Mirror: Prince William’s staff & charity volunteers find him ‘at times, very aggressive’

It’s always amusing when, in the middle of a particularly toxic cycle against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a random royal commentator makes the point that Prince William and Kate are terrible too. In fact, this attack-and-distract strategy seems to be built for the “war” between Prince Harry and Prince William. Royalists are happy enough to do William’s bidding and attack the Sussexes 24-7, but make no mistake, a lot of these people have issues with Will and Kate. Well, Ian PelhamTurner seems to have accidentally (??) revealed that William is still a problem, and that King Charles was sending William a big, public message when Charles’s PR guru met with the Sussexes’ representative last month.
It seems like the British public is holding a grudge against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and one royal expert believes “it will go on as long as the Palace wants it to.” According to Ian Pelham Turner, it’s not just Harry who is on the wrong side of the stick, William is being “aggressive” with staff and insistent on being called “Sir,” with the former royal photographer saying, “There’s something going on with William.”
The royal commentator said: “Now, for me, we hear a lot more now that more and more allegations, and that’s all that you can say about William, are coming out. It’s coming out that his staff find him, at times, very aggressive, and I know one of his many supporters, for his housing charity, and this guy is a volunteer, and he was telling me that William is constantly on to him all day, all night, saying, ‘How much money have we made? How much money have we made?’”
In addition to being aggressive, Pelham Turner says William’s temperament has changed, that in his 20s and 30s he was easy going, but now that he’s in his 40s, and his eye on the throne, he is much more formal, insisting people address him as “Sir,” versus using his first name.
“From what we hear, there’s been a subtle change in William, anyway, in the past, when Harry was around, and they were in their twenties and their thirties, they could always be addressed as William and Harry, now he doesn’t allow that, he wants to be addressed as ‘Sir.’”
Harry and Charles’ reps had a sit-down meeting in London not that long ago, and it’s being said it was the first step in a possible reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Royal Family, at the least, King Charles. But there was no representation for William, which Pelham Turner found quite telling.
He said: “I thought it was very poignant that none of William’s team was at that meeting, and I think that picture was more a picture to William than it was to the rest of the world.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
I actually remember reports, pre-Meghan/Sussex, that William and Kate’s behavior was very “grand” and conceited, that they bossed around their staff and that Kate especially demanded to always be addressed by her title. All of those reports just disappeared from 2017-2020. Anyway, I also believe “There’s something going on with William.” His behavior has been weird for years, but there was a real shift following the 2023 coronation. It really started in the fall of 2023, when there were all of those reports about William acting like a hot divorced father, and Kate refusing to travel for work. And then 2024 happened and… yeah. The vibe is definitely still off.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Will looks at ease with jason in those photographs. I think William always was spoiled and entitled.
Where’s the palace investigation into Bully Bill being a bully?
There should be an investigation of him right away.
Yup, we know who the real bully was.
“aggressive” sure is an interesting word to use and paints a very particular picture, doesn’t it?
I don’t think Charles would have a problem with Will being nasty to employees. Sounds just like the rest of the royals, despite QE supposedly telling Meghan “we don’t talk that way”. If Charles is upset with Will it is over something Will has done to him or Cam personally; he doesn’t care about others.
Did the queen tell Charles we don’t talk that way when he criticized her through the dimbleby book.
I’d say more likely Phil chewed him out.
But what time does he send his emails? 🙄
He sends them whenever the blazes he wants.
god he is so giddy in that photo with Jason Knauf, it’s like, dude, what. Is. Up. Besides you. Teee hee. God he’s gross. Just — awful. William is what happens to a man who never meets a woman who tells him to lose her number. Grow up. Get over yourself. I mean. Ugh. He’s even leaning toward Jason with his whole body. I mean. The matchy matchy body language ?? Did these two fall in lurv over their mutual loathing of meghan and harry? Cause that’s what it looks like. Red, white and royal blue. I remember when Jason started working for WanK and we all here called him “poor Jason” cause he was clearing given his marching orders from a couple who were not easy to please. And it looks like… he found a way to please them. At least one of them. LOLOLOLOL.
It’s a definite middle school “let’s giggle an everyone at the cafeteria” vibe.
‘and I know one of his many supporters, for his housing charity, and this guy is a volunteer, and he was telling me that William is constantly on to him all day, all night, saying, ‘How much money have we made? How much money have we made?’”’
Shouldn’t the focus be on how many people they have helped?
