“Kourtney Kardashian bought a life vest for her son after facing backlash” links
  • August 11, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she bought a life vest for her toddler son Rocky after she got backlash (she posted pics of Rocky on a boat without a vest). [Just Jared]
Andy Cohen vs. Martina Navratilova. [Socialite Life]
Austin Butler looks good for the Caught Stealing promotion. [LaineyGossip]
People are raving about Weapons, but some are questioning the answer to the central question, what happened to those kids? (spoilers) [Pajiba]
Mariah Carey looks like a cartoon in Balmain. [RCFA]
Alicia Silverstone has some wacky new outfits. [Go Fug Yourself]
ICE really wants the worst Americans to join its ranks. [Jezebel]
There’s another Final Destination movie coming! [Seriously OMG]
A Life After Lockup star is locked up again. [Starcasm]
Photos of Antonio Banderas and his family [Hollywood Life]
Historical myths… most of these are pretty obvious, but I didn’t know/remember that Paul Revere was not the only rider that night. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to ““Kourtney Kardashian bought a life vest for her son after facing backlash” links”

  1. Llmstx says:
    August 11, 2025 at 12:32 pm

    You 🤗 create space where people feel safe to be themselves. This content feels genuine

    Reply
  2. Brit says:
    August 11, 2025 at 12:44 pm

    Regarding vests: the story of Naya Rivera and her son shows how necessary they are. Always. If only Naya had hers on…

    Reply
    • Christina says:
      August 11, 2025 at 1:35 pm

      Whenever I drive near that section of California I think of her. Naya Rivera’s health was a preventable tragedy that always makes me sad when I am in the area.

      Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    August 11, 2025 at 12:44 pm

    People think Revere was the only rider because Longfellow couldn’t think of words to rhyme with Dawes and Prescott.

    Reply
  4. Miranda says:
    August 11, 2025 at 12:58 pm

    God, that second recruitment poster, where Uncle Sam is putting on the ICE ballcap? That is pure Tom of Finland. Why is right wing propaganda just SO. F–KING. GAY?

    Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      August 11, 2025 at 1:11 pm

      Kardashian bought a life vest because of negative press, not because she cared about her child’s safety in the first place. Sounds about right for that family.

      Reply
  5. Christina says:
    August 11, 2025 at 1:32 pm

    Alicia must be styling herself. The clothes aren’t flattering: too tight, too loose, bad cuts for her figure. It’s like she is trying too hard to be edgy. I like her. Someone help her.

    Reply
  6. Libra says:
    August 11, 2025 at 2:00 pm

    One of the many things I did not know; Stella Banderas and Dakota Johnson are half sisters, sharing Melanie Griffith as Mom.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment