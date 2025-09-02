Chloe Malle is officially replacing Anna Wintour as Vogue’s editor-in-chief

Several months ago, Anna Wintour announced that she would step down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue, but she will still retain her powerful position at Conde Nast, where she basically oversees all editorial content across all Conde Nast publications. The most interesting part of the search for the new Vogue EIC is that Wintour seems to have prioritized hiring in-house, hiring someone within the Conde Nast family, or even within the Vogue family. As such, rumors swirled that Vogue.com’s editor Chloe Malle was the early frontrunner for the job. Malle is the daughter of Candice Bergen, and Malle has been working within Vogue/Conde Nast for more than a decade. Well, surprise surprise, it looks like Malle is the one.

Anna Wintour has reportedly appointed Chloe Malle as the new head of editorial content for American Vogue. The 39-year-old Vogue.com editor’s new role at the fashion media powerhouse could be announced as early as Tuesday, Puck’s Lauren Sherman reported on Monday. Reps for Condé Nast told Page Six that no announcement was made today. Wintour, 75, revealed in June that she was stepping down from her role as head of editorial content for the fashion magazine. At the time, Vogue announced that they were seeking someone to “lead the magazine’s daily operations across platforms” and report to Wintour. The outlet, however, clarified that the legendary fashion figure, who was appointed as EIC in 1988, would continue to work as Condé Nast’s chief content officer and Vogue’s global editorial director. Last month, Page Six exclusively revealed that Wintour was leaning toward Malle — the daughter of actress Candice Bergen and director Louis Malle — to take over Vogue.

[From Page Six]

Once you hear about Malle’s credentials, it’s easy to understand why she was an early frontrunner for the job, and why Wintour is seemingly signing off on this hire. Malle probably won’t break new ground or revolutionize American Vogue, but Malle will be a steady pair of hands for the magazine. Malle will also definitely make decisions with Wintour in mind. Interestingly, I’d be willing to bet that Conde Nast likes Malle for the job because they assume she’ll prioritize doing even more to build Vogue’s digital presence (because print media is dying).

Incidentally, after I wrote this up this morning, Vogue and Wintour confirmed that Malle is getting the job! They were just mad that Puck and Page Six broke the story.