Jennifer Lopez was turned away from the Chanel store in Istanbul

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez last month, as she left Budapest and arrived in Italy. She’s been on a 19-city tour in Europe this summer, and this week, she was in Istanbul for another big concert. Apparently, she had time before her show to do some shopping at Istinye Park, which is a shopping mall full of upscale shops and boutiques. Jennifer tried to enter the Chanel boutique… but she was turned away. Oh nooooo.

Jennifer Lopez was reportedly refused entry into an international Chanel store — and had a surprising reaction. The A-lister was out shopping at Istanbul’s Istinye Park — one of the Turkish city’s upscale shopping malls — on Monday when she approached the Chanel store, according to Turkiye Today.

A security guard inside the boutique reportedly prevented Lopez from entering, which apparently didn’t phase her.

“OK, no problem,” the 56-year-old — who stood out in a baby pink set with matching sunglasses –reportedly responded calmly before walking away without reaction.

Later, the store’s employees reportedly approached the pop star with an invitation to come back, but she declined. Instead, she spent her time and money — reportedly totaling tens of thousands of dollars — at neighboring fashion houses like Celine and Beymen, according to the outlet.

Lopez is on a 19-stop summer tour titled “Up All Night” that began on July 8 in Vigo, Spain, and will conclude on Aug. 10 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The singer has gushed on Instagram after almost every show but has yet to post about her Aug. 5 performance in Istanbul. Her reps did not immediately respond Page Six’s request for comment.

[From Page Six]

That’s the way to react – not “don’t you know who I am?” Just calmly shrug it off and make sure you spend money in every other store. It sounds like the actual Chanel boutique employees quickly realized the security guard’s error though. You think he’ll be fired? How do you not recognize Jennifer Lopez? And even if you don’t recognize her, if you’re a security guard at an upscale boutique, you should be much better at sizing up customers. J.Lo absolutely looks like a wealthy westerner who will spend serious money at a Chanel boutique.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

49 Responses to “Jennifer Lopez was turned away from the Chanel store in Istanbul”

  1. somebody says:
    August 8, 2025 at 7:51 am

    If it’s by appointment only, the guard would have been doing the job he was instructed in. There may have been someone in there with an appointment who wanted privacy. I was hoping it meant she spent money with local businesses instead of other high-end brands.

    Reply
    • Steph says:
      August 8, 2025 at 7:55 am

      Yeah, I wonder if she was profiled for sure. There could have been something else going on.

      Reply
      • TQ says:
        August 8, 2025 at 8:34 am

        Yeah, sounds like profiling to me. Typical #ShoppingWhileBrown BS.

      • Nicki says:
        August 8, 2025 at 9:47 am

        The news stories show a line to the store entrance, which was at capacity. All that happened was the guard didn’t recognize her as a celeb he should break the store rules for. No shame in that. It’s Turkey after all, not sure how universally high American pop star profiles are there. But agree with everyone she was wonderful and handled it with class.

      • sevenblue says:
        August 8, 2025 at 10:16 am

        @Nicki, I also assume she dressed casually not to get recognized since we have no pics from locals, with huge shades and few or no people around her. So, it makes sense the guard didn’t recognize her.

      • MichaelaCat says:
        August 8, 2025 at 10:46 am

        Only a very select group of American celebrities is recognized everywhere.

        J.Lo is not one of them.

        Beyond the Americas and Western Europe + a few other countries, many, probably most, people don’t know her.

      • Drea says:
        August 8, 2025 at 11:09 am

        In Turkey… where just about everyone else is also brown? And many of those brown people also have a lot of money? And she looks like she has money too?

        Not everywhere in the world is lily-white. Not everything is profiling.

      • seraphina says:
        August 8, 2025 at 11:13 am

        @TQ – In Istanbul??? Really? I don’t think so. A metropolis that has always had a diverse culture and has been gateway between Asia and Europe since antiquity. More than likely he was doing his job or did not recognize her. Personally, if all I have read in gossip sites is true about her gross behavior, I find it gave me quite a chuckle.