Also knowing the state his tenants have to live in this whole end homelessness thing is ridiculous
It’s obvious that the only thing he cares about is money…he’d be famous for his avarice, greed and stinginess…and of course his sense of entitlement…
My first thought, too. This could be in reference to a few things, wonder which. Do Bulliam’s homeless patronages get most of their funding from non-royal sources? Also, I read somewhere that even his (sic) low-income projects charge modest rent to the newly rehomed.
So even this is a money making scheme?
Andrew 2.0
Why isn’t he donating more money from the RF towards the charity initiative? Why is he needing this volunteer to be raising money and then pressing said unpaid volunteer on how much they’ve raised?
Super telling is “it will go on as long as the Palace wants it to.” In other words, Charles could stop this “grudge” against H&M – but, so far, he hasn’t wanted to.
Not sure what he means by it being “poignant” that WIlliam’s people weren’t’ at the Harry/Charles meeting. Was it sad and regretful or does he mean “pointed”?
Will the donald have to call him sir. Lol.
Maybe he’ll have to curtsey!
He wants the perks without the work. He’s finally starting to realize the weight that is coming very soon. He’s going to have to carry the monarchy and I don’t think he’s up to it.
He moaned about the weight of duty when he supposedly was going to be full time royal. Then her persuaded his grandmother to help him get the pretend air ambulance work where he skipped shifts.
Oh I remember that every so often the actual staff would grumble(esp. when William made them do all the shifts during the holidays) and like clockwork William would “suddenly” be ‘spotted’ by the “public”
normally I would not poke fun (can’t resist) at a couple for being bi, gay, whatevs. Normally I would. Not. Care. Like, shrug. I kind of resist being *asked* to care. Like, miss me with the agendas. People are people. You know? Assholes are assholes. Kind people are kind. People with integrity do not smear their family members in the media. Nor do they intrude on their family’s legal actions to hold said media accountable. Not when said media are composed of dubious characters to whom they have run, to stir the pot, into which they pour poison for public consumption. So on that score, Will & Jason deserve to be dragged hard. No pun. Also: Will has been posing as the ultimate family man whilst literally trying to rip apart Harry & Meghan’s family. What hypocrisy. He clearly doesn’t value his brother, as family, nor does he value his wife. As family. Nor does he seem to value his father, liege man of life and limb and extra large cue cards. I mean. William is the reason other monarchies on the continent bit the dust. Central casting for villains and dweebs who have it off with their valets and groupies. Ick.
🎯
@parkrunmum: I think you’ve just written an entire treatise on why monarchies fail. And then fall. Thank you!
So Willy was last seen at the Women’s Euros. The rats aren’t happy. August is going to be a looooong month without any clicks.
True. Although the Wales usually stretch their summer out till almost October and this year they can’t bc of Trump and his state visit. If I had to guess the Wales are a little pissy about having to end their summer early for that.
The more we hear about his aggression and anger the more I believe my theory of the disappearance of Can’t. Peg is a conceited ass and bully and his beloved wife is a conceited ass and mean girl. These two are probably very toxic for one another. Just look how he treats her in public and Can’t walked to Meg in a hostile manner when they did the walk about for the queens funeral. Drip drip drip the info is seeing the light of day.
“ he was telling me that William is constantly on to him all day, all night, saying, ‘How much money have we made? How much money have we made?’’”
Sounds like Trump.
I’d love to see someone tackle what exactly is wrong with William, because whatever it is clearly precedes the coronation. I’d much rather read about that than who’s coming to Peter’s wedding or why Richard Eden thinks Meghan’s wine is a failure. Someday the dam will break. But when?
Wow, this is a lot of truth bombs! “There’s something going on with William.” He’s rude, needs staff to suck up to him, and he only cares about his patronages insofar as they’re pulling in money.
And I love this: “It seems like the British public is holding a grudge against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and one royal expert believes ‘it will go on as long as the Palace wants it to.'”
Two things about that second quote.
– Emphasis on the single “Palace,” not BP and KP both. Hmmm, in the same paragraph that talks about there being “something going on with William,” I wonder which palace they could possibly mean?
– The Mirror is also revealing, through their “royal expert,” that KP manipulates the tabloids, because how else would the public receive KP’s hateful messaging? Probably through the same BS Andreae pulled the other week on WhatsApp, that they’ll cut off errant reporters AND their media groups.
Just scrolled post another headline about Pegs being furious at something or other. He really sounds like a miserable psychopath.
