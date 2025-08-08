Jennifer Lopez was turned away from the Chanel store in Istanbul

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez last month, as she left Budapest and arrived in Italy. She’s been on a 19-city tour in Europe this summer, and this week, she was in Istanbul for another big concert. Apparently, she had time before her show to do some shopping at Istinye Park, which is a shopping mall full of upscale shops and boutiques. Jennifer tried to enter the Chanel boutique… but she was turned away. Oh nooooo.

Jennifer Lopez was reportedly refused entry into an international Chanel store — and had a surprising reaction. The A-lister was out shopping at Istanbul’s Istinye Park — one of the Turkish city’s upscale shopping malls — on Monday when she approached the Chanel store, according to Turkiye Today. A security guard inside the boutique reportedly prevented Lopez from entering, which apparently didn’t phase her. “OK, no problem,” the 56-year-old — who stood out in a baby pink set with matching sunglasses –reportedly responded calmly before walking away without reaction. Later, the store’s employees reportedly approached the pop star with an invitation to come back, but she declined. Instead, she spent her time and money — reportedly totaling tens of thousands of dollars — at neighboring fashion houses like Celine and Beymen, according to the outlet. Lopez is on a 19-stop summer tour titled “Up All Night” that began on July 8 in Vigo, Spain, and will conclude on Aug. 10 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The singer has gushed on Instagram after almost every show but has yet to post about her Aug. 5 performance in Istanbul. Her reps did not immediately respond Page Six’s request for comment.

That’s the way to react – not “don’t you know who I am?” Just calmly shrug it off and make sure you spend money in every other store. It sounds like the actual Chanel boutique employees quickly realized the security guard’s error though. You think he’ll be fired? How do you not recognize Jennifer Lopez? And even if you don’t recognize her, if you’re a security guard at an upscale boutique, you should be much better at sizing up customers. J.Lo absolutely looks like a wealthy westerner who will spend serious money at a Chanel boutique.