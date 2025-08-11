Queen Camilla told King Charles to ‘stop’ William from ‘creating issues’

Interestingly, the Daily Mirror has been publishing some commentary from Ian Pelham Turner in recent days. Turner was the one who heard that Prince William’s staff find him “very aggressive,” and that William is constantly calling charity volunteers at his homelessness projects and demanding to know how much money the charity has made. Turner also said that William demands to be called “sir” and that “There’s something going on with William.” Basically, it feels like Turner isn’t getting the palace-approved talking points, which makes it doubly fascinating that the Mirror is amplifying his commentary. Speaking of, Turner had more to say, this time about Queen Camilla, Charles and more about William.
Queen Camilla has called on the British monarch King Charles to “stop” Prince William from “trying to create issues” in the monarchy, a former royal photographer claimed. Ian Pelham Turner praised Charles for his leadership but suggested corners need to be “smoothed out” across the Royal Family.
Pelham Turner told Mirror US, “Charles has great humanity, and I think he just needed the corners smoothed out, and I think that’s what Camilla has done more than anything. I think what is happening at the moment, and it’s just my inkling, there’s nothing I can sort of prove, and say, ‘this is the case,’ but I get the feeling at the moment, that she’s seeing William trying to create issues and she’s told Charles to stop it. I want Charles to have his time, I get it, I think in a lot of ways, he is a very good King, I really do, and I think, where he’s come in his life now with Camilla by his side, Camilla is a much stronger person, I think, for him.”
He said, “When I look at Camilla nowadays, although she’s still vilified by women over 50, because they remember Diana, I think in a lot of ways, she’s actually taught Charles how to be human.”
Pelham Turner met Charles when he was still married to Princess Diana, and by the end of their marriage, Charles had his PR team, and Diana had her PR team, says the royal commentator. He can see the progression and how things have changed from then and now. Just recently, Charles’ rep met with Harry’s two reps at a private members club, on its outdoor balcony, which wasn’t all that private and was captured on camera.
According to Pelham Turner, he believes Camilla played a role in arranging this, and that it would make sense for the public to know this is happening.
He said, “I think what we’re seeing now, and this is just my take on it, the balcony shot, was the first shot across the bows, and I would say, a lot of influence probably came from Camilla. I think the reality is, it’s been rumored for a while, that William has been trying to push — whatever — in the monarchy, at the moment, that he’s the driving force behind the throne and I think, Charles should be.”
“…I get the feeling at the moment, that she’s seeing William trying to create issues and she’s told Charles to stop it…” I get that feeling as well. I’ll be more specific: I think Camilla has waged a 25-year-long campaign to separate Charles from his sons, and separate Prince William and Harry. Camilla clocked it early on, soon after Diana died, that if William, Harry and Charles were all on the same page and getting along perfectly, that was bad news for her (because William and Harry hated her). So she’s sown divisions and conquered. William and Harry hate each other – good, they won’t gang up on her. She encouraged Charles’s estrangement from Harry. And she’s been able to stage-manage Charles and William’s constant state of disagreement and disappointment with each other. I think Turner’s larger point is that Camilla is currently trying to put William in his place, and she was probably behind the photos of Tobyn Andrea meeting with the Sussexes’ reps. If that was how it happened, that was well played by Camilla. William was spinning out and raging out about the meeting for a full week. Of course, William probably got his revenge by leaking the story about Camilla on a yacht. But you see the larger message: Camilla is the one pulling the strings, and that’s what she’s been doing for years.
She “taught Charles to be human”? Wouldn’t she actually have to know herself first to teach him? That is, if by “human”, they mean compassionate and kind. Let’s not give her all the credit for friction and distance with his children, I think he manages that on his own very well. She likely doesn’t have to stir much to get him going.
“Chuckles has great humanity “? Oh really but not for his own son? Yes I believe that Horsilla is in charge behind the scenes and the palaces are airing the dirty laundry against each other. I believe that Peg put her yacht use out there and she in turn put out the what’s app story of Peg and Can’t. They all should stop trying to make issues and do their damn “jobs”.
Let them destroy each other first… 😏 then people will realise the waste of public money spent on them.
I think some people are realizing it already but many more need to join the cause.