The biggest surprise in this story is that this person is coming out and saying these things, with specific examples. I think its clear from William’s attitude that he’s probably a real ahole behind closed doors.
I remember hearing a story that kate’s family called her “the duchess” when talking about her with other people and i could not roll my eyes hard enough.
Well, he’s an a-hole in public, so I don’t think he would improve at home. I remember that story about “the duchess” – it reminded me of Hyacinth Bucket (pronounce “Bouquet”).
I am registering this as a payback from Charles for that bullying the gardeners story, which we speculated it came from KP for meeting with Harry’s people without Will’s knowledge. If this story didn’t come up without one of the palaces approval, it would be deleted by now.
@Becks I agree, and the specific examples must be due to William’s penchant for interacting with his staff mainly through WhatsApp (there was that story when he inherited the Duchy that he communicated with his Duchy staff through firing off multiple WhatsApp messages whenever and to whomever). I imagine William does the same to everybody including family, because it’s less effort than actually showing up to do any “work.”
William better watch out, because it’s not only Meghan who keeps receipts. I’m quite certain Charles wouldn’t know WhatsApp if it bit him in the bum, but William is leaving a very, very large electronic paper trail through sheer laziness
I know someone who worked for them, he said they turned into right snobs as soon as the palace doors were shut.
Harry basically describes the same treatment by them toward Meghan in Spare.
They are buying their own hype because the media has protected them more than any other senior royal. But the cracks are starting to show with the media.
Chuck bullying gardeners, an entire biography on the truly awful Andrew and now this article calling out Will as bullying king in waiting? All of these entitled white oafs bullying the less powerful going back decades but that’s okay because they are men who were born royal? Today the Labour minister for homelessness is forced to resign after she’s exposed evicting tenants and hiking rent. Why are Royal men NOT accountable for bullying staff and being neglectful landlords.
because it’s the king or heir. that’s why. to some of their citizens if another royal or someone else did or said the same things, they’d be crucified, but because of their status, they’re given a pass.
When Meghan came on the scene and it was clear that Harry was serious about her, the royal bureaucracy saw an opportunity. She could be useful to them to distract from the two royal ass clowns, William and Kate. He would be king someday so getting rid of him was impossible. And Kate was already there swanning about like a diva. They decided to make Meghan the bad guy so people would stop noticing that the heir and his wife are assholes. Meghan refused to cooperate and, along with Harry, stood up to the bureaucrats. The rest is history. They’re still trying to make Meghan, and now Harry too, the bad guys, but they’re gone and it’s getting harder to distract with them. So they’re left with two lazy, entitled, spoiled brats to carry the monarchy through the 21st century. Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch.
The behavior changes, the aggression, the not showing up when expected and cancellations, all could be progression of his traumatic brain injury stemming from the golf club to the head accident as a child. I said “could be” as I’m just speculating on what I hear and see.
I don’t understand the desire to absolve him of wrongdoing by pushing the narrative that he had a traumatic brain injury. He behaves exactly like his father, grandfather, uncle(s), aunt. There’s no changes to his behavior, this attitude has always been thinly veiled in Royal reporting. It’s just someone telling the truth for once.
As I clearly stated, I am speculating. This does not imply “absolving”.
Billy Basher [Diana’s name for him] behaved like an entitled tantrum-throwing brat before the accident but it certainly could have exacerbated his already inherent nastiness.
I mean, for me, the bizarro William anecdote was when he was filmed during the whole Kate debacle swaying back and forth at a royal event. Maybe he was light-headed, who knows, but it was an odd scene.
He was swaying because he was drunk. Or just coming off a multi day bender.
Is the wrathful Will on the Warpath because his date with destiny is drawing nearer when he’d counted on another twenty years of leisure? Now when he becomes King his workload can’t be as easily shirked no matter how much Jason has assured him that things won’t change too much? Okay Jason and Will have plans for all the luxury coming their way in exchange for light kinging but even a dumbbell like FK may doubt he can get away with doing Jack forever? Perhaps he has nightmares about HIS press buddies turning on him and endless front page scrutiny over both his public and private life?
