Beyonce’s collaboration with Levi’s has really upset the Sydney Sweeney-MAGA wing
  • August 07, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Beyonce

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album includes a great song called “Levii’s Jeans,” which features Post Malone. Levi’s didn’t organize the song or work with Beyonce in any way ahead of time, and once the album came out, they were incredibly flattered with the song and with everything about their new association with Beyonce. Quickly, Levi’s people got together with Beyonce’s people and an ad campaign was born. Now Beyonce is doing a full collaboration with Levi’s and they’re calling it the Beyonce X Levi’s denim collection. Beyonce stars in a new video and new promotional images:

Levi’s social media is really working this connection, and Beyonce even dressed her tour dancers in pieces from the rhinestone-studded collection. So, what’s the problem? Nothing really. As I said, Bey and Levi’s have been working together since last fall, and Levi’s was really jazzed about Cowboy Carter entirely. But this collab is dropping right now, in the middle of the Sydney Sweeney-American-Eagle-Eugenics controversy. It’s not like Levi’s threw this together in a matter of days – this has clearly been a collaboration one year in the making. But you can guess who has a problem with it: MAGA and their handmaidens, including Megyn Kelly (who has had a hate-on for Beyonce for years).

IG & video courtesy of Levi’s.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

47 Responses to “Beyonce’s collaboration with Levi’s has really upset the Sydney Sweeney-MAGA wing”

  1. AMD says:
    August 7, 2025 at 8:25 am

    Guess I’m buying Levi’s because those American Eagle ones look tragic AF and ill-fitted during Sydney’s commercial on top of Very Questionable marketing choices.

    Thanks Queen Bey!

    Reply
    • BlueSky says:
      August 7, 2025 at 8:32 am

      I’m heading to the beach and there is a large mall across from the hotel. I plan to get myself some Levi’s

      Reply
    • SgtPepper says:
      August 7, 2025 at 8:47 am

      This is what I couldn’t understand…the jeans do not look good in the AE commercial. Her proportions look weird, the jeans sag…everything could have been sourced from a Goodwill and may have fit better!

      But, you want to tell me that despite not having good jeans, she has good genes…Okay then…AE stock is up but are sales actually up?

      Reply
    • TheFarmer'sWife says:
      August 7, 2025 at 12:13 pm

      Levi’s is a terrific company. Based in SF. Been around for a lot longer than ae.

      Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    August 7, 2025 at 8:26 am

    Oh so sad for the butt hurt snowflake maga crowd. To them I say SUCK IT.

    Reply
  3. somebody says:
    August 7, 2025 at 8:29 am

    Levi’s is more sustainable than AE, but there are other options with even better ratings or buying thrift. Ironic for Kelly, who looks vastly different from her earlier years, to claim someone else’s image is “bought and paid for”, especially someone with real talent. What is Kelly’s talent besides nastiness?

    Reply
  4. BlueSky says:
    August 7, 2025 at 8:37 am

    “Artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard” every accusation is a confession. This is rich from someone who dyes her hair.

    WW like her are puzzled by BW like Beyonce. A lack of understanding that we have to work twice as hard to get half of what they have, all while dealing with racism, misogynoir, and threats to our safety. It screams jealousy because she has been relegated to being a right wing wing nut when you know she misses being on TV. The only time people pay attention to her is when she is being racist because she understands her job incel fan base. Now she’s SS biggest fan when she was singing a different tune a month or so ago.

    Reply
    • Nina says:
      August 7, 2025 at 9:02 am

      As if Megyn Kelly just naturally looks like that at 54.

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      August 7, 2025 at 9:08 am

      It’s no accident that she reserves her most toxic vitriol for Black women.

      Reply
      • Laura says:
        August 7, 2025 at 5:43 pm

        Seriously could put Dolly Parton in this same outfit and she wouldn’t make those comments.

    • Scorp-n says:
      August 7, 2025 at 10:43 am

      Tbh I wonder if the level of vitriol is a deliberate distraction from the SS mess. It just reminds me of British RF tactics.

      Reply
    • Christina says:
      August 7, 2025 at 1:59 pm

      So many white women have paid a lot of money to look like Beyonce looks naturally. The face lifts, lip injections, butt implants. Breast implants and plastic surgery became more available in the 1970s, but eveyone started to look the same in the 1990/2000s, and they all wanted to look like Black women.

      Reply
  5. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    August 7, 2025 at 8:38 am

    Megyn Kelly has zero relevance. That’s why she posts statements like this. No one cares about her racist opinions, Meg. She should just quietly live off the rest of the money NBC stupidly gave her, and give the rest of us a respite from thinking about her.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      August 7, 2025 at 8:50 am

      Right. Do the incels even care about her? She’s just some has-been, pick-me, harpie desperate for attention. She has to talk about high-profile black artists because no one would really know who she was on her own.

      I’d feel bad for her if I didn’t hate her ass so much.

