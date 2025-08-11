Prince William & Kate are mocking Meghan’s As Ever on WhatsApp to their friends

For most of this year, the palace communications offices have been issuing talking points about the Duchess of Sussex’s commercial ventures – her cooking show, With Love, Meghan and her As Ever line. The palace line is supposed to be “we want these commercial ventures to be successful because we don’t want Meghan to talk about the Windsors.” Nevermind that the left-behinds can’t keep Meghan’s name out of their mouths, and nevermind that the Windsors have been stalking Meghan’s every move, even following all of her friends and associates on Instagram. Well, someone let the cat out of the bag: would you believe that Prince William and Kate do NOT want Meghan to be successful? Would you believe that William and Kate have been stalking Meghan’s every move so that they can mock her to their friends?
It’s been no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced animosity from senior royals since ‘Megxit’. In 2021 the late Queen led the Palace’s response to the Sussexes notorious interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she famously claimed ‘recollections may vary’.
When Harry released his memoir Spare in January 2023, the Firm remained silent and have not commented on any of the revelations revealed inside the book.
But while last month’s ‘peace summit’ suggests relations between the two camps could be warming, privately some of the family’s closest friends have been quite candid about Harry and Meghan.
According to a royal source, friends of Prince William and Kate Middleton allegedly ridiculed Meghan after the announcement of her lifestyle company being rebranded to As Ever in February.
The friends reportedly referred to the Duchess of Sussex’s latest business venture as ‘As If’, as in ‘as if it will take off’, Bella Magazine reported.
One said: ‘It’s caused quite a bit of laughter within the group. WhatsApp messages have been going back and forth. It’s all very budget and rushed. Embarrassing, really.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“WhatsApp messages have been going back and forth.” Jobless behavior. These are two 40-somethings and parents of three children. The heir to the throne and his health-challenged wife, and they’re obsessively tracking Meghan’s business in California and sending bitchy WhatsApp messages to their friends? I don’t doubt that’s what is really happening, I just think it’s a particularly pathetic admission from Team Wales. Shouldn’t they busy themselves with their own work? Like, Kate hasn’t visited most of her patronages for years. William has spent a good chunk of this year drunk in a ski chalet or drunk on a yacht in the Mediterranean. Do your own jobs and stop obsessing over Meghan.
As if kkkate has friends, and as if willy is sober enough to form a thought.
That was my first thought. These two have friends?
It will be the Tindall’s – the thug hates Harry.
What friends ? Who ? Where ? William has buddies and ex and current girlfriends . Kate seems to be stuck with mummy. Even her sister has moved on . What a misery ..should we be sorry for her
I was thinking this too. Does Kate even have friends to message? Doubtful. She isn’t known to be nice to other women.
Also, shouldn’t Kate be hard at work on her video telling us all about Summer? Even though we are two months in..
It was probably just a whtaspp with Jason let’s be real.
Just when you think they couldn’t get any more pathetic, they do .
Goodness me what childish behaviour .
It’s insecurity and jealousy. One would think that they would be happy because the more successful Harry and Meghan are outside of the firm the less likely it is they will return. Which would leave the spotlight for Bill & Cathy. Isn’t that what they wanted?
The only thing surprising is the idea Kate has friends.
The rats are her/their friends. Another cover for them as they Lazy out in August.
Yep.. that was my first reaction.. what’s App to who? Friends?
This is kinda sad and pathetic if it’s true.
‘As if ‘ is what trolls call Meghan’s brand in their hate Reddit group. Since this story comes from low budget Bella magazine I doubt it’s true. It’s just journalists trawling through that Reddit group for story ideas since Meghan has been quiet recently. The Mail is also desperate for stories which is why they picked it up. No one in royal circles is going to leak to little known Bella magazine (Taylor maybe but not Bella which is too downmarket to even be available in the Dentist waiting room).
Very interesting! It could also indicate that the Reddit hate group is being managed by people from Kate and Will’s inner circle.
Ever since it was published how organised and coordinated the Twitter hate campaign against Sussexes is, I thought it has to be coordinated by the palace. It’s too organised to be organic. So I wouldn’t be surprised if its the same case with Reddit group.
I would 100% believe it if a courtier or a royal reporter had a reddit hate account that spread conspiracies about the Sussexes. However, william and kate being childish doesn’t seem that farfetched either.
This is classic bully stuff. ” I spend all my time talking about you, thinking about you, and making fun of you! You’re the real loser!!” I would have been ashamed to admit this at 12 because people would have rightly pointed out the weirdness and hypocrisy of my obsession. And they would have been correct. In junior high.
I know that the press shields them, and they have hired a minimum of ” yes people” to emotionally manage them, but you can’t always hide from the truth. No one coming to your events, getting booed, always going viral for embarrassing things, they see this.
They have both recently been exposed/admitted to being extremely online and given their obsession, you can’t tell me that they’re not both watching TikToks dragging them, or Instagram posts dedicated to their laziness.
