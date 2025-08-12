“Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to his girlfriend of eight years” links

Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to his girlfriend of eight years, Georgina Rodríguez. He gave her an absolutely enormous diamond ring. [Hollywood Life]
Photos of Denzel Washington & A$AP Rocky at last night’s NYC premiere of Highest 2 Lowest, which is the latest Spike Lee joint. [JustJared]
Julia Garner is great in Weapons. [LaineyGossip]
There’s a rumor that Jeff Bezos wants Lauren Sanchez in the new James Bond movie. Like, I actually believe that he would give her a cameo, but I doubt Sanchez will actually be a “Bond Girl” or whatever. [Jezebel]
I keep seeing all of this strange Gilded Age commentary. Y’all get that all of the characters have huge flaws and that’s what makes them interesting, right? [Pajiba]
Donald Trump thinks Alaska is part of Russia. [Buzzfeed]
Ben Ahlers is totally cool with his nickname. [Socialite Life]
AOL says no more dial-up. [Seriously OMG]
Doja Cat is… around. [RCFA]
That ring is apparently 30 carats and worth 5 millions.
It’s insane. And not even pretty. I can’t imagine she will be able to wear it out without heavy security, and she risks maiming one of her children with it… I really don’t get it. She could have the prettiest ring she could have imagined, and instead they went for gaudiest.
That’s why I loved Meghan’s original wedding ring. I loved the yellow gold and side diamonds, it was gorgeous and elegant and timeless.
This is just so vulgar.
I’m sorry but that ring is HIDEOUS.
Also, who the fuck wants to walk around with a ring worth that much? I’d always be worried about losing it or getting robbed lol.
I don’t think my hands are strong enough to carry that thing around. Yikes!
Yikes. Yeah it’s ugly and is 100% impractical. Nope.
Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.
I don’t know them, so I’m just guessing here: he gave her an asset that is worth 5 million, rather than a piece of jewellery. It could have been a house or a piece of art with a similar value. I’m sure it keeps its value in the long run, so not the worst investment. Kanye gave Kim blue chip shares for her Bday once. I mean, he could have sent her on a 10-min flight to space if he wanted a grand gesture 😀
Not really. Diamonds depreciate tremendously. She would *never* get what he paid for it. There’s hardly a huge market for rings that size (and that gaudy).
I agree. My goodness it’s vulgar. It looks like something a kid would find in the golden Easter egg at the annual Easter egg hunt. Wtf
She’s a beauty though. Damn that ring is awful.
i feel like he just walked into a store and asked for a five million dollar ring, no thought or anything into it beyond that.
I know! My sister’s ring is almost exactly like Meghan’s (slightly smaller – she got it in 1985) with milgrain detail work on the edges – it is a copy of an antique ring 3 stone my sister saw and loved. And the yellow gold made it so warm & lovely.
This just looks…fake. Reminds me of Jennifer Aniston’s hunk of stone. And, as it’s not my taste, I don’t care for the plastic talon fingernails – that really cheapens it for me. It’s a ‘you do you’ thing – it’s just not for me.
So he proposed to the mother of his kids with a gaudy ice cube. Love story for the ages.
Georgina likes expensive things. They don’t necessarily have to be pretty or practical.
Look, if she wants to wear a stiletto nail, who am I to argue?
But that manicure is … not good. If you’re going with a nude nail, then the nude part isn’t supposed to extend past your natural finger length. That’s just weird. They look really odd.
The ring is ridic. Money doesn’t buy taste, I guess.
She was ripped off with that manicure for sure, LOL
Why does he look so different?? Fillers??
I watched Georgina’s Netflix show. I don’t know but I ended up respecting her hustle and enjoying it. She’s shameless but I think she’s a good mother and she’s ride or die for him forever. I think he could have done a LOT worse honestly.
Age? I tend to think long-time outdoor sports players sometimes struggle with aging. Only bc even if they put on SPF it probably sweats off so quick! But people can fight that opinion if they want bc I’m just making a guess. Federer and Del Potro might be proof otherwise so idk. I wouldn’t be shocked if he was getting fillers but I’m bad at being able to tell.
That goose egg ring is ridiculous. The weight must crack her knuckles. Hopefully she’ll turn it into a pendant.
Let’s not forget that Ronaldo is a rapist
This part. I think people have indeed forgotten.
I saw a sign recently that said “Kobe Bryant Day” is coming up, and I thought, “but isn’t he a rapist!??!”
That would make a beautiful pendant
Is Doja Cat still with Joseph Quinn? Does anyone know? Haven’t heard much about her lately.
First of all I absolutely hate those long talon nails. Second, that ring is tacky beyond belief. I don’t care how many billions it cost, it’s gaudy and garish.
Does a little man pop out of that diamond and present another ring?
Wait till Mrs Bezos sees that someone else has a bigger ring than hers.
Agree with the other posters – the ring is horrible. Give me a vintage ring any day and NO conflict diamonds or anything mined by children. I also don’t feel comfortable with the meaning and message behind engagement and wedding rings. Smacks too much of women being property.