People: Princess Diana would have wanted her sons to ‘support’ each other!

The “rift” between Prince Harry and Prince William covers this week’s People Magazine. At first, I wondered why anyone would focus on Harry and William’s estrangement at this moment. But then I remembered that the anniversary of Princess Diana’s death is coming up in a few weeks, and that’s why they’re framing it this way. “Diana would have wanted her sons to make peace,” etc. A lot of people have agendas when it comes to Diana’s memory and the real history of what she actually did and said. In my view, Diana would be deeply disappointed in her eldest son, and she would be disgusted with the way Charles has treated both of their sons and all of their grandchildren. But of course, none of the royal experts will say any of that. Some highlights from this cover story:
William & Harry are more than an ocean apart: “We all remember the days when Harry and William were joshing with one another, and it all seemed set for their relationship and the future — that Harry, as Diana always used to say, would be William’s wingman,” Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “It’s a great loss for the monarchy.”
The rewrite on Harry & William’s “feud”: Their feud exploded into public view in 2020, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties. “Things were said that sparked the initial rift, and it’s never healed,” Morton says.
Harry has to apologize to Peggy: While Harry has spoken openly about his hope for reconciliation with his family, insiders say his calls and messages to William have gone unanswered. Says Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers: “The rift is very profound and very long-lasting. It will not be changed, in my opinion, until Harry makes a move and apologizes.” Adds historian Amanda Foreman: “Everyone wants it to happen on their terms, but that’s what makes it impossible.”
Diana’s impact on her sons’ families: Despite the emotional and physical distance between them, William and Harry have each created home lives grounded in a shared commitment to providing their children with a genuinely authentic upbringing — “and that is pure Diana,” says Foreman. Both brothers have also honored their mother by giving their daughters her name as a middle name. They often speak of her to their children, and her photograph is displayed throughout their homes. “The values they are instilling and discussing as families may be their best success,” Foreman adds. “They are both very good role models as parents.”
Harry & Charles will likely meet in September: William’s team, notably, was not involved in these discussions. For the Prince of Wales, priorities lie elsewhere: supporting his wife, who is recovering from cancer treatment, and guiding their young family through pivotal years — with attention to 12-year-old George, his heir.
William is SO indifferent: With his focus clear, sources say, William’s anger has calcified into indifference about the situation, a friend told The Sunday Times in June. Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith sees this as William accepting limits: “He can control what he does in his life, but he has no control over what Harry does,” she tells PEOPLE. Adds historian Robert Lacey: “They both deeply believe that they’re fighting for profound points of principle.”
Harry & William should be supporting one another! “This is the sadness of it — they aren’t supporting each other like they should be,” says a source close to the royal household. “That’s what any mother would want — that they are there for each other.” Adds Morton, whose latest book Winston and the Windsors, is out in October: “Diana always used to say she had two boys for a reason — the younger would be there to support the older in the lonely task as future King. There is no doubt Diana would have tried to act as a peacemaker between them. If she had been around, they would have worked things out in a different way.”
The whole “the brothers should support each other/Harry needs to support William” narrative has always been utterly and profoundly bizarre. It’s never based on a notion of brotherly love and support, it’s always based on what William needs, or William’s inadequacies. It also has no modern connection – Charles enjoys Anne’s support, but no one ever said that Charles “needs” Anne or that Charles’s kingship would be hampered if he didn’t have absolute control over his siblings. Over the years, they’ve pretty much admitted that the whole thing has fallen apart without Harry, and that William’s kingship will be crippled by Harry’s absence (or the absence of control over Harry). As for what Diana would have wanted… yeah, as I said, I feel strongly that Diana would have been absolutely furious with the way Charles has treated Harry. THAT is what would upset her the most, that Charles has been such a god awful father and grandfather.
It’s another variation on the “Harry go home and heel! Your mother would have said so!”
“Says Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers: “The rift is very profound and very long-lasting. It will not be changed, in my opinion, until Harry makes a move and apologizes”
Cold day in Hell after Willy threw them to the wolves, lied on his mother’s grave, and continues to send his minions to attack them and deflect from his laziness.
