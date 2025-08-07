Beyonce’s collaboration with Levi’s has really upset the Sydney Sweeney-MAGA wing

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album includes a great song called “Levii’s Jeans,” which features Post Malone. Levi’s didn’t organize the song or work with Beyonce in any way ahead of time, and once the album came out, they were incredibly flattered with the song and with everything about their new association with Beyonce. Quickly, Levi’s people got together with Beyonce’s people and an ad campaign was born. Now Beyonce is doing a full collaboration with Levi’s and they’re calling it the Beyonce X Levi’s denim collection. Beyonce stars in a new video and new promotional images:

Levi’s social media is really working this connection, and Beyonce even dressed her tour dancers in pieces from the rhinestone-studded collection. So, what’s the problem? Nothing really. As I said, Bey and Levi’s have been working together since last fall, and Levi’s was really jazzed about Cowboy Carter entirely. But this collab is dropping right now, in the middle of the Sydney Sweeney-American-Eagle-Eugenics controversy. It’s not like Levi’s threw this together in a matter of days – this has clearly been a collaboration one year in the making. But you can guess who has a problem with it: MAGA and their handmaidens, including Megyn Kelly (who has had a hate-on for Beyonce for years).

This is the opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad. Quite clearly there is nothing natural about Beyonce. Everything – from her image to her fame to her success to her look below – is bought and paid for. Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard. https://t.co/sQXijTgrJn — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 5, 2025

what i ordered what i got pic.twitter.com/IyHPI2CTqp — Zain (@cowboylikezain) August 4, 2025