The WhatsApp story seems like low hanging fruit. I’m hoping Camilla’s retaliation for the yacht story is much bigger than that. I’ll wait.
She may have more. Maybe this was a stop it Peg or I will release much worse.
“I think…and this is just my inkling…I get the feeling.”….Gosh, I wish I got paid to spew out bad fan fiction like these royal reporters do. They always talk this way because they know they aren’t reporting facts.
I know, really. This seems awfully vague even for the tabloids. But, if the words are vague, the fact that they’ve been published is interesting. William has been getting above himself quite openly and somebody – tabloids, Charles, Camilla – wants to take him down a few steps.
The poor writing always floors me. It reads like an ancient man rambling on with marbles in his mouth.
Camzilla is strategic and gets very low down with her precision bitchery to Charles, her media chums and yes, she does play divide and rule. She is definitely going to get her own back on Willy and Jason for yesterday’s headlines! I am expecting something very juicy if Will doesn’t attend VJ day: photo lens shot of him cavorting on a foreign yacht perhaps?
The Rottweiler feasting on the dead bodies of her enemies, cosplaying as Queen on a yacht as she lords over the rats – the Queen is the leaker to the tabloids? Never before and never again.
What an ugly representation of the wife to the head of state. A ball wrecker in so many ways. Her only saving grace would be if her machination brings down the monarchy and the entire house of cards of the monarchy-press industrial complex.
If she does, British republicans should be grateful for her reign of terror.
Popcorn at the ready, please continue as you were.
Lol. This was my exact thought down below. Let them destroy each other 🤷🏽♀️
Even for the tabloids this is scraping the bottom of a nothing story.
Good. Let the battle of airing Chuckles/Camzilla’s vs Egg/Keen’s dirty laundry commence! Spill all the tea. Leak all of the dirty, nasty, illegal dirt on each other. Let the truth come out and let them destroy each other in the process. 🍿 🍷
It’s interesting to see these negative William stories being published in the UK tabloids. William has been unravelling for at least the last two years and the cover ups and diversionary tactics are not working any more. He’s lazy, charmless and aggressive. Plus, underneath all that there’s something sinister.
What I’m waiting too see is if these stories get lifted and repeated in People or other US outlets. They were only too happy to lift barely sourced Netflix stories about Meghan so they should really do the same for William . Or will this stay confined to the Mirror.
I keep going back to that reporter who said on Twitter (around the time of the cheating rumors) that he couldn’t wait until they could talk about everything they (reporters) all know about Will. I have a feeling it’s as you said, sinister.
Yeah I can believe that Camilla leaked the meeting to the press. We never found out what happened in the meeting between Harry and Charles in February 2024 and I think that’s because Camilla wasn’t allowed in the room.
I think both things can be true – that Camilla is invested in Charles being estranged from his sons and acts accordingly, and that Camilla has been reading a lot of the stories about “when William is king” and thinking “hold up, my husband is still alive.” i dont know who exactly was behind that balcony meeting -but it was definitely someone at BP and I do think it was meant to send a message to William.
Basically I don’t think Camilla likes William regardless of his relationship with his father and probably finds his blatant power grabs and laziness distasteful. Its not like she’s that hardworking either, but he’s the heir and when you compare William’s schedule at 43 to Charles’ schedule at 43, well theres really no comparison.
She’s always been appalled by Will from when they first met and she was never going to like Diana ‘s sons under any circumstances! Some biographer described her being horrified at the way Will screamed and shouted at his own father. Will never holds back does he? Shouted at dad, shoved mum against a wall, assaulted Harry and stuck his finger in Meghan’s face 😈. Has he ever shouted at Camzilla? In Spare Harry talks about Will knowing she was leaking damaging stories about him.
When Charles dies, Camilla is in trouble. All the favours and friends she has made in the media will be for naught. Everyone is coming for her. It was smart to divide everyone up, but I don’t think she factored the King’s early exit. Yes, she can retire away to the countryside and hide, but I think Harry and William will have a lot of public and private scores to settle, and a couple of the Rota can probably get a good book deal if they tell the truth.
i’m not entirely sure of this because Camilla will also have scores to settle. She has a lot of dirt on william and kate. All she has to do is let slip the truth of Kate’s health.
Possibly, but I don’t think too many outlets will throw dirt at the current monarch, especially if the institution is in trouble. Attacking Camilla might be the great unifier. She will replace Meghan as the villain.
I agree with this take.
And in addition to having scores to settle, Camilla is cunning in ways W cannot conceive (he’s too hot headed and not nearly as street smart as she is). The current queen plays the long game and has cultivated friendships with rota rats that go back decades. She was able to brief about Diana way back in the day, she’ll d*mn well be able to brief about Bill and Kathy. She has a lot of dirt on the Wails and the Middletons, stuff that’s much more salacious and surprising to the general public than anything they could write about her.
It’ll be interesting bc I can see Camilla sitting back at Ray Mill after Charles passes and being a source for a lot of the rota and any inane stories they have. Need a quote. Call up Camilla. The “journalists and royal historians” won’t want to cut her off completely bc she can provide them with insider quotes for years to come. But yeah William will still sling dirt at her. Just enough to keep her in check but not too much to unleash unwanted secrets. A balancing act.
@Jais Camilla will be Lady Elizabeth Anson of her time, a go to source for the BM about everything royal, a well of information. Get the popcorn ready.
Ha! Yes, she will be a future Lady Elizabeth Anson. We’ll be hearing more and more about the late Queen and the eventual Late King Charles for years to come. William may want to bury her but the reporters who want little soundbites will keep her on as a source. And while I think she will want to chip away at Will and Kate’s legacy, I’m not sure even she would want to topple the whole thing which could happen if she revealed everything. But William is hot-headed and unpredictable so anything is possible.
The Windsors have become the complete soap opera. Too bad there isn’t a reality camera crew. The script writes itself. William busy feuding and briefing against Camilla, beefing with his father, hating and briefing against Harry and trying to destroy his charities, making Kate’s life miserable. So much hate must eventually eat him up in the end. And Camilla is really the wicked stepmother in the flesh. Charles is a terrible husband and father. Factor in Kate with the Middletons. There is pedo Andrew and mean-girl Sophie. And for this lot, the Brits pay a half a billion dollars while children go hungry and seniors freeze. This is their royal family. They are probably no worse than many a royal dynasty in history. However, in the twenty-first century, people should be more enlightened and kill the plot.
“So much hate must eventually eat him up in the end.” I feel so sorry for his children.
“I think, I mean I have a strong feeling…”
What sort of journalism is this?
OK, again just my take from a PR perspective:
–Ian Turner Smith has definitely been briefed by Camilla’s people or Camilla herself. All of his talking points center her, point her as DEFINITELY NOT BLINDSIDED BY CHARLES AND HARRY’S REPS MEETING PUBLICLY but in fact the driving force behind it, shitting all over William, etc. Camilla has seen which way the wind is blowing (overall positive public perception of any Charles-Harry reconciliation outside of the rota, Charles probably in favor of it all) and has decided not to get run over by the train leaving the station for Inviticus and burying the hatchet once and for all. She’s not only on the train…she’s driving it behind the scenes. TOTALLY TRUE! CAMILLA IS SO POWERFUL AND SMART! SO STRONG! SHE BRINGS OUT THE BEST IN CHARLES! etc.
–Ian Turner Smith is a photographer not a journalist, so the talking points he received from Camilla/Camilla’s people were “kind of” and “sort of” and “I get the feeling,” etc, not crisp and clear as a proper PR person would speak. That’s why it sounds so garbled and vague
–and the final proof, the sideswipe at Diana that Camilla can never resist: “although she’s still vilified by women over 50, because they remember Diana…” Like the only people who dislike Camilla are butthurt old biddies who still love Diana. To quote William and Kate, “As IF!”
—
While Camilla may want it to seem like she is brokering peace bw Charles and Harry, I just don’t know that I can see it actually happening bts. She’s gotta have a grudge for Harry. That man said she left bodies in the street. LOL.
I can see that being part of Camilla’s strategy – “she’s being the bigger person here, supporting Charles and Harry’s reconciliation even though Harry trashed her in Spare etc – isn’t Camilla just so mature and above the pettiness?!?!?!”
And honestly, I can see her supporting the reconciliation or whatever is going on right now if for no other reason than to tick William off.