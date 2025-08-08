Machine Gun Kelly says he only eats solid food a ‘couple of times a week,’ loves soup



I missed that earlier this summer Machine Gun Kelly revealed the name of his and Megan Fox’s baby girl: Saga Blade Fox-Baker. Unusual? For sure. Yet also rather fitting given the parents. Thankfully, we haven’t heard much in the way of drama since Baby Saga’s arrival in March. At least, not on the personal relationship front. MGK appeared on a Kick livestream where he told Adin Ross that he only eats a “couple of times a week,” and sticks to mainly water and bone broth the rest of the time. I’m hungry just reading that.

Machine Gun Kelly is dishing about his unconventional diet. The “Cliché” singer admitted that he only eats a “couple of times a week,” largely substituting water for most of his meals. “I don’t really eat, just do water a bunch,” he shared with Adin Ross on a recent Kick livestream, explaining that he only ate a burger cooked by Mike Majlak because they were streaming and “that’s my man’s s–t.” Noting that he prefers to fast intermittently, MGK (real name Colson Baker) said when he does eat, he’ll only consume “bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut.” “‘Cause that has probiotics,” he explained. “When you do those water fasts, the only thing that’s crazy is that it kills all the good bacteria in you, too.” “Kimchi and sauerkraut has a lot of good probiotics,” the 35-year-old continued. “I just cook it in the bone broth.” However, MGK does make exceptions. Aside the occasional burger, he said he’ll have coffee as well. The rocker added, “I drink celery juice sometimes, coconut water.” But MGK’s meal plan hasn’t always looked like this. As he noted in a 2020 interview with 104.3 The Shark, he preferred fast food while Megan Fox—with whom he shares 4-month-old daughter Saga—ate a healthier diet. “She’s probably ordering sushi,” MGK said, after he was asked what they’d order as a late-night snack. “She eats super healthy. Everything is gluten-free and organic on her menu.” However, the “Bloody Valentine” musician said at the time that he was “trying to get on that wave” of making better food choices. “It would be cooler if there was just a soup place that was open all night. I would just order soup all night,” he quipped. “Soup goes super hard. I was not into the soup game for some years and now I totally get it. It’s almost like the adult cereal.”

So, he’s imbibing water (plain and coconut), bone broth, coffee, and celery juice. And then those “couple of times a week” he indulges in solid foods, it’s kimchi and sauerkraut. Look, there’s a lot of room for improvement to be had with my own diet, so I should not be judging. Only I AM judging, because MGK’s regimen sounds bananas, if not downright Goopy! His diet does not sound like something that’s sustainable with… human life. But if he ate that burger readily, I wonder how many times he’s making such exceptions — which I would not blame him for! (See earlier comment re: the diet being bananas.) On the other hand, if MGK’s experiments with fasting was what had to happen for him to give us that mini monologue on soup, I thank him for suffering for this art: “It would be cooler if there was just a soup place that was open all night. I would just order soup all night. Soup goes super hard. I was not into the soup game for some years and now I totally get it. It’s almost like the adult cereal.” I mean, what can I say? Thank goodness the soliloquy speaks for itself, because I am speechless in its wake.