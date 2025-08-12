“Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to his girlfriend of eight years” links
  • August 12, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to his girlfriend of eight years, Georgina Rodríguez. He gave her an absolutely enormous diamond ring. [Hollywood Life]
Photos of Denzel Washington & A$AP Rocky at last night’s NYC premiere of Highest 2 Lowest, which is the latest Spike Lee joint. [JustJared]
Julia Garner is great in Weapons. [LaineyGossip]
There’s a rumor that Jeff Bezos wants Lauren Sanchez in the new James Bond movie. Like, I actually believe that he would give her a cameo, but I doubt Sanchez will actually be a “Bond Girl” or whatever. [Jezebel]
I keep seeing all of this strange Gilded Age commentary. Y’all get that all of the characters have huge flaws and that’s what makes them interesting, right? [Pajiba]
Donald Trump thinks Alaska is part of Russia. [Buzzfeed]
Ben Ahlers is totally cool with his nickname. [Socialite Life]
AOL says no more dial-up. [Seriously OMG]
Doja Cat is… around. [RCFA]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

24 Responses to ““Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to his girlfriend of eight years” links”

  1. HandforthParish says:
    August 12, 2025 at 12:34 pm

    That ring is apparently 30 carats and worth 5 millions.
    It’s insane. And not even pretty. I can’t imagine she will be able to wear it out without heavy security, and she risks maiming one of her children with it… I really don’t get it. She could have the prettiest ring she could have imagined, and instead they went for gaudiest.

    That’s why I loved Meghan’s original wedding ring. I loved the yellow gold and side diamonds, it was gorgeous and elegant and timeless.
    This is just so vulgar.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      August 12, 2025 at 12:35 pm

      I’m sorry but that ring is HIDEOUS.

      Also, who the fuck wants to walk around with a ring worth that much? I’d always be worried about losing it or getting robbed lol.

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      August 12, 2025 at 12:46 pm

      Yikes. Yeah it’s ugly and is 100% impractical. Nope.

      Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.

      Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      August 12, 2025 at 12:55 pm

      I don’t know them, so I’m just guessing here: he gave her an asset that is worth 5 million, rather than a piece of jewellery. It could have been a house or a piece of art with a similar value. I’m sure it keeps its value in the long run, so not the worst investment. Kanye gave Kim blue chip shares for her Bday once. I mean, he could have sent her on a 10-min flight to space if he wanted a grand gesture 😀

      Reply
      • 2131Jan says:
        August 12, 2025 at 7:32 pm

        Not really. Diamonds depreciate tremendously. She would *never* get what he paid for it. There’s hardly a huge market for rings that size (and that gaudy).

    • Side Eye says:
      August 12, 2025 at 1:06 pm

      I agree. My goodness it’s vulgar. It looks like something a kid would find in the golden Easter egg at the annual Easter egg hunt. Wtf

      She’s a beauty though. Damn that ring is awful.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      August 12, 2025 at 2:16 pm

      i feel like he just walked into a store and asked for a five million dollar ring, no thought or anything into it beyond that.

      Reply
    • Mustang Salley says:
      August 12, 2025 at 5:12 pm

      I know! My sister’s ring is almost exactly like Meghan’s (slightly smaller – she got it in 1985) with milgrain detail work on the edges – it is a copy of an antique ring 3 stone my sister saw and loved. And the yellow gold made it so warm & lovely.

      This just looks…fake. Reminds me of Jennifer Aniston’s hunk of stone. And, as it’s not my taste, I don’t care for the plastic talon fingernails – that really cheapens it for me. It’s a ‘you do you’ thing – it’s just not for me.

      Reply
  2. Alicky says:
    August 12, 2025 at 12:45 pm

    So he proposed to the mother of his kids with a gaudy ice cube. Love story for the ages.

    Reply
  3. FYI says:
    August 12, 2025 at 12:52 pm

    Look, if she wants to wear a stiletto nail, who am I to argue?
    But that manicure is … not good. If you’re going with a nude nail, then the nude part isn’t supposed to extend past your natural finger length. That’s just weird. They look really odd.

    The ring is ridic. Money doesn’t buy taste, I guess.

    Reply
  4. Sasha says:
    August 12, 2025 at 1:04 pm

    Why does he look so different?? Fillers??

    I watched Georgina’s Netflix show. I don’t know but I ended up respecting her hustle and enjoying it. She’s shameless but I think she’s a good mother and she’s ride or die for him forever. I think he could have done a LOT worse honestly.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      August 12, 2025 at 1:38 pm

      Age? I tend to think long-time outdoor sports players sometimes struggle with aging. Only bc even if they put on SPF it probably sweats off so quick! But people can fight that opinion if they want bc I’m just making a guess. Federer and Del Potro might be proof otherwise so idk. I wouldn’t be shocked if he was getting fillers but I’m bad at being able to tell.

      Reply
  5. L4Frimaire says:
    August 12, 2025 at 1:10 pm

    That goose egg ring is ridiculous. The weight must crack her knuckles. Hopefully she’ll turn it into a pendant.

    Reply
  6. Ricky says:
    August 12, 2025 at 1:15 pm

    Let’s not forget that Ronaldo is a rapist

    Reply
  7. Sara says:
    August 12, 2025 at 1:31 pm

    That would make a beautiful pendant

    Reply
  8. Nonartistic Diane says:
    August 12, 2025 at 1:37 pm

    Is Doja Cat still with Joseph Quinn? Does anyone know? Haven’t heard much about her lately.

    Reply
  9. Jaded says:
    August 12, 2025 at 4:23 pm

    First of all I absolutely hate those long talon nails. Second, that ring is tacky beyond belief. I don’t care how many billions it cost, it’s gaudy and garish.

    Reply
  10. Ann says:
    August 12, 2025 at 9:52 pm

    Does a little man pop out of that diamond and present another ring?

    Reply
  11. fishface says:
    August 13, 2025 at 5:04 am

    Wait till Mrs Bezos sees that someone else has a bigger ring than hers.

    Agree with the other posters – the ring is horrible. Give me a vintage ring any day and NO conflict diamonds or anything mined by children. I also don’t feel comfortable with the meaning and message behind engagement and wedding rings. Smacks too much of women being property.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment