Prince Harry & Meghan announce the extension of their Netflix partnership

Well well! Looks like Netflix IS renewing their deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after all. A few weeks ago, the Sun and People Magazine claimed that Harry and Meghan’s deal would not be “renewed,” but then there was a semantic walk-back on that for the better part of a week. Technically, Harry and Meghan have not signed a contract renewal for the exact same terms they had in 2020, but they are still in partnership with Netflix to a significant degree and will be for years to come.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are unveiling new plans for their partnership with Netflix. On August 11, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced with Netflix that they are extending their creative partnership through Archewell Productions with a multi-year, first look deal for film and television projects.
“We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand,” Meghan said in a statement. “My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”
Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, said: “Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere. The response to their work speaks for itself — Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series. More recently, fans have been inspired by With Love, Meghan, with products from the new As ever line consistently selling out in record time. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together.”
Meghan’s brand, developed in partnership with Netflix, will continue expanding into new product categories. The Duchess of Sussex also revealed that the second season of her show will premiere later this month, with a holiday special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, set to premiere in December.
“This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration. Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy,” the release stated.
Another project, Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, was also announced, and will debut on Netflix later this year. “In the heart of Uganda’s Masaka region, where the shadows of the HIV/AIDS crisis linger, a small orphanage becomes a beacon of hope. Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within goes beyond the viral videos to reveal a vibrant, one-of-a-kind community where orphaned children transform hardship into joy, dancing their way toward healing, belonging, and the promise of a brighter future,” the statement continued.
And despite reports to the contrary, the couple’s adaptation of the bestselling novel, Meet Me at the Lake, is still in the works. “Archewell Productions is in active development on additional projects with Netflix that span a variety of content genres, including the feature adaptation of the bestselling novel by Carley Fortune, Meet Me At The Lake. This romantic drama follows a decade-spanning love story that begins with a chance encounter and a broken promise,” the release stated.
Just like in 2020, there are no numbers being released officially, but I assume that the British tabloids will spin something. “Sure, they’re still working with Netflix, but they’re getting less money!” – tomorrow’s headline. These announcements show the depth of Netflix’s attachment to the Sussexes though – a new show about kids in Uganda, the second season of WLM coming this month!!! And a holiday special! I’m glad that they’re still working on Meet Me By the Lake as well. All of that, plus Netflix is really happy with the As Ever partnership.
I guess the friend of a cousin wife who works at Netflix lied when they said their contract wouldn’t be renewed.
Anyways congratulations to them , cheers to more beautiful relationship between them
😂😂😂
She didnt lie, it wasnt renewed, it’s a new contract. lol the words are the words!
Woohoo!! What awesome news all around. Can’t wait for season 2 of WLM and the holiday special. Masada Kids looks interesting, too.
Yay! A holiday special. Feels like they heard us saying please please please and said yes, we got u. And it sounds like Masaka kids has even filmed already. Exciting news. Meghan really said someone else’s urgency is not her urgency and they announced when ready.
Yay!! I was so hoping there would be a holiday special and my wish has come true. Looks like some gutter press and their “sources”have some egg on their faces. Not that they care. Glad it’s a multi year contract.
I wonder if they filmed the holiday special last November/December – that would say a lot about how well they expected WLM to do.
I’m so glad that I didn’t bother reading beyond all the breathless headlines (generated by the UK, of all places) announcing the next steps involving the Sussexes and an American company like Netflix. Once again, it’s all been revealed as nothing more than wish casting! The BM never praises the Sussexes for their dealmaking or their successful projects, but they are always the first in line to condemn them or to announce bad news or to predict bad things. Where’s Nelson Muntz when you need him with his much needed “Ha-ha!”
I don’t know. I kind of hope the holiday special hasn’t been filmed yet and they’re doing it this fall but that would be a quick turnaround. Bc then they can include some asever champagne in the filming, lol. I’m gonna need to start saving my money now.
Sounds like the holiday special may be an addendum to the preexisting WLM S2 – anyway great news. Meghan / The Tig shared great holiday tips – one of my fave recipes to this day is her awesome spicy sweet potato wedges. I transcribed it for my own use, but I found this link for easy sharing (hope it gets thru) – https://kitchen.nine.com.au/latest/meghan-markle-duchess-of-sussex-tips-for-hosting-perfect-christmas/36116cec-2f2e-4ef1-a4ad-e044360bd091
Come to think of it As ever Rosé would be great with maple glazed sweet potatoes. I’ll imbibe both while watching another inspiring Archewell documentary about Uganda’s Masaka Kids. Super glad Bela Bajaria got Meghan’s jam and talked her into a show.
