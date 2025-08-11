Queen Camilla told King Charles to ‘stop’ William from ‘creating issues’

Interestingly, the Daily Mirror has been publishing some commentary from Ian Pelham Turner in recent days. Turner was the one who heard that Prince William’s staff find him “very aggressive,” and that William is constantly calling charity volunteers at his homelessness projects and demanding to know how much money the charity has made. Turner also said that William demands to be called “sir” and that “There’s something going on with William.” Basically, it feels like Turner isn’t getting the palace-approved talking points, which makes it doubly fascinating that the Mirror is amplifying his commentary. Speaking of, Turner had more to say, this time about Queen Camilla, Charles and more about William.

Queen Camilla has called on the British monarch King Charles to “stop” Prince William from “trying to create issues” in the monarchy, a former royal photographer claimed. Ian Pelham Turner praised Charles for his leadership but suggested corners need to be “smoothed out” across the Royal Family. Pelham Turner told Mirror US, “Charles has great humanity, and I think he just needed the corners smoothed out, and I think that’s what Camilla has done more than anything. I think what is happening at the moment, and it’s just my inkling, there’s nothing I can sort of prove, and say, ‘this is the case,’ but I get the feeling at the moment, that she’s seeing William trying to create issues and she’s told Charles to stop it. I want Charles to have his time, I get it, I think in a lot of ways, he is a very good King, I really do, and I think, where he’s come in his life now with Camilla by his side, Camilla is a much stronger person, I think, for him.” He said, “When I look at Camilla nowadays, although she’s still vilified by women over 50, because they remember Diana, I think in a lot of ways, she’s actually taught Charles how to be human.”

Pelham Turner met Charles when he was still married to Princess Diana, and by the end of their marriage, Charles had his PR team, and Diana had her PR team, says the royal commentator. He can see the progression and how things have changed from then and now. Just recently, Charles’ rep met with Harry’s two reps at a private members club, on its outdoor balcony, which wasn’t all that private and was captured on camera. According to Pelham Turner, he believes Camilla played a role in arranging this, and that it would make sense for the public to know this is happening. He said, “I think what we’re seeing now, and this is just my take on it, the balcony shot, was the first shot across the bows, and I would say, a lot of influence probably came from Camilla. I think the reality is, it’s been rumored for a while, that William has been trying to push — whatever — in the monarchy, at the moment, that he’s the driving force behind the throne and I think, Charles should be.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

“…I get the feeling at the moment, that she’s seeing William trying to create issues and she’s told Charles to stop it…” I get that feeling as well. I’ll be more specific: I think Camilla has waged a 25-year-long campaign to separate Charles from his sons, and separate Prince William and Harry. Camilla clocked it early on, soon after Diana died, that if William, Harry and Charles were all on the same page and getting along perfectly, that was bad news for her (because William and Harry hated her). So she’s sown divisions and conquered. William and Harry hate each other – good, they won’t gang up on her. She encouraged Charles’s estrangement from Harry. And she’s been able to stage-manage Charles and William’s constant state of disagreement and disappointment with each other. I think Turner’s larger point is that Camilla is currently trying to put William in his place, and she was probably behind the photos of Tobyn Andrea meeting with the Sussexes’ reps. If that was how it happened, that was well played by Camilla. William was spinning out and raging out about the meeting for a full week. Of course, William probably got his revenge by leaking the story about Camilla on a yacht. But you see the larger message: Camilla is the one pulling the strings, and that’s what she’s been doing for years.