Will Princess Kate turn up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup this month?

Since becoming Princess of Wales in 2022, Kate has continued to take lengthy summer holidays. She’s always been able to disappear for months at a time, usually coordinated with her kids’ school breaks, but in recent years, her disappearances have gotten more attention (but even less commentary). All of which to say, I wasn’t expecting to hear about Kate or see her at all after Wimbledon. I thought she would be in the wind until mid-September at the earliest. This week, we’ve already heard that Kate and Prince William are completely skipping all of the 80th anniversary VJ Day events, which is pretty bad. But there’s another event coming up this month, an event which Kate really should attend: the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

In 2022, Kate took over the Rugby Football Union patronage (Prince Harry was the previous patron), and she’s only done a handful of rugby events and attended a couple of rugby games since then. The Women’s World Cup begins August 22nd, which is when England plays Team USA. Will rugby’s royal patron pause her summer vacation to attend such a big game? The only way they could get her to show up is, in my opinion, telling Kate about the new season of With Love, Meghan. WLM comes out on August 26. They’ll definitely want Kate to come out and do a competing photo-op. The question is, will Kate agree to do anything like that? Especially if Will and Kate have made a point of not doing any events for VJ Day?

23 Responses to “Will Princess Kate turn up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup this month?”

  1. Harla says:
    August 13, 2025 at 8:52 am

    I don’t think that Kate will make an appearance for any of the competitions, she’s still desperate to find “balance” with her “cancer was present” treatment and royal “work”. *massive eye roll*

  2. Monika says:
    August 13, 2025 at 9:06 am

    I am not sure how it looks if Kate attends rugby games but not attend any events to remember VJ day and honour the veterans.

    However there might be an incentive to go to the women rugby world cup matches with Meghan’s WLM coming out on the 26th of August. And it is an opportunity to bring out Charlotte if she wants or not.

    • SunnyDays says:
      August 13, 2025 at 9:57 am

      This is going to be tricky for her. There is literally no way she doesn’t do something to get press around the time WLM comes out.

      My guess is she releases some pre-recorded nonsense (see: gesturing at pie charts, summer montage featuring the kids, some “secret” 10 min visit to a charity she did months ago). If she does the rugby, that looks absolutely horrible to the VJ Day events.

      The other option is she DOES show up for rugby because even if she gets bad press for not doing VJ Day, it’s not going to be that bad and they’ll have plenty to say about WLM at that time anyway.

  3. Becks1 says:
    August 13, 2025 at 9:25 am

    oh, this a tough one for our Keen!!!!!

    On the one hand – ugh, work, no thank you, she’s on VACATION. If she can’t be bothered with those pesky WWII veterans, why would she be bothered for women’s rugby??

    On the other hand – MEGHAN.

    What’s the poor sausage to do?!?!?!

  4. Tn Democrat says:
    August 13, 2025 at 9:29 am

    1. She (and Baldimort) will be out and about doing events that week regardless of vacation to attempt to upstage Meghan. Shs is next level off the wall weird and the rota should report more on her stalking behavior and Willy’s obsession with all things Harry. 2. The picture selection is brilliant. Great job as usual, Kaiser. 😄. I spit out my iced coffee when ai saw the hair twirling pic. I had forgotten about her doing that. Yikes.

    • Unblinkered says:
      August 14, 2025 at 5:28 am

      First time I’d seen that hair twirling picture, at some sporting event by the look of it.
      There’s something badly wrong with her – she’s doing this whilst looking for a camera, and her expression is frightening. Frightening.

  5. Gemini says:
    August 13, 2025 at 9:33 am

    Nah, maybe she’ll just post a video with Charlotte congratulating the team.

  6. Susan Collins says:
    August 13, 2025 at 9:57 am

    Unless Meg is seen doing something than it’s a big no on her appearance at the game.

  7. Jais says:
    August 13, 2025 at 9:58 am

    I highly doubt it but sure there’s a thimble-sized possibility.

  8. Cathy says:
    August 13, 2025 at 10:00 am

    Great choice of photo at the top Kaiser! The rugby ball was (badly) photoshopped in afterwards!

  9. tamsin says:
    August 13, 2025 at 10:04 am

    William went to see the women’s European championship, so I would bet that she would make an appearance. Besides, she might get a chance to present a trophy, which seems to be the kind of event she will put herself out for. It must be one of those things that give her “joy.” It’s a chance for the spotlight and to preen. That’s all she seems to want to do. It would seem that interacting with people regarding issues such as mental health, or child development, or even just attending ceremonies honouring others, is work beyond Kate’s abilities.

  10. Kittenmom says:
    August 13, 2025 at 10:12 am

    Agree with the poster above that a congratulatory message from charlotte may be released. Or her long-awaited “summer” video. Or possibly they will allow themselves to be photographed attending church in Balmoral. How dare Meghan release material when Kkkate is trying to focus on recovering from cancer! 😹

    • Becks1 says:
      August 13, 2025 at 10:20 am

      Meghan’s trying to ruin the royals vacation in Balmoral!! Its the only thing they have for themselves!!

    • IdlesAtCranky says:
      August 13, 2025 at 12:54 pm

      I think I figured out the Explaining Seasons & Naychure To The Plebs:

      It’s going to be a video montage for each season, as advertised.

      But they’re going to be released yearly.

      One each year for four years.

      Then she can spin it out further with Seasonal Holidays and How To Vacation When You’re Finding Joy, or whatever BS her gray men come up with next.

      🌸☀️🍁❄️🌬🌬🌬🤣

  11. Amy Bee says:
    August 13, 2025 at 10:50 am

    I’m guessing she doesn’t show up for this match but will turn up for one of the later matches in September. I agree with others that she might sent out a video message wishing the team good luck.

  12. Lady Digby says:
    August 13, 2025 at 11:02 am

    I would strongly advise her NOT to prioritise major sporting events over attendance at national commemorative events of real significance like VJ day!

  13. Dilettante says:
    August 13, 2025 at 11:25 am

    Men’s rugby cup, maybe. Women’s – nah.

  14. wolfmamma says:
    August 13, 2025 at 12:31 pm

    At this point – is there anyone that still benefits from- or cares if she shows up? Doubtful

  15. February pisces says:
    August 13, 2025 at 3:06 pm

    Willie and keen will never do bread and butter engagements again.

  16. Over it says:
    August 14, 2025 at 4:19 am

    Meghan has got to stop doing work , because she is making Kate have to leave her vacation where she is finding so much joy she could build a palace with it . There Meghan goes again doing stuff . Doesn’t she understand that Kate is on vacation? Doesn’t she get it that Kate does not interrupt her vacation for silly things like veterans and women rugby players. Why can’t Meghan just be keen about stuff and stop actually doing stuff . Now Kate is going to have to release her summer Eve video to steal attention away from Meghan / that just means more work for the English rose. Sigh . We the public need to show compassion for the lazy one that doesn’t do . We need to lower our expectations. She went to tennis, what more do you want from the poor sausage.
    You can bet your ass Kate is going to rugby. There is no way that woman is letting Meghan get all that attention

