Chloe Malle, Candice Bergen’s daughter, is the frontrunner to replace Anna Wintour

One of the best pieces of casting on Sex and the City was hiring Candice Bergen as the pseudo-Anna Wintour stand-in for the SATC-world “Vogue editor.” Bergen was great! Well, funny story. You know how Anna Wintour is stepping down as Vogue’s editor-in-chief, but Anna will retain control across Conde Nast’s publications? Well, they’ve got a shortlist to replace Wintour, and Candice Bergen’s real-life daughter seems to be the front-runner. Chloe Malle, 39, already works at Vogue as editor of Vogue.com. So it would be an in-house promotion.

Chloe Malle is the frontrunner to take over at Vogue from fashion’s legendary ice queen Anna Wintour, sources tell Page Six. Malle — the daughter of actress Candice Bergen and French film director Louis Malle — is currently editor of Vogue.com and is in the “final rounds” of interviews to be the new head of editorial content for US Vogue.

Chloe, 39, is a favorite of staff at Vogue and recently interviewed Lauren Sanchez for her Vogue cover ahead of her lavish Venetian wedding to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.

We’re told that Condé Nast bosses, including CEO Roger Lynch and Anna Wintour, who is stepping down as Vogue’s editor-in-chief, have whittled the shortlist down to the final few candidates. Vogue declined to comment.

Nicole Phelps, global director of Vogue Runway – the online platform of Vogue dedicated to fashion shows – is also in the running.

The new editor should be announced by the beginning of New York Fashion week, which starts Sept. 11 and runs through Sept. 16. There are believed to be four to five favorites left, including some external candidates. However, Instagram’s Eva Chen, a pal of Wintour’s, is no longer believed to be in the running as her role is so big at Meta. Chen, who is Head of Fashion Partnerships at Instagram, previously worked on Condé Nast’s Teen Vogue and Lucky. “Eva is making a ton of money at Instagram,” said an industry insider. “There is no reason for her to move over.”

W Magazine owner Sara Moonves has also been linked to the role, but another source pointed out that she’s too entwined with her publication to make the move.