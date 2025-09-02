Chloe Malle is officially replacing Anna Wintour as Vogue’s editor-in-chief

Several months ago, Anna Wintour announced that she would step down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue, but she will still retain her powerful position at Conde Nast, where she basically oversees all editorial content across all Conde Nast publications. The most interesting part of the search for the new Vogue EIC is that Wintour seems to have prioritized hiring in-house, hiring someone within the Conde Nast family, or even within the Vogue family. As such, rumors swirled that Vogue.com’s editor Chloe Malle was the early frontrunner for the job. Malle is the daughter of Candice Bergen, and Malle has been working within Vogue/Conde Nast for more than a decade. Well, surprise surprise, it looks like Malle is the one.
Anna Wintour has reportedly appointed Chloe Malle as the new head of editorial content for American Vogue. The 39-year-old Vogue.com editor’s new role at the fashion media powerhouse could be announced as early as Tuesday, Puck’s Lauren Sherman reported on Monday.
Reps for Condé Nast told Page Six that no announcement was made today.
Wintour, 75, revealed in June that she was stepping down from her role as head of editorial content for the fashion magazine. At the time, Vogue announced that they were seeking someone to “lead the magazine’s daily operations across platforms” and report to Wintour. The outlet, however, clarified that the legendary fashion figure, who was appointed as EIC in 1988, would continue to work as Condé Nast’s chief content officer and Vogue’s global editorial director.
Last month, Page Six exclusively revealed that Wintour was leaning toward Malle — the daughter of actress Candice Bergen and director Louis Malle — to take over Vogue.
Once you hear about Malle’s credentials, it’s easy to understand why she was an early frontrunner for the job, and why Wintour is seemingly signing off on this hire. Malle probably won’t break new ground or revolutionize American Vogue, but Malle will be a steady pair of hands for the magazine. Malle will also definitely make decisions with Wintour in mind. Interestingly, I’d be willing to bet that Conde Nast likes Malle for the job because they assume she’ll prioritize doing even more to build Vogue’s digital presence (because print media is dying).
Incidentally, after I wrote this up this morning, Vogue and Wintour confirmed that Malle is getting the job! They were just mad that Puck and Page Six broke the story.
I really wish that Anna would walk away completely so that the magazine could bring in fresh new perspectives, new takes on fashion, sustainability and inclusion, this selection leads me to believe that Vogue will be the same old, same old. *insert yawn emoji*.
Can someone please explain that sack she is wearing? Am I that fashion-backward to find it one of the most ill-fitting, unflattering outfit I have ever seen? Is it just me??
I thought the same – how is she working for Vogue?! Not only is the dress ill fitting and the wrong color for her, but the shoes seem to be several sizes too big
It’s the classic 1920s flapper silhouette. It’s supposed to fit like that.
No, it’s not supposed to look like this, they knew how to fit a dress in the 20s. Chloe’s dress is just way too big for her and would need to be shortened at the strings
I’m with ABCD. The top is huge – pull it up 2-3 inches to start. It looks like she’s 10 playing dress-up in Mom’s closet – including the enormous clown shoes.
Whoa, harsh. Shorten the straps about 2-3″ and it would look fine – it’s supposed to hang straight. Her shoes do look too big though.
I always thought Anna needed her own personal stylist. I can’t remember an outfit she wore that actually made her look good. Now, Anna has chosen someone who has as bad a taste as she does in choosing clothes. Maybe that’s why she chose Malle.
Chloe looks so much like her director father. I hope her strength is on editing rather than being a fashionista because she has never once looked like a fashionista. Love how the choice came down to the Bergen-Malle nepobaby or Les Moonves nepobaby. Normals don’t have the opportunity.
Normals don’t having the opportunity is by design. It’s well known non-paid internships are highly coveted. Only a rich kid can afford to work 50 or 60 hours per week in NYC for free. Vera Wang who comes from a millionaire family started her career as an intern at Vogue. She mentioned she worked so much that she would bring her own clothes to the office. And bc she wore all designer clothes sometimes her personal rack would be confused with the editorial racks.
Good luck to her. I predict it’ll be a shit show in 6-10 months. I just don’t see Anna actually stepping back.
Candace Bergen, back in the early 70’s, was the most stunning woman. A reviewer said something like, she doesn’t need to be a talent, just stand there and let the camera love her. Chloe does look like her father.
I once saw Candice back in the day, in Boston, when she ws filming with Burt Reynolds. I turned to my husband and said, That is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen. That skin. Those cheekbones. Then I realized, I’m looking at Candice Bergen. I didn’t even notice Burt until people on the street started shouting his name.
I see why Chloe was chosen She had an ultra-glamorous upbringing in the U.S. and France. She has high-profile connections and charisma. Her hair and makeup work for her. I’m sure she does love fashion. BUT her clothing choices are odd. The flapper dress just needs a hoik and little narrowing, but the bright blue shapeless dress is disastrous. I see where she’s going with the red and white skirt, but the top does nothing for her or the skirt. I do like the black dress with the lace, but would it kill her to accessorize? She’s obviously a shoe lover but proper fit is important.
I checked her out on Wikipedia and when I saw that she was married I googled to see if her wedding was ever in Vogue. They did feature her wedding and I was impressed to see that it was low key and charming: https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/chloe-malle-graham-albert-wedding-photos
She seems really thoughtful and down to earth, with a humorous streak – absolutely zero pretension detected in her photos or her accompanying commentary. Honestly, from this alone I’m pleased that Anna selected someone who seems to be the opposite of her (or of the public perception of her) in many ways!
I don’t know, Chole Malle’s style isnt’ exactly knocking me out but maybe she’s good at delegating.
Not familiar with Malle’s work other than hearing her co-host Vogue podcasts so neutral about this. A few years ago would have assumed it would be Edward Enninful but he’s out in the wilderness now. With Anna still steering the ship, curious to see what Malle’s debut issue will look like. American Vogue is so lackluster now. Haven’t read an issue in years and it should be on my reading list. Both her and Vanity Fair’s new editor are internal hires so not expecting much.
I don’t know what her father looks like but I do see some resemblance to her mother, around the eyes and cheekbones. I don’t know that it matters if she doesn’t always have knock out personal style. She’s been there a long time and might be a very good writer and editor who understands the subject.
I do see a resemblance with her mother. I think she is actual a good choice and will bring some excitement to the look of the magazine. She has exquisite taste…
I wonder if this will be the plot for DEVIL WEARS PRADA 3
She is glowing with health and well being. I think she is lovely in her own unique way. It will be interesting to see where Vogue goes from here.