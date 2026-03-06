Sarah Pidgeon & Paul Anthony Kelly talk about ‘Love Story,’ vibe checks & Kennedys

Did you know that Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is a nine-episode limited series? That makes me wonder about the pacing. The fifth episode (last week) was about John and Carolyn’s engagement and their infamous fight in Battery Park. The sixth episode (this week) is the wedding. So the last three episodes are about their marriage and how they separated in the last year before their deaths? Hm. While I loved the Battery Park episode, it was such a leap for them to already be living together and talking about marriage. Anyway, a lot of this comes up in this wonderful profile of Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly in Harper’s Bazaar. These interviews were done before the show even premiered, but Sarah knew that the show would land and that Paul would become a star. She was right – people are completely obsessed with him. You can read the full Bazaar piece here. Some highlights:
Sarah on the weight of playing Carolyn: “When I got the role, the weight of that responsibility was always in the back of my mind, along with how much I wanted to do Carolyn justice in this interpretation of her story.”
Paul on getting the role of John: “The opportunity presented itself, and it was a big one. I just had this feeling like I could relate to him. I still think I do. I understand who he was at his core, and I think our values are aligned. It was something I knew I was capable of doing and I could have fun with and explore. It was definitely a challenging role—and there were a lot of similarities that I could find myself in with him that I think eventually became a truthful characterization. But I’m still processing it. I still can’t believe it’s me.”
The expectations for Paul’s “star is born” moment: When I ask if he’s ready for the influx of fan-cam edits that will surely come after the show’s premiere, he holds his face in his palm and shakes his head no, endearingly. In general, he tries to stay off social media. “You can scroll through my TikTok if you don’t want to download it,” Pidgeon warmly offers, just in case he ends up curious.
Paul on who John really was: “There weren’t really any discussions on how exactly he should be [portrayed], aside from the words that Connor wrote, which are so informative of what’s going on in the interiors of these individuals. How I approached playing him was the way I always kind of saw him holding himself. There are those quiet moments where he lets his guard down and he is a very kind, sarcastic, self-deprecating guy, but there’s also power in that. His goal in life was to just really be a normal dude, but you can’t escape that reality when you’re a Kennedy.”
The wedding episode: “There’s this wonderful documentary, The Lost Tapes, that has [so much wedding] footage,” Pidgeon shares. “I watched that while I was getting ready for the role, and then I watched it again the night before we started shooting, and then I watched it again around the time of the wedding episode. To hear the people that knew them talk about just how much love and magic they all felt in that weekend was incredible.” Kelly echoes the sentiment of his costar. “It really was a transportive situation and place to be when we were re-creating the whole thing,” he says. “It’s one of the most famous weddings in American history, but then also so little is known about it because they wanted it that way. It was very hush-hush, and I think there’s something so romantic about that too. To relive that and reimagine it was a pretty special experience.”
Vibe-checking Carolyn Bessette: “So much of Carolyn is this vibe; it’s this essence. There is a shared sense of people’s understanding of her. In the show, our interpretation really examines parts of her life that aren’t as familiar to the public,” says Pidgeon. “But there was always this sense of a vibe check—this is my attitude, my energy, my intuition—that I think of when I think of Carolyn.” As a publicist, Bessette would have known a thing or two about interacting with the media. “I admire that she was so self-possessed and knew herself so well, and I think she showed incredible strength in choosing not to speak.” Pidgeon continues. “She didn’t need to speak.”
I want to praise both actors for different reasons. For Sarah, I think she’s doing an amazing job fleshing out a woman who was very much an enigma, who did not want to be known. Sarah isn’t playing Carolyn as impossibly cool and unknowable, because that wouldn’t work, so Sarah has really just thrown herself into the role and made some tough decisions about how she thinks Carolyn would have behaved and reacted. That’s brave, to try to interpret the unknowable and still do justice to Carolyn in some way. For Paul, I think he’s doing a good job of really subtly layering in some of John’s less-than-flattering qualities – John could be childish, he could be a vacant himbo, he expected everyone to cater to him. Paul isn’t underlining those moments in bold, he’s playing them (for the most part) as subtext, especially in his interactions with Sarah/Carolyn. Anyway, I really like this show and I hope the last episodes don’t go off the rails. (Note: I still have not seen this week’s episode, I save this show to watch it on Fridays.)
First episodes had more interest and pace, the last two (4-5) were a bit slow and not that interesting.
Last two episodes there was way too much Carolyn lip biting ( as in ohh how flirty and mysterious i am) to the point where I considered starting a count.
Superficially-the hair color should have been blonder, with less depth, eyebrows thinner (as 90 eyebrows were).
I haven’t seen the show, but remember the frenzy about John and Carolyn’s every move back in the day. Darryl Hannah wrote an opinion piece in the NYT about how she was portrayed in the show. It’s very well written and a good perspective!
This is my new obsession. I’m also listening to Once Upon a Time on Spotify which is credited in some of the episodes. The book does portray her as the ultimate “cool girl” even referring to her as a “tom boy” because of her minimalist make up. The book’s descriptions are cringey like that at times, but IMO Sarah and probably the script are doing a better job of crafting a normal human who was exceptionally attractive and well spoken.
I’ve been watching the series, and it’s supposedly based on Elizabeth Beller’s memoir Once Upon a Time, but you really can’t tell because the timeline is completely out of sequence. And from what I understand, it doesn’t line up with Rosemarie Terenzio’s Fairytale Interrupted either — she was John’s former personal assistant and knew them both well.
What I will say is that Sarah and Paul are genuinely good in this. They’re the real reason the series doesn’t completely fall apart.
I know people think Jack Schlossberg is being whiny, but I actually get where he’s coming from here. Even Daryl Hannah has chimed with a piece in the New York Times, she basically calls her portrayal complete bulls**t.
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/06/opinion/daryl-hannah-love-story-jfk-jr.html
I applaud Daryl’s response. The portrayal of her is indeed insulting, misogynist, and so clearly false. It’s the one truly despicable part of this series. #justicefordaryl
In real life , Carolyn seemed more sophisticated (as I suppose most adults were in the nineties).
In the series, she comes across like an influencer in today’s era. Today’s influencers probably saunter into an office as if a camera is following them around, but I can’t picture anyone in the nineties acting like that. Even Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones didn’t walk around that aware of people looking at them.
What makes you think adults were more sophisticated in the 90s? We lived with roommates well into our twenties, backpacked overseas, delayed marriage and kids, attended music festivals, watched Friends every week. I’m not saying young adulthood in the 90s wasn’t a blast, but sophisticated isn’t the word that comes to mind.
Sorry, I should have said “icons” in the nineties seemed more sophisticated.
I have no doubt adults in the nineties struggled the same way young adults do today, but Carolyn Bessette, as an icon, does present in short clips as more sophisticated in how she speaks and presents herself. As does JFK Jr and Princess Diana. I am talking about public presentation however. Maybe in private they behaved less articulate and smooth. Do I think Kim Kardashian today is far less sophisticated in visual and oral presentation? Unfortunately, yes, I do.
This may be me, but John and Carolyn are high points from such a specific time period that I wonder how many viewers will actually watch. I enjoyed the Bette Davis/Joan Crawford shows and was shocked at how well done the OJ Simpson miniseries was, but I attribute that to the actors.
But his tendency to promote the seediest, creepiest and dark side of life is a real turn off to me. This latest crosses the mark.