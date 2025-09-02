Chloe Malle is officially replacing Anna Wintour as Vogue’s editor-in-chief

Several months ago, Anna Wintour announced that she would step down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue, but she will still retain her powerful position at Conde Nast, where she basically oversees all editorial content across all Conde Nast publications. The most interesting part of the search for the new Vogue EIC is that Wintour seems to have prioritized hiring in-house, hiring someone within the Conde Nast family, or even within the Vogue family. As such, rumors swirled that Vogue.com’s editor Chloe Malle was the early frontrunner for the job. Malle is the daughter of Candice Bergen, and Malle has been working within Vogue/Conde Nast for more than a decade. Well, surprise surprise, it looks like Malle is the one.

Anna Wintour has reportedly appointed Chloe Malle as the new head of editorial content for American Vogue. The 39-year-old Vogue.com editor’s new role at the fashion media powerhouse could be announced as early as Tuesday, Puck’s Lauren Sherman reported on Monday.

Reps for Condé Nast told Page Six that no announcement was made today.

Wintour, 75, revealed in June that she was stepping down from her role as head of editorial content for the fashion magazine. At the time, Vogue announced that they were seeking someone to “lead the magazine’s daily operations across platforms” and report to Wintour. The outlet, however, clarified that the legendary fashion figure, who was appointed as EIC in 1988, would continue to work as Condé Nast’s chief content officer and Vogue’s global editorial director.

Last month, Page Six exclusively revealed that Wintour was leaning toward Malle — the daughter of actress Candice Bergen and director Louis Malle — to take over Vogue.

[From Page Six]

Once you hear about Malle’s credentials, it’s easy to understand why she was an early frontrunner for the job, and why Wintour is seemingly signing off on this hire. Malle probably won’t break new ground or revolutionize American Vogue, but Malle will be a steady pair of hands for the magazine. Malle will also definitely make decisions with Wintour in mind. Interestingly, I’d be willing to bet that Conde Nast likes Malle for the job because they assume she’ll prioritize doing even more to build Vogue’s digital presence (because print media is dying).

Incidentally, after I wrote this up this morning, Vogue and Wintour confirmed that Malle is getting the job! They were just mad that Puck and Page Six broke the story.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

20 Responses to “Chloe Malle is officially replacing Anna Wintour as Vogue’s editor-in-chief”

  1. Harla says:
    September 2, 2025 at 10:52 am

    I really wish that Anna would walk away completely so that the magazine could bring in fresh new perspectives, new takes on fashion, sustainability and inclusion, this selection leads me to believe that Vogue will be the same old, same old. *insert yawn emoji*.

    Reply
  2. RandomThoughts says:
    September 2, 2025 at 10:59 am

    Can someone please explain that sack she is wearing? Am I that fashion-backward to find it one of the most ill-fitting, unflattering outfit I have ever seen? Is it just me??

    Reply
    • ABCD says:
      September 2, 2025 at 11:13 am

      I thought the same – how is she working for Vogue?! Not only is the dress ill fitting and the wrong color for her, but the shoes seem to be several sizes too big

      Reply
    • CatGotMyTongue says:
      September 2, 2025 at 11:31 am

      It’s the classic 1920s flapper silhouette. It’s supposed to fit like that.

      Reply
      • ABCD says:
        September 2, 2025 at 11:36 am

        No, it’s not supposed to look like this, they knew how to fit a dress in the 20s. Chloe’s dress is just way too big for her and would need to be shortened at the strings

      • RandomThoughts says:
        September 2, 2025 at 11:44 am

        I’m with ABCD. The top is huge – pull it up 2-3 inches to start. It looks like she’s 10 playing dress-up in Mom’s closet – including the enormous clown shoes.

    • AMB says:
      September 2, 2025 at 2:55 pm

      Whoa, harsh. Shorten the straps about 2-3″ and it would look fine – it’s supposed to hang straight. Her shoes do look too big though.

      Reply
  3. Gia says:
    September 2, 2025 at 11:55 am

    I always thought Anna needed her own personal stylist. I can’t remember an outfit she wore that actually made her look good. Now, Anna has chosen someone who has as bad a taste as she does in choosing clothes. Maybe that’s why she chose Malle.

