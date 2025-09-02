Mark Zuckerberg’s Palo Alto neighbors fed up with takeover, ‘constant construction’



Would it surprise you to learn that Mark Zuckerberg is a bad neighbor? Yeah, me neither. Still, I appreciate The New York Times for their recent breakdown of the specific havoc he’s causing the community in one of the four (and counting) cities where he owns residential property. Crescent Park is an affluent neighborhood of Palo Alto and three miles away from Meta HQ, making it a logical home base for Zuckerberg. He bought his first home there in 2011, which happened to be the oldest house in Palo Alto, according to the local heritage society. Since then, Zuckerberg has shelled out over $110 million on 10 additional homes, five of which have been converted/connected into one giant compound where he and wife Priscilla Chan live with their three kids as their primary residence. Dare I say, it’s their “forever home.” But building the compound of your dreams in real life doesn’t materialize as quickly as an AI-generated image. So, much to Crescent Park’s chagrin, it’s been eight years of noisy, disruptive, constant construction.

Chez Zuck: The property features guest homes, gardens, a pickleball court, a pool with a hydrofloor covering and even a 7-foot silver statue of Chan, 40, commissioned by Zuckerberg. Underneath the compound, the tech executive added 7,000 square feet of what was referred to as basement space in permits, but neighbors call it bunkers or the billionaire’s bat cave. Elsewhere, one of the properties has been used as a private school for 14 children, despite city code prohibiting it. … A spokesperson for Zuckerberg’s family told the Times that they didn’t realize they were violating code and instead characterized the school as a kind of homeschooling pod formed after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The spokesman said the kids did not pay tuition. A neighborhood under occupation: Speaking to the Times, nine neighbors, seven of whom asked not to be identified out of fear of retribution, described eight years of constant construction, blocked driveways, debris and even car mirrors broken off by equipment. They also spoke about increased levels of surveillance throughout the neighborhood, including newly installed security cameras and security guards sitting in cars. “No neighborhood wants to be occupied,” Michael Kieschnick, a Palo Alto resident whose home shares three sides with property owned by Zuckerberg, told the outlet. “But that’s exactly what they’ve done. They’ve occupied our neighborhood.” Et tu, Palo Alto? In 2016, a city board rejected his application to build a compound. But over time, the city has approved 56 permits for Zuckerberg’s properties, allowing him to slowly build it. Neighbors also alleged the police department recently posted signs creating a tow-away zone on a public road for five hours. Kieschnick later learned it was for a backyard barbecue hosted by the CEO. “Billionaire’s everywhere are used to just making their own rules — Zuckerberg and Chan are not unique, except that they’re our neighbors,” Kieschnick added. “But it’s a mystery why the city has been so feckless.” Kieschnick told the Times he’s been approached by Zuckerberg’s team with an offer to buy his home of more than 30 years. But his answer is no. The Zuckerbergs’ spox strike back: “They value being members of the community and have taken a number of steps above and beyond any local requirements to avoid disruption in the neighborhood.” According to the representative, staff, vendors and crews are frequently reminded to minimize noise and they are encouraged to carpool or taxi to and from the property. … To accommodate the neighbors, the couple has made some changes. The Times reports security guards now sit in quiet electric vehicles. His staff has also sent gifts to the neighbors when things have gotten out of hand, including sparkling wine, chocolates, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and even noise-canceling headphones.

Michael Kieschnick is my new hero! Not only does he have the balls to go on record by name with the NY Times and refuse to sell his home to the billionaire, but he flawlessly used the word “feckless,” a label that Palo Alto has genuinely earned in this case. Keep up the good fight, Kieschnick! (Note to city auditors: a look into how many gifts of noise-canceling headphones Palo Alto has accepted over the past 10 years may be in order.) As for Zuck, what is it with billionaires building compounds?! Not to mention, why does he need this one in CA and the 1,600-acre one in Kauai that he kicked native Hawaiians off their land to build? The NY Times article — which has great graphics for getting a visual sense of the takeover — brought up that another reason Crescent Park residents are angry is that Zuck could have just as easily built his compound in a town nearby with more space, instead of plunking himself down in the middle of an established community and tearing down historic homes. But I guess it’s too late now; like they say, home is where the seven-foot-tall sculpture of your wife is. And hey, free Krispy Kremes from the billionaire!

