Jennifer Lopez was turned away from the Chanel store in Istanbul

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez last month, as she left Budapest and arrived in Italy. She’s been on a 19-city tour in Europe this summer, and this week, she was in Istanbul for another big concert. Apparently, she had time before her show to do some shopping at Istinye Park, which is a shopping mall full of upscale shops and boutiques. Jennifer tried to enter the Chanel boutique… but she was turned away. Oh nooooo.
Jennifer Lopez was reportedly refused entry into an international Chanel store — and had a surprising reaction. The A-lister was out shopping at Istanbul’s Istinye Park — one of the Turkish city’s upscale shopping malls — on Monday when she approached the Chanel store, according to Turkiye Today.
A security guard inside the boutique reportedly prevented Lopez from entering, which apparently didn’t phase her.
“OK, no problem,” the 56-year-old — who stood out in a baby pink set with matching sunglasses –reportedly responded calmly before walking away without reaction.
Later, the store’s employees reportedly approached the pop star with an invitation to come back, but she declined. Instead, she spent her time and money — reportedly totaling tens of thousands of dollars — at neighboring fashion houses like Celine and Beymen, according to the outlet.
Lopez is on a 19-stop summer tour titled “Up All Night” that began on July 8 in Vigo, Spain, and will conclude on Aug. 10 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The singer has gushed on Instagram after almost every show but has yet to post about her Aug. 5 performance in Istanbul. Her reps did not immediately respond Page Six’s request for comment.
[From Page Six]
That’s the way to react – not “don’t you know who I am?” Just calmly shrug it off and make sure you spend money in every other store. It sounds like the actual Chanel boutique employees quickly realized the security guard’s error though. You think he’ll be fired? How do you not recognize Jennifer Lopez? And even if you don’t recognize her, if you’re a security guard at an upscale boutique, you should be much better at sizing up customers. J.Lo absolutely looks like a wealthy westerner who will spend serious money at a Chanel boutique.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Pisa, ITALY Jennifer Lopez touches down at Pisa’s Galileo Galilei Airport after departing Budapest, and is received at the entrance by her fans. The singer and dancer quickly heads to Lucca for her concert.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Pisa, ITALY Jennifer Lopez touches down at Pisa’s Galileo Galilei Airport after departing Budapest, and is received at the entrance by her fans. The singer and dancer quickly heads to Lucca for her concert.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Pisa, ITALY Jennifer Lopez makes a chic arrival at the Pisa airport via private jet ahead of the sole Italian date of her tour. The superstar kept it casual in a white blouse, a beige maxi skirt, and gold flip-flops, finishing the look with a sleek updo.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Photopress / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Budapest, HUNGARY Jennifer Lopez is seen leaving the Parisi Udvar Hotel in Budapest, surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd of fans, as she departs following her electrifying concert in the Hungarian capital.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Budapest, HUNGARY Jennifer Lopez is seen leaving the Parisi Udvar Hotel in Budapest, surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd of fans, as she departs following her electrifying concert in the Hungarian capital.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
If it’s by appointment only, the guard would have been doing the job he was instructed in. There may have been someone in there with an appointment who wanted privacy. I was hoping it meant she spent money with local businesses instead of other high-end brands.
Yeah, I wonder if she was profiled for sure. There could have been something else going on.
Yeah, sounds like profiling to me. Typical #ShoppingWhileBrown BS.
The news stories show a line to the store entrance, which was at capacity. All that happened was the guard didn’t recognize her as a celeb he should break the store rules for. No shame in that. It’s Turkey after all, not sure how universally high American pop star profiles are there. But agree with everyone she was wonderful and handled it with class.
@Nicki, I also assume she dressed casually not to get recognized since we have no pics from locals, with huge shades and few or no people around her. So, it makes sense the guard didn’t recognize her.
Only a very select group of American celebrities is recognized everywhere.
J.Lo is not one of them.
Beyond the Americas and Western Europe + a few other countries, many, probably most, people don’t know her.
In Turkey… where just about everyone else is also brown? And many of those brown people also have a lot of money? And she looks like she has money too?
Not everywhere in the world is lily-white. Not everything is profiling.
@TQ – In Istanbul??? Really? I don’t think so. A metropolis that has always had a diverse culture and has been gateway between Asia and Europe since antiquity. More than likely he was doing his job or did not recognize her. Personally, if all I have read in gossip sites is true about her gross behavior, I find it gave me quite a chuckle.
LMAO at all the pearl clutching. Folks can’t even allow for the possibility it was racism! Oh no, Istanbul could never be racist toward Latinos! Sure, Jan. Yeah, when I was in Istanbul it was just as racist as everywhere else, albeit in different and nuanced ways as each locale will obviously have. Amazing the lack of understanding or contemplation of inter-ethnic discrimination even within communities of color. Won’t even get into racial hierarchies, proximity to whiteness, or influences of colonial legacies on racism…
@Drea Turkey is a melting pot like the US and many people are white. Jennifer was shopping while Brown.
@TQ. You’re doing a lot of projecting here. What if it was racism, then what? Are you going to contact Chanel headquarters and file a complaint? Jenny from the block has seen a lot and walking away was the reaction she chose. Also, during this entire tour JLo has dropped a few pr stunts (the failed ‘wardrobe malfunction’ among them) and IMO this is the latest one.
She handled that with aplomb. And one would think that if this lady has security, as i’m sure she did, she must be somebody.
If it were appointment only, they’d have said so.
Maybe they did tell her that – in Turkish. Now she knows how it feels because I’ve heard she’s shut down shops to shop before- plenty of times. And maybe that’s why she didn’t seem fazed by it happening to her.
@Lens, she’s a Puerto Rican woman from the Bronx, who did not grow up wealthy. I’m sure — actually, I’m positive, that she already “knows how it feels”. Like others, who also know “how it feels”, I’m applauding both the grace with which she handled this and her ability to shop til she dropped at the other world-class stores.
I’m applauding the Fly Girl, and I hope she had a lot of fun at Celine.
Yeah they will probably be fired. I’m not sure how it is in Europe, but I had a friend who worked at the Gucci store here and he said that his job was about determining who to keep out as well as who he should try to encourage in.
A lot of times it would be tourists that just wanted to say that they came in Gucci, and if they weren’t causing a ruckus they of course let them in, but sometimes it was someone incredibly wealthy that just dressed like Mark Zuckerberg. He said that you saw wealthy people in ” normal” clothes more often than dressed to the nines, so I wonder why this guard turned her away.
Excuses, excuses, if it was by appointment, why did the salesperson told her she can come in.
JLO works for her money, so she can spend it where or how she wants.
Because someone’s appointment was over or that person said they were fine with it? Obviously, she CAN spend her money however she wants. Supporting smaller brands, sustainable brands, women-led brands are choices.
When will people learn the difference between ‘faze’ and ‘phase’??
It’s Page 6. Probably got rid of subbies a looong time ago. Just ask AI to edit it.
Also, the difference between ‘less’ and ‘fewer.’
Oh, now you’re just asking for the moon. 😉
“You just made a big mistake-huge!”
Waiting for this comment, thank you
Anytime!
This was my first thought!
People magazine says the store was at full capacity and she was invited to come back later. There’s a photo of her baby pink outfit – oversized shirt over very short baby-doll shorts and flip-flops. Was it capacity, was it how she was dressed? I don’t know, but if she was so “unphased” then how/why did this story get to the tabloids?
IKR?! Try to dress appropriately not like Britney Spears visiting a gas station restroom.
Reasons for turning her down could be religious as Turkish is dominantly Islamic. Her neckline is low and she is barefoot. It shouldn’t happen in a tourist locality. However…
I dont know. I found istanbul to be very cosmopolitan and unless you were visiting a misque, there were no restrictions on what one wore.
Same! I dressed modestly as a tourist but local women dressed like Europeans. It’s not her clothes.
lol. That doesn’t happen unless she tries to go to a mosque. The person probably didn’t recognize her because you wouldn’t expect to see JLo in Istanbul.
Turkey does not give shit about your religion at luxury stores or otherwise. I’ve been to Istanbul. It is thriving with tourists from Europe. More white people in casual, western clothes than you can imagine. They don’t follow religious rules at all. JLo was likely profiled and that guard will likely be fired. Contrary to popular belief, that woman moves very chill unless somebody bothers her when she’s out with her children. Then it’s gloves off.
THIS, thank you @Renee.
Be funny if JLo avoids Chanel and wears Dior instead. Just stick to Vuitton JLo! Giving Oprah in Switzerland vibes.
Presumably her entourage wasn’t with her?
Going to a Channel store is the equivalent of going for McDonald’s while on holiday, why not try something new?
Yeah I’m not impressed with luxury shopping while in a fascinating city, but for me overseas travel is a rare event. Not so much for JLo.
That made me laugh, too. Why go to a chain store when somewhere as interesting and unique as Turkey!?
We only know about this because someone tried to make a big deal out of nothing. For all we know she spent most of her time there being the ultimate tourist and going everywhere a well read tourist would go.
Playing devil’s advocate but maybe the design houses offer different items in different cities??? I have no idea.
Oh poor JBlow. Yikes these pics aren’t photoshopped🤣
She looks fantastic, what are you talking about??
Yes, she looks great but she is not photoshopped like in other pics we see. There is a difference.
As someone who routinely shops at the same mall (though not at Chanel):
– Chanel and other posh boutiques have a limited customer occupancy policy so they tend to have a line outside (which is a really weird way to spend your money but to each their own I guess)
– They wouldn’t profile her by race bc literally %90 of their regular clientele are Arabs
– They wouldn’t profile her by her shorts or neckline bc while Istanbul does have some conservative neighborhoods, Istinye is not one of them
– They did leak to the press that the management decided the guard was blameless, he was enforcing official policy so he wouldn’t be fired
I don’t think he’ll ever live it down though.
I want that skirt! Anyone know the designer, not that I could afford it.
I thought she handled it beautifully, and, yes to the Pretty Woman vibe.
It’s Dior and only $1,640. Alas.
It is Gorgeous.
But when she got to a more welcoming shop, did she order PIZZA??
Let’s ask the important questions, people! 😎
I love this story and I love how she just brushed it off…
Reminds me of Pretty Woman
Lol