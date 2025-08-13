Chloe Malle, Candice Bergen’s daughter, is the frontrunner to replace Anna Wintour

One of the best pieces of casting on Sex and the City was hiring Candice Bergen as the pseudo-Anna Wintour stand-in for the SATC-world “Vogue editor.” Bergen was great! Well, funny story. You know how Anna Wintour is stepping down as Vogue’s editor-in-chief, but Anna will retain control across Conde Nast’s publications? Well, they’ve got a shortlist to replace Wintour, and Candice Bergen’s real-life daughter seems to be the front-runner. Chloe Malle, 39, already works at Vogue as editor of Vogue.com. So it would be an in-house promotion.
Chloe Malle is the frontrunner to take over at Vogue from fashion’s legendary ice queen Anna Wintour, sources tell Page Six. Malle — the daughter of actress Candice Bergen and French film director Louis Malle — is currently editor of Vogue.com and is in the “final rounds” of interviews to be the new head of editorial content for US Vogue.
Chloe, 39, is a favorite of staff at Vogue and recently interviewed Lauren Sanchez for her Vogue cover ahead of her lavish Venetian wedding to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.
We’re told that Condé Nast bosses, including CEO Roger Lynch and Anna Wintour, who is stepping down as Vogue’s editor-in-chief, have whittled the shortlist down to the final few candidates. Vogue declined to comment.
Nicole Phelps, global director of Vogue Runway – the online platform of Vogue dedicated to fashion shows – is also in the running.
The new editor should be announced by the beginning of New York Fashion week, which starts Sept. 11 and runs through Sept. 16. There are believed to be four to five favorites left, including some external candidates. However, Instagram’s Eva Chen, a pal of Wintour’s, is no longer believed to be in the running as her role is so big at Meta. Chen, who is Head of Fashion Partnerships at Instagram, previously worked on Condé Nast’s Teen Vogue and Lucky. “Eva is making a ton of money at Instagram,” said an industry insider. “There is no reason for her to move over.”
W Magazine owner Sara Moonves has also been linked to the role, but another source pointed out that she’s too entwined with her publication to make the move.
My gut says that they won’t go external, or outside of the Vogue family. While it would be great to see someone with strong editorial experience, especially someone who has been EIC of a magazine before, I just think Wintour will choose someone she’s already worked with, someone already within the Vogue fam and the Conde Nast fam. Chloe Malle sounds like that person, especially since Vogue.com is very well-run these days. Is Chloe a nepo baby if her mom just played the EIC of Vogue on a TV show??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Is this her reward for putting that tacky wedding on Vogue’s website?
nice point!
I doubt that was her decision.
Does anyone remember Candice’s legendary role in “Murphy Brown”?
It’s cool that her real life daughter is real life editor. I don’t think she would be able to work under Anna if she wasn’t sharp and capable.
Don’t we all? Even for younger people surely they’d know it
“Murphy has baby, Quayle has cow” will tickle my funny bone forever.
Chloe is a talented fashion/lifestyle writer and her piece in Vogue about Lauren was cleverly restrained and at times tongue in cheek. Chloe also wrote the Vogue print article for Naomi Biden’s White House wedding and that article was joyful and effusive. I don’t know anything about fashion or Vogue, but after taking a peak at her Instagram I think Chloe is a very good writer with excellent taste.
I’m sorry this should have been Edward Enniful’s job. The fact that he has a proven track record and was an insider is noteworthy. I hope he writes his autobiography one day, because I want to know what happened. I don’t think it was because he was too ambitious and wanted Anna’s job. Anna was too ambitious and wanted Grace Mirabella’s job before she was appointed EIC.
@Nikki – you are 100% right that this should have gone to Edward Enniful. He is just so good at it. What he did with Vogue UK was incredible and unprecedented. He brought fresh vision, perspective and lived experience. Obviously he and Anna fell out. And presumably Anna wants someone in her own mold? Who can be controlled?
I agree Anna wants someone she can control, but she is 75 years old. Healthy, but still 75! Boomers won’t let go of anything.
Edward’s a dreadful gossip and he bitched about Meghan. So, nah, sucks to be Ed.
@BLOGGER
What a ridiculous take. Not everything should be seen through the lens of Meghan and Harry. This is how you badmouthed Michelle Obama because of her rather innocuous comments about Meghan.
Not Edward.
Vogue should hire an American to run Vogue US not a British sycophant. For a long time Anna was incredibly elitist.
I don’t think Chloe Malle is a bad choice at all. I’ve read several of her pieces over the years and think she’s a good writer and editor. From what I recall she went to school, did internships and worked her way up (yes, I realize her name didn’t hurt). I also think, since Anna Wintour isn’t going anywhere, an internal hire, who has already worked for her, and the company, is going to be better set up for success. When/if Anna dies or finally moves on, that’s when to bring on an external hire willing to rock the boat.
My only thought with Chloe, and I know she has a husband and likely a nanny or two, is she has 2 young kids, takes a month off to go to France every summer, and does she, and her family, want that level of stress/time commitment to be an editor.
Just scrolled her IG and saw a carousel of adorable dog pics for the cover of DOGUE, so this lady has my support!
I listen to the podcast The Run-Through with Vogue and Chloe Malle is one of the hosts. She’s really great on the podcast. Very likeable. Comes across as very grounded not entitled despite her roots. I think Candice Bergen raised her well.
Candice was also a child of a Hollywood star (a “nepo baby”) and has talked about good & bad of her childhood and how she wanted to make sure Chloe was grounded and could have as “normal” a childhood as possible. Chloe was also very young when her father (also famous 😉 Louis Malle, Director) died, and that’s a main reason they continued to go to France for vacations – keep that part of her heritage intact.
Candice’s first memoir was great. I haven’t read the second. Candace did writing and photography as a young woman and with Louis Malle being a famed director it’s not a surprise if Chloe has a very artistic bent.
I love her look too. Very relatable but classic. She’s not blowing up her lips, starving or contouring her features into oblivion. And her clothes don’t look unattainable but she doesn’t look cheap either.
https://people.com/all-about-candice-bergen-daughter-chloe-malle-8642925
Don’t know much about Chloe. She’s a bit young to take over this role but if she’s in-house and she has Anna’s approval, she’ll probably get it. Nobody has mentioned any indication of ruthlessness from her so maybe she’ll usher in a much kinder culture at Vogue.
Anna Wintour was 38 when she became EIC of Vogue. She had ALREADY been EIC at British Vogue before that.
Didn’t know that. Anna has been in Vogue for so long she was the perpetual 50 yo editrice to me.
It is a different generational perspective now so I’d be surprised if the next editor sits on that throne for several decades instead of one at most.
Chloe has connections and being half-French is useful when it comes to fashion.
My vote is for Elaine Welteroth. It would be so nice to have a women of color who has already been in the Conde Nast universe as Editor-in-Chief.
But I also see this being an in-house promotion…Anna has just been at the top for far too long. A lot of senior talent has probably been biding their time.
I liked her on Project Runway. She was a judge for the new version until this season. But I seem to have been one of the few. She could be a pill, and with decided biases, but she was also very smart and her personal style was fabulous.
I *just* finished Amy Odell’s biography of Anna Wintour and it is AMAZING. Much better than her book about Paltrow. There’s just more stuff to write about, and she’s a more compelling character. Also: she and Paltrow have had a brilliant bitchy rivalry for decades. LOL. Pot, meet Kettle. Two things to take away from this news: she is promoting someone who is young, which is what she brought to Vogue in the beginning. It was like your mother’s fashion bible, then Anna revolutionised it, blended high and low, she put jeans on the cover (first time ever) and Madonna, on the cover, in her Like-A-Virgin era. She shook it up. Two: she’s staying on as chief content officer for Condé Nast, and she is *very* hands-on. So not likely to have promoted someone with whom she beefed. Anna’s persona is averse to drama, but she’s no Pollyanna. No way would she promote someone who was so publicly gunning for her job, as EE. That is “not Vogue.” It’s tacky and try-hard. I’m a fan of Anna.
@parkrunmum — so the Anna book is better than Paltrow? Thank god! I’m listening to the audiobook of the GP biography and I am struggling. The first 11 chapters are about how everyone Odell spoke to all agreed how beautiful and special G is. It’s a lot. Just getting to the Shakespeare in Love portion, so hoping it gets better from here. I’ll give the Anna bio a shot, I enjoy Odell’s writing.
I don’t think it will go in-house I’m thinking maybe one of the other editors from the other vogues may get it or an editor from another high profile publication. American vogue is the biggest and most high profile of all of vogue, and whoever gets it will be stepping into the most powerful positions in fashion, it’s not going to one of their writers.
The whole point of Anna’s replacement is to bring in new energy and take vogue into a new era.
Every time I see someone talking about Lauren Sanchez’s “Vogue Cover” I feel the need to correct them and say “Vogue.com cover”.