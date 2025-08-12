GB News: Prince William & Kate are skipping the VJ Day 80th anniversary events

Here’s an update on something theorized last week, although it doesn’t seem like the royal reporters want to talk about it. Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed some appearances for King Charles and Queen Camilla (fresh off her yacht holiday) for this coming Friday. Friday is the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, or Victory-in-Japan Day. For the major anniversaries associated with World War II, the Windsors usually pull out all the stops and come out en masse to recognize the Greatest Generation, not to mention the Windsors’ roles in WWII. But this major anniversary falls in the middle of the royals’ summer vacation. While Charles, Camilla, Sophie, Edward and probably Anne will all come out for events on Friday, guess who’s skipping? The heir and his wife.

Princess Kate and Prince William will not join King Charles and Queen Camilla at royal engagements to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day this week, GB News understands. The Royal Family confirmed that senior members of the monarchy will attend engagements to commemorate the milestone anniversary on August 15th. The events this Friday will remember the end of the Second World War around the world. King Charles will deliver an audio message on the morning of VJ Day to mark the historic occasion. The monarch and Queen Camilla will attend the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum. The national service, hosted by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the government, will be followed by a reception. King Charles and Queen Camilla will have the opportunity to meet Second World War veterans at the reception. Other senior royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, will also undertake engagements this week.

[From GB News]

Last week, GB News merely noted that William and Kate were not included in any of the VJ Day briefings. Now they’re confirming that there will be no surprise appearances or last-minute VJ Day events for the heir to the throne and the Princess of Wales. It’s shocking, honestly. Any commemoration involving WWII is usually a necessity for every royal schedule, especially the “senior working royals.” Is Will & Kate’s summer holiday really so sacrosanct that they both can’t step out for ONE day to mark this 80th anniversary? But don’t you know, they’re probably texting their fingers to the nub, making up childish insults for Harry and Meghan.