Bond: The Sussexes ‘have won, Meghan has won, we have to eat humble pie’

It only took a matter of hours for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biggest haters to find some way to criticize their amazing new Netflix deal. These people glossed over the fact that they spent weeks/months/years gloom-and-dooming the Sussexes’ work with Netflix and predicting a complete end to the Sussex-Netflix connection. Page Six zeroed in on the money, swearing that the new contract is much less than Harry & Meghan’s 2020 deal, which was reportedly for $100 million. An “insider” said: “It’s not much…It’s no risk for Netflix but saves them both reputationally.” The Daily Mail also has a vested interest in the most cynical take – their headline is: “Netflix back away from Harry and Meghan with new deal, on worse terms.” How can a streamer “back away” from a couple while signing a new contract with them?
Meanwhile, a clip from GB News went viral yesterday. They brought in royal commentator Jennie Bond to royalsplain the new Netflix deal and Bond sort of admitted the obvious, which is that this new contract is great for Harry and Meghan, and that all of the royalists-with-Netflix-contacts were lying their asses off.
'We have to eat humble pie.'
Jennie Bond says Meghan Markle has ‘won’ after securing new Netflix projects despite reports her career was ‘dead in the water’, with Prince Harry now playing 'a bit part' while Meghan is 'the angel on top of the tree'. pic.twitter.com/IZP3hWY4Fp
It’s funny that Bond is also previewing a future storyline, which is “Meghan’s holiday special is trying to steal Kate’s Christmas caroling thunder!” Keep in mind, Kate’s staff put together that dumb Christmas carol stuff and called it “Together at Christmas” specifically because Meghan’s charity cookbook was called Together: Our Community Cookbook. Besides which, the ratings for Waity’s Christmas special have been in the toilet for years. With Love, Meghan: The Holiday Special will easily outperform, even if Kate decides to do another piano recital (lmao).
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
This was funny as heck to me yesterday. At least one of them admitted they were wrong. They have to admit they are doing great and are not coming back.
I completely forgot about all the “Harry is desperate to come back!” crap. But yeah, this me Netflix deal leaves that idea dead in the water.
This is delightful to watch. Part of me hopes that Netflix or the Sussex team really was the source behind the articles last week about no new contract and they were just setting them up to look like idiots before they released this statement.
And if so, they should continue to have “sources” drop false info so the BM can spend 2 weeks in a celebratory frenzy only to have the rug pulled from under their feet with a quote- directly from source- proving them wrong. Delightful!
I mean I don’t think they even have to drop that info. The BM just already does that.
I will mildly acknowledge that one of them admitted to being wrong. Prefer them admitting they just have been lying liars all along. Meghan is living her LIFE. She’s not competing. They ran her/them out because she’s smarter, better and has better foresight than the leftovers/courtiers who wanted her gone and be nothing.
It really diminishes the BRF/Leftovers/courtiers even more. And, I love that for them. Carry on being b*llshit artists. The inability to admit when you’re wrong is a weakness, not a strength. Bond did something right. The other RR’s are exposing their own weaknesses by not doing the same. Not unexpected.
Hey Jennie derangers said her career was dead in the water. Jennie demeans harry. What about the wails they are getting bad press now Jennie
Finally some content Kate can steal from 😂😂 She is certainly gonna watch it and try to do a temu version of it for her holiday special. Maybe this time, british people would watch it if they promote it as a spite against Meghan.
H&M have a mansion in California, 24/7 private security, multiple jobs. These people are delusional if they think they are failing with or without Netflix. They spread lies, then when their lies got contradicted with facts, they just lie more. Very Trumpian.
Kate will be making craft decorations with the children to decorate the abbey.
I can for real see something like that.
Excellent prediction. I’ll add mine: Kate’s will either manifest as a “winter appreciation” video featuring lots of holiday lights on outdoor trees or as Kate visiting children and making holiday decorations for one (1) day.
There is definitely going to be some sort of behind the scenes with the kids – cooking baking may be too obvious, so crafts it is.
Kate couldn’t be bothered to make her “ Summer” video. I don’t see putting on another Christmas special. I think she’s fully retired at this point.
No way. All she has to do is just show up usually. Why would she give up that easy lay-up of an event? The majority of the planning would be with her team. Although with Archer gone that might be the bigger issue.
Temu version. LMAO.
Omggg! Hahaha @sevenblue — “Temu version of the Holiday Special” – annihilated with just one simple phrase.
Yes Meg has won. She got away from salt isle alive and well with her husband and small family and she is living her very best life. The dig at Harry was uncalled for but that’s British media for you. As for her Holiday Special? This time it would be true that she made Can’t cry lol. Her special will be watched and enjoyed by so many more people than Can’t could ever dream of!!
I’d bet more people would be excited to watch Meghan’s Xmas offering than would bother to watch Kate’s fake 2-finger piano recital with the insufferable Middletons in attendance at her Xmas carol ‘extravaganza’.
Chrissy: but will the tampons be there this year?
She’s still speculating about Harry’s plans and involvement. She has no idea what the plans are outside of what Netflix has announced. Because she can’t let go of the PH as ineffective and dumb deal or she doesn’t want him to appear to be so crass as Meghan for earning money? And they want to spread some idea that Netflix only signed them so obscure Brit media will talk about Netflix?
Wow, the interviewer guy kept throwing out poison darts and Bond kept sweeping them away. I don’t think I’ve heard any BM person speak so positively and logically about H&M.
I used to respect Bond when she worked for the BBC, she seemed to know what she was talking about and the BBC used to be trusted around the world. Pity that has now all gone and Bond became an unnice person, perhaps her conscience has pricked her.
Maybe it’s her conscience or maybe she saw the absurdity of continuing with a storyline that’s so obviously untrue.
I watched this entire interview and I agree, Bond was much more evenhanded than expected. The interviewer kept baiting Bond; for example, when he stated Harry was “sequestered behind” Los Angeles management (?) and not allowed to be “the people’s prince” and asking why Harry doesn’t do more with the military. In response to the latter, Bond was upfront: it’s hard for Harry to do that type of work when he was stripped of his military honors and also, he’s still involved Invictus.
Other points made by Bond in a calm manner: the Sussexes never made a statement about Netflix so the media is what made up all the hype, she freely admitted that “we” (they, the media) covers everything she says and does, and surely “we” (they, again) will try to claim Meghan is competing with Kate without prompting from Meghan, and Meghan’d Netflix show is perfectly fine and lovely and never oversold what she intended it to be.
Each time she rebuffed the interviewer’s bait with well-known facts, the interviewer came across as obviously fishing for dirt and, frankly, unintelligent.
Not that I’m a Bond fan or anything (I’m American, individual English commenters aren’t on my radar), I’m just pointing out that she came across as the rational voice here and therefore exceeds my low expectations!
Jennie Bond has been good in the past about not coming across as a hater. She’s no Angela Levin or Carole Malone. I think she has an awareness of how mad it looks to anyone outside the BM. So it’s smart. Then other times she’ll say something and I’m like yeah no, that’s just not true and is misleading. But here, she’s being smart and logical and it does make the GB guy look like a biased jerk, but I think that’s pretty on brand for GB news.
I’m going to watch some of the interview in a bit, but I’ll say that I’ve noticed whenever there is any kind of “win” for H&M in the US, some in the British press try to swing back to the middle. Not the hardcore rota haters, but some. I don’t know if its because they’re afraid of not having access to the Sussexes, not being invited to premieres or not getting to taste test jam – but its a pattern.
Its like every once in a while one of them will kind of wake up and be like “wait, we were wrong and we sounded really pathetic on the world stage.” It doesn’t always last long, but it happens.
So I went back and watched the whole thing which I’d only seen bits of before. It just feels like it’s playing up that division between Harry and Meghan. Poor Harry what does he have. He’s not a very successful producer while Meghan is the LA girl celebrity. When the media can’t say they’re flopping, they fall back on that narrative of how Harry and Meghan are on such different paths. Despite you know living together with two kids. In the same actual house.
