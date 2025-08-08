Eden: Duchess Meghan broke endless fashion protocols in her 22 months in the UK!

Nothing says “we hate you and we hope you never, ever come back” like obsessing over what a woman wore eight years in her engagement portraits. Not only obsessing over her clothes, but hallucinating a rigid fashion protocol which somehow “proves” that the woman was always going to leave. So it is this week with the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, who apparently devoted his weekly YouTube video to the Duchess of Sussex’s fashion choices while in the UK, and her 22 months of broken protocols. Highlighted in this piece: Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2017 engagement portraits, where she wore a Ralph & Russo gown; Meghan wearing a Ralph Lauren ensemble to Wimbledon; Meghan wearing a dress designed by the British designer she was honoring at the British Fashion Awards.
Since abandoning official duties in 2020 and returning to her native America, the Duchess of Sussex has been at pains to stress what an effort she’d put into becoming a loyal, hard-working member of the Royal Family. Who, for example, can forget the exaggerated curtsy that she performed on her Netflix series Harry & Meghan to demonstrate how deeply she had bowed on meeting the late Queen Elizabeth for the first time? But how much care did she really take to adapt to life in ‘the Firm’?
I looked into this for a new edition of my YouTube television programme, Reading the Royals – and was shocked by what I discovered. Given the volume of headlines that Meghan created, people forget how brief her royal tenure was. It spanned a mere 22 months, from her marriage in May 2018 to her acrimonious departure in March 2020. In that time, there were more than a dozen examples of her breaking the rules – about one every two months.
The vast majority of her protocol breaches involved clothing and the rules about what royals are supposed to wear or not wear bearing in mind the nature of the event they’re attending and the time of day. As an actress for more than two decades before she married Prince Harry, Meghan would have been well aware of the power of costumes in storytelling.
The first breach was during her official engagement photograph when she wore a sheer gown – which is a real no-no for daytime attire. This was Meghan declaring, when she barely had her foot in the palace door, that she would be treating royal protocol as ‘guidance only’. Eyebrows were also raised when the price of this haute couture outfit was revealed: an eye-watering £56,000. In contrast, in 2010 the dress for Catherine’s official engagement photo was purchased in a high-street store, Fenwick’s, for £385.
When, soon after her wedding, Meghan joined Princess Catherine at Wimbledon, she chose to wear trousers. Meghan would, as a royal duchess, have been expected to keep to the usual Royal Box rules and, like Catherine, wear skirts or dresses for the occasion.
Perhaps Meghan’s most crass sartorial gesture, however, was her choice of outfit for the 2018 British Fashion Awards. ‘It’s such an honour to be here celebrating British fashion and British fashion designers in my new home of the UK,’ she declared, while wearing a gown by French label Givenchy. Yes, she neglected to wear a British designer to the British Fashion Awards. Shortly after the event, Meghan’s photo on the British Fashion Council’s Instagram account was deleted. Coincidence, I’m sure…
One year later – despite all the headlines about that Givenchy faux pas – Meghan chose French fashion label Dior for the official family photograph for her son Archie’s christening. Traditionally, a royal mother wears a piece by a British designer for every christening.
I guess I skipped the christening “broken protocol” at the time, because I had no idea that was a thing. They were mad because she wore Dior?? Really? What I do remember is how the British media was hysterically screaming about every little thing (real or imagined) Meghan did in 2019. Speaking of, it’s remarkable how Eden (and all of these people) want to cry about how Meghan should have worn British designers 24-7 (which even Kate doesn’t do) but they’ve never acknowledged that Meghan was paying for her own clothes almost the entire time she was in the UK.
As for the specific examples cited by Eden… delightfully unhinged. Let’s get into it. In retrospect, I would be willing to bet that the Ralph & Russo gown was probably already in Meghan’s closet, or that it was gifted to her. The British taxpayers didn’t “pay” for it, and it’s in poor taste to throw a hissy fit over what Meghan chose to wear in her engagement portraits, you know? As for her Ralph Lauren ensemble at Wimbledon… Ralph Lauren is a long-time sponsor of Wimbledon. If anything, she probably made the All-England Club really happy by wearing an outfit from the tournament’s long-time sponsor. And the British Fashion Awards… lol. She was there to honor her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, who was then the chief designer for Givenchy. So Meghan wore Givenchy (designed by Keller).
So is Kate breaking protocol because she copies everything Meghan wears?
OMG I JUST BOUGHT MEGHANS RING AS MY REPLACEMENT RING. I had no idea but omg I’m gonna look like a copy cat 😂😭
My rings stopped fitting me regularly when we moved from sea level up to 8000+ ft. The RESEARCH.
Round was too round. Oval too oval. And emerald cut or radiant looked too harsh for every day wear. I bought very inexpensive cz rings in the carat size and shape to see how I felt about them. Finally – I was like CUSHION CUT. It’s the perfect combo of all three that I liked but didn’t like in their pure form.
next – moissanite. Amazing stone. Wonderful for the environment and the story behind it is out of this world. (Hahahah iykyk)
my original ring had had side stones so while the simplicity of a solitaire is gorgeous – it felt too far off. Based off my hand dimensions – I wanted smaller round stones one on each side. Plus we have two kids and it felt special.
Found the most amazing one on Etsy after looking for months. Talked extensively with the jeweler who was making it. They sent me mock ups etc. it was $150 with a perfect simple band that fits flush with the setting and band. It’s perfect. It’s absolutely perfect.
AND ITS EXACTLY MEGHANS RING OMGGGGG WHAT DO I DO
Lol, I’m betting it’s gorgeous. Wear it with pride.
@jais – it is!
I have just had rings on my mind so much that I zoomed in on hers and went – omg WHAT
I’ve bought a couple of rings from Etsy and they’re gorgeous — one is a 3-stone garnet with marquis stones set at diffrent angles, the other a curved eternity band with lab made diamonds to go with my engagement ring and both are great.
Spoil yourself Friendly Crow!!
@FriendlyCrow
Cushion cut is great. I have a big lab-grown cushion-cut green garnet ring that I love to pieces, even though it sits too high for everyday wear.
Someone almost always asks if it’s an emerald and I just have to laugh — at that size & clarity, it world be worth more than my house, lol! 💚
You can smile to yourself knowing that you found out for sure that you have the same great taste as H&M, but no one else is going to notice. Enjoy your lovely ring, I’m sure you look fabulous in it!
Friendly Crow, you got a great deal. That price and a one on one consultation with the jeweler is terrific. Enjoy. I love rings but my arthritic knuckles do not. Would love to see these rings you all describe.
So, I guess, Kate did also when she wore Ralph Lauren to Louis’ christening.
I’m pretty sure Kate wore McQueen for all three christenings.
Meghan wore Ralph Lauren to Louis’ christening not Kate.
If that is the case that she broke all the protocols then they must really go after Can’t because she copies most of what Meg wears!! They are so mad the Meg is SO successful and they are SO stuck with a lazy grifter!
Eden throwing a hissy fit about his crush per usual. You know Meghan’s doing well by how unhinged and stupid Eden’s stalker scribblings are.
The hours this racist misogynist spends combing through Meghan’s archival footage has got to concern his wife right?
Eden is very petty and churlish. He is friendly with Kate’s brother AND remember, Eden said he wanted to CRY when Harry/Meghan left. hes a bi*tchy little man who, ironically, is the father of two girls. He is best ignored. He is, simply put, a hysterical man.
We know he has a dog but does he have a wife?
This guy needs to get a life. How are you upset about the cost of something you didn’t pay for? Good for Kate that her gown only cost the amount it did, what does that have to do with Meghan and what she can afford? And it’s interesting that all of these sartorial ” breaches” and faux pas were copied by other royal women in the following years. Wearing one shoulder gowns? Check. Wearing Dior? Check. Wearing a hat to Wimbledon? Check.
But beyond that, this entire idea of protocol breaches is inane. Did Megan ever look unkempt? Did she ever wear anything grossly inappropriate for the environment? Did she behave in a manner that was offensive to the people she was around, or offensive to the customs and culture of the area she was in? No? Then who cares if she wore dark nail polish, or no stockings, or showed her shoulders in the daytime? If you are someone that’s bothered by this, you need to take a really good look at what is actually a problem in life.
Honestly with how she was constantly savaged in the media for everything every time she stepped out – nail polish, her shoes, purse, hair, angle of hat, rolled sleeves, watch – EVERYTHING THAT SHE WAS BUYING AND STYLING HERSELF AND LOOKING AMAZING – I can’t believe he was claiming it was so few. And each example is so obviously incorrect.
The pure hatred and venom they directed at her for trying to make a positive difference in people’s lives was and is horrifying.
Speaking of wildly inappropriate, I wish Eden would address the protocol of having your skirt fly up around your bare *ss while on official engagements. Get on it, Eden!
Exactly. The idea of specific protocols for non-ceremonial events (watching a tennis match for god’s sake) is infantalizing and also I suspect completely made up. The sartorial “duty” of a royal should be to look fabulous and Meghan always does. She has more personal style than all the royals put together, so really this is just Eden projecting his jealousy.
Seriously, if your one and only job was trashing Meghan Markle day-in and day-out, wouldn’t you bore yourself to death?
Thanks, Richard, for reprising some of Meghan’s most iconic looks!
I loved that Ralph and Russo gown in their engagement portraits. Same with Waight’s black, one shoulder gown at the BFA. Remember the gnashing of teeth over the matching black nail polish?? She looked amazing while pregnant. They still haven’t gotten over it.
I loved all her looks (still do) except for that Ralph & Russo. Or maybe it was just because she was posing with Harry in his blue suit? To me, that dress was appropriate for a black tie event, so either Harry looked underdressed or Meghan looked overdressed.
Idk. Harry’s suit looks appropriate to me. The blue suit is less formal than a pure black suit or navy and less jarring. Meghan’s gown is full length so it’s formal but styled with loose hair, no jewelry except the ring, and more relaxed poses, it looks beautiful.
Harry’s suit is that shade of blue that’s not formal enough to classify it as eveningwear or professional. It falls in a grey area that for most non royal people would be complicated for them to fit into their rotation but I think it’s perfect for a once in a lifetime royal engagement photoshoot.
Richard Eden sounds unhinged. Like I’m almost worried for him. 22 breaches of imaginary protocol!!!!!! these people are just making things up to criticize meghan for……5 years after she left. And its kind of funny in a sad way bc a lot of these are new criticisms – Meghan wore PANTS to wimbledon!!! Meghan wore a SHEER gown in DAYTIME!!!!
good grief Eden, get over yourself.
You know who else broke protocols and made actually bold fashion choices? Diana.
Meghan tried to fit in, represent herself and Harry and the monarchy well while also not centering herself in any way. Esp in her fashion. Even though her taste is just *chefs kiss*
She modernized the monarchy in so many ways. Especially in fashion by just dressing as a chic elegant modern woman and not say – a 1940’s-1950’s “anti woman” woman whose children are forced to wear Victorian attire stolen from Harry’s old room.
She brought so much LIFE to that stale place by being much less than 50% of herself. And now she’s gone because they abused her and all they can do is complain about the good old days when she was there, wearing amazing clothes and actually DOING THINGS.
It’s amazing he lists alleged breaches like wearing nail polish, which even Kate has worn, but no mention that flashing your undercarriage at multiple engagements because the skirts aren’t weighted is curiously avoided. Hmm wonder why.
That was my thought!
Ok so HRH Princess Meghan wore trousers! She wore dark nail polish! She ate avocados and once closed her own car door! She appeared in a documentary and mocked HERSELF trying to figure out how to curtsey without any warning!!
Her true breach of protocol was doing her assigned job for the “royal” family with verve, enthusiasm, heart, and style. How dare she!
Meanwhile BoneIdle can’t keep her skirts down or her job performance up, but at least she doesn’t make anyone feel inferior with her nonexistent excellence, right?
Good grief these people are tiresome.
They are new criticisms because the initial criticisms could all be linked to Kate doing the exact same thing at the exact same type of event. He can’t complain that she wore an expensive gown during the day because Kate walked in the jungle in an ugly sparkly expensive gown during the Colonizer Tour. He can’t complain that Meghan wore pants during royal events because Kate has copied that from Meghan probably more than anything else. He can’t complain that she wore a hat at Wimbledon in the royal box because Meghan only wore a hat at Wimbledon when she wasn’t in the royal box, but Kate just recently wore a similar hat while in the royal box at Wimbledon. He can’t complain about Meghan wearing Dior because all of the Royal women have worn Dior now. He can’t complain about Meghan and her one shoulder dress for BFW because Kate wore a one shoulder dress almost immediately after that. He doesn’t realize that these new “protocols” can’t be used against Meghan without people mentioning other Royal women, especially Kate or explaining why it took more than five years for it to finally be described as breaking protocol. Meghan wearing a sheer dress and exposing her shoulders is nothing compared to all of the times that Kate has gone to royal engagements and her dress blew up and exposed worse things than shoulders. Meghan wore pants in the Royal box at Wimbledon but so have Keira Knightly, Nicole Kidman, Billie Jean King, Princess Michael of Kent and a whole list of others, many of whom did it just recently at this years Wimbledon. All of these protocols are made up excuses to abuse Meghan who they are assigned to attack, which is why these made up protocols change whenever Kate or Camilla do or wear the same thing. They have to change it now because they are being called out.
