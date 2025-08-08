Mirror: Prince William’s staff & charity volunteers find him ‘at times, very aggressive’

It’s always amusing when, in the middle of a particularly toxic cycle against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a random royal commentator makes the point that Prince William and Kate are terrible too. In fact, this attack-and-distract strategy seems to be built for the “war” between Prince Harry and Prince William. Royalists are happy enough to do William’s bidding and attack the Sussexes 24-7, but make no mistake, a lot of these people have issues with Will and Kate. Well, Ian PelhamTurner seems to have accidentally (??) revealed that William is still a problem, and that King Charles was sending William a big, public message when Charles’s PR guru met with the Sussexes’ representative last month.

It seems like the British public is holding a grudge against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and one royal expert believes “it will go on as long as the Palace wants it to.” According to Ian Pelham Turner, it’s not just Harry who is on the wrong side of the stick, William is being “aggressive” with staff and insistent on being called “Sir,” with the former royal photographer saying, “There’s something going on with William.”

The royal commentator said: “Now, for me, we hear a lot more now that more and more allegations, and that’s all that you can say about William, are coming out. It’s coming out that his staff find him, at times, very aggressive, and I know one of his many supporters, for his housing charity, and this guy is a volunteer, and he was telling me that William is constantly on to him all day, all night, saying, ‘How much money have we made? How much money have we made?’”

In addition to being aggressive, Pelham Turner says William’s temperament has changed, that in his 20s and 30s he was easy going, but now that he’s in his 40s, and his eye on the throne, he is much more formal, insisting people address him as “Sir,” versus using his first name.

“From what we hear, there’s been a subtle change in William, anyway, in the past, when Harry was around, and they were in their twenties and their thirties, they could always be addressed as William and Harry, now he doesn’t allow that, he wants to be addressed as ‘Sir.’”

Harry and Charles’ reps had a sit-down meeting in London not that long ago, and it’s being said it was the first step in a possible reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Royal Family, at the least, King Charles. But there was no representation for William, which Pelham Turner found quite telling.

He said: “I thought it was very poignant that none of William’s team was at that meeting, and I think that picture was more a picture to William than it was to the rest of the world.”