    Reply
  4. Truthiness says:
    September 2, 2025 at 1:10 pm

    Chloe looks so much like her director father. I hope her strength is on editing rather than being a fashionista because she has never once looked like a fashionista. Love how the choice came down to the Bergen-Malle nepobaby or Les Moonves nepobaby. Normals don’t have the opportunity.

    Reply
    • Ben says:
      September 2, 2025 at 1:27 pm

      Normals don’t having the opportunity is by design. It’s well known non-paid internships are highly coveted. Only a rich kid can afford to work 50 or 60 hours per week in NYC for free. Vera Wang who comes from a millionaire family started her career as an intern at Vogue. She mentioned she worked so much that she would bring her own clothes to the office. And bc she wore all designer clothes sometimes her personal rack would be confused with the editorial racks.

      Reply
  5. Tuesday says:
    September 2, 2025 at 1:27 pm

    Good luck to her. I predict it’ll be a shit show in 6-10 months. I just don’t see Anna actually stepping back.

    Reply
  6. Libra says:
    September 2, 2025 at 1:57 pm

    Candace Bergen, back in the early 70’s, was the most stunning woman. A reviewer said something like, she doesn’t need to be a talent, just stand there and let the camera love her. Chloe does look like her father.

    Reply
    • Isabella says:
      September 2, 2025 at 2:35 pm

      I once saw Candice back in the day, in Boston, when she ws filming with Burt Reynolds. I turned to my husband and said, That is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen. That skin. Those cheekbones. Then I realized, I’m looking at Candice Bergen. I didn’t even notice Burt until people on the street started shouting his name.

      Reply
  7. Isabella says:
    September 2, 2025 at 2:32 pm

    I see why Chloe was chosen She had an ultra-glamorous upbringing in the U.S. and France. She has high-profile connections and charisma. Her hair and makeup work for her. I’m sure she does love fashion. BUT her clothing choices are odd. The flapper dress just needs a hoik and little narrowing, but the bright blue shapeless dress is disastrous. I see where she’s going with the red and white skirt, but the top does nothing for her or the skirt. I do like the black dress with the lace, but would it kill her to accessorize? She’s obviously a shoe lover but proper fit is important.

    Reply
  8. blueberrydot says:
    September 2, 2025 at 3:20 pm

    I checked her out on Wikipedia and when I saw that she was married I googled to see if her wedding was ever in Vogue. They did feature her wedding and I was impressed to see that it was low key and charming: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/chloe-malle-graham-albert-wedding-photos

    She seems really thoughtful and down to earth, with a humorous streak – absolutely zero pretension detected in her photos or her accompanying commentary. Honestly, from this alone I’m pleased that Anna selected someone who seems to be the opposite of her (or of the public perception of her) in many ways!

    Reply
  9. mel says:
    September 2, 2025 at 3:35 pm

    I don’t know, Chole Malle’s style isnt’ exactly knocking me out but maybe she’s good at delegating.

    Reply
  10. L4Frimaire says:
    September 2, 2025 at 3:44 pm

    Not familiar with Malle’s work other than hearing her co-host Vogue podcasts so neutral about this. A few years ago would have assumed it would be Edward Enninful but he’s out in the wilderness now. With Anna still steering the ship, curious to see what Malle’s debut issue will look like. American Vogue is so lackluster now. Haven’t read an issue in years and it should be on my reading list. Both her and Vanity Fair’s new editor are internal hires so not expecting much.

    Reply
  11. MaisiesMom says:
    September 2, 2025 at 4:44 pm

    I don’t know what her father looks like but I do see some resemblance to her mother, around the eyes and cheekbones. I don’t know that it matters if she doesn’t always have knock out personal style. She’s been there a long time and might be a very good writer and editor who understands the subject.

    Reply
  12. monaisright says:
    September 2, 2025 at 6:46 pm

    I do see a resemblance with her mother. I think she is actual a good choice and will bring some excitement to the look of the magazine. She has exquisite taste…
    I wonder if this will be the plot for DEVIL WEARS PRADA 3

    Reply
  13. therese says:
    September 2, 2025 at 7:18 pm

    She is glowing with health and well being. I think she is lovely in her own unique way. It will be interesting to see where Vogue goes from here.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment