Prince Harry should consider what he ‘might have achieved in tandem with his brother’

When all is said and done about Sentebale and we’re months or years past this catastrophe, I’m quite sure that we’ll learn that Prince William had a hand in what happened. I’m not saying William is completely responsible, mostly because I don’t think William is smart or patient enough to use Sophie Chandauka in some kind of long game. But I think William and his allies (notably Iain Rawlinson) saw an opening with Chandauka and they exploited it to help her destroy Sentebale. William and his allies have been trying to do the same with African Parks, the massive NGO on which Prince Harry serves as a board member. If you ask me, William and his allies are going to pull some massively damaging shenanigans with the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027 as well. All of this is because William is jealous of Harry and every single one of Harry’s accomplishments. Well, according to Richard Eden at the Daily Mail, Harry should really regret not sticking around the UK so he and William could still have a foundation together or something.
He is, it’s said, so distraught over what he sees as the ‘hostile takeover’ of Sentebale that there’s ‘no way in hell’ he will work with the charity again, even though it has, for 19 years, been the cause closest to his heart. But, when his rage finally abates, will Prince Harry pause to consider what he might have achieved in tandem with his brother?
The question is prompted by the remarkable performance of the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales, originally the Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry when they established it in 2009. In its current guise – which took shape after Megxit, when Harry and Meghan announced they would form their own charitable organisation, Archewell – the foundation has just had its latest financial report published by the Charity Commission.
This records that it raised £12.2million in income last year, compared with just under £8million the year before. This stunning result – achieved in a very challenging financial environment – is attributed to what is described as ‘an updated fundraising strategy’. More than £7million came in donations and legacies, with £2.6million of that coming from the American Friends of the Royal Foundation – the best part of £1million more than American Friends gave in 2023.
Since 2022, the Royal Foundation has, of course, been entirely separate from the Earthshot Prize, which was established by William and Catherine ‘to find, support and celebrate those who turn bold ideas into real solutions to repair our planet’. The Earthshot’s total income for 2024 was £23.5million, which included a 68 per cent increase in donations, up from £12.8million to £21.4million.
So the combined income for William and Catherine’s two organisations in just one year totals a staggering £35million.
It’s a figure which must now seem poignantly – and impossibly – remote to Harry and Meghan. They’ve yet to unveil Archewell’s income for 2024, but in 2023 the figure was $5.7million (£4.25million).
I don’t understand why Eden fails to mention the healthy financials of Invictus? If we’re doing compare-and-contrast, and William is being credited with Earthshot’s finances, then why not mention Invictus’s finances too? Or bring up the fact that Harry stepped down from Sentebale specifically because Chandauka was misappropriating funds, and after she blew through hundreds of thousands of dollars, she appointed Rawlinson to Sentebale’s board?
Anyway, I actually don’t think these numbers really tell the whole story. Sure, it looks like William and Kate are “good” at raising money… but what are they doing with it? What is the Royal Foundation’s signature achievement? On the rare occasions when we hear about “their foundation is setting up such-and-such project” it’s always some stupidly bureaucratic scheme to give the peasants £500 once every two years or something.
Harry spent years grieving what he and William could’ve achieved together, you delusional fruitloop! Does anyone really buy what Eden peddles?
Anything “they” would have accomplished would have been all Harry with William riding his coattails and taking all the credit.
Yes. Charles has seriously issues, but he worked hard on his Prince’s Trust by promoting and raising funds and creating initiatives. Harry is very much his father’s son in this. Charles just lacks the charisma Harry possesses.
William, however, couldn’t care less about such things. His aides came up with ‘Earth Flop’ and he barely rides on their coattails without falling off.
Very much this.
Earthshot’s finances shouldn’t count in William’s favor – at least without accounting for expenses, because i’m sure a traveling awards show isn’t cheap.
What does the Royal foundation do with that money? Now that we’ve heard how much they raised – what do they do with it? pay for videos on youtube about the early years?
This. They spend money on those early years YouTube videos. To which again I say, well at least some illustrators got paid money.
I don’t really even care about comparing the two foundations, RF v Archewell. The bigger point is that no Harry should not have stayed to help William. That’s silly.
“In tandem” suggests that William would actually do a damn thing to contribute. He wouldn’t, so the point is moot.
I thought Peggy found Earthshot not Keen? He does not let Keen go with him anymore. Harry would have been scapegoated by his brother, Peggs is lazy.
Without proper therapy, Prince Harry would have been an easily manipulated drunk without a life and home working at the behest of the crown while being miserable full of regrets. Taking control of his life with proper therapy and a patient loving wife enables him to have the quality of life he deserves. Everyone deserves to feel loved and cherished as he does now with the love of his life, his soulmate. There is nothing left for him in Windsor.
Invictus is massively successful without the Crown.
Harry has a backbone, William is just jealous and stubborn and bratty. He needed an attitude adjustment for years in addition to counseling I would not relegate Harry to being an “easily manipulated drunk.” The country unfortunately though is stuck with William as future King. It may mean doom for the monarchy. Charles let Willy run amok and can’t rein him in. Even with the divorce, Charles should have been nicer to Diana, she was very much needed to be around those children. Carole could not have played Mother to Wililam and controlled him
@maxinebranch – exactly this. It makes me question the claims that the Queen was angry or something something something at Harry for leaving given what she saw happen to her sister Margaret….
The Queen was up there in years and not in the best of health at the time. I wonder if it would have been different if she had been more “in charge” she seemed not to be able to control William at the so called Summit. The Queen should have focused her worry on William if she had been paying attention to potential issues with him which by that time were obvious. Margaret never left, She could have left and married Townsend but chose not to.
Yeah, that’s the thing. Eden can say what he wants but in no reality should Harry have been forced to stay working with William who is apparently getting even more aggressive than he already was as he gets closer to the crown.
Sussexit not Megxit, Mr Eden. Nostalgia by Eden for the “good old days” when Harry was third wheel to the Keens.
I lean towards Sussexodus, myself, but I acknowledge that that might be a bit too long for some folks.
If Harry had stayed he would have achieved many things but his asshole brother would have gotten the credit. They are so pissed that they chased the scapegoat out of the country. Now the spotlight is on Peg the lazy and he is proving exactly what he is a lazy incandescent with rage money hungry abuser!! Harry is doing many great things and they can’t stand it.
There were probably lots more “rage” episodes involving William than what Harry mentioned in Spare.
What has Will achieved on his own?
Well since you asked @ Lady Digby Peg has ended the wars in the Middle East and he has ended homelessness……. Oops sorry those were just promises he didn’t keep.
Don’t forget he was so bored with racism in football that it disappeared.
Has he used RF money to send that fridge yet?
He’s hoping that has been forgotten.
The keens are “repairing our planet” going on private jets and coptering everywhere and causing pollution going on expensive yacht vacations. Is Eden for real?
Why are we comparing a royal foundation with the backing of the state and over 60 employees with a start up charity of 2 private citizens who in the last 5 years moved countries and uprooted their whole lives and had to start from scratch ?. How many private citizens could raise 5 million for their charity in a year? Archewell has helped resettle Afghan women and provided essential food aid and more in disaster areas. Earthshot has Bloomberg money but has achieved very little. Kate’s projects have achieved nothing. Invictus relies on the generosity of host countries and donations from the public and private sponsorship. It has achieved life changing results and is the only truly international project by a royal that has counties bidding to host it. Let’s also not forget why Harry and Meghan left the UK it was to get away from people like Eden do I doubt they regret anything.
It shouldn’t be about the amount of money a charitable foundation takes in, but its expense ratio, which is the percentage of funds spent directly on charities AFTER administrative costs. Some charities spend an awful lot of money on staff and “whatever” before spending a dime for a charity. And some charities are very efficiently run. Safe bet that Archewell is efficiently run.
as far as i know, foundations can only spend a certain percentage of their money on administration. i think (can’t really remember), that it’s based on how much grant monies they give in a particular year?
H&M don’t fundraise for Archewell. They have a few companies that have donated things through them, but their fund-raising has all been for IG and Sentebale. I wonder what PW gave in exchange for those donations.
Already, royalists want Charlotte to “support” George. . Trouble brewing already.
Earthshot was separated from the Royal Foundation because William spent more on the prize ceremony than he did on the prizes themselves. I’ve downloaded the financials, but won’t have time to look at them until later today.
So William & Kate’s foundations have raised £35m. What have they actually achieved with that? What are the tangible results?
Be patient. It takes time to figure out a way to funnel all that cash back to the crown!
It’s wonderful that a great deal of money has been raised but it’s disturbing that no mention of grants/allocations have been made, neither has staff costs. I would really like to know how many people/causes/charities have reaped the benefit of WandK’s largesse or are most of these funds going towards staff costs, fundraising and “production” costs?
The Middletons need something to live on, you know!
I’m looking at Charity Navigator and the American Friends of the Royal Foundation, etc… has a One Star review with a score of 58 and a rating of Poor, per the site “This overall score is calculated entirely from a single beacon score, weighted as follows: 100% Accountability & Finance.” Also, they are delinquent with California State Registrations. Were is the screaming, crying and throwing up over their registration delinquency??
Just to compare, the Archewell Foundation has a Four Star review, with a rating of “great” and a score of 92.
Harla, that is *fascinating.* i am continually amazed by the utter shabbiness and cynicism of the charity sector in the UK. Look up Major Tom — he was a World War II veteran who raised money for the NHS during Covid. He was a hit online and people contributed. He passed away and his family used the money to build a swimming pool, claiming they worked from home and it was part of their office from which they managed the charity. Stuff like that. It just ….blows me away. I know these things happen in the US too, but there’s such a sanctimonious in-aid-of society here, it’s like Palm Royale, the series with Kirsten Wiig. You laugh, and shake your head. It’s a merry go round. I find it totally unshocking that Lady Colin Campbell was famously a charity fundraiser / socialite. That’s the rub. It’s an inside track to “society” — i.e., privilege. That’s how she met Diana, that’s why they were initially on the same page, till Lady C decided to use the confidences Diana had entrusted to her, to cash in in a big way. She’s not even shy about admitting it. It was a chance to make money. I mean. You can’t make it up. It’s a really sick society. I know ours is, too, but it’s less rooted in hypocrisy.
What the family did to Major Tom was so sad.
Interestingly though, the Charity Commission appears to have done a comprehensive investigation into the activities at the Captain Tom Foundation, including a review of financial shenanigans. Their report did take some time; it came out in November of last year. According to Gov.UK – “The regulator’s inquiry was opened in June 2021 to examine if trustees had been responsible for misconduct and/or mismanagement and if the charity suffered any financial loss, including private benefit to any current or former trustees. It also considered if conflicts of interest were adequately managed…”
The last couple of sentences are noteworthy since in the case of Sentebale the CC completely neglected to look at any of the problematic financial issues that had been raised when the founders/former trustees referred the situation to the commission. One wonders why the CC were, in the Sentebale case, reluctant to look too closely at what was going on, including the questionable financial activities of the Board Chair (and the involvement of Iain Richardson)…
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/family-repeatedly-benefitted-from-mismanaged-captain-tom-foundation-investigation-finds
Somebody send that to Dick.
I don’t get the sense that the Royal Foundation really does anything. In the past they used to include Invictus’s work in the annual report long after it was separated from the Royal Foundation. I’ve always suspected that a lot of the money it received came from the Duchy of Cornwall and probably still is the case. Another thing, most of the executive staff have only been at the Royal Foundation for a year and one guy just left. But Richard Eden won’t talk about that.
What’s the point of the Royal Foundation? Willy receives Duchy money. Why are people still donating to him?
Bags of cash, honors scandal, etc etc.
i was going to say…..paying for honors is kind of a family tradition at this point….
I bet it was all cash for access, the BRF has a lot of form
Even if Harry genuinely has regrets over “what might have been” why on earth should he ‘consider’ it now? What’s done is done. Is Harry supposed to spend the rest of his life rueing the road not taken? All this tells me is that they want him to be miserable and unhappy and they hate that this is not the case at all. He’s thriving, giving back to the world and embraced by a loving family. William and the royal life are in the rear view mirror and it’s going to stay that way.
I believe (and hope) you give too much power to willie as he is lazy and as those patronages are privates he has no say. Your theory about chandauka taking over and willie profiting from it sound right. I believe the board members make all the difference. Most from Sentebale were from the health industry and their mission is to help. IGF and AP’s board members are from all walk of life and although their mission is also to help, there is a big component about management of people.
What’s with all these weird nostalgic/hostile articles from this guy about both Harry and Meghan? Is he mourning that they will never work for the crown again and be subject to the nasty Rota? It really doesn’t matter if he’s talking about Meghan’s clothes or Harry’s accomplishments, they are gone, they are still striving and accomplishing, and have built a good life for themselves. They can attack and criticize all they want, the Sussexes have shown they’re resilient and have moved on. Eden and is ilk definitely have not. His little screeds in the Fail accomplish what exactly?
Someone should tell Eden that revenue alone does not indicate financial health. They might have raised more money YoY, but what was net gain/loss? Whether it’s a corporation or your checkbook, if your outflow exceeds your income, you’re broke.
Maureen says what, now?