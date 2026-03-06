Mark Zuckerberg buys $170 million mansion on Billionaire Bunker island



Thanks to the top 0.1% thriving under Donald Trump’s economy, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has finally been able to purchase his fifth forever home. He owns pads in Palo Alto, Lake Tahoe, Washington, DC, and Kauai, and now joining that portfolio is a two-acre property in Florida. After being listed for $200 million last November, Zuck got his new mansion for mere pennies at $170M. LOL, no, it’s one of the bigger real estate buys in US history, which makes sense given the property sits in Indian Creek Island, the gated community nicknamed “Billionaire Bunker” island. I don’t know which was more appealing to Zuck, the billionaire or bunker part — his Palo Alto and Kauai homes are bunker compounds that have caused much consternation to the local neighborhoods. At least on “Billionaire Bunker” island Zuck is sure to fit right in, what with Jeff Bezos and Ivanka Trump just down the road.

The Meta CEO, 41, and his wife, Priscilla Chan, 41, closed on a $170 million property in the sunshine state on Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal. A spokesperson for the couple declined to comment to PEOPLE. The outlet reports the purchase is one of the country’s most expensive to date. It sets a new record for Miami-Dade County and trails behind the current national record held by Ken Griffin’s roughly $238 million purchase of a New York apartment in 2019. The property is located within Miami’s luxury, gated village of Indian Creek, commonly referred to as the “Billionaire Bunker.” The near 300-acre, man-made, barrier island in Biscayne Bay offers 41 waterfront residential home sites, according to the village’s website. The privately-owned residential enclave is currently home to some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment and business. Celebrity cosmetic surgeon Dr. Aaron Rollins and his wife, real-estate agent Marine Rollins, are the sellers, according to the Journal. The couple first paid more than $30 million for the roughly two-acre site in 2020 and have since spent years designing and building the mansion that now occupies it. The listing first hit the market in November 2025 for $200 million. Plans for the 30,000 sq. ft. home, which has yet to complete construction, call for amenities like a gym, hair salon, massage room, a library with a secret passageway, a party room and a 1,500-gallon aquarium. Outside, the property will feature a private, in-ground, heated pool, a garden, a private dock with water access and 200 feet of waterfront. Zuckerberg and Chan will join the large list of A-listers who already occupy the island, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and retired NFL legend Tom Brady. Local real estate agents tell the Journal Miami’s market has seen a sharp rise in luxury real estate purchases in recent months, allegedly due to California’s proposed billionaire tax. The measure would impose a one-time 5% wealth tax on residents with a worldwide net worth of over $1 billion in assets. Florida, by comparison, has no state personal income tax.

[From People]

It’s what we’re all scratching our heads over, so I’m gonna say it right off the bat: why a hair salon? Don’t get me wrong, I’m Samsonella — my curly hair is my greatest strength and vanity. But, why would you want an entire salon in your mansion? For one thing, isn’t it pretty easy for a stylist to make a house call for a VIP client and create an impromptu work station? A whole ass salon makes me think it’s for a larger number of people. So is it for the family plus all the house staff, like, “You will not waste time leaving the grounds for a haircut, Jeeves!” Given Zuck’s history, though, I guess the better question is whether it’s even legal to operate a hair salon on residential property in Indian Creek (iykyk).

But you know what, I’m actually fine with the billionaires sequestering themselves in a single, centralized location. Even better it being an island, and an island in Florida at that. And I hope California does pass that billionaire tax! I also wish Andy Cohen good luck in pitching The Real Housewives of Billionaire Bunker Island. See how the other half .1% live!