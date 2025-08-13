Will Princess Kate turn up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup this month?

Since becoming Princess of Wales in 2022, Kate has continued to take lengthy summer holidays. She’s always been able to disappear for months at a time, usually coordinated with her kids’ school breaks, but in recent years, her disappearances have gotten more attention (but even less commentary). All of which to say, I wasn’t expecting to hear about Kate or see her at all after Wimbledon. I thought she would be in the wind until mid-September at the earliest. This week, we’ve already heard that Kate and Prince William are completely skipping all of the 80th anniversary VJ Day events, which is pretty bad. But there’s another event coming up this month, an event which Kate really should attend: the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

In 2022, Kate took over the Rugby Football Union patronage (Prince Harry was the previous patron), and she’s only done a handful of rugby events and attended a couple of rugby games since then. The Women’s World Cup begins August 22nd, which is when England plays Team USA. Will rugby’s royal patron pause her summer vacation to attend such a big game? The only way they could get her to show up is, in my opinion, telling Kate about the new season of With Love, Meghan. WLM comes out on August 26. They’ll definitely want Kate to come out and do a competing photo-op. The question is, will Kate agree to do anything like that? Especially if Will and Kate have made a point of not doing any events for VJ Day?