Yep, she broke “protocols ” so the remainders could have a blueprint to “copy and paste” the look of a modern monarchy. Thanks you, Duchess of Sussex for giving the media something to write about the royals since there is no substance to their work.
Lol, this is what happens when you have nothing left to talk about.
There’s plenty to investigate, talk about but these media hacks avoid scrutinising WanK (and CaC).
Those protocols don’t seem to exist anymore because Kate is not only dressing like Meghan but she is wearing many of the designers that Meghan wears.
This is hilarious!!! Silly man, what a Clown.
No wonder she wanted to get out of there. Everything is protocol. Sounds like a dumb way to live
It’s also utter bullish*t. Meghan being Meghan, I bet had there been a royal protocol office or manual, she would have inquired & then studied that thing until she knew it by heart. This is all made up crapola.
The more unhinged Maureen and the rats become, the more it’s clear they’re increasingly desperate because the usual pieces about how “the Queen failed to smile through the entire hour of Meghan’s wedding service!” aren’t hitting anymore. I’m guessing Eden paid an assistant to comb through 8 years of media for alleged faux pas. But it’s still a complete waste of someone’s time and money, because it’s hilarious that he wrote this 100% bonkers piece.
The bottom feeding Eden is desperate for engagement on this nonsense. Meghan is gone, will not be coming back and her husband is going to stay where his wife and kids are. Get a life man. Only the haters care for this foolishness, intelligent folks who care, have moved abroad with Meghan.
What needs to be front and center is how a low down dirty father want his son to abandon his wife and kids for a crown. And see nothing wrong with this ask. Trying to manipulate your son with your impending doom to get him to come back, leaving his family behind should always be front and center.
A crown that won’t even belong to that son, no less.
Lol, sounds like the rent/mortgage is due and Meghan’s name is the check.
Ok, must confess, I did always think the engagement dress was an odd choice right from when I first saw it – too busy & too froufrou. But hey she paid for it, if it made her happy you go girl. Apart from that I thought her wardrobe in the UK was lovely- more contemporary than anything the rest of them ever wore and much more in tune with current fashion than the endless doilies and house dresses the others wore. Her second dress at their wedding was one of my favourite dresses ever along with the long beige/cream cape dress with the embellishments that she wore while she was pregnant.
I loved the engagement picture dress but felt that Harry’s blue suit really clashed with it, a black suit would have been much better
I hate(d) the engagement dress, generally. Like, if Angelina Jolie wore it to the Oscars I would still think it was ugly. And I don’t think it was appropriate for the daytime, too. If they had only taken evening engagement photos, then I mean I guess. But not because it broke “royal protocols” – because it detracted from her beautiful face and beautiful ring. Black is an odd color choice for an engagement photo dress for most people. Navy, dark green, gray, etc would have been prettier. But at the end of the day I found it to be an ugly dress.
But as you said, if it made her happy, you go girl.
That was a beautiful look, the long beige/cream dress she wore while pregnant. Was that during the Morocco trip? The engagement dress is lovely but in retrospect it does feel more adorned than the minimalist style Meghan usually wears. I’d love to see her in something this patterned and bold again sometime. It has me wondering if that museum gala that she was to attend ever got rescheduled bc I was looking forwards to see what she would wear for that.
@jais – yes you’re right the beige/cream dress was in Morocco. I found a link:
https://fashionista.com/2019/02/meghan-markle-wore-custom-dior-cape-dress-morocco
I loved the Ralph and Russo gown and thought it was perfect for the photos.
It’s not as if she wore it for the engagement announcement photocall or engagement interview – her green Parosh dress was a perfect choice for those.
I just don’t get the whole “royal ladies must promote British fashion” thing in the first place, especially considering the price of most of the things they wear. Is there actually a single member of the British public who gives a rat’s ass about these things? Are there really regular people out there just furious that women they don’t know wear dresses they could never afford anyway, because those dresses happen to be made by non-British designers?
@Miranda — It’s part of the fantasy that the “royals” give value for the obscene amount of money the British public spends on them.
Supporting British brands and British industry by making them more visible is supposed to be a public duty and a privilege.
Unfortunately a great deal of the British fashion worn by the “royal” women looks like puffed-sleeve housedresses done in cheap polyester, so that whole idea tends to die on the vine.
@Miranda – “I just don’t get the whole “royal ladies must promote British fashion” thing” – I think it makes sense if they take their diplomacy ‘job’ as representatives of their country seriously. But based on what Meghan said (there is no set protocol), and what our own eyes tell us (KKKKopyKatty, and Camumuzilla’s zippy housedresses), they don’t take it seriously, or get formal guidance on it. With all that said, however, just look at all the comments here howling about Meghan’s ugly engagement dress made by British fashion house Ralph & Russo. Maybe she was just doing her ‘job’ showcasing “British” with elements of froufrou fun and black seriousness.