“ the younger would be there to support the older in the lonely task as future King.”
Harry never got support from Willy since Eton. He has the Middletons now anyway. And Diana guided him to Meghan. So nah rats, you don’t speak for Diana.
Still wondering what on earth Harry actually has to apologize for except deciding to stop being his family’s bitch.
Beats me. Willy needs to be criminally charged with assault over attacking Harry but Harry is supposed to say sorry? Bash me harder, brother?
These rats live in an upside down world.
For saying aloud that his family treated him like his family’s bitch and wouldn’t stop leaking and planting lies about his family in the press for a full year, driving him to take his wife and baby and get the hell outta there. Guess they want him to apologize for all of that.
I actually agree with what Lacey said and think he’s right, but it doesn’t mean hes objectively right.
Meaning – William expects Harry to offer a full throated apology and come crawling back to the Windsors on his hands and knees, and then William will forgive him.
Anything less and there is no reconciliation between the brothers. It doesn’t mean it’s “right” but I think he’ – Lacey – is accurate in terms of how William looks at this.
lol. well, yes, Lacey is correct in that William wants an apology. No lies there. But the framing of these excerpts without mentioning why Harry would also want an apology from William is a choice. But I haven’t read the whole article so I can’t say what all’s in it.
Harry has to apologise for telling the truth, sticking up for the woman he loves and placing two mixed race children into the succession.
So Lacey is encouraging abuse. And the victim must apologize to the abuser. This is really offensive talk. imo
How about Mrs Lazy, Keen herself. . Isn’t the wife supposed to support the future King?
What exactly is Harry supposed to apologize for? For wanting to be treated as a human being?
‘Diana always said she had two boys for a reason’! Did she say that? I don’t believe it because she wouldn’t have had any control over whether she had boys or girls! These royal experts do say the most ridiculous things.
Diana loved children. She worked with children before her marriage.
I read she said pre marriage she wanted 4 to 6 children. And she always wanted a daughter.
Another source she offered Charles to have a third child, hopefully a daughter. Somewhere when they were deep in trouble and not sleeping together, but still pretending. Following the source he talked it through with Camilla and Camilla said no. I see like you have camilla whom you love, give me a daughter to love.
Diana wanted more than two children. She told Stephen Barry, the valet for Charles, before the wedding, she wanted a large family (Barry wrote a book about his working for Charles). Charles had rejected Diana when she approached him about a third child. He said he wanted a daughter and it seems that two were enough since he never tried for a third child.
Oh for Pete’s sake! This is every parent’s hope! It’s not unique to Diana or the royal family. But a caring parent would never expect one child to sacrifice themselves for the other.
I hate when people predict what someone deceased would have done. We have no idea how Diana would react. We have no idea if she would have remarried and had more kids, which would have totally changed the family dynamic. Let the dead rest in peace. Invoking Diana’s name isn’t going to guilt Harry into reconciling with William.
Diana did not live to see William call her paranoid, nor censor the interview she wanted “out there.” William has no shame.
Exactly. My husband has an abusive narcissistic brother. My husband put up with for years until he couldn’t take it anymore and cut him off. My mother in law gave him guilt for a long time but husband stood strong and told her it is over and that is that
All of this!
I wonder what Diana would say if she heard her older son to call her paranoid, then helped his father to ban her interview. I know, I would slap him right at his lying mouth.
It is truly truly pathetic that Willy can whine how his brother won’t be there to do his job for him…
And the entire country (ok, the country’s press) goes along with it. Seriously, do you people whine when your siblings won’t do your jobs for you?!
He not only whines, but does so while insisting that he’s “indifferent”!
As for everybody just going along with all the bullshit, I’ve said this before, and no doubt they’ll keep giving me reasons to say it again: It’s completely insane to watch virtually the entire British media go DARVO on Harry. I mean, look at the excerpt Kaiser included in the post about that asinine “My Terrible Year” documentary. They’ve literally got a hack psychotherapist to endorse their distorted version of events!
