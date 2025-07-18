“Henry Cavill confirmed that he & Natalie Viscuso welcomed a daughter” links

Henry Cavill confirmed that he and Natalie Viscuso welcomed a daughter! I think they welcomed the baby girl late last year or early this year. [Just Jared]

Some Timothy Olyphant photos, and I didn’t realize that he’s in Alien: Earth, the FX series which comes out in August. Should I watch it?? [LaineyGossip]

Pedro Pascal explains some slang to Vanessa Kirby. [Socialite Life]

Multiple dramas at Romance Con. [Pajiba]

Natasha Lyonne is in the Smurfs movie? [Go Fug Yourself]

FKA Twigs has new music! [OMG Blog]

Shirtless Asher Grodman. [Seriously OMG]

Another 90 Day Fiance arrest. [Starcasm]

I loved the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, but I couldn’t get into it after that. Should I have stuck with it? [Hollywood Life]

Seth Meyers dissected the Trump-Epstein situation. [Buzzfeed]