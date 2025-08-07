Beyonce’s collaboration with Levi’s has really upset the Sydney Sweeney-MAGA wing

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album includes a great song called “Levii’s Jeans,” which features Post Malone. Levi’s didn’t organize the song or work with Beyonce in any way ahead of time, and once the album came out, they were incredibly flattered with the song and with everything about their new association with Beyonce. Quickly, Levi’s people got together with Beyonce’s people and an ad campaign was born. Now Beyonce is doing a full collaboration with Levi’s and they’re calling it the Beyonce X Levi’s denim collection. Beyonce stars in a new video and new promotional images:
Levi’s social media is really working this connection, and Beyonce even dressed her tour dancers in pieces from the rhinestone-studded collection. So, what’s the problem? Nothing really. As I said, Bey and Levi’s have been working together since last fall, and Levi’s was really jazzed about Cowboy Carter entirely. But this collab is dropping right now, in the middle of the Sydney Sweeney-American-Eagle-Eugenics controversy. It’s not like Levi’s threw this together in a matter of days – this has clearly been a collaboration one year in the making. But you can guess who has a problem with it: MAGA and their handmaidens, including Megyn Kelly (who has had a hate-on for Beyonce for years).
This is the opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad. Quite clearly there is nothing natural about Beyonce. Everything – from her image to her fame to her success to her look below – is bought and paid for. Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard. https://t.co/sQXijTgrJn
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 5, 2025
what i ordered what i got pic.twitter.com/IyHPI2CTqp
— Zain (@cowboylikezain) August 4, 2025
Guess I’m buying Levi’s because those American Eagle ones look tragic AF and ill-fitted during Sydney’s commercial on top of Very Questionable marketing choices.
Thanks Queen Bey!
I’m heading to the beach and there is a large mall across from the hotel. I plan to get myself some Levi’s
This is what I couldn’t understand…the jeans do not look good in the AE commercial. Her proportions look weird, the jeans sag…everything could have been sourced from a Goodwill and may have fit better!
But, you want to tell me that despite not having good jeans, she has good genes…Okay then…AE stock is up but are sales actually up?
Levi’s is a terrific company. Based in SF. Been around for a lot longer than ae.
Oh so sad for the butt hurt snowflake maga crowd. To them I say SUCK IT.
Levi’s is more sustainable than AE, but there are other options with even better ratings or buying thrift. Ironic for Kelly, who looks vastly different from her earlier years, to claim someone else’s image is “bought and paid for”, especially someone with real talent. What is Kelly’s talent besides nastiness?
“Artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard” every accusation is a confession. This is rich from someone who dyes her hair.
WW like her are puzzled by BW like Beyonce. A lack of understanding that we have to work twice as hard to get half of what they have, all while dealing with racism, misogynoir, and threats to our safety. It screams jealousy because she has been relegated to being a right wing wing nut when you know she misses being on TV. The only time people pay attention to her is when she is being racist because she understands her job incel fan base. Now she’s SS biggest fan when she was singing a different tune a month or so ago.
As if Megyn Kelly just naturally looks like that at 54.
It’s no accident that she reserves her most toxic vitriol for Black women.
Seriously could put Dolly Parton in this same outfit and she wouldn’t make those comments.
Tbh I wonder if the level of vitriol is a deliberate distraction from the SS mess. It just reminds me of British RF tactics.
So many white women have paid a lot of money to look like Beyonce looks naturally. The face lifts, lip injections, butt implants. Breast implants and plastic surgery became more available in the 1970s, but eveyone started to look the same in the 1990/2000s, and they all wanted to look like Black women.
Megyn Kelly has zero relevance. That’s why she posts statements like this. No one cares about her racist opinions, Meg. She should just quietly live off the rest of the money NBC stupidly gave her, and give the rest of us a respite from thinking about her.
Right. Do the incels even care about her? She’s just some has-been, pick-me, harpie desperate for attention. She has to talk about high-profile black artists because no one would really know who she was on her own.
I’d feel bad for her if I didn’t hate her ass so much.
Right wing thought leaders like Ben Shapiro and Charlie Kirk rely on her to attack other women so they can pretend their attacks aren’t based in misogyny and she happily obliges.
It’s like Virginia Foxx and Elise Stefanik stabbing Liz Cheney in the back so it wouldn’t look like misogynistic pig Steve Scalise wasn’t going after the only woman in a power position in their entire party
her tweets used to tick me off and now I just laugh. she’s desperate and jealous and racist and just wishes she had half of Beyonce’s success. Every day Megyn kelly loses more and more of what relevance she might have once had (and even at her peak of relevance Beyonce still eclipsed her.)
You are absolutely correct. All she does is attack women, especially progressive ones. My, has she fallen.
The what I ordered / what I got tweet is so dumb.
Ordered Shein, received Luxury.
Do they seriously think Sydney looks better? lmao.
And btw, Sydney isn’t a natural blonde, either.
This right here. The Beyonce image is luxe and over the top. Sydney’s look, by comparison, is cheap. MAGA needs to chill. Also gotta love Pierce Morgan “calling out” Beyonce for cultural appropriation for wearing a blonde wig. The stupid. It hurts.
Dolly Parton famously wears a blonde wig. Her hair likely leans more brown or grey by now. This is getting v stupid. So anyone who has brown hair that dyes it blond is now appropriating…appropriating what? Eugenics chic.
What’s especially hilarious is that Beyoncé’s glamorous, over the top look is much more in keeping with the kind of image the Mar-A-Lago groupies try to project than Sydney’s dressed down appearance in the AE ads. Of course what bothers people like Megyn about Beyoncé’s ad is that she’s Black.