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        August 7, 2025 at 12:10 pm

        Right wing thought leaders like Ben Shapiro and Charlie Kirk rely on her to attack other women so they can pretend their attacks aren’t based in misogyny and she happily obliges.

        It’s like Virginia Foxx and Elise Stefanik stabbing Liz Cheney in the back so it wouldn’t look like misogynistic pig Steve Scalise wasn’t going after the only woman in a power position in their entire party

    • Becks1 says:
      August 7, 2025 at 9:23 am

      her tweets used to tick me off and now I just laugh. she’s desperate and jealous and racist and just wishes she had half of Beyonce’s success. Every day Megyn kelly loses more and more of what relevance she might have once had (and even at her peak of relevance Beyonce still eclipsed her.)

      Reply
    • Deedee says:
      August 7, 2025 at 1:29 pm

      You are absolutely correct. All she does is attack women, especially progressive ones. My, has she fallen.

      Reply
  6. Maddy says:
    August 7, 2025 at 8:41 am

    The what I ordered / what I got tweet is so dumb.
    Ordered Shein, received Luxury.
    Do they seriously think Sydney looks better? lmao.
    And btw, Sydney isn’t a natural blonde, either.

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      August 7, 2025 at 8:59 am

      This right here. The Beyonce image is luxe and over the top. Sydney’s look, by comparison, is cheap. MAGA needs to chill. Also gotta love Pierce Morgan “calling out” Beyonce for cultural appropriation for wearing a blonde wig. The stupid. It hurts.

      Reply
      • jais says:
        August 7, 2025 at 9:14 am

        Dolly Parton famously wears a blonde wig. Her hair likely leans more brown or grey by now. This is getting v stupid. So anyone who has brown hair that dyes it blond is now appropriating…appropriating what? Eugenics chic.

      • Nina says:
        August 7, 2025 at 9:37 am

        What’s especially hilarious is that Beyoncé’s glamorous, over the top look is much more in keeping with the kind of image the Mar-A-Lago groupies try to project than Sydney’s dressed down appearance in the AE ads. Of course what bothers people like Megyn about Beyoncé’s ad is that she’s Black.

    • sevenblue says:
      August 7, 2025 at 9:07 am

      That is the part I don’t understand. They don’t look good on Sydney. If they don’t look good on her, how are they gonna look good on me? I guess, they focused so much on Sydney’s genes, forgot to put flattering jeans on their campaign.

      Reply
      • Nina says:
        August 7, 2025 at 9:43 am

        MAGAts don’t care about wearing clothes that look good or that are flattering. Just look at how Trump dresses: giant suits, comically long ties.

    • orangeowl says:
      August 7, 2025 at 10:50 am

      I know, I laughed out loud. Beyonce looks a m a z i n g . What a dumb self-own.

      Cowboy Carter is a masterpiece and Levii’s Jeans is such a catchy tune, what a fun collab.

      Reply
  7. Nina says:
    August 7, 2025 at 8:55 am

    I can’t get over the fact that menopausal Mar-A-Lago face cultists like Megyn Kelly are accusing Beyoncé of being “artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard” when they’re the ones dropping thousands of dollars to look like 20-year-old beauty pageant contestants because those are the kinds of women pedoführer likes.

    Reply
  8. Eurydice says:
    August 7, 2025 at 8:59 am

    Whatever. Nobody owns denim. There have been a zillion variations on denim to satisfy every kind of taste. As for the ads – Sydney Sweeney is a pretty woman wearing denim. Beyoncé is Beyoncé.

    Reply
  9. Noomi says:
    August 7, 2025 at 8:59 am

    Beyonce is doing her thing and I’m here to celebrate it. If you’re a true fan you don’t respond to what the Nobodys of the internet say. This is the first I’m hearing about the video and instead of it being positive, it’s ruined by giving voice to haters. Team Bey all day every day. Let’s do better.

    Reply
  10. DaveW says:
    August 7, 2025 at 8:59 am

    Echoing others here…rich coming from Megyn “fake blond, hair extensions, Botox, etc.” Kelly who has yet to find a clickbait MAGA story she won’t jump on to add her utterly unnecessary opinion as she tries to stay relevant with absolutely anyone.

    I do love how’s she’s fallen…I mean, national network, her own talk show, to clickbait stories in the DM.

    Reply
  11. MaisiesMom says:
    August 7, 2025 at 9:04 am

    Ugh, MK is ridiculous at this point.

    Neither AE nor Levis is my go-to brand these days. I’m at that age where I need something with a little more shaping, lol. I prefer to look for my preferred brands on the TJ Maxx web site where I get them for 70% off (and can return them if they don’t fit) or, if I get lucky, to find them second hand. But Levi’s is classic and always will be. I had nothing against AE before this awful ad campaign but I would never even thrift them now.

    Beyonce’s line with Levi’s isn’t my thing because I can’t pull off embellished denim. But it will sell like hot cakes I am sure.