And yet and still this is what they are ok with being in the news, true or not. They aren’t going to stop their vacation to go to any VJ events, and they’re spend their time making fun of someone that pays them dust as a bunch of 40-year-olds. Just arrested development all around. Them and their friends.
That was my first thought too. They are small, pathetic bullies. And they are obsessed with Meghan.
How sad that you’re a literal king (and potentially queen consort) in waiting and you are so insecure, petty, bullying, and childish!
Can you imagine how tiresome the Wailses are to be around? In a constant one-sided competition (I’m laughing remembering all the followers they bought just to stay ahead of SussexRoyal back in the day). Throwing tantrums all day. Obsessively copying everything someone else (who you claim to never want to see again) does?
So pathetic.
“jobless behavior” is sending me 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Pathetic to be that threatened by someone’s success. I hope Meghan makes billions off of As Ever.
LMFAO@ Jobless behavior.
That’s precisely what this is, as I’d expect nothing less from a pair of unemployed, unsatisfied, and deeply petty people.
And an unhappy, miserable, trapped pair.
All that public money and all they do is vent on online forums? How pathetic.
This really isn’t the flex they think it is. What are they – twelve? And if they really want to mock failed businesses, they have no further to look than Kate’s entire family….
Or some charities Kate has been patron of.
Well said. Very well said.
“if they really want to mock failed businesses, they have no further to look than Kate’s entire family….”
James’s marshmallows will forever live in the pantheon of failed royal adjacent businesses – he thought he could sell that? 😂
Its also really pathetic for this to come out now, when As Ever is basically an unqualified success. some growing pains, sure, but undoubtedly successful.
This reeks of jealousy, pettiness and insecurity.
It also reeks of behavior from a family decidedly not “dealing with cancer” because such people would be too busy being grateful for time, family, health, etc. to be obsessed about things like that. I’m not saying that cancer turns one into a saint, but it tends to make people reassess what’s important. Anyway, for me, this is just reason number 99 that the Wales never underwent any serious health issues.
Oof, embarrassing. Obviously we know they’re not-so-secretly the most deranged of all the haters but considering *HOW DERANGED* Meghan haters are, being painted with the same brush as those nutjobs (and people reasonably thinking it could be true!) is a real picture of their character and mental health. Jobless behaviour indeed.
So, W&K’s “friends” are leaking WhatsApp messages to the tabloids? I don’t think so.
Does keen have friends . Keen is so health challenged only 5 lavish vacations help. Dreadful people.
What does this remind me off? The first time Meghan met these supposedly friends and they found it hilarious to tell tasteless misogynistic and racist jokes. These are probably people who never had to work a minute in their lives for their livelihood. These are just not nice people
We are getting more and more reports about Willi’s real character, not the shine create public person. He is described as demanding and aggressive to his staff, demanding to be called “Sir”. There are also reports that Wiili’s team makes demands for his cousin’s Peter Phillips wedding for Willi to receiving a top-tier place at the ceremony to reflect his position as future King. Willi is just an entitled little c*nt. When they show you who they are, believe them.
If this is untrue then the KP better make sure they put out a statement like yesterday! This article is confirming that W&K are nasty bullies who made Meghan’s life a misery while she was in the UK. Do they not realise how awful this is making them appear?
Anyways, Meghan’s had the last laugh because people can’t get enough of her products and that’s just in the US. When she eventually goes global (*crosses fingers*) their smug grins will be well and truly wiped off their pathetic faces.
I just hope she trolls that excuse for a FQC and releases a PLUM jam in her next product release. Yeah I know Meghan isn’t that petty but, if she did I would laugh louder than when she released the crepe mix! 😆 😆 😆
Lol, plum jam would be perfect – plus, next to apricot, it’s my favorite.
Yeah, I’ve been wondering about Kate’s plum jam recipe. That right there is one example of them being stalkers. They talked about Kate’s jam just as Meghan was about to release hers and thought they were so funny. When really they just looked like petty children obsessed with Meghan.
All that money spent on stalking Willy and social climbing and education and they couldn’t buy her some decent posture.
The recollections may vary goes both ways. No variance when Kate was filmed lunging at Meghan
Does the Daily Mail think this makes WanK look good? To be in their early 40s and their group of friends spending the entire time whining about Meghan and Harry? It’s giving loser behavior.
Yet we’re supposed to believe these people welcomed Meghan.
💯 to what you said. And to your last part, they have so little self awareness that they can’t connect the dots that admitting this sort of stuff is also an admission that everything Harry and Meghan said was true. They made things completely toxic for her. They did not welcome her with open arms.
Somebody in the BM must have it out for the Waleses to write this. The future king and queen consort of the UK look childish and pathetic. These two should be preparing for the throne, not validating the Oprah interview and Spare.
News to me that mean girl Can’t has friends to do anything with. If this is true than these two are more childish than first thought. This is what they do instead of the “work” that they are paid to do by the taxpayers? Sounds like another palace has outed them for outing Horsilla to cover up their own yacht trip to Greece. It’s “as if “ none of them have two brain cells to think this would look bad no matter who is outing whom.
Imagine Kate and William poking fun at anyone when they are literal laughing stocks because of how lazy they are. Such a pathetic couple and such poor examples for their children. They are both “takers” while Harry and Meghan are “givers,” and “doers.”
I hope this isn’t true. I mean if they want to continue to let Meghan live rent free in their heads, then by all means they can continue to do so. But lord is it pathetic and it’s even more pathetic to admit you’re doing it. I know their base will eat it up but this is truly such laughably childish behaviour from a group of 40 something year olds.
I know they don’t work but you’d think they’d all find something better to occupy their time with.
This is why they can’t work. Too busy posting their poisonous diatribes on internet forums. They must be exhausted!
Does the DM realise how nasty this makes WanK look? is it a deliberate dig at them? or are they so involved in their hate campaign against H and M that they can’t see that they are calling WanK bullies. Now we know the truth about the bullying issue, “recollections may vary,” did the late Queen know that H and M was being bullied by WanK but dare not say so because she felt the need to protect the Crown.
“The friends reportedly referred to the Duchess of Sussex’s latest business venture as ‘As If’, as in ‘as if it will take off’, Bella Magazine reported.”
Yes, it has taken off. How about the Lazy pair? When are they going to take off and finally do the work they are handsomely funded to do?
May the Lazy pair continue to wallow in their hate and jealousy.
How tacky and this comes from her friends who are privately educated in exclusive boarding schools . Is this what they learned in school?
It’s a sport to mock Meghan for some people and that includes asever. But you know what? I’m going to root for the person actually putting themselves out there and trying something.
Meghan’s laughing all the way to the bank so they can do whatever lol.
I had my fingers crossed for a lemon curd or orange marmalade but a plum jam would be awesome.
They will never stop with this stupid immature superficial high school talk. People who do this have no class. They are lucky to be part of this arrogant aristocracy whose only goal is to increase their own wealth with other people’s power and work and boredly look down on anyone who isn’t part of their exploitative group of people. There are exceptions, of course, but I don’t see any right there.
“Friends” ha. As if! This is the Middleton family What’s App group.
Very reminiscent of the KP courtiers being so very happy to share their ridiculous nicknames for Harry and Meghan with the press, remember “the Sussex Survivors Club”? Or “Free Harry”? Maybe “Duchess Difficult”? The glee with which they shared these petty and juvenile nicknames told me everything I needed to know about them and their bosses.
This. They also called her the degree wife and me-gain and were happy to brief the press about it. So William and Kate and their team have form for name-calling. Petty, juvenile and unprofessional behavior. And yea, jobless behavior too, lol.
I’m an old but “As IF!” as an insult is from the character Cher in Clueless, right? Like…well before Kate and William’s generation. Do they even know this reference or is there a later one I’m unaware of? Or is this the rota telling on themselves, since most of them are older than Kate and William?
Shades of the whole “OMG South Park Hates The Sussexes!” when no one has paid attention to South Park for nigh on 20 years, it is hardly any kind of barometer of public opinion or zeitgeist. I’m amazed they’re still making content lol. And I imagine today’s young people have no idea who they are so whatever they say about the Sussexes is not even on their radar
I received my three bottles of delicious rosé, and there is nothing “budget” or “rushed” about it. The packaging is gorgeous and the wine is delicious.
Watching the world burn is incredibly painful, but watching the House of Windsor collapse as a result of what Charles did to his children’s mother so many years ago is beautiful karma to watch.
Cheers! 🥂
Kate has friends?
Billy and Kitty’s whole relationship with Meghan is waiting to see her fail, trying to make her fail when she doesn’t and then lying that she failed when their sabotage doesn’t work all while they take offense that she didn’t fail. So them gossiping about Meghan in a whatsapp is to be expected. I just pity the staff and acquaintances who have to hear about their endless obsession with their sister in law ad nauseam.
You know what friend group has a ball? The Sussexes. I bet every time Kitty stepped out in her best Meghan wig and fit their friends would text Meghan and Harry and say “she did it again” and laugh. Then when Willy started dressing like Harry?? More laughter. Now Kitty is trying to film commercials and make believe she’s doing the discount version of WLM?? Endless Jokes LMAO.
We are very much not a racist family, says Willy.
Sure, dude.
This whole thing has major Mad Men energy. You know the line:
“I feel bad for you,” says Ginsberg. “I don’t think about you at all,” Don shoots back.
That’s basically Meghan and these haters. They’re out here spiraling on WhatsApp —and she hasn’t said a single word about them in five years.
Imagine being that obsessed with someone who wouldn’t bother to say your name even if prompted. It’s giving one-sided feud. It’s giving “you’re not even a footnote.” It’s giving who’s the real queen of hearts.