This article with THOSE pictures? I see what you did there and I am here for it
Suppose Will announced that he can’t fight his true self anymore and that Jason is his plus one and that Ma Midds, Kate and the kids just want his happiness. The only thing that would change is Jason would be his husband and co star in all those heartwarming videos that we have come to know and 💕?
honnestly, Lady Digby, I would find this scenario no less nauseating than the current set-up with Kate. I mean. Whoever William marries is going to be his sidekick. In the side car. First harry, then Kate, then Jason? Why not. If only they were nice people. No problem with the Alpha / Beta dynamic, Batman / Robin if both are decent and kind, respectful human beings. Problem is, William spent so much political capital putting on his family guy show, only to go off-piste in all directions, amidst all kinds of anguish, for all involved, for this to play out as an amicable evolution. Harry and Meghan were just collateral damage in the coverup of William’s indiscretions. To say nothing of M&H’s children. Kate (or rather, Carole) is now tallying up her accounts and not only at the years she spent waiting for the ring, but also, the years spent turning a blind eye to the Hanbury story featured in Colbert’s monologue, to say nothing of the children she has been parenting throughout. To say nothing of her health issues. Kate is the one holding the biggest losses, in this family. She will not wish him well if he wants to leave her for anyone, man, woman, camera, tv. She was hideous to Meghan. I feel no sympathy. She made her bed. And she sleeps in it, alone, nightly. But at this point, she’s holding some serious kompromat on the family. Hence Carole’s brazen bid for Belvedere.
His role model is an entitled guy, flush with inherited wealth, who pitched a public hissy fit over a fountain pen.
Everyone knows that Willy is a prick. Laziness and haughtiness are a bad combination. It leads to people asking why the hell they should work so hard when their so-called leader doesn’t.
The press were occasionally critical of Will for laziness prior to 2017 and he had a two page spread in The Scum dropping receipts in 2016. Spin varies but it is learning, not stepping on senior royal toes, then family life, then Kate ‘s health, school runs, and thinking about “doing” things differently as PoW and King. Major unexpected events since 2019 seem to have taken their toll on him. The RR guy dates his change to 2023 so what is he hinting at behind the scenes? Strained marriage, an actual separation, new partner, drink problems, short fuse, concern that he’s not going to ever fulfill the role of king? He’s certainly deteriorated both in appearance and work numbers and temper. Feeling trapped because fairly soon he’ll be judged on his performance as an actual King. He can’t blame his brother or hide behind his kids and Kate forever.
Good catch, the RR guy dates the change to before the pre-cancer. So nobody will excuse the change with, oh, the poor guy, he’s been through so much.
this is to reply to Lady Digby, I recall, the coverage of WanK was not all rosy prior to M&H. It was distinctly muted, punctuated by P*ssed off. They had a joint ski holiday with their kids when they were small that had the tabloids frothing at the mouth (why??? Private family holiday, lots of people ski) and they were routinely called out for laziness. But it seemed like — ironically enough — the press backed off as soon as there was real stuff worth covering. As soon as there was red meat, they seemed to go vegan. When William missed the Commonwealth service to go on a lads’ skiing holiday, the sh*t should have hit the fan. It didn’t. It was like they’d psyched themselves up for the Phony War too long to know what to do. Or maybe they just assumed the reading public could not take another royal meltdown. But when the Hanbury story broke, that was the real pivot. Massive distraction. Brazen scapegoating of M&H. That Commonwealth service, in 2019, Kate looked ready to murder the media. Really staring thunder at the photographers. In church. No poker face. I think that’s when the crack-up began. Had it not been for Covid, I think they would have found a way to split amicably in 2020/21. As so many others did. There’s a stale, shrill quality to the Sussexit stories now, because they’ve clearly swerved the real story.
William was heavily criticized or missing that connonwealth service. There was an article with the headline “throne idle.” that was probably the era where they got criticized the most. The skiing was an issue because they did not tell the press, who feels entitled to these details. We’ve seen the press cover for them and their vacations for years, so its not like they would have printed the story. But hiding it from them ticked them off.
The press backed off when W&K and the palace gave them full permission to go after H&M full throttle.
Pre Meghan there were media stories calling William and Kate lazy. That’s where duchess Doolittle was coined as well as workshy wills and throne idle.
It stopped completely when it was easier to write attack stories on Meghan for all those years. I think we are seeing the slow creep back to the lazy stories, especially since the workshy qualities have only gotten worse since then.
I read some time ago, but I don’t remember where, that Anna forces the servants to walk on the edges of the carpets so as not to ruin them. Only the royals or their haughty guests are allowed to trample on them.
With the palace doors closed, they would become what they are today.
I can’t say I’m surprised. William was a very aggressive and spoiled child and has been getting his own way since he hit adulthood too.