    Reply
  12. jlp says:
    August 7, 2025 at 9:11 am

    On a scale from 1-10, how hard do we think it was for Kelly to keep herself from typing “ Beyoncé does not have good genes”? Kelly is the worst.

    Reply
  13. Mightymolly says:
    August 7, 2025 at 9:15 am

    I friggin LOVE my Levi’s. Y’all treat yourself. They’re hardly a luxury item but they are the original and they fit.so.well.

    Reply
  14. jais says:
    August 7, 2025 at 9:18 am

    Once again, I’d be mortified if Donald Trump, JD Vance or Mean Kelly were out there defending me or my ad. They are icky and gross. But I’m not a registered Republican in Florida so I’d imagine SS is fine with it.

    Reply
  15. Up In Toronto says:
    August 7, 2025 at 9:22 am

    MAGA and their racism is so out of control. If Madonna or Depeche Mode touch country (and they have) t, no blow back..but a black woman, holy cow they fall.apart. This is just the latest iteration of Beyonce the artist, she’s more right to the country sound than anyone bc of her roots, and I am buying Levi’s now!!

    Reply
  16. Angelica Schuyler says:
    August 7, 2025 at 9:32 am

    I will purposefully buy some Levi’s from Beyonce’s collection. I just took a look at them online and they look like they might fit me well. I see a trip to the Levi’s store in the near future. I need the ones with all the rhinestones, and I’ll have to buy a set for my daughter, because she’ll try to commandeer mine…..

    I haven’t bought Levi’s in a long time, but I’ll wear them well as I drink my As Ever rose….

    Megyn Kelly remains a jealous pathetic harpie and she can go cry her white supremacist tears while Beyonce, and Levi’s, make bank.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      August 7, 2025 at 9:59 am

      You’ll be glad you did! Back in the days when Levi’s were the standard American uniform, I always appreciated that rural agricultural America wore a brand owned by a San Francisco based, Jewish owned company. But that was then. Everything is political now. Levi’s are still a quality product though.

      Reply
  17. MY3CENTS says:
    August 7, 2025 at 10:11 am

    That Levi’s ad is great .
    Its fitting for an iconic brand to have an icon of culture.
    I’ll still stick to thrifting, jeans are one of the more wasteful pieces of clothing produced .

    Reply
  18. LooseSeal says:
    August 7, 2025 at 10:12 am

    Meghan Kelly hates black women so much it’s wild.

    Reply
  19. Natalie_K says:
    August 7, 2025 at 10:45 am

    The irony of Megyn Kelly quoting Oli London to call Beyonce inauthentic 🙄

    Reply
  20. Sue says:
    August 7, 2025 at 10:51 am

    Megyn Kelly wishes she was that stunning, interesting, loved.

    Reply
  21. tamsin says:
    August 7, 2025 at 12:15 pm

    Is Meghan Kelly the one who said Santa Claus is white when she was on Fox News? She seems to have become the witch shouting into the wilderness now. She doesn’t seem to say anything that’s not racist or bitchy.

    Reply
  22. Tis True Tis True says:
    August 7, 2025 at 12:40 pm

    LOL Sydney Sweeney. NYT Pitchbot joked that Bryan Adams called and wants his outfit back.

    Honestly, I wouldn’t look good in either look. I’d just look sloppy as hell in the AE and shiny bling has never suited me. Never bought AE in my life. It’s been decades since I was a size that Levi’s made. Shrug. But hell yes Beyonce>Sydney.

    Reply
  23. Betsy says:
    August 7, 2025 at 1:26 pm

    One is some twerp I’ve never seen in anything. She’s not even very pretty.

    One is Queen Bey.

    Make your choice, America!

    Reply
  24. Deedee says:
    August 7, 2025 at 1:31 pm

    I dont like either of the jeans by ae or levis in these ads, but Beyonce looks gorgeous and i love her as a platinum blonde.

    Reply
  25. AngryJayne says:
    August 7, 2025 at 3:12 pm

    Totally off topic but…

    I’m digging the surprise Timothy Olympant cameo.
    I’ve had a serious celebrity crush on that dude since Go and Justified only solidified that $#!+

    Reply
    • Io says:
      August 7, 2025 at 3:49 pm

      I just found out Timothy is a Vanderbilt! I haven’t seen the cameo but didn’t Gloria Vanderbilt reinvent the image jeans had? I think that’s a nice nod. Or maybe I’m reaching?

      Reply
  26. AC says:
    August 7, 2025 at 3:46 pm

    I like VFs take on the campaigns. Levi’s is visually cool while AE is outdated and boring. I mean it’s been done before by Brooke Shields and was iconic. Sydney is just a copy of it.

    Reply
  27. Amy Bee says:
    August 7, 2025 at 9:38 pm

    Megyn Kelly quote tweeting Oli London is hilarious and a self-own. Oli London had plastic surgery to look Korean.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment