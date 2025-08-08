Is Prince William too fundamentally lazy to strip anyone’s royal titles?

This past April saw another Kensington Palace-led campaign. Prince William and his team decided to remind everyone that when William is king, he’ll do everything in his power to “strip” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their “royal titles.” This was conflated by some to mean that Harry and Meghan would eventually have to stop using their Sussex ducal title, but if you read the fine print, William’s “title-stripping” tantrum was about Harry and Meghan’s HRHs (technically a royal style, not title). This whole title-stripping issue was brought up again this week regarding Prince Andrew and all of his sleazy history. The Telegraph ran a story (after being extensively briefed by various royal courts) that “King William” will press the issue of removing all of Andrew’s titles. Well, I’m not sure how much stock to put into this, but NewsNation’s Paula Froelich had this exclusive:
There is a lot of talk these days of King Charles or Prince William (when he succeeds Charles) pulling Prince Andrew and Prince Harry’s “Duke” titles due to their respective bad behaviors (to be fair: Prince Andrew’s behavior has been demonstrably worse than Harry’s but both are on the bottom of the public opinion totem pole in the U.K.). But I wouldn’t hold my breath.
”There is no way Charles would do it,” a well-placed insider told me.
“Everyone keeps saying William will take away Andrew and Harry’s titles when he becomes king, but he literally can’t do that without an act of Parliament,” my insider explained. “There is absolutely no way William would do that as it would bring even more attention to the issues with them both.”
Instead, Andrew will be relegated to royal Siberia (even more so than he is now), and “not be invited to any family gatherings.” As of now, Andrew is still invited to Sandringham for Christmas and walks with the family to church. However, after King Charles dies and William is in charge, “there is no way Andrew will be invited to anything anymore.”
As for Harry, unless there is a serious breakthrough in the coming years, he will likely get the same treatment from William — silence.
”King Charles has to invite his brother to family events,” my insider said. “William doesn’t.”
And while King Charles may want to revive contact with Harry, and perhaps see his grandchildren Lilibet and Archie, one last time before he dies, William is “done” with his brother. As an insider told me earlier this year, there’s “no way would Kate or William allow them a private audience,” my source said. “They haven’t spoken to them (since Harry’s tell-all memoir “Spare” — in which he talked about both Kate and William — came out early last year) and don’t want to. It would be a PR opportunity and they’d likely blab everything to Gayle King a day later.”
William and Kate are said to have washed their hands of Harry and Meghan and are “not interested in any drama” that a visit (or renewing of relations) might bring.
”King Charles has to invite his brother to family events. William doesn’t.” Keep in mind, when QEII celebrated her Jubbly, she repeatedly insisted that Harry and Meghan should be included and invited. It’s not that I’m defending Andrew at all – if anything, he should have been stripped of all of his titles and thrown onto an ice floe years ago – but I don’t begrudge the Windsors for including Andrew in “family events.” Anyway, when William becomes king, we’ll see how all of this plays out. It’s the big unknown, whether William’s fundamentally lazy nature means that he won’t follow through on any of his most wrathful desires to “punish” his brother and his uncle.
Nah, Willy will blab the meeting to Piers, Camilla, Becky and all his other rats because he owes them the clicks over his lack of public engagement.
Jason will do what Willy wants because Willy’s too busy on his online forums. Jason is Vance – he will get things done.
“They haven’t spoken to them (since Harry’s tell-all memoir “Spare” — in which he talked about both Kate and William — came out early last year) and don’t want to. It would be a PR opportunity and they’d likely blab everything to Gayle King a day later.”
This constant framing of Harry and Meghan as constantly talking about that family and giving scoops is so old and annoying. They spoke on the record in one interview, Harry wrote a book about his life experiences which includes people in his family, and he has given an interview about his court cases.
It’s such an abuser tactic to act like you speaking about your own personal experience and clarifying misinformation about you is an attack on someone else. If they are so worried about what they could potentially say to Gayle King, then maybe they shouldn’t treat them like shit?
They don’t generally pretend that the stuff that he said didn’t happen, outside of recollections may vary about racism ( which is racist 101). So, if you’re worried about him telling what you did or said to him, maybe what you shouldn’t do is be an ass? Just a thought.
Given William’s apathy now, I doubt there will be many family gatherings at all after Charles dies. He doesn’t like the church, has no hobbies other than the occasional sporting event, he’s lazy, no imagination. I don’t envy his secretary or what advisors once he’s King. I can see them pulling their hair out just to get him out the door for even the most basic and essential duties as the monarch.. Even the reprobates of the family do more than phone it in.
He will truly be the end of the monarchy.
The apathy extends to Kate. If she were a different person (like let’s say Meghan), I could imagine her taking over the planning for family events and making a lovely picture for the people and press. But, as it is, all the “family” moments will be held on private yachts, ski resorts and exclusive islands.
And only including Middleton family members
She’s an old school social x-ray, can never be too thin or too rich.
When I think of the financial, social, political connections they have and what they could do with just a tiny bit of effort, it is utterly infuriating.
I’m hoping at some point she starts boozing it up and causes a few scandals (red nail polish maybe) but she’s so middle class bourgeois and impressed by status there’s no way.
Agreed, I doubt there will be any family celebrations when Will is king. A pre-recorded Christmas speech is going to be the most he does.
William won’t risk going to Parliament where the question will be why not strip all their titles?
This exactly.
Exactly my thoughts. Going to Parliament requires planning, thinking, talking to people, action— not things William is good at.
I’m pretty sure that somebody on this site with good knowledge said the only way you can strip somebody of a ducal title in the UK is if they are convicted of treason. As others have said, this would take effort on Williams’s behalf, unless of course he can command somebody else to do all the work. I’m sure he’d love to do it but I can’t see how he can achieve it.
@Teagirl, yeah, the people in Parliament are smart enough to deduce the fact that removing someone’s title without any conviction means that they could also lose their titles if they do something that angers the monarch. It would set a precedent and King Joffrey for sure would use it on other people annoying him too. People there play the dirties games in order make it into the honors list. They won’t be setting up a system that could easily remove royal titles.
I’d say that Andrew’s consorting with a known Chinese spy who was ceremoniously booted out of the country could count as treasonous behaviour. Ditto the legion of Saudi princes and other sleazebag oligarchs he seems to surround himself with. A deep dive into this financials needs to be done.
Peg is all hat and no cattle about everything he says he is going to do!
He’s too fundamentally lazy to do anything apparently. Hating Harry takes a lot of time and effort on his part but he’s too lazy to do anything about it besides rant to Eden and English.
Ranting to his rats takes a lot of energy, you know. 😏
Jason has assured Will that he can indeed have EVERYTHING without doing too much work wise. Indeed Will has been on a “go slow” on anything work related since 2024 when he took weeks off then showed up drunk for an investiture then ducked the memorial. “Royal sources” claim he was thinking of us all the time although probably that translates into drinking all the time. Yes he’s good at rage briefing about how much he hates his kin and how he is going to punish them etc., Leeway for both him and Kate can only last so long once he inherits and he will have duties that he can’t shirk. Will he prove to be adequate as King? Will he freeze, fold or suddenly get galvanized into action and get in touch with his better self to do good in the world? It really will be up to him how he acts or doesn’t as 👑?
I think a lot of this comes from the courtiers. If one of them wants to do the behind the scenes work and then convince William it was his idea, it will happen.
Tis Tue Tis True, but who will convince Parliament?
I think he’s lazy, but also he doesn’t have follow through ability unless it’s from a place of rage. And this is the palace leaking to remind him that if he tries to do this it will backfire on him specifically. It would be amazing if he manages to be the last king of Englands because he tried to take his brothers titles though.
Please when did william and his little woman become God or at least Saints? And when did the british rf become heaven that when you are not there, it means you are in hell?
