“Kourtney Kardashian bought a life vest for her son after facing backlash” links

Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she bought a life vest for her toddler son Rocky after she got backlash (she posted pics of Rocky on a boat without a vest). [Just Jared]
Andy Cohen vs. Martina Navratilova. [Socialite Life]
Austin Butler looks good for the Caught Stealing promotion. [LaineyGossip]
People are raving about Weapons, but some are questioning the answer to the central question, what happened to those kids? (spoilers) [Pajiba]
Mariah Carey looks like a cartoon in Balmain. [RCFA]
Alicia Silverstone has some wacky new outfits. [Go Fug Yourself]
ICE really wants the worst Americans to join its ranks. [Jezebel]
There’s another Final Destination movie coming! [Seriously OMG]
A Life After Lockup star is locked up again. [Starcasm]
Photos of Antonio Banderas and his family [Hollywood Life]
Historical myths… most of these are pretty obvious, but I didn’t know/remember that Paul Revere was not the only rider that night. [Buzzfeed]
Regarding vests: the story of Naya Rivera and her son shows how necessary they are. Always. If only Naya had hers on…
Whenever I drive near that section of California I think of her. Naya Rivera’s health was a preventable tragedy that always makes me sad when I am in the area.
People think Revere was the only rider because Longfellow couldn’t think of words to rhyme with Dawes and Prescott.
God, that second recruitment poster, where Uncle Sam is putting on the ICE ballcap? That is pure Tom of Finland. Why is right wing propaganda just SO. F–KING. GAY?
Kardashian bought a life vest because of negative press, not because she cared about her child’s safety in the first place. Sounds about right for that family.
Alicia must be styling herself. The clothes aren’t flattering: too tight, too loose, bad cuts for her figure. It’s like she is trying too hard to be edgy. I like her. Someone help her.
One of the many things I did not know; Stella Banderas and Dakota Johnson are half sisters, sharing Melanie Griffith as Mom.