      • TQ says:
        August 8, 2025 at 11:34 am

        LMAO at all the pearl clutching. Folks can’t even allow for the possibility it was racism! Oh no, Istanbul could never be racist toward Latinos! Sure, Jan. Yeah, when I was in Istanbul it was just as racist as everywhere else, albeit in different and nuanced ways as each locale will obviously have. Amazing the lack of understanding or contemplation of inter-ethnic discrimination even within communities of color. Won’t even get into racial hierarchies, proximity to whiteness, or influences of colonial legacies on racism…

      • Megan says:
        August 8, 2025 at 12:05 pm

        @Drea Turkey is a melting pot like the US and many people are white. Jennifer was shopping while Brown.

      • Noomi says:
        August 8, 2025 at 12:29 pm

        @TQ. You’re doing a lot of projecting here. What if it was racism, then what? Are you going to contact Chanel headquarters and file a complaint? Jenny from the block has seen a lot and walking away was the reaction she chose. Also, during this entire tour JLo has dropped a few pr stunts (the failed ‘wardrobe malfunction’ among them) and IMO this is the latest one.

    • Deedee says:
      August 8, 2025 at 8:16 am

      She handled that with aplomb. And one would think that if this lady has security, as i’m sure she did, she must be somebody.

      Reply
    • Tuesday says:
      August 8, 2025 at 8:20 am

      If it were appointment only, they’d have said so.

      Reply
      • Lens says:
        August 8, 2025 at 8:39 am

        Maybe they did tell her that – in Turkish. Now she knows how it feels because I’ve heard she’s shut down shops to shop before- plenty of times. And maybe that’s why she didn’t seem fazed by it happening to her.

      • Blithe says:
        August 8, 2025 at 12:18 pm

        @Lens, she’s a Puerto Rican woman from the Bronx, who did not grow up wealthy. I’m sure — actually, I’m positive, that she already “knows how it feels”. Like others, who also know “how it feels”, I’m applauding both the grace with which she handled this and her ability to shop til she dropped at the other world-class stores.

        I’m applauding the Fly Girl, and I hope she had a lot of fun at Celine.

  2. Dee(2) says:
    August 8, 2025 at 7:55 am

    Yeah they will probably be fired. I’m not sure how it is in Europe, but I had a friend who worked at the Gucci store here and he said that his job was about determining who to keep out as well as who he should try to encourage in.

    A lot of times it would be tourists that just wanted to say that they came in Gucci, and if they weren’t causing a ruckus they of course let them in, but sometimes it was someone incredibly wealthy that just dressed like Mark Zuckerberg. He said that you saw wealthy people in ” normal” clothes more often than dressed to the nines, so I wonder why this guard turned her away.

    Reply
  3. Jan says:
    August 8, 2025 at 7:56 am

    Excuses, excuses, if it was by appointment, why did the salesperson told her she can come in.
    JLO works for her money, so she can spend it where or how she wants.

    Reply
    • somebody says:
      August 8, 2025 at 8:08 am

      Because someone’s appointment was over or that person said they were fine with it? Obviously, she CAN spend her money however she wants. Supporting smaller brands, sustainable brands, women-led brands are choices.

      Reply
  4. Alicky says:
    August 8, 2025 at 7:57 am

    When will people learn the difference between ‘faze’ and ‘phase’??

    Reply
  5. Sara says:
    August 8, 2025 at 8:02 am

    “You just made a big mistake-huge!”

    Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    August 8, 2025 at 8:07 am

    People magazine says the store was at full capacity and she was invited to come back later. There’s a photo of her baby pink outfit – oversized shirt over very short baby-doll shorts and flip-flops. Was it capacity, was it how she was dressed? I don’t know, but if she was so “unphased” then how/why did this story get to the tabloids?

