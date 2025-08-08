As Ever’s 2024 rosé sold 10,000 units in the first ten minutes of their wine drop

The Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever seems to have worked out their supply line for wine. Reportedly, Meghan and her team are working with Fairwinds Estate to create As Ever’s Napa Valley Rosé. The 2023 rosé, which was introduced on July 1st, sold out in less than an hour. This week, As Ever did a drop for the 2024 rosé, and it did NOT sell out in a matter of minutes/hours. Everyone agrees that Meghan simply had much more wine in inventory this time, but of course Meghan “can never win” with her haters. When she sells out, they say that she only had a small amount in supply. When she doesn’t sell out, they say that her products are unpopular. Which is why As Ever’s team actually provided some numbers to Harper’s Bazaar this week.
As Ever saw 10,000 bottles of the 2024 Napa Valley Rosé purchased in the first 10 minutes that the wine was available to buy, a brand spokesperson shared exclusively with Harper’s Bazaar. Of those purchases, 20 percent were made by repeat customers, “many of which purchased the six- and 12-pack sizes this go around, showing customer confidence and favorability for the rosé following the first wine drop.”
“Since its inception, As Ever has been a journey of joy, learning, and evolution,” the spokesperson tells Bazaar. “Our products are created with love, shared with meaning, connecting people through life’s special moments, big and small. We want every customer to delight in owning a piece of As Ever.”
On July 1—which happened to be what would have been the 64th birthday of Meghan’s mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who died in 1997—the company’s 2023 Napa Valley Rosé sold out in 45 minutes. For that launch, Bazaar can reveal that order numbers increased substantially from the first launch of As Ever products in April, and that there was even more growth from the first launch in April to the second wine drop this week.
The 2024 Napa Valley Rosé sold in the brand’s second wine offering, was influenced by customer feedback from the first release, the spokesperson says. “This is, and has been, the goal for As Ever product drops, because nothing is more important than making sure our community can get their hands on what they love,” they add.
After selling out its first three product offerings in April, June, and July, As Ever wanted “to get our product to more customers,” the spokesperson explains. To do so, As Ever increased its inventory by three times from its July rosé drop to its August rosé drop. The spokesperson says that the brand sold nearly 50 percent more on day one of its August 5 drop than it did on its July 1 drop. Speaking of adding wine into the As Ever product repertoire, the source says: “We knew we were bringing something special to the market.”
As Ever’s spokespeople said something similar with the second product drop (for crepe mixes, jam, etc), that they vastly increased their inventory and they were shocked by how quickly everything sold out. So, they say that they tripled the supply of their 2024 rosé, and they still sold 10,000 units in the first ten minutes… and they still had rosé in stock. As I always say – celebrity alcohol lines mint money. This was a great collaboration for Meghan and As Ever. But please, princess, can I get some jam???
Photos courtesy of As Ever’s Instagram and Backgrid.
The average wine sells around 40k units in a year. That should put into context how impressive it is for AsEver wine to sell 10k in 10 minutes. I’m happy for Meghan. From the article it sounds like the plan going forward is to increase supply of all products so there are always products available for sale on the website.
I went on the site about half hour later and bought 6 bottles 😍
Happy for her and for the people she is contracting with to produce the wine. May they all make loads of money.
Meghan has fantastic karmic energy, the Midas touch.
Make that money, Duchess 💵💵💵🙌🏽
I don’t know anything about mass producing either product, but wine seems easier to scale up than the food items. I’m sure she’s been figuring things out behind the scenes to improve the supply of spreads and the other food products. And it looks like there are monthly drops planned (at least so far), so hopefully October and November will bring us some holiday items!
They really did scale up, because that’s still a ton to sell on the first day. And you know now, there’s going to be a ton of people that’s going to go back and buy because it’s still for sale who didn’t even try because they figured like the other releases it would be sold out within an hour.
And I have to say this is a great strategic response for a new company. The first release of an As ever product was in April, it’s the first week of August. That’s fast turn around for addressing customer issues, find a new suppliers, and correcting issues. Her haters won’t acknowledge that but you’re not seeing it from a lot of other conglomerates. And you can’t just say that it’s because she’s backed by Netflix, they’re a streaming service, a lot of this has to be new to them too.
As for the jams, it may be a wait. We are approaching the tail end of raspberry season so she probably was able to get more of those, but apricots are done. And good luck in this current environment importing any, if that’s even a consideration. I would imagine the next seasonal drop of jam is going to follow the fruit that’s in season at that point so maybe fig, cranberry maybe?
Or even Plum! 😉
I would be into a fig jam. They’re usually really sweet so can only be eaten in small does. But I like that the texture is usually thicker.
Fingers crossed for lemon curd or some kind of citrus-y marmalade. I’m still jonesing to try the jams. I can’t wait to see what she has planned for the winter holidays.
Yay Meghan!
I never got that free apricot spread they promised after they oversold and a bunch of us didn’t get what we ordered. I got the refund of course, so fine, but never heard anything further after that email. Maybe I will be surprised to find a different fruit spread in the mail sometime soon.
Amazing numbers! It was so smart to get in the wine business.
In regards to the jam: If you didn’t receive your jam you will get it in the next launch. This is what happened to those that didn’t get their jam or honey in the first launch. You will get whatever jam she is offering in the next one. I figure it will happen sometime in the fall.
10k bottles in 10 minutes! go meghan! that’s amazing.
Meghan seems to love hot and spicy. Wonder if she would think of doing a great peach chutney some time.
Don’t you know that chutney belongs to Kate.
Love this for Meghan. I just hope they have enough stock ready for when As Ever goes international. As I can assure you all I’m sat here poised with my credit card for that raspberry jam.
Just a word of advice to anyone from As Ever who may be monitoring this site. Whatever number you had in mind for when you go international. DOUBLE IT!
Soon as its available in Australia, I’m all in on the raspberry and apricot jams and the wine.
I am one of the repeat customers. Purchased 3 bottles of the 23 and 3 bottles of the 24 vintage. Every batch she drops, I will purchase. Love the Rośe. Plan to purchase cookies and waiting on the jam I purchased and was refunded for because it sold out. Will be purchasing more jam when available. Looking forward to purchasing holiday items. Will also be purchasing the sparkling when available.
I was refunded for the jam too, so I’m waiting for the next batch. I didn’t get any wine the first time but got 6 bottles this time😁
I got 3 bottles this time.
Congrats Meghan! This has been fun following Meghan’s new business as it grows. I get that everyone wants their jam lol but be patient as that is definitely the hardest item for this business. I’m over here crossing my fingers for homewares and international shipping. I think the sky is the limit here there are so many options for her.
you know what just occurs to me on re-viewing those photos from their Oz tour? That Meghan *liked* the attention that came their way, because she was happy with Harry and the crowd down there were happy to see her with Harry, so the whole thing was one big karmic wave of good vibes. Like when you go to a wedding for people you actually like, whom you believe to be well suited to each other. Whom you appreciate, individually, who reinforce each other, challenge each other, who really get each other. So they celebrate each other, and you can celebrate them, for the right reasons, cause it’s not about posing. Or playing happy clappy couples. It’s a genuine emotion, it prompts recognition. That sends out waves of energy, and the crowd sends it right back, like when you’re singing the lyrics to a song at a concert. I mean, compared to these two, WanK are just so…. Artificial, stuffed shirt, wooden, uptight, brittle, tired, and fake. It’s the blend of mediocre and pompous that gets me. Every single time. This is where — as an American in the UK — I get why she was so threatening. Because emotion is something you just can’t fake. Status, politics, culture, identity — these are constructs. They are endowed with their meaning by a process of self-conscious posturing and interpretation, and maintained by a consensus that needs to be constantly updated. They’re not innate qualities. They are concepts to which we attribute value after haggling about the terms of exchange. Like an anthropological ritual we practice within a tribal circle. Affluence is relative. Class is a game of perception management. I mean. You can fake a lot of things. Americans tend to have a very sharp antenna for when they’re being sold on a concept, an image, a bill of goods. Class is essentially just salesmanship. We sometimes call BS on the European concept of “culture” too early, because it just feels like an empty selling point. Other times, we fall for it, hook, line and sinker. Like a junior year abroad girl. But the thing that our culture *really* runs on, is spontaneous acknowledgment of emotion, that is shared. Like this. I think that is radical, even revolutionary, and that is why M&H are such a threat to the Royals — you can’t fake what they have. And it puts WanK in the shade.
This is so spot on! A great analysis of so much of what keeps social divisions and hierarchies in place and threat that vested interests pose and feel exposed to when someone comes along and upends their world. Especially when its done unwittingly, as in the case of Meghan and that moribund little spit of sand across the pond.
Go Meghan! I’m so glad the As Ever team put out these numbers. A civilized response to that crackpot in the DM yesterday.
Yes she can’t win with haters . She could cure cancer and they would complain she didn’t bring those who died from it back from the dead. Glad she is doing so well with her wine!!
Congrats Meghan! Hope As ever continues to thrive & I look forward to when they do homeware stuff (I will eat up As ever kitchen & home linen as I love her aesthetic) & ship internationally & maybe when in stores too
I can’t wait for the raspberry spread to restock too. I was lucky to get two last time & it’s best raspberry jam ever. I’m not a big rose person but I will love an As ever Prosecco
Wishing Meghan continued success in all her endeavors. So happy and proud of her.
I’m happy for Meghan.
Aww go Meghan 🥂💕
She’s going to make a fortune from the wine alone, especially once the international shipping logistics are finalised. I wonder if the sparkling will be the next drop?
I’m excited for these developments. Like I shared yesterday
I’m really impressed that the wine didn’t sell out in an hour or two. She’s building a business and selling out of product in two hours is not sustainable. I think once she has her other products replenished, they will have stocked much more so that those of us that love her jam and tea etc. aren’t left waiting so long in between restocking.
Go Meghan Go!
This! Keeping up with demand is a good thing. People will continue to buy it throughout the year- and even if they don’t officially sell out before the next vintage is released, they will have sold much more than before.
Now that there is actually enough wine to still be in stock I would love to see her do an interview with a wine magazine or a wine podcast or something. Talking about her tig days to now. She’s got a wine business so go and talk about it. It would be fun.
Can anyone who orders today let me know the first two digits of their order number.
I hope she gets into grocery stores, BevMo etc – that’s where she’ll start to make the real big bucks.
So very happy for Meghan. After what she went through these numbers are a balm to the soul. I hope everything she touches turns to gold for her. (and her fam)
“This was a great collaboration for Meghan and As Ever.”
ER……MEGHAN IS AS EVER. AS EVER IS MEGHAN.