Prince William & Kate aren’t scheduled to appear at any VJ Day events?

VJ Day is August 15th. This year is the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, just as the 80th anniversary of VE Day was celebrated in May. The history of the victory days has always fascinated me – that even after Hitler killed himself and Germany surrendered, there were still months of warfare in the Pacific. Not to mention, plans for a ground invasion of Japan if need be. Just as the VE Day celebrations this year, the Windsors plan to mark VJ Day with some public events. And by “Windsors,” I mean King Charles, Queen Camilla, Sophie and Edward. It looks like William and Kate are refusing to take a break from their vacation for this.

The Royal Family has confirmed that senior members of the monarchy will attend engagements to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day on August 15th. The milestone anniversary next Friday remembers the end of the Second World War around the world. King Charles will deliver an audio message on the morning of VJ Day to mark the historic occasion. The monarch and Queen Camilla will attend the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum. The national service, hosted by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the government, will be followed by a reception. King Charles and Queen Camilla will have the opportunity to meet Second World War veterans at the reception. Other senior royals including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will also undertake engagement next week. It has not been confirmed whether the Prince and Princess of Wales will make a public appearance next week.

[From GB News]

It’s totally possible that William and Kate will come out but they’re just doing their new thing of “not confirming any events until the very last minute.” Of course, the palace also confirmed Kate’s scheduled appearance at Ascot in June, only for her to drop out just minutes before she was supposed to arrive. They also waited until the last minute to confirm that Will and Kate would attend the Macrons’ state banquet at Windsor Castle. Now, do we honestly think that the Waleses will interrupt their summer vacation though? I don’t. It won’t bode well for the monarchy’s future if William is just flatly unwilling to do these kinds of events.