I’m so excited for the holiday special!
I knew that once they finalized a deal we would get an official statement from both. Congratulations to Meghan and Harry! I am very excited for what’s ahead!
The Derangers are going to be all upset. Good
Unless it’s coming from the Sussexes team directly, the rest is just noise and speculation. Congratulations to them and continued success and bigger things to come. Wonder how that Wales’ WhatsApp group is doing now.
Oh but wait, the Sun, a freaking tabloid said it was true. And then People mag, being messy, repeated what the Sun said. Soooo, it must be true. Listen, there are certain types of people who are ready to believe that Harry and Meghan are flops. People who drink the tabloid kool-aid and think that just bc American outlets, like even People, will lazily repeat tabloid stories that it somehow makes it true. And people who don’t like them and can’t understand why others do. Or mock the ones that do like them. Bc people were out there smugly saying oh maybe Netflix is refusing Meghan’s calls. But here Bela Belaria is being quoted as saying “Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere. The response to their work speaks for itself.” Sounds like people who are still talking on the phone? And look those same people are gonna downplay this too. But it’s not an either/or. The sussexes don’t have to be the most successful people at everything they do and Meghan doesn’t have to have the absolute biggest wine business in the world…but that doesn’t make them boring flops either. They can be somewhere in the middle. All of this sounds pretty good for them from what I can tell. Better than what the Sun was implying a month or so ago. I’m glad the sussexes waited to announce and not right after those earlier articles that were clearly baiting them.
Completely agree with you jais.
I bet they’re all wondering, “WhatsApp with that?”
ROTFALOL dancing and chanting “na na na na told you so” at that fat hog Jobson that keeps bleating like a cornered pig, non stop. “The Sussexes are going to beg for royal handouts come September” my foot!!! “The Sussexes are begging to come back to the royal fold” my fat black behind!!! And that Camel face woman Camila Tominey, ooohhhh, she makes me want to hurl every time she opens her bloody pie hole. Those 2 hogs make my bloody blood boil!!!!
Mic drop.
Man. The heads that are going to explode. This is what I expected and what most people expected as well given how the streaming landscape has changed since 2020. Are the British media ever going to get tired of being comically horrifically wrong about their scoops? I’m even happier that they did not respond to that nonsense a couple of weeks ago. Because the media crash out was so over the top that this just looks even more ridiculous, and a back and forth in the media would have taken away from the sweetness of this humiliation for the British media.
On another note pretty excited for everything they announced, but super excited about the holiday special. I can’t wait to see what exciting things Meghan has as tips for fun holiday parties. You know that they are going to try to link it to that carol concert somehow, and it’s either going to be overshadowing because it was a week before, overshadowing because they debuted just a few days after.
I WANT IT TO BE THE SAME DAY. The concert is usually recorded at some point the first week of December. I want that to be the day Netflix drops WLM Christmas.
I know Meghan isn’t that petty, but netflix sure as hell is, lol. and I am!!!!
Netflix can be petty. And I get it, especially after the RF got all huffy about putting a disclaimer on the crown about being fictionalized. LOL forever at that. It truly was fictionalized bc it went way easier on Charles and Camilla than they deserved.
@becks1 @dee(2) @jais we just KNOW KP are waiting for the release date for season 2 and then they’ll announce the Christmas concert for the same day or the day after or the weekend after. Watch this space and mark my words
It logistically makes sense to release it around 10-14 days before x-mas so that people can binge watch in time and take inspo and that’s usually the time KP has hosted the concert too
And just adding, how many bts videos are we going to get for Together at Christmas this year…will someone be making plum jam as gifts in their insta vids?
It might be that there are more than one holiday special episodes. They are talking about ” Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs –” So the BM might have the whole December something to cry about.
Am I happy for Meghan and Harry? Yes.
Am I THRILLED that the left behinds and the British press and the American rags are eating their own shit? Absolutely!
🙌🏾
The Christmas stuff…. please please please include a Christmas concert 🤣🤣🤣
It’s just funny bc there’s always lots of holiday specials. Kate’s is an actual concert. Meghan’s is about holiday entertaining and decorating in the home. It doesn’t have to be a competition. It never had to be. But when you’ve got the heir and his wife wandering around discussing that she makes plum jam for free as some sort of competitive dig at Meghan’s asever company, it gets set up that way. Bc the future king and queen genuinely play those kind of juvenile games. I can’t wait for this holiday special. We’re gonna get guests and cheesy Christmas music and flower sprinkles and decorations. I do hope it comes out somewhat early in December bc there’s gonna be a lot of ideas for decorating and gift-giving for Christmas so I don’t want it to be too close to Christmas if that makes sense. Now if Michale Buble or Elton John shows up singing Christmas carols during the special, it is what it is, lol.
Woohoo!!!! holiday special!!! WLM S2 coming out this month!!! And a new documentary that no one’s cousin knew about, lol.
Was it Page 6 who said they were signing a first look deal? so maybe someone there knew something, but it also could have been a total guess.
The british press is going to be so desperate to find out how much this deal is worth, lol.
Really, the stores already have their Halloween candy out, but this is December in August! So many presents all at once. Not only for us, but for the BM, who will forensically dissect every crumb of this announcement. And the palace reactions – yummy.
The Wales and Camilla should thank the Sussexes for this announcement, lol. Takes some of the heat off their vacations.
I think page 6 knew the original Sun article had gone too far and was trying to walk it back to something closer to reality. Bc it does make the Sun and even People mag look like they have egg on their faces. I do think People was trying to goad the sussexes into a response. And get clicks while doing it.
The sad thing is that People magazine doesn’t have to go this route. Seems like Harry was pretty friendly towards them but they seem intent on f-ing it up. If they keep going this path they won’t get any first news from the Sussexes. I believe they are hedging their bets on the Wales since his coronation is coming down the pike hence them lately trashing Harry and Meghan on the down low. The thing is it’s not the brits who buy their mags but Americans. They can do what they want but I won’t give them any on my money. There are plenty of other ways for Harry and Meghan to get their news out. People mag seems lately to be snarky towards them.
Page six likely spoke to someone in the business and got the info about first look deals, which is what the Obamas were given too.
I do not craft, cook, or host. But i LOVE the soothing balm that is With Love, Meghan.
Watched all those episodes multiple times.
Looking forward to a 2nd season!
but A HOLIDAY SPECIAL!!!!! I love holiday stuff. Looking forward to it so much!
jealousy and hatred is a terrible thing. good for them!!!
Someone better go check on poor wee catherine – i think today just became one of those infamous bad days!
The summer infomercial looms.
Love how the Sussexes “lay in the cut,” while the gutter rats circle the drain with their nonsense. No back and forth, no interactions, just sitting there peacefully. Next up in 1,2,3,4,5 the gutter rats will be chomping at the bit over the monetary amount. Such predictable pathetic rats.
A little off topic but I want to find some way to contact Bela Bajaria and beg her “please give us Six of Crows!!! You have the script!”
I understand people were frustrated when the Sussex’s wouldn’t respond to the rumors, but I think this is the best way to do so- in a joint statement when the deal is done.
Congratulations! I’m looking fwd to Masaka Kids!!
@Steph – Same here 🙂
I wonder if KP will reach out to Netflix to find out their “scheduling” for the Christmas special. 😉
I’d love to be a guest on a certain “Whatsapp group” just to see if there are “flying cushions” emojis. 😆
WTG H&M <3
I am wondering how the BM will spin these news, probably that Harry and Meghan do not get the millions they did before.
This announcement is so much sweeter after the news that Willi and Kate are mocking WLM and As Ever.
I am looking forward to Meghan’s holiday special but I also like that they are bringing attention to people and issues on the fringes of society. This is so in Princess Diana’s spirit.
I also think its very in tune with who they are and I appreciate it – they can produce documentaries that shine a light to important issues, and they can produce a rom-com, and they can produce/star in a show about flower arranging and flower sprinkles.
I think a lot of times there’s a reaction, especially in these times, to people being happy and enjoying life when there is so much that is horrible going on in the world. I get the impression that their stance is to do the most good that they can and also enjoy their life the best they can.
I agree. I love the variety of their projects. WLM is also so Meghan. She approaches it with mindfulness in her mind, being in the moment, blocking out all the noise and negativity and enjoying the moments with loved ones and friends. This is what is needed as well.
Whatever Meghan and Harry do they will always bring attention to the topic and create the most impact.
So looking forward to more of WLM. I hope they do a documentary of Sentebale someday. It would be another example of Harry telling his story.
yes, please. @Netflix, hear our plea
I would hugely appreciate a Sentebale documentary when all the legal stuff is done.
