People: Princess Diana would have wanted her sons to ‘support’ each other!

The “rift” between Prince Harry and Prince William covers this week’s People Magazine. At first, I wondered why anyone would focus on Harry and William’s estrangement at this moment. But then I remembered that the anniversary of Princess Diana’s death is coming up in a few weeks, and that’s why they’re framing it this way. “Diana would have wanted her sons to make peace,” etc. A lot of people have agendas when it comes to Diana’s memory and the real history of what she actually did and said. In my view, Diana would be deeply disappointed in her eldest son, and she would be disgusted with the way Charles has treated both of their sons and all of their grandchildren. But of course, none of the royal experts will say any of that. Some highlights from this cover story:

William & Harry are more than an ocean apart: “We all remember the days when Harry and William were joshing with one another, and it all seemed set for their relationship and the future — that Harry, as Diana always used to say, would be William’s wingman,” Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “It’s a great loss for the monarchy.”

The rewrite on Harry & William’s “feud”: Their feud exploded into public view in 2020, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties. “Things were said that sparked the initial rift, and it’s never healed,” Morton says.

Harry has to apologize to Peggy: While Harry has spoken openly about his hope for reconciliation with his family, insiders say his calls and messages to William have gone unanswered. Says Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers: “The rift is very profound and very long-lasting. It will not be changed, in my opinion, until Harry makes a move and apologizes.” Adds historian Amanda Foreman: “Everyone wants it to happen on their terms, but that’s what makes it impossible.”

Diana’s impact on her sons’ families: Despite the emotional and physical distance between them, William and Harry have each created home lives grounded in a shared commitment to providing their children with a genuinely authentic upbringing — “and that is pure Diana,” says Foreman. Both brothers have also honored their mother by giving their daughters her name as a middle name. They often speak of her to their children, and her photograph is displayed throughout their homes. “The values they are instilling and discussing as families may be their best success,” Foreman adds. “They are both very good role models as parents.”

Harry & Charles will likely meet in September: William’s team, notably, was not involved in these discussions. For the Prince of Wales, priorities lie elsewhere: supporting his wife, who is recovering from cancer treatment, and guiding their young family through pivotal years — with attention to 12-year-old George, his heir.

William is SO indifferent: With his focus clear, sources say, William’s anger has calcified into indifference about the situation, a friend told The Sunday Times in June. Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith sees this as William accepting limits: “He can control what he does in his life, but he has no control over what Harry does,” she tells PEOPLE. Adds historian Robert Lacey: “They both deeply believe that they’re fighting for profound points of principle.”

Harry & William should be supporting one another! “This is the sadness of it — they aren’t supporting each other like they should be,” says a source close to the royal household. “That’s what any mother would want — that they are there for each other.” Adds Morton, whose latest book Winston and the Windsors, is out in October: “Diana always used to say she had two boys for a reason — the younger would be there to support the older in the lonely task as future King. There is no doubt Diana would have tried to act as a peacemaker between them. If she had been around, they would have worked things out in a different way.”