arrant tripe. They really are desperate to pin the Edward VIII label onto Harry.
But Edward was the King. They keep leaving out that part.
Edward 8 as prince of Wales was a whole lot more popular than william.
Er…what? “…her Princess England vibe neatly offsetting Meghan’s Little Miss California).” 😂😂😂😂
“………….Harry………still covets the half-in, half-out role he mooted five years ago…..”
“….. better relations mean improved optics….”
“…….Britain’s most revered institution….”
“A Sussex return to the sunlit uplands of royalty….”
^These are just some of the words and phrases that litters all the articles and commentary about H&M in the uk shitmedia. And its all in service of:………..
……..The Pièce de Résistance:
“Beneath it all, what really rankled was the Sussexes’ rejection of our most revered institution.”
And THAT, Dear Constant Reader, is the super-structure, the framework, the Beam, Column, Pier, Post, Load path, Slab, Core, the raison d’être – the very Foundation on which rests all the hand-wringing, flagellating, latrine-worthy diatribes written and spoken about the Sussexes by all those worthless, shameless, unwashed, mentally challenged, crown-shagging troglodytes on Shithole Isle, since January, 2020.
Royalists are a delusional and ridiculous species. ‘William will have all the power?’ Please! Maybe over a tiny unimportant island that has seen its empire days long gone. The rest of the world doesn’t give a damn. The brothers are done with each other. Their former closeness was never real, but a RR invention. William is much too jealous for that. Harry might seek personal reconciliation with his father but he is finished with the institution and will never be part of it again.
Jesus will rise a second time and these people who have no concept of free will and what it means to be happy will still be butt hurt because Harry chose to spend his life in the sunshine with his beautiful, smart , talented wife and two amazing children and have complete control over his own destiny and won’t ever let William or anyone else tell him his lack of worth or what he is or isn’t allowed to do .
William is not powerful. Diana would have been horrified at the way William treated and treats harry and Meghan
The British tabloids live in bizarro opposite world. What this story actually tells us is that Haryy needs to forgive the royal family (not the other way around), William will be an impotent king, and Meghan has more style than Kate.
“the sunlit uplands of royalty”
?!?!? Wha-huh? Peyote for the press? I see more guillotine shadows on those golden uplands, m’self.
And “little miss California”?!? In so many of these things you can feel the jealous hatred not just for Meghan but for America.
Maybe they hate California’s sun-drenched scenic beauty, and are jealous of our casual lifestyle and our gorgeous, enterprising Princess Meghan. It always seems like they resent Harry for moving to a nicer, friendlier, more welcoming place.
And they like to hide their bigotry behind …America.
They didn’t mistreat Meghan because she’s half Black, it’s because she’s American.
Dummies think that’s a better look.
I clearly remember that “sun-dappled spring day back in 2017, Kate, William and Harry sat down to talk about the merits of their “Heads Together” mental health campaign.” Mumblina said some silly, unintelligable word salad and Meghan said something really cogent about looking at the actual model of the foundation, linking it with her work with NGOs and grassroots organizations, and the power of convening all the smaller organizations under the larger umbrella and being able to achieve more impact that way. I think that was the exact moment that the seed of jealousy and hatred was planted and it just grew in leaps and bounds from there. Meghan had the temerity to speak logically and knowledgeably about how her own work and studies meshed well with the overall focus of Heads Up.
Yes, because Meghan has a political science degree from Northwestern, not an MRS degree like Kate. Sorry, I meant “art history” degree (which is easy to forget when the holder of the “art history” degree asks idiotic questions, like asking Elizabeth — on a PLANNED tour of the royal collection — whether they still make those imperial Russia faberge eggs).
What power will William have that Charles doesn’t already have and hasn’t already attempted to use to no avail? Harry and Meghan have won, and Charles knows it, which is likely the only reason he’s seeking reconciliation.
If he doesn’t get some better advice and counsel, and soon, William is going to ride this rage and jealousy train of his too far, and it is going to backfire bigly. Title or no title, Harry has spent the last several years becoming the People’s Prince while William–despite all his free time, unlimited resources, and hereditary status–has done nothing whatsoever of substance to esteem himself or show he also is a man of quality. All he does is whine and leak to the Press about how unfair everything is for him. These latest diatribes from his camp about how he’ll never forgive Harry because his brother was supposed to do all the work while William and Kate got to stay home full-time and raise their kids is crazy pants. How much longer will the people tolerate paying taxes to support this man-baby?
I had started noticing lately the same thing, and wondering if the rota was jumping through the hoops they are required to jump through to prove their fealty, but it also seems like they have started adding zingers about the rf, if not zingers, their own opinions/critiques about their lack of dazzling performances. I am glad to have that confirmed. Even an idiot can get tired of doing the same thing over and over. Besides, they obviously aren’t on the winning side, or winning at their game. The Sussexes are winning, or swimming along nicely, liked by many, happy, still doing service, and the Royals are ugly, churlish, lazy, entitled. The papers are performing for the Royals, but I think they are not pleased with the return, and is it possible that they may have started being slightly self-aware and started thinking they look vile and stupid.
“Tender sanity” took me OUT
Kaiser you are an ARTISTE and a SAVAGE
Give Harry and Meghan Frogmore back or a decent other house so they can be there with their children a few times a year if they want to. Give them security in the country, let them live their happy lives without taxpayers in the sun, but praise their successes and invite them to family celebrations. And above all, apologise to the Sussexes for all the racism and hatred you have helped to stir up and not prevent. The apology does not have to be public, but it must be tangible.
These clowns have a real aversion to the truth, don’t they? They can’t deal with truths, not in the least.
William with more power will freeze out his unwanted consort. This will be a modern day version of Caroline of Brunswick.