I mean he is lazy but he can always assign some busy bee courtiers(ahem Jason) to figure out a way to do it while he vacations, just saying. And I’m still confused. Bc my understanding is that he needs parliament for the ducal titles. But the hrh is a royal styling that can technically be stripped with a letter’s patent written by a monarch, which would be him. It would make him look racist and petty. But that wouldn’t necessarily preclude him from doing it.
I really don’t think he cares if he comes off as petty or racist. I believe he can be goaded into doing this by the racist right wing press. He doesn’t care if he does this to Harry a former veteran since they don’t respect him anyway. He is consumed by hatred of his brother. My question is that why are they giving these stories to Newsnation? We call them Fox News light. They are a right wing news channel.
Meh. My theory is this person just read the tabloids and acts like they have exclusives. And mines sites like here to get ideas. I can believe they know some royalist weirdo or rota person who wants a pay check and gives them a few quotes for 50 bucks.
Idk, he’s shown that he has plenty of energy for the things he enjoys, and William has always enjoyed Spite.
What sort of people take those ridiculous surveys. Harry and Andrew on the same level!! Who takes those surveys. It is insulting to put Andrew anywhere near Harry. He was involved with two criminals. Some don’t blame Andrew at all, for some weird reason. I doubt William will go near trying to “punish” Andrew. He was seen walking with his wife and children along with Andrew. Andrew went to the Garter Ceremony Luncheon. The “insider” is probably Knauf. substitute Harry and Meghan are done with Keens. They don’t want any more drama. And there is silence. There I fixed the sentences in the article.
I think the press is going to be sorely disappointed when William becomes King. I don’t William will be willing to have many public event besides Trooping so the issue of having to invite Andrew or Harry wouldn’t arise.
Furthermore, as for putting Harry and Andrew in anything like the same category, that’s not just slanderous, it’s vomitous.
And saying that Harry is in the bottom of public polls without acknowledging that the years of coordinated smears by the Palaces and the Rota put him there, insults every reader with even one-quarter of a brain cell.
If all William does is give Harry silence I think the Sussexes would be happy with that. As it is the briefings continue
As an insider told me earlier this year, there’s “no way would Kate or William allow them a private audience,” my source said. “They haven’t spoken to them (since Harry’s tell-all memoir “Spare” — in which he talked about both Kate and William — came out early last year)
Spare was released in 2023. So this is old?
He is lazy, but I think vicious, vengeful, bellicose, impulsive and rage monster all trump lazy. He’ll do it alright. But then nothing for the rest of his reign– just fuck-ups,embarrassment, mistresses, chiseling more money, palaces and renovations from the people, etc. You know– everything he does now.
I agree with this.
The rage of a thwarted abusive narcissist trumps laziness, even bred-in-the-bone wildly over-entitled laziness, every time.
William will never forgive Harry for escaping his abusive control, which he sees as “abandonment”, nor for outshining him at everything.
When he has the power, His Incandescence will hurt Harry any way he can. I just hope Harry is prepared to shrug off what he can’t block.
I agree that William is both vicious and vengeful. He is Cain in the flesh. There is no one in William’s sphere who is able to moderate his rage and viciousness. Given free rein, there can be no end to the destruction of William’s jealousy. Truly, Envy deserves its place as a cardinal sin.
If William should issue Letters Patent to declare that only the heir and his children are entitled to HRH, then it would apply to Charlotte and Louis’ children. Of course, George could issue new letters patent when he is king.
William doesn’t have the authority to strip anyone’s titles. This has been mentioned many times, all for click bait.
It’ll be interesting to see what happens when Andrew dies. Theoretically Charles is long gone and William is in charge. Andrew is in the outer depths of Siberia per King William’s wishes. But he’s still a member of the Royal Family and a Blood Royal, so William may face a conundrum when Andrew passes. Maybe it’s as simple as a private family event and that’s all, but William will likely have to walk a fine line dealing with it considering Beatrice and Eugenie and their importance within the family.