I seriously hate how Diana’s name gets hijacked at this time of year for these asinine articles. Harry is living the life. Diana would’ve wanted and deserved. And there is no way., when after years of undermining from the palace, she would ever advocate for him to go back into the cage. (I also think she and William would’ be at odds and that wouldn’t have been an easy relationship as adults.)
Sooo People lifted that Sun story a month ago about Netflix being done with the sussexes and now they have this big article with royal talking heads saying Harry needs to apologize to William. Nah. William needs to put on his big boy pants and do his job without any help from the brother he claims to feel indifference towards. He could start with an event this Friday but that would be too much for the future heir. Oh if only Harry were there to attend so his absence was less noticeable. Too bad so sad.
I hope that this People article will be the sign to the Sussexes to let go of speaking with People. They aren’t neutral when it comes to reporting about the royals. No one who is neutral would ever suggest that anyone who has complained about abuse, any abuse, to return to the place or people who have abused them. No one knows what Diana would want more than her own children who she had private conversations with. So if Harry tells us that this is the life his mother wanted for him, he would know best. Not some man who met with her a handful of times to write a book about her. The mere mention of Morton’s name always disgusts me because he’s been using that one book about Diana to feed off of her name as if he is the best authority on who she was and would be as a mother or woman. The same with her former butler. These men disgust me for taking advantage of a dead woman for clout and money.
I’m sure Diana would want her sons to support one another. Any mother would want their children to love and support each other, and it takes on extra significance when you consider the childhood that William and Harry had. Growing up that way had to be bizarre, often very painful in spite of all their privilege, and that’s something that no one else in the world could ever fully comprehend except for those two brothers.
What I refuse to believe is that Diana would ever have expected Harry to abandon all chances of personal happiness and fulfillment. William demands not support, but SUBSERVIENCE. Given how Diana herself was expected to dim her light in favor of her husband, and how she had to fight to free herself from all those unreasonable expectations which remained even after her divorce, she would never want that for Harry (and, eventually, his wife and kids).
There is a video of them when very young and William was being stubborn about something and so Diana said, I guess Harry will have all the fun, and then suddenly William wanted the thing Harry was playing with.
His character was obvious early on.
Also, Will didn’t just ignore Harry at Eton, he did the same earlier when Harry started at Ludgrove, and Diana was still around at that point. She knew what Will was like. Harry told the story, in one of the documentaries some years back (possibly one of the ones about Charles?). In the piece Harry and Will were looking at a photo album when Harry made the remark, about having been excited at first because he had a brother at the school, but Will blew him off. Will was sitting right next to him when he said it. No reaction on his part whatsoever.
I agree Miranda. As a mother of course she would want them to have a good relationship with each other but there is no way that she would want her sons to befriend the same people who made her life more difficult and contributed to her death. There is no way that she would want Harry to go through depression and hiding indoors because of the media harassment only for his brother to help that harassment with leaks to the press. There is no way that she would want her DIL to feel so depressed that she would contemplate suicide while carrying her grandchild. There is no way that she would want her eldest to partner with the same media who said the most horrible things about her before they learned of her death or that attacked her DIL and biracial grandchildren with racists articles. Diana would have never condoned one DIL spreading a lie against her other DIL who was pregnant with her grandchildren, one of which resulted in the death of one of those grand babies. She would have never been okay with Will having a staff member who tried to make her DIL lose her court case against the Fail for them invading her privacy.
the issue with the whole “how would diana feel right now” is that we have no idea where these two would be if Diana had lived. Harry’s childhood certainly would have been remarkably different in so many different ways – and William’s whole life would be different as well. A death of a parent at a young age and then the very public aftermath left a big mark on both of them.
I don’t think William would have married Kate if she had lived. I dont know about Harry marrying meghan, they may never have even met. Her death set off a ripple effect in their lives (more of a tsunami) and we just have no clue how things would have played out with her being alive.
I do think if Harry had at any point wanted to step away from the royal family, Diana would have supported that.
I agree with this. Harry’s future is harder to predict because he was younger but there is no way the Middletons enter the picture because William would not have needed a pseudo mother figure like Carole to cater to him because his real mother would have still been around.
Harry might still have ended up leaving, especially if Diana was living outside of the UK. But it is all a guess at this point.
Diana said she would like to live in America, in California. Imagine she had lived to do that. She might have met Meghan at one of the charities she worked with. And introduced her to Harry.
I doubt she would have supported William marrying Kate. And would have done her utmost to make him a less selfish, lazy human.
William would never have met Kate because I have always thought Diana would have sent him to university in the U.S..
Diana would have loved and supported Meghan and would have had plenty to say about how they were both expected to dim their light once a member of RF. She’s had been very upset with Charles and wife over their treatment of the sons. She’d had established herself in America and been a true ally and safe harbour for both sons. Will and Kate and the Midds would have been tricky no question. Once Will split from Kate she’d have advised him very carefully not to reunite unless he really loved her.
“Diana always used to say she had two boys for a reason — the younger would be there to support the older in the lonely task as future King. There is no doubt Diana would have tried to act as a peacemaker between them. If she had been around, they would have worked things out in a different way.”
No wonder Prince Harry thought he was created to be an organ donor.
Diana would think differently if she were still around and saw how William turned out.
I don’t believe that is what Diana thought because this is the first we’ve ever heard of it and because she admitted that William was for the palace and Harry was for her. She knew that Harry was already being treated differently and unfairly because he was the second born so she made a point of making sure that he knew he was also loved. Besides, why would she feel that way about having two boys when Charles didn’t rely heavily on any of his three siblings for his future reign, so why would she expect that in William’s case? Neither did the late Queen. William is the only future monarch who the media has told us needs his sibling to help him in his role as king and not just the woman he married. They always seem to give Harry a higher role next to William than his own wife, which is very bizarre. Most people outside the UK didn’t even know anything about Charles’s siblings and that’s because the expectations put on them is nowhere near the expectations put on Harry as William’s brother. I believe it’s because even the media knows and have known for quite some time that William is inadequate and isn’t right for the job.
There was never any “support each other” with Will and Harry, because Will expects the support to go one way. Harry just went along with that and the royal ways for a good deal of his life. That is why all the anger at Meghan for showing him that life wasn’t that way outside the cult and just how twisted it all is. You see Anne supporting Charles in work. Do you see Charles support Anne? Did he even visit her in the hospital? What does it matter what Di would or would not have wanted? Will likely wouldn’t still listen to her.
Also QE2 became Queen so young, and rather unexpectedly (I.e. she wasn’t groomed from birth to be Queen— her uncle abdicated— she might have been in line anyway if he’d married an English Rose but didn’t have children but nobody would have been seriously planning on his lack of offspring AND her father died young) and yet nobody suggested that her sister’s support was a key to her success. William is a full grown, middle aged man who expected to be king from birth and he’s married with children and an heir a mere 6 years away from adulthood, so this narrative of him needing a sibling wingman is ridiculous. What he needs is Harry’s reflected charisma. (Kate benefited even more from that than William, right? All those pics of her laughing at her cheeky BIL let her reflect some of his charisma?)
George won’t be at adulthood IMO at age 18. He needs to go to school and not be put to work. If the lazy Wails try to rush him into work, it will be another bad look to the Royal Family. Elizabeth was not allowed by her parents to accept Philip’s proposal of marriage when she was age 20. Her parents had her wait another year. They did not consider her an “adult” even at age 20. They advised her to wait.
“Diana always used to say she had two boys for a reason — the younger would be there to support the older in the lonely task as future King. There is no doubt Diana would have tried to act as a peacemaker between them. If she had been around, they would have worked things out in a different way.”
No wonder Prince Harry thought he was created to be an organ donor.
But Diana would see how Will tried to break up Harry and Meghan which he had no business doing. The Queen approved the marriage. Diana would have told Harry and Meghan to be happy and go and move away and told William he is behaving like a spoiled brat. I don’t think Diana would have wanted Harry and Meghan to stay around to be abused by the Wails.
This is so gross, invoking Diana’s memory to fingerwag and tell Harry he needs to support a brother who can’t even answer Harry’s phone calls?
Why does the younger brother have to support the older brother? Growing up, as an older sister, I was always, ALWAYS told that it’s the older sibling’s job to take care of the younger. If something happened, it was always the older sibling who had to apologize and show grace and forgiveness because the older sibling is more mature. William has infinitely more resources, privilege and power (whatever power comes with being a future king…) than Harry, and yet it’s HARRY who has to support William? What a crock of bs.
Those gutter rats always have negative opinions on what they think feel or believe about the dead. Prince Harry after marrying Meghan became the living version of his mother and they all know and see it. In my opinion, Princess Diana guided Harry to Meghan since she would no longer be there to protect him. William is so far down the rabbit hole, no one can help him. Harry is living, a good wholesome life that would make most mother’s proud. He was not bred to take the heat for a lazy, entitled do nothing. He is entitled to love, be loved and to live his best life as a husband and father
You stated the problem: ‘Harry is living a wholesome life that would make most mothers proud’. This is bad for the press. He’s not generating clicks from embarrassing acts. He highlights what duds the left-behinds are. Elizabeth was the sturdy, faithful, upright queen while Margaret was the ne’er-do-well. Harry is not playing the role they cast him in correctly. How dare he have his stuff together and be successful and well loved and supported by his wife and children. This turns the narrative on its head. Compound that with William’s inherent laziness and lack of charisma and you have the current disaster we see playing out. The RR keep trying to make believe Harry is still playing jester, but anyone with sense can see he has surpassed that role and no amount of gaslighting is going to change that fact.
Diana was not talking to her mother when she died. She would have understood why Harry didn’t want to have a relationship with William. I think she would be disappointed in the way William has turned out. And the press need to let go of the narrative that Harry and William ever had a close relationship. William has always seen Harry as somebody he could control and who was only there to do his bidding.
I’m not even going to weigh in on this Diana-would-have-wanted-Harry-to-support-Will-no-matter-what narrative, because it’s insane.
But it just occurred to me: Does Kate use such heavy eyeliner because Diana did in her later years?
I think at some point Kate, Carole and Pippa got rather harsh permanent eyeliner tattoos. It’s quite obvious in the wedding photos just how dark and heavy Kate’s eyeliner was.
But I don’t think the original inspiration for Kate was Diana. Remember that Diana went through various makeup phases. The photo above was a pretty dramatic look for her. There were many occasions when she had a more natural eye makeup look.
Lisa Eldridge had a guest makeup artist on her YouTube who had actually worked on Diana. Her recreation of one of their makeup looks was just stunning.
William & Harry have a parent who is very much alive. Why isn’t he expected to help the brothers resolve their issues?
And always interesting to see the shift in timing of the rift to when the Sussexes left in 2020 when there were reports in 2018 about the brothers feuding because William told Harry to slow down with Meghan, William bitching to editors in 2019 that he couldn’t put his arms around his brother anymore & had distanced himself because of Harry’s hacking lawsuits.
Exactly this. Anyone who frames the rift as starting in 2020 is being purposely disingenuous to make the royals look better. Bc they did a lot of nasty work in the year or two leading up to 2020. There’s a reason why Harry left. He didn’t just wake up one day and go gee come on Meghan, let’s get out of here. So it’s explicitly biased reporting. Or full-on propaganda for the monarchy. Whichever.
William should have been proud of his brother’s hacking lawsuits. Instead William allowed himself to be brought off by the hackers. Justice in Britain is done in the name of the Crown.
Yes, when they split into 2 courts instead of both remaining under the KP umbrella, it was clear things were amiss between the brothers. Well before H & M left for Canada in late 2019. I believe the split of households was March 2019 and I’m sure there were at least weeks if not months of issues leading to that.
William has Kate as consort and in six years George, when he’d become of age to take the throne, to handle royal “duties”. Instead of trying to guilt Harry into coming back, prepare your son and yourself for the top job.
George needs to get an education. His lazy parents need to do the work. William would not want to hand the throne over to George. He is ego driven and no matter what he will cling to the throne. He’s already talking about what he’ll do as King. George may not want to be king when he is still a teenager.
People is staffed with Willam’s Flying Monkeys apparently.
What a load of rubbish!
The Queen didn’t need Margaret to be an effective ruler Charles doesn’t need Anne but somehow Will needs Harry at his beck and call? Why is he insufficient on his own? He has a never putting a foot wrong wife and three children. He has the conniving Jason to carry out black ops. TV and tabs in his back pocket painting him as the People’s King to be ( I know 😜)He has the Firm.and the establishment on his side. Beckham is his to command. So why on earth does he need Harry back when long before he was ignoring his wife, he was ignoring his brother in between beating him up? No one believes Ioan Gruffydd should return to his abusive first wife, Alice Evans, after her five year hate campaign so why would Harry ditch his loving wife and kids to be abused, ignored and then beaten up by his older brother?
Previously on this show: Will assaulted his brother in his kitchen at Frogmore then in an alarming sequel when the Sussex couple were reunited with Cambridges during the mournography, Kate advanced on Meghan menacingly in public? But it’s Harry who needs to apologise and grovel prostrate before his brother?
Diana was given the Sussex treatment by Charles sympathizers. Nobody apologized to her for this.
Previously on this show…LOL. It’s like a sequel that pretends the original didn’t happen. And yet a lot of us remember that it happened.
And this is another reason I stopped buying People. They leave out William’s bullying of his brother. Diana wanted her sons to marry the women of their choices. William tried to break up Harry and Meghan which Diana would have found appalling. A deceased woman is now used to try to bolster Peggs. Diana would have been horrified at Will’s behavior and adored Meghan. Kate would never have gotten near William if Diana had been around. And William called his mother paranoid and censored her interview. People Magazine is turning into DM
No one can say what Diana would think or do. She was their Mother, so I think she wanted both of them to be happy. That’s it. It’s up to each of them to make the choices that bring them happiness.
She would be horrified at William’s bullying. She would not want William to be made happy at his brother’s expense.
There are things that are objectionable like will is. Punching his brother and the fake bullying reports about meghan Dian a would not have tolerated that.
I don’t believe Harry continues to “reach out” to Peggy. I think as he said it is “space” between him and his brother. Harry is not going to apologize to the abuser.
Honestly, that’s true. It gets said a lot that Harry reaches out to William but we don’t know that he does. I can believe he has texted some messages like good health towards Kate and whatnot. But beyond that, ehhhh. We don’t know.
Harry has pride and will not go begging to his brother. It is the “space” now that he wants. The media is anxious to picture Harry as being in the wrong not William and they do this in unsubtle ways.
I feel confident that what Diana would have wanted was for the brf to provide Archie with security instead of racistly denying him this while also trying to drive Harry’s Black wife to suicide by planting fake stories and being generally horrible and then accepting the part time royal idea instead of leaving them all for dead, but what do I know?
I doubt Kate would have gotten in with Diana around. But Diana would have not let Kate sit back and lie about Meghan.
Diana would have seen through Carole’s machinations and put a stop to the Middleton’s long game to “bag-a-prince”. We might have been spared the decades-long grift of Party Pieces, the shady drug-dealing uncle with a yacht, the chronically unsuccessful brother, the desperation of the older sister trying to land a millionaire, the mysterious purchase of a manor house and financing of three expensive educations without discernible income. AKA The Middleton Grift of the Century and the idiot Prince of Wales, with all his laziness, self-regard and lack of critical thinking skills, fell for it all!
Peg looks like he’s seething on the people cover. It looks like a mug shot with that sloppy beard