Can’t wait for the holiday special. Bet cant and unable are both throwing pillows at each other over the news, hope they and all the British media and people magazine are having a crap day
HA!!!
I love every bit of this. (It even takes a bit of the sting out of the hideous Sentebale debacle, which I imagine must be breaking Harry’s gigantic loving heart.)
Go, Good King Harry!
Go go go, HRH Princess Meghan!!
Give us all the joy, we’re here for you!
☀️☀️💛💛💛🏵🌿
All of this sounds wonderful! I’m so excited for everything!
I cannot wait for the holiday special!!!
The less money/worse terms is already song is already playing at the Daily Fail.
To be honest the content to date has been a tad meh. Hoping with this deal they’ve got more experience and a clear vision.
All ‘to be honest’ comments…….aren’t. You hope they have more experience???? Obvs they do. You hope they have a clear vision? The vision is clear. How to get there was something that needed to be figured out, but their vision has always been clear: Show Up Do Good. You, too, could have a clear vision of them, should you choose, because they are wearing their hearts on their sleeves.
You choose “to be honest”? So, up till now, you haven’t been? Yeah, you do you.
Moving on….
YAY! A huge Hurrah for H&M.
One person’s meh is another person’s yay! Such is life.
I have a suspicion that Meghan and Harry were questioning if someone in their circle was peddling things go the press so they said they weren’t renewing their Netflix contact to see if it would leak.
Nope. It was just the typical lying sun and mail writing lies without knowledge. Nobody is leaking. Are you working for the sun maybe?
Awesome! You guys knew this was coming. We just needed to hold on a little longer and here it is.
Great news. The holiday special is a truly fantastic idea! The whole holiday TV menu, excepting beloved 60+ year-old cartoon and stop motion entrees, has degenerated into a bland, tasteless muck. With loads of interest in Montecito, the kids, the Duke, the pets, the gardens, the food, if planned right, this could become a holiday tradition for years to come. Maybe split productions, a food, pet, kiddos, adults and house holiday prep show and a formal evening Christmas special with performing guest stars and a lovely close…either that or a 90 minute special. But I bet their streamer will prefer two shows for a wider reach.
More proof that the gutter press lives in fantasy land.
There we go: the announcement that everyone wanted. There was a lot of talk about the lack of communications but it seems to me that the talk of a “first look” deal may have been communications all along. Negotiations were still going on maybe so it had to be off the record but also legitimate.
Or they got lucky and just did educated guesses because first look deals are popular now.
Either way, glad to hear this!!
Random question: why does this site spell it “As Ever” when it’s “As ever” on the website, product labels, and Meghan’s own press releases? (This is not a catty rhetorical question! I’m genuinely curious.)
I do because typing As ever looks like it’s part of a sentence rather than than name of something and “As ever” in quotation marks looks like I’m being sarcastic.
I think its just a case of Potehto Potahto
Pegs and KKKHate must be having a miserable day. No sooner did they leak that they love to mock Meghan on their WhatsApp “As If” she’ll really be a success. Looks like their petty, immature mocking was stupid. Meghan’s doing great! Netflix loves her and Harry. More fabulous content is on the horizon. More wins for the most unpopular couple in the UK (if the emotional support polls are to be believed). Meghan’s star is rising.
It must make WanK sob into their crack babies. I love this for them. 😁😏
A holiday special??! I’m gagged and can’t wait!
The holiday special should be great. Will Meghan show a blend of American and British Xmas traditions? Can you imagine the meltdown if Archie and Lili made a cameo?
HM work from their heart and people who seek uplifting and clean entertainment will always find their content.
The Heart of Invictus is a classic. It will be discovered by new audiences for decades to come and will become a reference. Mark my words
And that’s how you clear a B! LOL. Cackling.
So Paula at NoNewsNation is WME still on the verge of dropping that flop Meghan? What say ye now? Congrats to the Sussexes, keep fighting, keep winning! ❤️
Congratulations Meghan and Harry.
Lots of Love from Canada
I’m happy that the ‘Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within’ is one of their stories. Sort of puts paid to the notion that the whole Sentabale mess is the end of their work with the children of HIV/AIDS tragedies, orphaned and/or sick. Makes me think that Sentabale will rise up again, Sophie Chandauka will go away with her tail tucked between her legs because nobody will want to deal with her, her reputation will be in such tatters.
People Magazine doesn’t mention that they were fooled by the Sun newspaper. Anyway I’m very excited for the holiday show.