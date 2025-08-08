Machine Gun Kelly says he only eats solid food a ‘couple of times a week,’ loves soup

I missed that earlier this summer Machine Gun Kelly revealed the name of his and Megan Fox’s baby girl: Saga Blade Fox-Baker. Unusual? For sure. Yet also rather fitting given the parents. Thankfully, we haven’t heard much in the way of drama since Baby Saga’s arrival in March. At least, not on the personal relationship front. MGK appeared on a Kick livestream where he told Adin Ross that he only eats a “couple of times a week,” and sticks to mainly water and bone broth the rest of the time. I’m hungry just reading that.
Machine Gun Kelly is dishing about his unconventional diet.
The “Cliché” singer admitted that he only eats a “couple of times a week,” largely substituting water for most of his meals.
“I don’t really eat, just do water a bunch,” he shared with Adin Ross on a recent Kick livestream, explaining that he only ate a burger cooked by Mike Majlak because they were streaming and “that’s my man’s s–t.”
Noting that he prefers to fast intermittently, MGK (real name Colson Baker) said when he does eat, he’ll only consume “bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut.”
“‘Cause that has probiotics,” he explained. “When you do those water fasts, the only thing that’s crazy is that it kills all the good bacteria in you, too.”
“Kimchi and sauerkraut has a lot of good probiotics,” the 35-year-old continued. “I just cook it in the bone broth.”
However, MGK does make exceptions. Aside the occasional burger, he said he’ll have coffee as well.
The rocker added, “I drink celery juice sometimes, coconut water.”
But MGK’s meal plan hasn’t always looked like this. As he noted in a 2020 interview with 104.3 The Shark, he preferred fast food while Megan Fox—with whom he shares 4-month-old daughter Saga—ate a healthier diet.
“She’s probably ordering sushi,” MGK said, after he was asked what they’d order as a late-night snack. “She eats super healthy. Everything is gluten-free and organic on her menu.”
However, the “Bloody Valentine” musician said at the time that he was “trying to get on that wave” of making better food choices.
“It would be cooler if there was just a soup place that was open all night. I would just order soup all night,” he quipped. “Soup goes super hard. I was not into the soup game for some years and now I totally get it. It’s almost like the adult cereal.”
So, he’s imbibing water (plain and coconut), bone broth, coffee, and celery juice. And then those “couple of times a week” he indulges in solid foods, it’s kimchi and sauerkraut. Look, there’s a lot of room for improvement to be had with my own diet, so I should not be judging. Only I AM judging, because MGK’s regimen sounds bananas, if not downright Goopy! His diet does not sound like something that’s sustainable with… human life. But if he ate that burger readily, I wonder how many times he’s making such exceptions — which I would not blame him for! (See earlier comment re: the diet being bananas.) On the other hand, if MGK’s experiments with fasting was what had to happen for him to give us that mini monologue on soup, I thank him for suffering for this art: “It would be cooler if there was just a soup place that was open all night. I would just order soup all night. Soup goes super hard. I was not into the soup game for some years and now I totally get it. It’s almost like the adult cereal.” I mean, what can I say? Thank goodness the soliloquy speaks for itself, because I am speechless in its wake.
Photos credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon, Roger Wong/INSTARimages, B4859/Avalon
Okay since you were too polite to go there, I will: he must have the world’s loosest, foulest-smelling bowel movements! Blech.
Thought it. Wasn’t going to flat out state it.
We’ve discovered the REAL reason for the split
I love soup and um, I did not know that was a side effect.
This sounds like eating disorder territory?
I kinda feel sad for the dude, he has so many mental issues. I hope he’s getting therapy.
It’s definitely an eating disorder. The focus on just a small number of very low calorie foods is not healthy.
Goop really worked hard to normalise disordered eating didn’t she?
Agreed. It sounds like he’s probably experiencing malnutrition based on the very limited range of foods he is eating. It’s very restrictive.
The year of my 2 stem cell transplants, when I had 2 massive doses of the Godawful chemo Melphalan to kill my bone marrow, I struggled with nausea and, obviously, zero immune system. The low/no microbial diet they put me on banned all fresh fruits and veggies and sushi. So I had A LOT of soups, with bone broth and veggies and well cooked proteins. When I was finally allowed fruits – it was hard not to fall into a giant bin of figs/blueberries/plumcots/cherries/kiwis. I was permanently scared off of deli meats ands salads that I don’t make and wash myself. I always think people on these highly restricted diets for no good health reason (celiacs, allergies…) are basically announcing to the world they hate themselves and don’t deserve delicious nice and healthy things. Also, I feel for whomever has to clean their toilets.
So if I’m reading this right, his diet is made up of broth and … cabbage soup. Because he describe his solid food as kimchi or sauerkraut – foods that are largely cabbage – that he cooks in bone broth.
Also, the “cook it in the bone broth” likely kills a lot of the probiotics he’s touting in both those fermented foods.
There’s likely a healthy nutrition plan that can be built around soup. But this just sounds like disordered eating centered around a handful of things he saw on tik tok.
Makes sense he drinks coffee since he owns a coffee shop in Cleveland (you can also mail order beans). And he should stop in more often, surprisingly good breakfast sandwiches and a friend had the waffles, also really good (was in Cleveland for a conference and ate there a few times).
If he cooks the sauerkraut and Kim chi in the broth, he’s killing the probiotics.
Someone needs to tell him he has an eating disorder.
Yes, I agree. That sounds like an eating disorder. I really don’t think this is about health considering he said he also smokes cigarettes.
It sounds like he has ARFID. It’s a psychological disorder due to anxiety or extreme stress that makes a child recoil from certain foods because of their texture or because of a fear of choking. In severe cases, the person doesn’t eat and dies of starvation. There is a current article describing it in either the New Yorker or New York Magazine online. It usually happens in children. You can grow up if you eat, but ARFID sufferers usually eat things like carbohydrates (bread, cereal, french fries). The people who prefer carbs tend to become overweight adults. The ones who prefer liquids tend to be very slim.
My daughter has a less severe form of ARFID. It took a lot of patience and time to help her. She eats more normally now as an adult. My ex abused her. We have a permanent restraining order.
This is bonkers. He’s wishing for an all-night soup restaurant? Why can’t he eat soup during the day? How about opening up a can of Amy’s Organic? Or just doing take-out and eating it at night?
This diet is bonkers. But to be fair, I LOVE soups. I would love a restaurant based only on soups that was open 24 hours as well (but my restaurant wouldn’t just have clear soups, and there would be solid food in there, like vegetables and meats). It’s the ultimate comfort food for me that crosses so many cultures you’d never run out of varieties. But he’s not celebrating the soups, he’s looking for cheers for his disordered eating.
Phew! This guy has an eating disorder and he has too many yes men to tell him the truth. 🙁
Soups do taste really good. I need other things to sustain myself, but I think I can relate to really liking soup a lot. A flavorful soup, that is.
I mean, I’m no expert but this sounds like disordered eating to me.
My first thought was what state is his colon in and what are his bowel movements like.
I love soup, but I would be starving all the time if that is all I ate. I need to have crackers or bread with my soup! Or a sandwich on the side – like a grilled cheese with tomato soup!
When I read the headline I thought, “that’s not so bad”, because you can make so many really hearty soups full of veggies and meat and beans. I didn’t think that by “soup” he meant only bone broth with cabbage. :/
I hope he doesn’t pass down his disordered eating to his daughter.
“I don’t really eat, just do water a bunch.” Jesus Christ.
I love soup! And there can be “solid food” in soup…. Sounds like he has an eating disorder. Like the lead singer from Silverchair.