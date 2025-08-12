GB News: Prince William & Kate are skipping the VJ Day 80th anniversary events

Here’s an update on something theorized last week, although it doesn’t seem like the royal reporters want to talk about it. Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed some appearances for King Charles and Queen Camilla (fresh off her yacht holiday) for this coming Friday. Friday is the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, or Victory-in-Japan Day. For the major anniversaries associated with World War II, the Windsors usually pull out all the stops and come out en masse to recognize the Greatest Generation, not to mention the Windsors’ roles in WWII. But this major anniversary falls in the middle of the royals’ summer vacation. While Charles, Camilla, Sophie, Edward and probably Anne will all come out for events on Friday, guess who’s skipping? The heir and his wife.
Princess Kate and Prince William will not join King Charles and Queen Camilla at royal engagements to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day this week, GB News understands.
The Royal Family confirmed that senior members of the monarchy will attend engagements to commemorate the milestone anniversary on August 15th. The events this Friday will remember the end of the Second World War around the world.
King Charles will deliver an audio message on the morning of VJ Day to mark the historic occasion. The monarch and Queen Camilla will attend the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum. The national service, hosted by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the government, will be followed by a reception. King Charles and Queen Camilla will have the opportunity to meet Second World War veterans at the reception.
Other senior royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, will also undertake engagements this week.
Last week, GB News merely noted that William and Kate were not included in any of the VJ Day briefings. Now they’re confirming that there will be no surprise appearances or last-minute VJ Day events for the heir to the throne and the Princess of Wales. It’s shocking, honestly. Any commemoration involving WWII is usually a necessity for every royal schedule, especially the “senior working royals.” Is Will & Kate’s summer holiday really so sacrosanct that they both can’t step out for ONE day to mark this 80th anniversary? But don’t you know, they’re probably texting their fingers to the nub, making up childish insults for Harry and Meghan.
Oh I hope they get caught on vacay instead. Would serve them right.
I bet they are abroad again and that’s why they are not doing these events.
There are so few WWII veterans still alive, this is one of the last few opportunities to honor them. Are they lazy, are they trying to embarrass Charles? Who knows, but this isn’t the occasion to be d-bags.
@Megan – exactly. if they’re not attending because they’re on vacation, that’s bad. If they’re not attending because they’re trying to embarrass Charles or make a point or something – how pathetic that they are using a WWII event to embarrass the commander in chief.
Does anyone think this is Will and Kate’s way of protesting by not showing up to this event? Protesting to get the Castle that is!
2025 is turning out to be a terrible year for the Lazies. They’ve quietly quitted already. Let them give up their place in the LOS.
TLazies dont understand that the silent, boomers and Xers are the solid monoachists. All others are not firmly royalists and events like VJ help shore up and keep support. Laziest are not effective with events, concerns and causes of the millennials and others. There social media game is horrible and the hate campaigns only appeals to the older crowds.
I don’t know any xers or even boomers from the commonwealth who are royalists and they’re the only age groups I know. They may not actively dislike them but they’re not fans.
William just tell your country you don’t want to be their king and leave.
Yup. I’m sure he can live on some private income he’s grifted over the years. It’s the hangers-on he should be worried about. Carole is an expensive person to sustain.
These two could not make more plain that they don’t care at all about veterans or their country. How shameful. Rage and lazy are not qualified for the job and need to get off the public dole. Abolish the monarchy.
Oooh rage and lazy – I like that.
Has Kate come down with fake cancer again? Or is it just a bit far to come back from Mustique for the day?
Well no surprise they don’t want to “work”. That might put a dent in Pegs day drinking and Can’ts getting back to nature.
Shocking is the word. Also, arrogant and entitled are apt words. Apparently, they can’t just use the royal helicopter-uber for a single day to attend just one of the events that Charles, Camilla, Sophie, and Edward are scheduled to attend.
I really hope they’re papped in Mustique, Spain, another yacht, or somewhere else luxurious on the day.
They’ll go in hiding if they know what’s safe for them.
Expect the military brass to start declining photo-ops with them. Just she disdain for the people who lost their lives – the Railway Man starring Colin Firth is harrowing. That’s what VJ Day means.
I think they’re not going because they’re out of the country. If they were in scotland or Anmer I think William would be forced to attend. I think they’re somewhere else entirely.
Someone said a few years ago that the Waleses didnt really spend a lot of time at Balmoral -they just made it look like they did – but they usually used Balmoral as either a beginning or ending point for a holiday elsewhere. So they would go from London/Norfolk to Balmoral for three days and then fly from Scotland to wherever. Or start “wherever” and end at Balmoral.
If we see them at Balmoral at all, i would assume that’s what they’re doing – using it as a stop over point.
Yes. I would love to see Charles and the man in grey squirm about what to do then…
George? Or go the kids out with William? Oh my god, Harry? No we have to get him out of the LOS. With kids.
But what then? The Yorks😳
William can’t abdicate for his kids so it’d be George.
Technically speaking they could take the kids out with William, it’s really more just a matter of figuring out the verbiage to distinguish between ‘legally dead for the purposes of succession’ and ‘legally dead with no issue for the purposes of the succession’.
Like, sure, they’ve never done it before, but they tried, convicted, and chopped the heads off of two kings with no legal precedent. If they really want to do it they are not going to let something like a lack of precedent stop them.
And if the sitting monarch says that he’s leaving the whole royal life and taking his kids with him…what is there to stop him? He can just tell Parliament to write a law to make it legal this one time. If they refuse then appeal to the public, get popular support, run the risk of toppling the entire monarchy if they won’t let you and your kids leave.
Practically speaking it will never happen, because the institution around William would sooner drug him into a stupor, say he had a stroke and is unfit for duty, and install a regent that would be very careful to teach the kids that abdication is evil. And William is never going to abandon the throne so long as Harry or Harrys’ kids would be the next in line, because that would mean that William lost and Harry won. But it could be done.
The heir and his wife need to be at VJ day. It’s a job William was born into and Kate married into. This story looks like a BP leak; Charles is mad the Waleses are noping out and this is for public pressure.
Good. Hope they get egged and booed next time.
The lack of condemnation from the rats is noticeable for a couple who can do no wrong.
What is the British Prime Minister thinking of by not stepping in and forcing them to go?
This is unacceptable.
I think they were told not to attend by Charles, knowing they would get raked over the coals. Everyone else is going AND this is an event one expects to attend every year. Charles didn’t want anyone stealing attention.
Nice try, but no. Your excuse doesn’t wash.
This is all on the Lazies. This ain’t the Chelsea Garden Show. This is the 80th anniversary of the end of the Pacific war.
Nobody is thunder stealing. It’s a commemoration. All these publicly funded royals should attend. This was the end of the British Empire in the east: fall of Singapore was pivotal. The death railway and death marches – and you think Chuck is chucking a spit over their attendance?
Jeez.
Also if you want to talk about thunder stealing, Diana attended the VE and VJ commemoration when she was still alive.
I think Charles just let the Lazies be their lazy selves and sat back to enjoy the ride. No need to tell them not to come. Charles and Camzilla will have a celebratory martini(s) tonight. Aquarius is probably right, this must be a BP leak.
See, I disagree. I think the Wales absolutely do treat their vacations as sacrosanct and believe if they start doing more during the holidays then it will become an expectation. And they absolutely do not want that. William already took one day to go to that game and he only did so bc he got so much heat for not going last year. And probably bc it wasn’t way off in Australia this time. But no I think this is the Wales refusing to go during their summer vacation. They have form for guarding their kid’s vacations like dragons guarding their hoard.
jais, I agree with you. This is the Wales putting their foot down after being dictated to too many times this year for their liking. I anticipate some soft pedaled BS about how this is their last summer before their family is changed forever by George going to boarding school and other totally insulting nonsense. And George should be at this service. It is his generation that will have no direct connection and no memories other than these.
Oh yeah I can see that. The family needed to bond together before George leaves for school…in another year, lol. Kate needed to fully experience summer before being even close to capable of putting out her summer 4 seasons vid.
And just to add, if Charles really did tell them they couldn’t go just bc they’d get raked over the coals, there’s no way the Wales would sit on that information. They have no issue with going to their favorite journalists to spill things. William had to be prodded into attending the Pope’s funeral. So no, I think they are on vacation and refuse to come back for this event. I think they see their vacation as ending shorter than usual due to Trump’s state visit and there’s no way they are coming back for this event.
William is flexing his power and would never just simply listen to Charles. He and Kate are not attending because they are ungrateful and lazy leeches with no comprehension of the sacrifice made by British soldiers. If the Nazis had won, there would not be a British royal family. The Queen understood this and Charles does too.
It’s clear William’s service was bs because he technically served and should understand this too.
These anniversaries are only every five years and with fewer and fewer actual veterans alive to be there.
These two are disgusting.
I remember reading a WW2 poem that ended with the line: “For your tomorrow, we gave our today.”
