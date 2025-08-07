Duchess Meghan’s As Ever 2024 rosé didn’t sell out in a matter of minutes

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex did another As Ever product drop. She released the As Ever 2024 Napa Valley Rosé, her second “wine drop” of the summer. Guess what happened? It didn’t sell out within an hour. That’s been the story of As Ever for all of the other product launches, that people rush to buy as much as they can. So… either this wine drop wasn’t as popular as the last one, or Meghan and her team simply had much more in supply this time. I think the supplies have vastly increased, probably on the strength of the sales from the first wine drop.
Meghan Markle has launched her new rosé wine and unlike previous product drops it has not sold out, potentially fixing a major problem with her business. The Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever online store debuted its first bottle, a 2023 rosé, in July but it sold out in minutes meaning many customers were left disappointed. And the same thing happened for her two produce drops, with her full range including jams, cookie mix and flower sprinkles all selling out in minutes.
The latest vintage, a 2024 rosé, went on sale at 3pm ET on Tuesday and was still on sale 12 hours later. That means fans who missed out in the past do actually stand a chance of logging onto As Ever and picking up some bottles.
Experts have been telling Newsweek lightning fast sell outs have the potential to be a major problem for Meghan because they prevent repeat customers building a relationship with the brand. Meghan has herself said in the past the experience of logging on and finding nothing on sale can be frustrating for customers.
As Ever sells wine at $30 a bottle with a minimum of three bottles per order and $20 for shipping, meaning customers leave having spent a minimum of $120. That means the range is not for the light of pocket but the first wine did sell out in under an hour, so there is clearly demand there.
I’m not trying to bait the British tabloids, but I would love an explanation for why As Ever can’t work out a mass jam production but they managed to arrange ample rosé supplies in what seems like a matter of weeks. And yes, I’m speaking from a jamless perspective. I’m one of those would-be repeat customers wanting to support As Ever’s products and buy multiple jars of monarchy-destroying jam. I don’t drink, so I’m not buying the wine! GIVE ME JAM! I don’t begrudge Meghan her huge success with the wine, I just wish the supply line had been worked out for her other products too.
Photos courtesy of As Ever’s IG and Meghan’s IG.
She probably increased the amount of productivity for the rosê sho people won’t miss out on them, which is brilliant because people being fatigued about logging on and seeing nothing is bad business
She did. The As ever IG had a post (or story) saying they increased the supply so they had plenty and it was still going like crazy.
The producer is not Meghan, to start. It’s not HER production. She’s contracted a very experienced wine producer who does loads of celeb collabs. Wine producers collab to get the gist of the wine.. The use their grapes but mostly buy grapes from other producers and tweak to get the feel of what the author wants. The last was the end of a vintage meaning not so many bottles. This is a brand new vintage which means loads more bottles. Not many people understand wine production so research helps before speaking.
She would still be the one increasing production since she is the one contracting for a certain amount. I think you’re splitting hairs and nobody thinks Meghan is out there stomping the grapes in her backyard. I hope whoever she is contracting out with is making loads of money, as well as Meghan making loads.
I keep trying to buy some, but the Paypal button isn’t working and I am not invested enough to pay any other way.
Have you thought about contacting customer services? Rather than complaining about issues on a gossip blog?
don’t most people come to gossip blogs to complain about one thing or another?
Wow, I’m not even really complaining, so settle on down Julia! Just noting that other people may be having the same issue.
Maybe people like using PayPal instead of their credit card for orders. And since this site is so popular, they need to get their technical difficulties straight.
I paid (or thought I did) through PayPal in July and it ended up not going through. Fortunately, As Ever notified me by email and held my order. I then purchased it typing in my credit card info. I bypassed PayPal Tuesday and and purchased directly on the site. My order has already shipped. I don’t know which entity is causing the issue, but if you really want the rose’ PayPal is not the best route.
It doesnt ship intl so I didnt end up buying. I dont even drink but it wouldve been a great piece for entertaining friends, for xmas dinners or to give away as hostess gift etc. But SHIP INTL and I’m here for the flower sprinkles!!!
Another reason could be that spending $120 on three bottles of wine is beyond most people’s budget. I love a nice glass of wine but barring special events, it could take me several months to finish three bottles. I’m glad As Ever can meet the demand but repeat customers are the luxury in this market, not the product.
Exactly. It’s out of many budgets in these challenging times.
Sorry to break it to you but the last release was the END of a vintage. A test balloon, still a lot sold.. This is a new vintage produced from many wineries (because that’s how wine’s made!) so there’s a lot more.. All the butt hurts complaining that she RAN OUT ON PURPOSE are now complaining that there’s stock.. people need to make their minds up what bs story they’re going to spout today to bully Meghan. Meanwhile she’s banking millions.
Scorp-N, you’d be less defensive if you took the time to read the comments. I made no mention of stock and certainly didn’t pile on to any conspiracies involving Meghan’s business model. I simply stated that the wine is out of my budget and I wouldn’t buy it again.
I’m confusement @Noomi.
@Scorp-n replied to @Lisl.
I don’t see a comment from a @Noomi where you “simply stated that the wine is out of my budget and I wouldn’t buy it again.”
But there is one from an @Lisl
Are you using more than one name?
Same…I have more important things to buy these days!!
Your liver will thank you. Alcohol is very toxic to women.
So let me get this straight, when she doesn’t have enough to buy she needs to address her supply chain issues and make sure product is available whenever customers want to buy it. The scarcity model is ineffective for long-term success. Also, when she addresses supply chain issues and makes it available for customers, when they want to purchase, without having to worry about it selling out if they don’t log on to the website 30 seconds after it goes on sale, that’s also bad and indicates that people aren’t interested in her any longer?
Lol. Not having enough, having to give refunds and month long waits in between ( seasonal) releases is bad. Having enough so people can buy at leisure, also bad. The only way they will ever be happy is if she adds the British media as a secondary owner on her bank account so they can know how much she’s making.
I do hope this availability carries over to the production of the jams and everything else, because I would love to be able to replenish at leisure. I’m cautious though given the issues going on with the harvest right now in the U.S. Food is literally rotting in the fields because of no one to gather it, especially as it comes to fruit harvesting. So that could explain the jam issue. Grapes for wine production for a 2024 release were harvested ages ago.
Exactly. I. Also wrote this above. People just want to bully her.
Nobody here is doing that.
I agree that people here aren’t doing that but maybe the point was that people in general want to nitpick a startup, especially one from Meghan. And the assumption is that her startup should be going smoother bc it’s MEGHAN and NETFLIX. And maybe it should be. Truly I have no idea really. It seems good to me but I don’t know about all the things that apparently more in the know people know. I can only imagine that there may be long term plans to possibly get the jam and the wine into stores one day. And other places. Imagine if asever could be sold in restaurants in LA or Montecito or anywhere really. Does that mean everything is going perfectly smoothly right now? No. Does that mean that this brand will have lasting longevity? No, we don’t know that either. But I can only imagine that’s the goal. At the moment though, it is clear that there was criticism when it sold out and there’s criticism when it doesn’t. I don’t know the internal numbers or business stuff so I can’t say anything to that really.
@Dee(2) – Yep, that’s basically it – whatever Meghan does, it’s going to be bad! Their faux objective analyses are always contradictory because the only actual message is: “Meghan is vewwy vewwy bad and we hate her”, like boo-hoo crybabies. There is no reasoning behind it, no matter what they pretend.
Waiting on paid for jam/spread as well. Also purchased 3 more bottles of wine. I am patient because there is a huge difference between bottling wine and creating Jam/spread. Hopefully, next time there will be ample supply of jams/spreads and other products as there is with the 2024 Rośe.
I guess there aren’t as many apricots out there as there are grapes. But the other products shouldn’t be as difficult to restock – teas, mixes – those ingredients are available all the time.
I love how salty we all are about our apricot jam, lolol.
Lol. It’s elusive, and at some point will be illusory, like the Loch Ness monster.
I got my apricot jam. It is lovely.
But what i really need is a restock on my raspberry jam- it is the best thing ever, and my jar is almost empty!
It is also the only item on her website listed as “coming soon”.
I’m going to need more jam.
I think they underestimated on that first drop- which was great for pr, and they made an adjustment for the 2nd one, but something went wrong with the new, bigger jam supplier/production.
So they have to work out those kinks.
I bet the next drop has more stuff, does not sell out as fast, and doesn’t end up with so many people waiting endlessly for their jam.
She is a lady who wants to work out the problems and get it right.
Also- though i almost never drink, i bought the 2nd wine drop. One for me to try with a friend one day, and 2 to give as gifts.
Just imagine the international people who can’t even make an order 😄
Yes Nic19….like me! I was bummed to learn they wouldn’t ship to Canada. Oh well….
The raspberries and apricots are only available certain times of the year. I am sure California has a long growing season, but it is unlikely to be available all year, especially raspberries.
How do you explain the shortage of shortbread cookie and crepe mix?
As far as I have heard the shortbread cookie and crepe mix were available for every drop they have had to date.
AsEver put out an instagram story saying they had made much more wine than last time. It is obviously not ideal to be selling out everything within hours and she will eventually want to have the majority of products fully stocked most of the time. It’s a good thing it didn’t all sell out it means AsEver is starting to understand the amount it needs to stock to give everyone a chance to buy. I think when the reason they were looking for new suppliers for the other products was to make sure it doesn’t all sell out.
Yeah, Meghan, during her discussion with Emma Grede, said her goal was to not sell out and just have her product readily available on the website. I’m guessing that’s her goal for the jam too. It’s probably easier to achieve this with the winery partnership. There was a lot of criticism about her product selling out so quick and now it hasn’t. It’d be cute if she sold extra product at a pop-up somewhere. Or maybe it’ll end up in one of those Netflix stores they keep talking about. It also helps Meghan and her team get a better idea of demand so they can decide how to move forward.
This is a good thing, right? All the tabloids have been briefing about how she only sold a dozen of each item and people will get frustrated and stop trying if she can’t keep products in stock. I’m sure they’ll spin it any negative way they can, though. Anyway, I missed out the first time because I was on vacation and I’m looking forward to the arrival of my three bottles.
A week or two ago, Newsweek had something about how her wine sales have the potential to bring the Sussexes gazillions of dollars (they referenced Clooney and pals selling Casamigos Tequila for $1b). If that’s true, maybe their money worries are done for good (if they ever had money worries, which I doubt), and the tabloids will have to accept that Harry is never going to return in rags, cap in hand, begging his father for a job.
Can I say I was really impressed that the wine didn’t sell out in an hour or two. She’s building a business and while it’s cool to shove her success in her haters faces, having a sustainable product is more important. I think once she has her other products replenished, they will have stocked much more so that those of us that love her jam and tea etc. aren’t left waiting so long in between restocking.
I’m very excited for what’s to come 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Same, they are figuring it out, and I am thrilled it didn’t sell out in a matter of hours. I hope this becomes the norm across all products.
I think this is a combination of two factors – they made more and there may be less demand this time around. Without knowing how much they made the first time vs this time, we can’t really say if there IS less demand – but i think it makes sense that there might be a drop. If you are someone who bought six bottles of wine a month ago, maybe you don’t want another 3 or 6 right now. If you aren’t the biggest rose fan and just bought three bottles to support M, you may not feel the need to do that this time around. Or maybe you are like me and are traveling so will miss the delivery window lol. ( if they’re still available monday i’m buying some.)
but again, we can’t really make any guesses as to demand since we don’t know how much she has stocked this time around. Maybe last time she only had 500 bottles and this time she had 600. or maybe last time she had 500 and this time she has 5000 (I don’t think that’s likely but lets pretend lol.) If the latter is the case then of course its going to take longer to sell out.
i would love for her to start selling mixers that could work for cocktails or mocktails.
Anyway, it doesn’t matter what she does as we all know. the british press will attack her either way.
It was briefed by her team that they sold 10s of thousands of products in the first product drop (not the wine drop but it still gives you an idea of stock levels). So I think you are grossly underestimating the volume of wine sold. The AsEver instagram put out a story saying they produced so much more wine than last time but it was going fast.
i just used random numbers to make a point 🙄 i don’t actually think she only had 500 bottles of wine. which is why I said I don’t think that’s likely.
This article gives some numbers using “website data traffic analysis.” LOL, I don’t know how accurate it is at all but it was using some guesstimates. At the end of the day, we don’t know the exact numbers.
https://vocal.media/01/analysis-meghan-markle-s-multi-million-dollar-as-ever-napa-valley-rose-wine
It’s really not hard unless you’re a h@ter 😛😛 (not you obv) Wine is either in vintages or not. Her wine was a vintage but from various napa wineries but made by one producer who does celeb collabs. That’s mostly how it’s done. It was the end of a vintage, hence less wine. Now we have a new vintage, they simply upscaled the wine production, ie bought more grapes – and new vintage means more bottles.
I still have 2 bottles left from my last order which is why I’d didn’t buy more. I am waiting on the spread to come back in stock.
I still have two bottles left of the original rosé. I gave the third as a birthday gift and I’m saving up another one for another friend’s birthday. The remaining one I will drink myself and and I’m not even a big wine drinker.
I did buy the new rosé. I want to see the difference in the taste between the two. Plus, the rose popsicles As Ever put on their Instagram looked amazing. I need that recipe.
I would have bought a bottle if they didn’t have the 3 bottle minimum. I don’t drink that much and I don’t give wine often as gifts. I’ve heard so many good things that I have FOMO. Hopefully once the product line grows the shipping partner will allow for solo bottles, or they’ll start selling it near me.
I’m still eagerly awaiting the jam while enjoying the orange blossom honey! So good!
This is me too. I would have paid $30+$20 shipping for a single bottle and counted it as a special experience. But I don’t need/want three.
The single bottle may work if it’s packaged in a keepsake gift box or something, buy it would cost more.
I wonder if the goal is for the wine to be eventually sold retail instead of direct to consumer? Then people can buy as much or as little as they like. Kind of like with the Clevr Blends products.
I hope that is what happens eventually. It would be very cool to walk into a store and be able to just buy the wine.
There’s always going in with friends to purchase and divide.
I snagged some wine on the first drop and it’s lovely. Really wanted to get some more on this drop but it’s back to school time and I am sending a kid off to college and one to junior high and this tariff nonsense is making my eyes water over expenses. I will pay $30 for wine but would never buy a box of crepe mix for $14 or jam for $9. I love how the As Ever product line evolves there is some attainable luxury for everyone but it will always feel like a splurge versus an everyday item.
I bought three bottles during the first drop and was mad that I didn’t buy a case because the first two went very quickly. I’m literally hiding the last bottle from that run because my family are big wine drinkers and it will be gone in an instant. I’m glad she seems to be working out her supply issues, because I would like to give some as gifts during the holidays to those I know would really appreciate a good bottle of rose. So hopefully they’ll still have stock available in the near future when I start my holiday shopping and I will order a couple of cases for gifts as well as for our own consumption.
I didn’t even look yesterday because I figured there would be no point, but I just completed my order of three bottles. What a lovely way to finish out this summer of our discontent.
I’m going to unashamedly hoard jars when that raspberry spread comes back I swear I hate myself for only getting one. That stuff is addictive
I assumed it was sold out so I didn’t check yesterday. I just bought 3 bottles. I’ll gift one, open one, and save one. Glad to support her work.
Meghan should look into a subscription service. Every quarter you get the,seasonal jam, wine or non-alcoholic drink, and something else. It’d help with estimating demand and keep customers happy.
I got mine, so excited! 🙂 Planning to give one bottle away as a bday gift to another As Ever fan!
Still available as of now…I just checked.
Now if the other items would get back in stock…I want more cookies!
Sigh… I feel you about the jam. BUT Meghan managing to scale up to meet the demand for the wine gives me hope that soon they’ll be able to meet the supply for the jam and other As Ever products.
LOL it seems like selling out stresses Meghan because she wants people to be able to enjoy these products everyday so fingers crossed we’ll be able to get jam consistently soon Kaiser .
I too await the Spread. The crepe mix is very good also. I am now out of the mix. The next time around, I will stock up on the crepe mix if we aren’t limited to a few.
I can understand some people’s frustration with there being a larger supply for the wine than the jam but they are two different things that are being produced in different ways and distributed from different places so it’s not reasonable to expect the same distribution numbers from these two different products. Hopefully the supply for her jams and other products will eventually match the demand.
“…why As Ever can’t work out a mass jam production but they managed to arrange ample rosé supplies in what seems like a matter of weeks.”
Most big fruits producers already have contracts to supply fresh seasonal products to big supermarkets and grocery stores long before As Ever established. They have to fulfill those demands first. That’s why I saw lots of fresh raspberries at Whole Foods & Star Market. People still eat fresh food.
On the other side, majority of the orchards that cultivate wine grapes for the purpose of making wine. They sell them to wine makers, not grocery stores or supermarkets for consumer consumption. Napa Valley is a hugh grape growing & wine making region, therefore has plenty supplies for wine grapes.
As Ever was a young & small company starting up. Now it needs to scale way up, but finding dependable and qualified suppliers & manufacturers (to the As Ever standard) will take times, especially if they stick to “made in America”.
Considering whatever Meghan did was heavily scrutinized, she doesn’t have the luxury to put out ordinary quality products. She deserves way more grace than whatever people have given (and continue giving) to that cancer/not cancer woman.
Correction: *vineyards*, not orchards.
There’s also the labor factor. Food crops are dying because the primary labor force is being abducted or are in hiding so as to not be abducted by this administration. It’s going to affect supply.
I bought a lot of bottles last time so only bought 3 bottles for myself this time around and also gifted 3 as a housewarming gift. I hope there’s a restock on the other items so that it is also readily available. I want flower sprinkles and jam. It’s a really good rosé with real credibility so she should be selling it in restaurants.
It’s already shipped and expected today. That is fast! Also they have very responsive customer service. I needed to make an adjustment to one of my orders and they were on top of it immediately.
I bought 3 bottles this time because everyone was saying how much they liked it last time. $30 is a lot for a rose but I’m curious to try it.
I’m glad they have extra production – people want to be able to go back and purchase more if they like something.
Same here. It was a splurge, but my birthday is coming up, and my husband was happy for an assist with his shopping lol.
Honestly I think the price is going to be a problem. I’m in the wine industry and I can tell you $30/bottle is a lot for the average consumer. Unless you’re a Meghan fan, I’m not sure you’re going to spend $90 minimum.
Yet there are bottles available at that price point and higher to consumers.
Wait no way?! Really???!!!
It’s annoying there’s a minimum order limit to be honest. That’s potentially $90 on wine you might not like.
I follow a lot of Squaddies on Twitter and from various posts it seems this drop has order numbers starting in the 6,000s (so, if the wine order numbers are sequential then the first drop had 6,000 orders) and running into the high 12,000s by yesterday.
If everyone who ordered the first time only purchased the minimum 3 bottles (which they didn’t), that’s a production run of 18,000 bottles minimum.
Is it feasible to think this drop contains over 50,000 bottles?
Something else to consider in her supply chain: if her jam really is based on her recipe, it means they’re special making it. I can tell you that this wine was already made by a wine producer and she white labeled it. That’s why they’re able to turn it around faster. There’s no special production and it’s likely already made and bottled ready for whoever orders it- all they have to do is put her label on it.
I notice that the vintage offered this time is lower in alcohol content so might be more enjoyable for those who found the 2023 vintage a little too robust. Just read a review in Vogue. They engaged the services of sommelier who gave it an good review: “Is As Ever revolutionary? No. But it’s genuinely well-made rosé that happens to have a famous name attached; it tastes like a wine first and a celebrity product second. The technical execution is solid, the flavor profile is compelling, and the structure suggests this will drink well for the next year or two.” So a good quality wine. I Don’t recall Meghan saying she was trying to be revolutionary about Rose. She is not a wine maker, after all, but a discriminating aficionado of wine. She set out to share what she herself would enjoy.
LOL What does “revolutionary” look like, in a rose wine?
That question in a nutshell is the entire issue with how the media covers Meghan. Why would Rose need to be revolutionary? Why would a lifestyle show have to show us something we’ve never seen in the genre?
It’s ridiculously high expectations like she’s promised us that she’s delivering stardust, when she hasn’t. Like she said if you watch With Love Meghan, that’ll be just as good as attending Le Cordon Bleu.
And then it bleeds into other people, supporters and detractors alike, treating normal business stuff and hiccups and strategy shifts as things that have never occurred before in the history of capitalism, and is evidence of incompetence.
I’m a senior on fixed income. Can’t afford to buy 3 bottles and $20 shipping fee so I would like Jam also! Just so I can get something from from her line.
Lisa, perhaps you can find someone who’d like to split it with you? Share a bottle, then you each keep one?
Harper’s Bazaar just released a piece with confirmation from As Ever that they increased the inventory x 3 and sold 10,000 bottles in the first 10 minutes!! They also stated that they had sold 50% more on 5 August than the total sold on 1 July.
In an earlier post on this thread, I speculated that the latest drop might have an inventory of 50,000 and realise that I hugely underestimated the units on offer for the first offering; going to guesstimate somewhere in the region of 80,000+ bottles were in the current drop.
They’ve earned a fortune on the wine alone in just over a month.
That’s great! I actually figured she started with around 50,000 bottles in July. But still lovely to hear.
I saw that! And 20% were returning customers which sounds good but also means that there was a growth of new buyers. Doesn’t sound bad to me?
I live in California and I can answer the stock of wine vs jam question. The wine industry is collapsing and you can get grapes for dirt cheap from even premium growers. Meghan can make as much wine as she wants. Jam is made of fruit, which is seasonal, and additionally agricultural workers are being kidnapped by ICE and crops are rotting in the fields. Getting enough fruit in bulk to make jam will take more time.
I was going to buy some, but they don’t ship to my state…which is weird, because other wineries have no problem shipping here.