Prince Harry & Meghan announce the extension of their Netflix partnership

Well well! Looks like Netflix IS renewing their deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after all. A few weeks ago, the Sun and People Magazine claimed that Harry and Meghan’s deal would not be “renewed,” but then there was a semantic walk-back on that for the better part of a week. Technically, Harry and Meghan have not signed a contract renewal for the exact same terms they had in 2020, but they are still in partnership with Netflix to a significant degree and will be for years to come.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are unveiling new plans for their partnership with Netflix. On August 11, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced with Netflix that they are extending their creative partnership through Archewell Productions with a multi-year, first look deal for film and television projects.

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand,” Meghan said in a statement. “My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, said: “Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere. The response to their work speaks for itself — Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series. More recently, fans have been inspired by With Love, Meghan, with products from the new As ever line consistently selling out in record time. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together.”

Meghan’s brand, developed in partnership with Netflix, will continue expanding into new product categories. The Duchess of Sussex also revealed that the second season of her show will premiere later this month, with a holiday special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, set to premiere in December.

“This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration. Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy,” the release stated.

Another project, Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, was also announced, and will debut on Netflix later this year. “In the heart of Uganda’s Masaka region, where the shadows of the HIV/AIDS crisis linger, a small orphanage becomes a beacon of hope. Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within goes beyond the viral videos to reveal a vibrant, one-of-a-kind community where orphaned children transform hardship into joy, dancing their way toward healing, belonging, and the promise of a brighter future,” the statement continued.

And despite reports to the contrary, the couple’s adaptation of the bestselling novel, Meet Me at the Lake, is still in the works. “Archewell Productions is in active development on additional projects with Netflix that span a variety of content genres, including the feature adaptation of the bestselling novel by Carley Fortune, Meet Me At The Lake. This romantic drama follows a decade-spanning love story that begins with a chance encounter and a broken promise,” the release stated.