That is the part I don’t understand. They don’t look good on Sydney. If they don’t look good on her, how are they gonna look good on me? I guess, they focused so much on Sydney’s genes, forgot to put flattering jeans on their campaign.
MAGAts don’t care about wearing clothes that look good or that are flattering. Just look at how Trump dresses: giant suits, comically long ties.
I know, I laughed out loud. Beyonce looks a m a z i n g . What a dumb self-own.
Cowboy Carter is a masterpiece and Levii’s Jeans is such a catchy tune, what a fun collab.
I can’t get over the fact that menopausal Mar-A-Lago face cultists like Megyn Kelly are accusing Beyoncé of being “artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard” when they’re the ones dropping thousands of dollars to look like 20-year-old beauty pageant contestants because those are the kinds of women pedoführer likes.
Whatever. Nobody owns denim. There have been a zillion variations on denim to satisfy every kind of taste. As for the ads – Sydney Sweeney is a pretty woman wearing denim. Beyoncé is Beyoncé.
Beyonce is doing her thing and I’m here to celebrate it. If you’re a true fan you don’t respond to what the Nobodys of the internet say. This is the first I’m hearing about the video and instead of it being positive, it’s ruined by giving voice to haters. Team Bey all day every day. Let’s do better.
Echoing others here…rich coming from Megyn “fake blond, hair extensions, Botox, etc.” Kelly who has yet to find a clickbait MAGA story she won’t jump on to add her utterly unnecessary opinion as she tries to stay relevant with absolutely anyone.
I do love how’s she’s fallen…I mean, national network, her own talk show, to clickbait stories in the DM.
Ugh, MK is ridiculous at this point.
Neither AE nor Levis is my go-to brand these days. I’m at that age where I need something with a little more shaping, lol. I prefer to look for my preferred brands on the TJ Maxx web site where I get them for 70% off (and can return them if they don’t fit) or, if I get lucky, to find them second hand. But Levi’s is classic and always will be. I had nothing against AE before this awful ad campaign but I would never even thrift them now.
Beyonce’s line with Levi’s isn’t my thing because I can’t pull off embellished denim. But it will sell like hot cakes I am sure.
On a scale from 1-10, how hard do we think it was for Kelly to keep herself from typing “ Beyoncé does not have good genes”? Kelly is the worst.
I friggin LOVE my Levi’s. Y’all treat yourself. They’re hardly a luxury item but they are the original and they fit.so.well.
Once again, I’d be mortified if Donald Trump, JD Vance or Mean Kelly were out there defending me or my ad. They are icky and gross. But I’m not a registered Republican in Florida so I’d imagine SS is fine with it.
MAGA and their racism is so out of control. If Madonna or Depeche Mode touch country (and they have) t, no blow back..but a black woman, holy cow they fall.apart. This is just the latest iteration of Beyonce the artist, she’s more right to the country sound than anyone bc of her roots, and I am buying Levi’s now!!
I will purposefully buy some Levi’s from Beyonce’s collection. I just took a look at them online and they look like they might fit me well. I see a trip to the Levi’s store in the near future. I need the ones with all the rhinestones, and I’ll have to buy a set for my daughter, because she’ll try to commandeer mine…..
I haven’t bought Levi’s in a long time, but I’ll wear them well as I drink my As Ever rose….
Megyn Kelly remains a jealous pathetic harpie and she can go cry her white supremacist tears while Beyonce, and Levi’s, make bank.
You’ll be glad you did! Back in the days when Levi’s were the standard American uniform, I always appreciated that rural agricultural America wore a brand owned by a San Francisco based, Jewish owned company. But that was then. Everything is political now. Levi’s are still a quality product though.
That Levi’s ad is great .
Its fitting for an iconic brand to have an icon of culture.
I’ll still stick to thrifting, jeans are one of the more wasteful pieces of clothing produced .
Meghan Kelly hates black women so much it’s wild.
The irony of Megyn Kelly quoting Oli London to call Beyonce inauthentic 🙄
Megyn Kelly wishes she was that stunning, interesting, loved.
Is Meghan Kelly the one who said Santa Claus is white when she was on Fox News? She seems to have become the witch shouting into the wilderness now. She doesn’t seem to say anything that’s not racist or bitchy.
LOL Sydney Sweeney. NYT Pitchbot joked that Bryan Adams called and wants his outfit back.
Honestly, I wouldn’t look good in either look. I’d just look sloppy as hell in the AE and shiny bling has never suited me. Never bought AE in my life. It’s been decades since I was a size that Levi’s made. Shrug. But hell yes Beyonce>Sydney.
One is some twerp I’ve never seen in anything. She’s not even very pretty.
One is Queen Bey.
Make your choice, America!
I dont like either of the jeans by ae or levis in these ads, but Beyonce looks gorgeous and i love her as a platinum blonde.
Totally off topic but…
I’m digging the surprise Timothy Olympant cameo.
I’ve had a serious celebrity crush on that dude since Go and Justified only solidified that $#!+
I just found out Timothy is a Vanderbilt! I haven’t seen the cameo but didn’t Gloria Vanderbilt reinvent the image jeans had? I think that’s a nice nod. Or maybe I’m reaching?
I like VFs take on the campaigns. Levi’s is visually cool while AE is outdated and boring. I mean it’s been done before by Brooke Shields and was iconic. Sydney is just a copy of it.
Megyn Kelly quote tweeting Oli London is hilarious and a self-own. Oli London had plastic surgery to look Korean.