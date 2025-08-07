“Kevin Federline will release a memoir, ‘You Thought You Knew'” links
Kevin Federline will release his memoir, You Thought You Knew. [Socialite Life]
Chris Pine: shaved and denimed. [JustJared]
What’s up with Jake Gyllenhaal’s new project? [LaineyGossip]
People are raving about Las Culturistas Culture Awards. [Jezebel]
Analysis of The Gilded Age’s villains & plot points. [Pajiba]
I didn’t recognize Piper Perabo in this photo!! [RCFA]
Funny tweets & photos. [Buzzfeed]
Lucas Bravo & Shailene Woodley are still together. [People]
All about the Fort Stewart shootings. [Hollywood Life]
Kelly Clarkson postponed her Las Vegas residency again. [Seriously OMG]

17 Responses to ““Kevin Federline will release a memoir, ‘You Thought You Knew'” links”

  1. sueinorleans says:
    August 7, 2025 at 12:43 pm

    I wondered how Federline would continue to make money off his ex-wife now that the child support has ended. Question answered. Hope his book tanks.

    • mightymolly says:
      August 7, 2025 at 2:34 pm

      Wow, I can’t believe her kids are over 18. Yeah, Kevin Federline really won some kinda lottery with that situation, but he was probably too clueless to save and invest wisely. Books don’t make a lot of money for the authors, and somehow I doubt he’s going to get a movie deal. Maybe he’ll have to get a job and move into a more humble home.

      • Flamingo says:
        August 7, 2025 at 7:55 pm

        He’s a house husband his wife has a job at the University of Hawaii.

        Some men always find a woman willing to support them financially.

  2. ariel says:
    August 7, 2025 at 12:43 pm

    Have to do something for money when the Britney’s kids aged out of huge child support payments to him that were supporting him, his wife, and all 6(?) of his kids.

  3. Barbiem_2 says:
    August 7, 2025 at 1:37 pm

    Hope nobody buys this book.

  4. Sue says:
    August 7, 2025 at 2:03 pm

    You thought you knew where I got all of my track suits and oversized hoodies. You were wrong, though.

  5. Whatnow says:
    August 7, 2025 at 2:23 pm

    People magazine just alerted that Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon blackstock has died.

    I’m just guessing but this is the personal issues She was referring to and I’m also guessing it was his wish not for it to be revealed so she couldn’t say anything

    • mightymolly says:
      August 7, 2025 at 2:36 pm

      Oh, wow. Wasn’t he abusive or controlling and financially unethical with her?

      • sueinorleans says:
        August 7, 2025 at 2:49 pm

        Apparently he had to return a very large sum of money to her (I think over 2 million) because he’d obtained it under shady circumstances. Sad and ironic though that he tried so hard to enrich himself by getting spousal support and child support and basically was pretty crappy to her all to line his pocket and ended up dying so young. What good did the money do him in the end?

  6. Jacqueline says:
    August 7, 2025 at 2:25 pm

    I just read that Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband died of cancer.

  7. kelleybelle says:
    August 7, 2025 at 2:35 pm

    Someone needs a paycheque, doesn’t he? Ha. I wouldn’t use it to line the bottom of a birdcage.

  8. Crystal says:
    August 7, 2025 at 3:22 pm

    In order for me to have “thought I knew” I would have had to think about this person in the first place, and that I cannot say has ever happened.

    Much love to Britney.

  9. Krista says:
    August 7, 2025 at 7:44 pm

    Child support ran out.

  10. Deeanna says:
    August 7, 2025 at 8:17 pm

    He was there for those kids when she surely was not. He certainly has the right to tell his story. I didn’t bother to read hers but will likely read his book.

  11. Deeanna says:
    August 7, 2025 at 8:19 pm

    He was there for those kids when she surely was not. He certainly has the right to tell his story. I didn’t bother to read hers but will likely read his.

  12. Roo says:
    August 7, 2025 at 8:20 pm

    I am disheartened and, frankly, very disappointed that he did not name his book after his “hit” song, Papazao. 🤣