@jais, they really need to paint Harry as second fiddler in his wife’s drama production.
That dude is such a hater. He couldn’t just let it be. He had to try to get in as much negativity as possible.
He’s the living breathing version of poison.
It was weird how he wasn’t giving up. After every positive thing Bond said, he tried to steer her toward saying something negative, but she wasn’t buying it. And then he had to get super poisonous with how the public used to love Harry when he was drunk in Las Vegas and why can’t he go back to being the “people’s prince,” but she wouldn’t go there, either.
This mindset and viewpoint is so bizarre to me. Because that isn’t loving someone, that’s being entertained by them. Why would you want him to go back and behave in the way that he has said numerous times on the record was one of the unhappiest periods of his life, if you really liked him?
They are so invested in forcing him into a box of personality, that they refuse to see any growth or depth in him, and get upset when people won’t join in disparaging him. They have a role for William, they have a role for Kate, they have a role for Harry, and they have a role for Meghan. And any evidence to the contrary is not allowed.
@Dee(2) – Exactly, their TV boyfriend got married and they’re still mad about it.
It’s uncomfortable bc at the heart of it there’s a real attitude of Harry why can’t you be a drunk mess falling out of London bars and entertaining us anymore? It’s like they liked him for being entertainment, a jester for the masses and a counterpoint to the heir. Bc now they have to take a hard look at who they’re left with.
Lazy showed off her cunt in full view of the London paps but they’ve now embraced her as never putting a foot wrong. But with Harry, they still want him as the naked Las Vegas drunk.
They want him falling out of clubs in london or doing strip poker in Vegas or whatever because that sells more papers and gets more clicks. Harry the party prince made a lot of people a lot of money. Harry as the responsible loving husband and father is boring for them.
Harry was mostly doing that stuff in his teens and early 20s. After Afghanistan he was mostly working. Sure, he might have had nights out but he wasn’t super messy. The reporters made it sound like that as cover for Billy who still is super messy.
Also, when will these people realize Harry LEFT The Firm and has no role in it? He doesn’t HAVE to do anything military or anything at all. He can live off his money and be a surfer or househusband or painter or start a new business or whatever the eff he wants. Petty Charles and William said no to half in, so Harry does not have to do anything that helps that awful family.
She’s probably going to get slapped on the hand for that. As for the Daily Mail and the other publications trying to find the bad..
Whatever, more of the same from the BM.
You guys said that Netflix hated them and was so disappointed and we’re just counting down the days until they could wash their hands of them. We get it. No matter what they do it’s a failure. Any philanthropy isn’t grand enough, any commercial deals aren’t successful enough.
They are failures because the only success they can have is to come back and let the royal family and media slowly deprive them of all joy, satisfaction and ambition in life. Thankfully they aren’t living life to get good write ups by the Rota.
I said yesterday that they were going to try to make it some sort of Christmas competition, even though I’m sure there are tons of Christmas specials that air on British TV every year. This will be the only one that’s seeking to overshadow kate.
I don’t have even a slightest sliver of hope that this will reduce the British media hyper focus on them, but I do hope without having hard public end of deal dates, they can move a little freer.
@Dee(2) Kate flagrantly copied “Carols from King’s”; it’s an incredibly popular Carols Concert that takes place every Christmas Eve in the King’s College Chapel at Cambridge University, and broadcast either live or on a slight delay by the BBC.
And Kings is sooooo much better. I’ve listened to it since I was a child and my Scottish grandmother had it on. To be fair, lots of churches do a carols concert. And Kate’s version is slightly more secular, although she couldn’t completely get away from the carols and readings bits. It’s just that nobody asked Kate for another one, when the much better Kings version is already a nation-wide tradition in Britain.
They will try, but I don’t think there is any comparison between a televised church service and a lifestyle show that is holiday themed.
The people who have invested into an almost decade long smear campaign are being negative?!?!?! I’m shocked, absolutely shocked!!!! /s
Once again something that H&M do is treated as the absolute worst thing ever that’s never happened to anybody, ever when in fact, it’s pretty common and no one bats an eyelash when someone else does it.
Their media narratives are so boring, one wonders if anyone with sound mind is listening anymore? Harry & Meghan ‘won’ the moment they left that godforsaken island. Harry himself said it was highly embarrassing for many people that he decided to leave with his wife.
Long may it continue to embarrass these people. They have proven time after time how shameless they are. I hope Meghan’s holiday special has as many festive glances included as humanly possible.
How would cutting ties with the Sussexes hurt Netflix reputationally? This is a company that has shelved completed movies, axed beloved shows because they weren’t worth the risk financially. Increased subscription costs to make more money. Netflix only work with people they want to and only invest in people who are worth it financially. They are obviously happy with Harry and Meghan.
These people (rota and royalists in british media) know nothing in general and are especially obtuse about how the business world operates. Harry and Meghan have fame and success on a scale they can’t even process because their knowledge is so limited. Their only knowledge and frame of reference is the royal family and that’s the context they use when discussing Meghan and Harry’s businesses without realizing how stupid they are and sound. Why else would they say cutting ties with the Sussexes would hurt Netflix reputationally? Netflix is a streaming company and Archewell is a production company. If they couldn’t work out a deal then they would both just move on. Netflix would work with other producers and Archewell would work with other streaming companies, network tv, or cable.
They say that nonsense because cutting ties with the Sussexes hurt the left behind royals reputationally and as I wrote earlier thats their only frame of reference for anything.
Now that they framed it as Kate’s Christmas event and Meghan’s holiday event competing, I bet Kate will pull out saying she only ever planned to start a tradition and her involvment is now over. The rating is poor and that is what matters to her, the PR angle. Like Egg and Earthshit, where they started hinting at it last year that his involvment was only planned for 5 years or something.
Kate makes it about herself same way she makes Wimbledon about hers elf
It will no longer bring her joy, so she will have to be absent. Isn’t that her new decision for whether to work or not?
Maybe it will conveniently be one of those bad days, where she will need to focus on her recovery from “cancer.”
I don’t think she’ll pull out. Imo, it’s actually one of her better events in terms of publicity. Christmas, coat dresses, she basically shows up and takes some photos and vids of her “setting up.” The papers get photos of other royals attending and the kids. its a win-win. One’s a concert and Meghan’s is an entertaining home show.
Earthshot was set up to last only 10 years. It was started in 2020, so 5 more years makes sense. As for what has it accomplished – who knows.
Earthshot was not started in 2020 by Will, it existed with the same name, with funding from Goldman and it was created by Ignace Schnops. Will stole it and used it to compete with Harry’s Invictus when it started becoming clearer during the “trial year” that Harry and Meghan were not coming back. Not coming for you, just want to clear that up.
Similarly, Homewards was an existing nonprofit in Canada that Will stole the idea for and has been promoting as his own. He has form for this coming from a family that has stolen and co-opted from others for centuries.
This will be the excuse for Kate not to do anymore video/TV projects. “Christmas specials are something Meghan would do, we’re not that desperate for attention”
Except they are that desperate for attention
All the pictures of Meghan and Harry absolutely radiate with their love for each other. It’s beautiful to see and I’m happy for both of them.
I agree and I definitely need that counterweight to other things in our world.
Do we have any figures on how many people actually tune in to Kate’s little half-assed holiday recitals? She can’t even get most of the RF to show up, can she? It has to be a pretty low bar for Meghan to top.
Oh yeah, the ratings are published every year so it’s no mystery. Even last year with her grand reappearance the ratings were low. And it’s in line with the diminishing interest in the Unroyals, even in the UK.
I guess Kate owns Christmas like Bulliam “owns” Africa? The rota is making the Unroyals look more stupid and unpopular everyday, even as they continue to try and hide the real scandals like super yacht.
That’se where my mind went too LOL!
So Kate owns Christmas, Wimbledon, seasons (or maybe just Spring, TBC), early years obvs, am I missing anything?
Nature, plum jam, and fashion contacts
I mean she might as well claim the word joy too. Despite Meghan talking about her era of joy during the Colombian trip, before it was ever a KP talking point.
“Christmas is MINE, Jesus!”
I had to laugh out loud when he said Harry would be an inconsequential elf at the bottom of the tree! Oh poor Harry 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I really dislike the “they won/they lost” zero sum game narrative, not just for Harry and Meghan but in so much of life and news stories. Life isn’t a zero sum game. Everyone can win!! If Will and Kate would just stop pitting themselves against the Sussexes, not playing into the tabloid nonsense, playing the whole royal family against each other… Sigh, I get they learned it from Charles, but grow up.
It’s very much the BM/tabloid way and a lot of American outlets have adopted that zero sum game attitude as they talk about the sussexes. Bc what if the Sussexes hadn’t renewed with Netflix. Or something doesn’t go well in the future bc it’s life and that will happen. Does that make them flop losers? No, that’s silly. That said, yes the Wales don’t help and actively lean into it. Kate scheduling her first surprise appearance in weeks just when Meghan’s show was supposed to drop. Kate talking about her plum jam recipe just as Meghan’s about to drop her asever jam. Grow up is right. It’s Charles but just also the way the RF is so enmeshed with the tabloids. The narratives are juvenile and then the royals act juvenile to play up the narratives. It’s bizarre. Meghan is the only one who has publicly commented on it when she said you can like me but don’t have to dislike her or you can like her and don’t have to dislike me during the Oprah interview.
Meghan was wise. All the hate is so sad. So unnecessary.
For the Windsors it’s like real life Game of Thrones. They can only win if someone else loses.
But this isn’t a game of thrones. These are middle school antics they should have all outgrown. Look at how the senior royals behave! When their mad at you they give you the silent treatment, don’t show up to your party, or won’t let you sit with them. They have the newspapers trash you so you’ll know they don’t like you and they get others to bully you on their behalf. They even get jealous if one of them gets more attention than the other. NONE OF THIS IS MATURE BEHAVIOR.
Its honestly an insult to game of thrones to compare them to the Windsor nonsense. The show depicted life & death consequences if bad alliances or decisions were made and a true fight for the throne. The Windsor idiots spend their days trolling online and complaining about Meghan in whatsapp group chats. They only fight for headlines and media coverage.
Kate is so mad now. Meghan holiday special is going to force Kate to deck the f out of those halls like the little elf that couldn’t.
Poor sausage is going to need an extra holiday to get over the togetherness of Christmas holidays.
It’s going to be a merry December watching Kate sweat with desperation to out Christmas Meghan.
Force her to deck the f out of those halls 🤣🤣🤣
I was so happy to hear that a holiday special is coming!! I’d love to see what Meghan does for decorations, I’m huge into Xmas decorating. Can you imagine if an Easter special is filmed with Meghan giving Easter gifts? lol. Remember the Wales whining about no Easter gifts, acting like they’re 5 years old.
Kate’s going to have to step her christmas game, lol.
Charles should thank Meghan – nothing gets Kate working like a few meghan appearances. Remember when she timed her “I’m in remission” announcement to be the day that WLM was supposed to premiere (and then it got pushed back). Expect something similar this time.
This GB News interviewer is cringe and trying too hard to be critical. The fact is Meghan and Harry have won and the British press just have to accept this.
He is what the British mean when they call someone a wanker.
The good news for the British press is this doesn’t have to be a win/loss situation! The option exists for them to just leave her alone and stop rooting for her downfall. They’ll never have to eat humble pie again!
Oh, I think they’ll find a way even if they someday decide to stop using H&M as their favorite clickbait/target/whipping post.
They seem to love the taste of humble pie!
They can’t leave her alone, they have bills to pay.
The best part is that Meghan’s Christmas special is probably going to be a series of 2-4 episodes, maybe released weekly. In my uninformed opinion, that’s the only way Meghan could fit in cooking, crafts, tree and house decorating, and the other holiday stuff that was mentioned. And Meghan’s episodes will air too close to Kate’s carols thingy for Kate to be able to copy-Kate what Meghan does. Unless there’s some last-minute frantic redecorating at Westminster, which would be hilarious.
To reply to someone above, yes, poor sausage Kate, the Waleses will need a vacation. They’ve probably already booked the New Years ski vacation, maybe the same place they went last for New Years.
According to the press release from Netflix yesterday, the holiday special is one single episode show. I hope it will be a 60 or 90 minutes long show, but we’ll just have to wait & see.
Locking forward to WLM Season 2 on the 26th, especially seeing chefs Clare Smyth & José Andrés.
Meghan “won”?? What was she competing in? At no time was that Netflix partnership in jeopardy. Before Archewell renewed their production deal with Netflix the streaming service had already partnered with Meghan on her As Ever venture. Which means one way or another Archewell and the Sussexes would continue to be partners. So what was this race, battle, or competition that Meghan won?
At this point I just think the rota and royalists are delusional masochists. They delude themselves into thinking they exist in Meghan’s world and that she’s fighting them. Not only do they make up battles but they designate themselves as losers because nothing about the Netflix-Archewell partnership indicated they wouldn’t renew. They made up all this knowing they would be proven wrong. Who does that? Who lies knowing they will be exposed and called a liar? A masochist.
This interview was delightful … seeing Jennie Bond have to admit that the British media got it completely wrong and should be eating humble pie. Inject that right into my veins lol.
As much as I would love to gloat about how wrong she is I feel like she’ll change her mind in a few weeks when Meghan’s show comes out. If it’s not the #1 show they’ll automatically go back to saying she’s failed and they should go back.
Oh well. I’ve stopped paying attention to what they say and I’ve found myself coming to royal stories less and less.
Love them or not, Harry & Meghan have star power, or whatever you want to call it. & you either have it, or you don’t. Period.
My favorite thing about Kate’s Khristmas is that they needed to create fake praise in their YouTube video — post after post with different names but verbatim praise. I commented that it was either bots or someone was being paid to post the praise, and they deleted the ones I pointed out, which made it worse! Because I had already screencapoed the posts. Hilarious.
My first, gut reaction to this quote is “won what? was there a contest?.” I don’t understand this mindset.
They simply moved to her home country to start a new life that did not involve being bullied and harrassed by the media. I think they also saw that William will be King sooner rather than later and god knows what that would have looked like for them.
This whole notion of winning vs losing / them vs us is preposterous and shows the childish views of the british media/royal commentators. It’s ridiculous.
I am interested in what the media landscape will look like in 20 years. The media in the US will change once the orange blob is out (I think that will happen much sooner than later). The disinformation campaigns by the fascists and Russia will be dealt with. I’m anticipating that the Fairness Doctrine will be back in place.
Brexit was result of the disinformation campaign. I hope those in the UK are aware of that and don’t fall for any of the far right stuff now.
The bm is actually fighting a losing battle. They are trying–desperately–to keep readers and will do everything they can to do that. Let’s see how the long term health of the bm bottom line is in 10 years.
Even from my work perspective, it’s changing a lot. We didn’t use any AI last year, this year it’s used everyday. Reports, automation etc that would have taken an hour to do now only takes minutes. The media landscape is already changing. I think by Next year it’s going to look different as technology is very fast. Many are already going to AI for their news source instead of directly clicking to media outlet sites. And that prob scares the heck out of them.
It wasn’t supposed to be a competition. They just wanted to work, not be fed to the wolves, be assaulted, be driven to suicide. They wanted security and protection in exchange for being the royal family ambassadors, like everyone else in that family. They know how tabs work but they don’t want the systemic abuse and relationship. The royal sponges on welfare can suck it.
Harry and Meghan Sussex are moving on with their lives and raising their children-being able to work on projects that is of interest to them is very refreshing-to be able to use and work with others to spread their projects is a wonderful thing-I wish them the best of luck and happiness in whatever endeavor they decide to do-God bless and keep the Sussex family in his hands.
Like I’ve said before, even outside of Netflix, HM bring in waaay more social media, internet traffic than Any of their leftovers. If they still dont understand that translates to influence, money, brand recognition, etc, the BM are more stupid than I thought and they won’t be able to survive esp in this day and age of AI. Lmao.