Karma’s going to get this ungrateful heir and he’s already rapidly unravelling.
I hope the VJ commemorations go well. Not too many centenarian vets around anymore. Might be the last for the ones still living.
Still vividly remember the 1995 commemorations. That was a huge year.
Of course, they are. This really is insupportable.
Agreed @Eurydice this is just completely unacceptable and a total dereliction of duty. How can not be justified or explained away. Where is the outcry from the Fail and other tabs about this blatant snub? How is this not ingratitude for failing to communicate the sacrifice and suffering that took place in WW2? Is it just major sporting events they can be counted on to attend? Isn’t a national act of commemoration of the 80th anniversary of VJ day not worth their time???
It is exactly a dereliction of duty and utterly shameful. Soldiers fought in the monarchy’s name; they died for what William’s family represents. This is at the core of the monarchy’s relationship to its subjects – not a flower show or tennis match or a horse race or the King’s birthday, but the sacrifices people have made for the nation over which the monarchy is sovereign.
I agree with your comment except for “dereliction of duty”. There has to be a clearly defined expectation, also as in a written job description, for there to be dereliction. If King Charles , as their superior, gave them a specific order to attend and they did not, that’s dereliction. Without an order, it is not. This is my understanding from years of employment in a supervisory position.
@Libra – William is not an employee; he is the next “by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith,” not to mention, Commander-in-Chief. Behind this are 1,000 years of tradition that lead to what is known as the duty of a sovereign toward his subjects.
Now, maybe the monarchy isn’t what it used to be, but William still has and will have all the wealth and advantages that attend his position and have accrued through history. The least he can do is acknowledge those who died to put him where he is.
As if- they would pull themselves out of their endless vacation cycles, AS IF.
As if they give a f**k about their commitments , AS IF.
As if these two care about anything and anyone other than themselves and their family, AS IF.
One couple loves the phrase “as if” while the other couple demonstrates “as ever.” It’s a bit of a self-own right?
Remember for the services in May their attendance was announced relatively last minute (like a few days before) and their attendance at that concert wasn’t announced at all. I think they were forced into those events and as a result are refusing to attend these (and as I said above I think they’re out of the country anyway.)
It’s such a bad look – okay you dont want to do the bread and butter events. You dont want to attend diplomatic meetings or receptions. You barely attend state dinners. you dont want to go to parades or whatever. You don’t want to attend services commemorating the end of a horrific war (that in a way really helped boost the monarchy.)
What DO you want to do, future king and queen? how will you justify your costs? not just the duchy money, but your private estates, your voluntary taxes, your avoidance of inheritance tax when your father dies, your RPOs, your helicopters, your travel expenses, and so on? Wimbledon, trooping and Christmas will not be enough.
Its not just that they dont want to attend “this” event. Its that they dont seem to want to attend ANYTHING. there is nothing in public life or service that interests them and its becoming a big problem.
Agreed @Becks1 I am very cross about this pathetic decision not to turn up for an act of commemoration. Can anyone advise me what events I can expect them to attend as King and Queen? Apart from a hideously expensive and totally unnecessary Coronation will it just be a pre recorded Christmas video and that’s all because they are too busy bitching about Meghan on WhatsApp to bother with anything else??!
I think the Wales are telegraphing and have been telegraphing for a while now that they will be royal with a small r. They have been letting it be known that they simply will not do much. So honestly to me this is the least surprising thing ever. Pathetic and disrespectful? Sure. Surprising? No.
These aren’t even annual engagements either.
The absolute minimum would be to attend a service once every five years to honour the ones who defended the country on their behalf.
I get what you’re saying, but at the same time, VE Day & VJ Day happen every year since the end of the war and people do commemorate these days–perhaps in a more personal way, perhaps in a standard event at every military base, etc. Example: every year on December 7th there’s a remembrance event at Pearl Harbor. Every year. We should always remember, always. These two probably figure showing up on November 11th is good enough. It’s not.
Incoming: Kate’s summer natcha video! See, you guys? Kate was really busy editing for the past two weeks, and that’s why she couldn’t do VJ Day.
Isn’t this ” the job” that they always love to say they just get on and do, while they aren’t explaining or complaining ? Isn’t this what they do that no one else on the planet can, so it justifies their obscene wealth and privilege?
So while every paper is asking why a private corporation, has entered into an extended business deal with two private individuals, no one is commenting on this?
This is beyond laziness, this is open outright disrespect. They have no respect for the sacrifices the people of this generation made, they have no respect for the supposed hierarchy of the monarchy, and they have on a personal level no respect for Charles as the head of the family. I don’t know what the difference was with Elizabeth, if it was just because now they have the duchy money and don’t need to act right but these two are worse than any Hollywood nepo baby, trust fund kid ever.
The duchy is the difference, definitely.
As expected.
yep, exactly.
Disgusting
This is flat-out disgraceful.
William and his wife should be called out by the press for being so lazy, instead of being in a state of denial over Harry and Megan not coming back; sometimes I wonder if Charles is setting up things in a way that when he dies, the monarchy dies with him
Why is just GB News noting this? Why isn’t this selfish dereliction of duty on the front pages? Why aren’t they being debated on Good Morning Britain, This Morning, the Jeremy Vine show? All these outlets zapruder film the Sussex’s every move so why aren’t the current PoW and FK and FQC not being scrutinized over this pathetic decision? Why aren’t we being told why Will and wife can’t attend? Please don’t insult me by saying their kids will turn feral if their parents “neglect” them for a few hours if they attend Friday’s commemoration event!!
The kids are all old enough to attend the service with them too.
Possibly they’re waiting for it to actually happen on Friday. Kate and Bulliam have certainly been known to play cute wait-and-see games with the press before. Still, I have no doubt they’re vacationing too far away to attend, and/or one or both are in Norfolk and just can’t be arsed to hop on a helicopter.
But the rota won’t want to offend KP (if they say anything at all) until they’re absolutely sure. They weren’t afraid to out the Wails for going to Mustique instead of waiting an extra day in London for BAFTAs. Will they have the stones to call this out?
GMB, This Morning and The Jeremey Vine Shows are beyond biased and essentially propaganda for the RF. I can see Vine doing a segment but he’ll cut off the guests who get to real in criticizing the royals.
It’s only GB because they are not on the RR.
But @me at home, never say never, they could show up last minute. Which is also kinda rude but better than nothing. I still lean towards it’s a no.
This makes me sick and furious. There will be 100 year old men in wheel chairs making an effort to be here and that pimple on the rear of the BRF can’t get out of bed and pay respect to the people that saved his country and island! I’m not referring to just the US but the British and French that died.
I truly hope the knives come out for him over this. What a fecking idiot. He’s so entitled he can’t see how bad this looks. Say what you will about Charles the Bland, he did his duty as Prince of Wales. The Queen, the real one, would be horrified and furious.
My dad was in the Pacific in WWII and hated talking about the war. He did it and served under fire because that’s what you did back then.
On on the last celebrations where there are still veterans from that war and the Wales could not be bothered. Defund them!
They are like DT, testing the waters. The more or less they can get away with, the less and less they will bother with doing.
This exactly! William is very much Trumpian. He wants to do the bare minimum and get public accolades for it. He hates his own supporters and thinks of them as trash much like Trump. Even their wives are the same- Melania copied Michelle Obama’s speeches because she can’t write or speak well and Kate copied Meghan’s style and mannerisms because she too can’t write or speak well. Both women just shop and travel… neither actually lives with their spouse or does the job required by marriage. It’s appalling how William and Kate are Donald and Melania 2.0.
I can tell you now that the late Queen would have been horrified at Will for staying on holiday instead of taking the time on Friday to commemorate VJ day. I suspect she was be very worried about how poorly he’d turned out. The total lack of work ethic or any appreciation for the sacrifices of an entire generation during the war. This is a total disgrace and KC should be insisting that his son and heir does his duty!
Won’t anyone here think of the children???
Kate and William are just being the excellent parents they’ve said they would be, by prioritizing their wealthy children’s vacation time. I mean, if the Wales children don’t get yet another vacation, how will they be ready for the rigors of their expensive schools?
They aren’t like the peasants who can’t afford to go on holiday this year. I bet a lot of those WWII vets never even went to Mustique (shudder). And those WWII vets actually made sacrifices for their nation. The Wales family doesn’t do sacrifices. Sacrifices are for the little people.
Right, those poor children have sacrificed so much for the country already. Their nanny doesn’t live within the walls of Adelaide Cottage, and poor wee Charlotte doesn’t have her own personal tennis court. Surely they can’t be expected to give up their parents for one entire morning at a memorial service! That would ruin the entire summer’s vacation for sure.
Nothing changes with these two. Calling them lazy is too kind at this point. They skipped the Paralympic Games in 2012 to go on vacation and they are doing the exact same here. All of this just shows how weak of a man Charles really is. Get your goddamn son/heir in order.
Agreed @the Duchess KC is Will’s father and boss. He should be telling his heir to be there on Friday or not bother to return from holiday to work at all? Or is that the problem in a nutshell, no matter how disappointed KC or the UK public is with the heir, he is unsackable? Tabs can chastise him publicly and we can agree that this is further proof that Will is unfit to be heir but unless he abdicates or converts to Catholicism we are stuck with him? Can’t be sacked, can’t be impeached however unsatisfactory he is as PoW and then King🤷
F—-ing grifting wa——-ers both of them.
Dull and duller, these two.
I really think Will is going to get both barrels over the weekend if he fails to show up as required.The Fail have been nipping at his heels even last year Richard Kay’s articles were very shady. He has had a lot of leeway but since 2022 and now with KC’s maintenance chemo, Will ought to be a safe, reliable heir who should have already stepped up to do.more. Last week ‘s article stating that he’s cramming as many family holidays in while he can as he has YEARS of service as King ahead of him, wasn’t reassuring. Big problem is him becoming unreliable for even major events in national life no longer just bread and butter visits. What is his purpose of he wants to retreat into a luxury lifestyle on Duchy income and the SG? Why should we pay him for no leadership, no service, nothing?
William has and will have a lot of perks, privileges and down time in future. He was supposed to be doing more work when he was promoted to Prince of Wales. He’s a non starter It’s not as if he has to work 40 plus hour weeks. He is just plain lazy.
He was supposed to be full time royal when Philip stepped down in 2017. Kate too. She got pregnant with Louis and William added a few engagements but neither have stepped up ever.
They used Harry and Meghan as a distraction for years, but at some point they can’t hide anymore.
and he had that “fake” air ambulance job where he got to co pilot and skipped shifts.
Are they getting ready for those school runs? A Holiday with all the Midds at some expensive resort? Talk about Lazy
Oh, right, taking the Land Rovers in for an annual check up.
It would be wild if Harry made a phone call or two and suddenly made a guest appearance at Canada’s commemoration in Ottawa on Friday.
I can picture him and Invictus doing something to mark the occasion.
I’ve been waiting for Harry’s name to crop up in the conversation, thanks Allyn. My thought though, was that H would pop over to England to stand w/his Dad/King (w/security guaranteed) for this hugely auspicious occasion, ESPECIALLY now, knowing Wee Willy Wanker is not going. It would be epic if he did that. OTOH, if he showed up in Canada, I’d be happy with that, too.
It won’t happen but it’s hilarious to imagine that was what the meeting between representatives was about. Nailing logistics for an appearance. 😆
Harry wouldn’t need to travel all the way to England to commemorate VJ Day. He’s got one of the biggest naval bases in the US nearby-ish (San Diego).
OMG! If that happened, I would look forward to hearing Willnot’s head explode from across the Atlantic! What a loser he is and I hope that one day the British publics’ eyes will open and he will have a reckoning.
You would think that holidays should be planned around their official duties, not the other way around. It seems there is no devotion to duty with this couple. Basically, they work between their holiday, which seem to be permanent.
This!
What a slap in the face to veterans (those few still living) who saved England’s a$$ in WWII. My dear old dad was a bomber pilot in WWII, almost died twice (once shot down and once when he came back to Canada to teach new recruits to fly and had a double engine failure). He’s my hero and it infuriates me that these 2 indolent twats fanny around on vacation after vacation and eschew the very thing they SHOULD be doing. Utterly useless. If only someone could fire them.
William can’t fire himself until he becomes king and if he does then he lumbers George with the job and George can’t abdicate until he is 18……
It truly is shocking. A real dereliction of duty. The uptight monarchy fans are not gonna like this at all.
He’s gonna “small r” his future right out of existence.
Even if they do decide to attend something last minute, it is so disrespectful to play games with things honouring WWII veterans.
There is simply no excuse for them to skip it. None.
To keep using significant events in other people’s/the nation’s life to hype up interest in your appearance at such events is the anthesis of the service and duty expected of a future king and queen.
This makes my heart so sad. Those veterans deserve every bit of appreciation they can get from the whole nation because where would the nation be if they were too busy?
And Philip was in the Pacific in 1944-1945 on the HMS Whelp. Whelp was part of the battle prep for an invasion of Okinawa. Philip was even present in Tokyo Bay when the surrender was signed. Literally there in Japan for VJ Day! And his grandson is awol.
Ooh, I did not know that. That is bad, William not showing up when his grandfather was right there, actually serving.
It’s disgusting that they’re not showing up but to not show up *and* they have a personal connection?! Horrible. Completely lazy, selfish, useless.