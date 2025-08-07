Duchess Meghan’s As Ever 2024 rosé didn’t sell out in a matter of minutes

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex did another As Ever product drop. She released the As Ever 2024 Napa Valley Rosé, her second “wine drop” of the summer. Guess what happened? It didn’t sell out within an hour. That’s been the story of As Ever for all of the other product launches, that people rush to buy as much as they can. So… either this wine drop wasn’t as popular as the last one, or Meghan and her team simply had much more in supply this time. I think the supplies have vastly increased, probably on the strength of the sales from the first wine drop.

Meghan Markle has launched her new rosé wine and unlike previous product drops it has not sold out, potentially fixing a major problem with her business. The Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever online store debuted its first bottle, a 2023 rosé, in July but it sold out in minutes meaning many customers were left disappointed. And the same thing happened for her two produce drops, with her full range including jams, cookie mix and flower sprinkles all selling out in minutes. The latest vintage, a 2024 rosé, went on sale at 3pm ET on Tuesday and was still on sale 12 hours later. That means fans who missed out in the past do actually stand a chance of logging onto As Ever and picking up some bottles. Experts have been telling Newsweek lightning fast sell outs have the potential to be a major problem for Meghan because they prevent repeat customers building a relationship with the brand. Meghan has herself said in the past the experience of logging on and finding nothing on sale can be frustrating for customers. As Ever sells wine at $30 a bottle with a minimum of three bottles per order and $20 for shipping, meaning customers leave having spent a minimum of $120. That means the range is not for the light of pocket but the first wine did sell out in under an hour, so there is clearly demand there.

I’m not trying to bait the British tabloids, but I would love an explanation for why As Ever can’t work out a mass jam production but they managed to arrange ample rosé supplies in what seems like a matter of weeks. And yes, I’m speaking from a jamless perspective. I’m one of those would-be repeat customers wanting to support As Ever’s products and buy multiple jars of monarchy-destroying jam. I don’t drink, so I’m not buying the wine! GIVE ME JAM! I don’t begrudge Meghan her huge success with the wine, I just wish the supply line had been worked out for her other products too.