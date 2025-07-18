“Henry Cavill confirmed that he & Natalie Viscuso welcomed a daughter” links

Henry Cavill confirmed that he and Natalie Viscuso welcomed a daughter! I think they welcomed the baby girl late last year or early this year. [Just Jared]
Some Timothy Olyphant photos, and I didn’t realize that he’s in Alien: Earth, the FX series which comes out in August. Should I watch it?? [LaineyGossip]
Pedro Pascal explains some slang to Vanessa Kirby. [Socialite Life]
Multiple dramas at Romance Con. [Pajiba]
Natasha Lyonne is in the Smurfs movie? [Go Fug Yourself]
FKA Twigs has new music! [OMG Blog]
Shirtless Asher Grodman. [Seriously OMG]
Another 90 Day Fiance arrest. [Starcasm]
I loved the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, but I couldn’t get into it after that. Should I have stuck with it? [Hollywood Life]
Seth Meyers dissected the Trump-Epstein situation. [Buzzfeed]
The Romance Con link at Pajiba was an interesting discussion of fanfic and supporting the Harry Potter franchise in light of JKR’s hateful actions. I’m no longer a HP fan and could happily never hear about it again… but I have been a reader of her Robert Galbraith series featuring Cormoran Strike which never seems to come up in these discussions. She admittedly makes less from the Strike books than the HP franchise but its still a very successful character with television adaptations. I’m more sad to give up on Strike’s story than I am the entire HP universe which I enjoyed myself and then again with my kids but really can’t live with supporting her in any way.
I would also like to know if the Summer I Turned Pretty is worth watching. Prime keeps pushing it on me.
Cavill is a weird case. He’s not a bad actor. He’s good looking, yet two very big projects ended bad for him, tho the Superman thing was on Gunn, and he’s not getting any big role offers anymore. I’m starting to think the rumours about him not being a good co-worker are true.
He might not be a bad actor, but he’s not a good one either.
I’ve never heard anything but good things from his coworkers. He had difficulty on Witcher but that was because they didn’t follow through on their promise to stay close to the books.
That makes me happy. I wish these three people the best of luck. Henry Caville spoke of depression some time ago and I hope he’s doing well. I liked “The Witcher” and thought it was a shame that he gave up.
summer i turned pretty – has a shitty premise which especially shows up or worsens by season 2. the whole story feels weird.
(spoilers ahead)
the boys’ d3ad mother kinda groomed the teenage girl from childhodd to be with her boys only. she keeps on reinforcing this even on her way to the grav3. then the teenage girl is buried not only under the expectations of that d3ad woman but also everyone around her kinda props up the same ideas – ugh the conditioning and emotions she’s exposed to. to the point she cant think of another guy to date beyond those two toxic boys who themselves have trauma, “competing” with each other to be with their childhood “bro” bestie who grew b00bs one summer. god forbid a girl grows up without losing her male best friends. top all that with soapy trauma and the usual teenage stuff
Woof! He’s always had bad taste. FKA Twigs did a song with Nori😒so can people stop talking about herm, and Seth’s A Closer Looks should be required viewing. They’re both infuriating and hilarious.