Bond: The Sussexes ‘have won, Meghan has won, we have to eat humble pie’

It only took a matter of hours for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biggest haters to find some way to criticize their amazing new Netflix deal. These people glossed over the fact that they spent weeks/months/years gloom-and-dooming the Sussexes’ work with Netflix and predicting a complete end to the Sussex-Netflix connection. Page Six zeroed in on the money, swearing that the new contract is much less than Harry & Meghan’s 2020 deal, which was reportedly for $100 million. An “insider” said: “It’s not much…It’s no risk for Netflix but saves them both reputationally.” The Daily Mail also has a vested interest in the most cynical take – their headline is: “Netflix back away from Harry and Meghan with new deal, on worse terms.” How can a streamer “back away” from a couple while signing a new contract with them?

Meanwhile, a clip from GB News went viral yesterday. They brought in royal commentator Jennie Bond to royalsplain the new Netflix deal and Bond sort of admitted the obvious, which is that this new contract is great for Harry and Meghan, and that all of the royalists-with-Netflix-contacts were lying their asses off.

'We have to eat humble pie.' Jennie Bond says Meghan Markle has ‘won’ after securing new Netflix projects despite reports her career was ‘dead in the water’, with Prince Harry now playing 'a bit part' while Meghan is 'the angel on top of the tree'. pic.twitter.com/IZP3hWY4Fp — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 11, 2025

It’s funny that Bond is also previewing a future storyline, which is “Meghan’s holiday special is trying to steal Kate’s Christmas caroling thunder!” Keep in mind, Kate’s staff put together that dumb Christmas carol stuff and called it “Together at Christmas” specifically because Meghan’s charity cookbook was called Together: Our Community Cookbook. Besides which, the ratings for Waity’s Christmas special have been in the toilet for years. With Love, Meghan: The Holiday Special will easily outperform, even if Kate decides to do another piano recital (lmao).