    Reply
  7. julie says:
    August 8, 2025 at 8:15 am

    Reasons for turning her down could be religious as Turkish is dominantly Islamic. Her neckline is low and she is barefoot. It shouldn’t happen in a tourist locality. However…

    Reply
    • Deedee says:
      August 8, 2025 at 8:19 am

      I dont know. I found istanbul to be very cosmopolitan and unless you were visiting a misque, there were no restrictions on what one wore.

      Reply
      • Mightymolly says:
        August 8, 2025 at 9:52 am

        Same! I dressed modestly as a tourist but local women dressed like Europeans. It’s not her clothes.

    • sevenblue says:
      August 8, 2025 at 9:04 am

      lol. That doesn’t happen unless she tries to go to a mosque. The person probably didn’t recognize her because you wouldn’t expect to see JLo in Istanbul.

      Reply
    • Renee says:
      August 8, 2025 at 10:15 am

      Turkey does not give shit about your religion at luxury stores or otherwise. I’ve been to Istanbul. It is thriving with tourists from Europe. More white people in casual, western clothes than you can imagine. They don’t follow religious rules at all. JLo was likely profiled and that guard will likely be fired. Contrary to popular belief, that woman moves very chill unless somebody bothers her when she’s out with her children. Then it’s gloves off.

      Reply
  8. Blogger says:
    August 8, 2025 at 8:18 am

    Be funny if JLo avoids Chanel and wears Dior instead. Just stick to Vuitton JLo! Giving Oprah in Switzerland vibes.

    Presumably her entourage wasn’t with her?

    Reply
  9. MY3CENTS says:
    August 8, 2025 at 9:06 am

    Going to a Channel store is the equivalent of going for McDonald’s while on holiday, why not try something new?

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      August 8, 2025 at 9:56 am

      Yeah I’m not impressed with luxury shopping while in a fascinating city, but for me overseas travel is a rare event. Not so much for JLo.

      Reply
    • Jezz says:
      August 8, 2025 at 10:15 am

      That made me laugh, too. Why go to a chain store when somewhere as interesting and unique as Turkey!?

      Reply
      • sueinorleans says:
        August 8, 2025 at 12:05 pm

        We only know about this because someone tried to make a big deal out of nothing. For all we know she spent most of her time there being the ultimate tourist and going everywhere a well read tourist would go.

    • seraphina says:
      August 8, 2025 at 12:09 pm

      Playing devil’s advocate but maybe the design houses offer different items in different cities??? I have no idea.

      Reply
  10. Bethy says:
    August 8, 2025 at 9:12 am

    Oh poor JBlow. Yikes these pics aren’t photoshopped🤣

    Reply
  11. pj says:
    August 8, 2025 at 9:13 am

    As someone who routinely shops at the same mall (though not at Chanel):

    – Chanel and other posh boutiques have a limited customer occupancy policy so they tend to have a line outside (which is a really weird way to spend your money but to each their own I guess)
    – They wouldn’t profile her by race bc literally %90 of their regular clientele are Arabs
    – They wouldn’t profile her by her shorts or neckline bc while Istanbul does have some conservative neighborhoods, Istinye is not one of them
    – They did leak to the press that the management decided the guard was blameless, he was enforcing official policy so he wouldn’t be fired

    I don’t think he’ll ever live it down though.

    Reply
  12. KC says:
    August 8, 2025 at 12:10 pm

    I want that skirt! Anyone know the designer, not that I could afford it.

    I thought she handled it beautifully, and, yes to the Pretty Woman vibe.

    Reply
  13. IdlesAtCranky says:
    August 8, 2025 at 12:29 pm

    But when she got to a more welcoming shop, did she order PIZZA??

    Let’s ask the important questions, people! 😎

    Reply
  14. Jilliebean says:
    August 8, 2025 at 1:03 pm

    I love this story and I love how she just brushed it off…

    Reminds me of Pretty Woman
    Lol

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment