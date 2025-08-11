Prince William & Kate are mocking Meghan’s As Ever on WhatsApp to their friends

For most of this year, the palace communications offices have been issuing talking points about the Duchess of Sussex’s commercial ventures – her cooking show, With Love, Meghan and her As Ever line. The palace line is supposed to be “we want these commercial ventures to be successful because we don’t want Meghan to talk about the Windsors.” Nevermind that the left-behinds can’t keep Meghan’s name out of their mouths, and nevermind that the Windsors have been stalking Meghan’s every move, even following all of her friends and associates on Instagram. Well, someone let the cat out of the bag: would you believe that Prince William and Kate do NOT want Meghan to be successful? Would you believe that William and Kate have been stalking Meghan’s every move so that they can mock her to their friends?

It’s been no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced animosity from senior royals since ‘Megxit’. In 2021 the late Queen led the Palace’s response to the Sussexes notorious interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she famously claimed ‘recollections may vary’. When Harry released his memoir Spare in January 2023, the Firm remained silent and have not commented on any of the revelations revealed inside the book. But while last month’s ‘peace summit’ suggests relations between the two camps could be warming, privately some of the family’s closest friends have been quite candid about Harry and Meghan. According to a royal source, friends of Prince William and Kate Middleton allegedly ridiculed Meghan after the announcement of her lifestyle company being rebranded to As Ever in February. The friends reportedly referred to the Duchess of Sussex’s latest business venture as ‘As If’, as in ‘as if it will take off’, Bella Magazine reported. One said: ‘It’s caused quite a bit of laughter within the group. WhatsApp messages have been going back and forth. It’s all very budget and rushed. Embarrassing, really.’

“WhatsApp messages have been going back and forth.” Jobless behavior. These are two 40-somethings and parents of three children. The heir to the throne and his health-challenged wife, and they’re obsessively tracking Meghan’s business in California and sending bitchy WhatsApp messages to their friends? I don’t doubt that’s what is really happening, I just think it’s a particularly pathetic admission from Team Wales. Shouldn’t they busy themselves with their own work? Like, Kate hasn’t visited most of her patronages for years. William has spent a good chunk of this year drunk in a ski chalet or drunk on a yacht in the Mediterranean. Do your own jobs and stop obsessing over Meghan.