IT’S BEEN MORE THAN FIVE YEARS SINCE MEGHAN LEFT!! SHE LEFT ! Instead of having a fit about what Meghan did or does, why doesn’t he focus on his aggressive future king and his copycat wife who are on their fifth vacation enjoying the perks being a royal on a shady yacht, want a fourth house paid by the peasants, and are only interested in making more money…..but no…don’t look that way because Meghan, Meghan, something…are people so gullible ? Do they still read and believe this kind of drivel?
Sounds like someone had to reach for an article this week. There were a bunch of magazines doing articles about Meghan’s best fashion moment this week in celebration of her birthday, like Harper’s Bazaar and even Tatler. So Eden just decided to add his contrarian view to the SEO. There was nothing wrong with her sheer engagement dress. She looked lovely. The one thing I’ll agree with…Meghan has been built up to such legendary status by the BM that yes her tenure seems like it was much longer than 22 months. And that’s what we call impact.
That will forever be the most bananas part to me. Daily articles in multiple newspapers, numerous documentaries, numerous YouTube shows and podcasts, numerous books about someone that has been gone for five and a half years and was only there any amount of time it would take to earn an associate’s degree. They at least have almost 20 years worth of stuff to milk for Diana, how much more can you squeeze out that we don’t already know about 4 years if you include the dating years?
They will squeeze and squeeze, all while Meghan bottles some organic Cali lemonade to sell for asever.
So Meghan broke the protocols the BM invented just for her.
Meghan is a trailblazer. Meghan created new ways for the royal family to follow, if it is in dressing more modern or showing PDA in public.
The Fail and Maureen are so sad the way they endlessly rehash the 22 months Meg was a working royal. They remind me of Alice Evans forever harking back to past glories with her ex husband and yet constantly thrashing him for leaving her abusive grip. Meghan left the abuse behind in the past and moved on with her life in the US. They are obsessed for click bait and relevancy.
And yet, I’ve never seen her underpants, something I can’t say about Catherine…
We didn’t see Kate’s underpants either. That was part of the issue.
LOL
Oh, yeah.
😂😂😅😅
🤭
Chap.
You do know you can purchase your own dog food and not have to write this rubbish?
Don’t you?
Charles broke actual laws with his cash for honours issue, Anne has a criminal conviction & let’s not even get into allegations against Andrew. But it’s Meghan wearing trousers at Wimbledon that you have energy for? Racism & royalism is a helluva drug
I wonder if the entire British press pack could get a group discount for some much needed therapy? If there was ever a group that needed to go out and touch some grass, it’s them.
They’re touching grass and smoking it I do suspect.
No, they are way too dingdang high strung to be smoking grass. Certainly smoking SOMETHING…
Well done Meghan , love how you broke all the stupid protocols and did things your way .
You stuck a bomb under the British Monarchy and they will never recover from it .
Very true. Her impact on the British monarchy must have been tremendous since they are still talking feverishly about her royal days
Do these people listen to themselves?? “She wore trousers!! How dare she!!” My goodness.
“Meghan was breaking the rules,” screeches Richard Eden. “About once every two months,” he fumes. Someone needs to check on Rich. I think he is suffering from apoplexy.
Broke fashion protocols thst Kate coped endlessly. Sure, Jan.
Someone should do a wellness check on poor Eden – he’s more unhinged than usual. It would be bad enough to still be writing diatribes about your ex-girlfriend or ex-wife who gave you an ultimatum and then dumped your ass five years ago, moving halfway across the globe to be rid of you. Now imagine that you’re writing this obsessively about someone else’s wife and someone else’s family. It’s downright creepy.
I am so tired of hearing about these darn protocols.
Broken Protocols would be a great name for a rock band. Or a Lifetime Original Movie.
I want this Neflix limited series: Broken Protocols: The Story of Brimsley and Reynolds
So Maureen, why don’t you scribble about the Greek yacht and their VJ non-commitment? That’s breaking more protocols than your little head can store.
Bashing Meghan because the lazy Wales are on holidays ain’t hitting the right audience.
In the top picture you can see that Kate had a bit more flesh on her bones and it makes how she looks today even more scary. Something is seriously wrong with that woman.
that was a few months after Louis was born. You can also see how much better her hair looked too – that length was better and the color and texture of it are so much better than now.
Okay, somewhat off-topic. But yesterday I googled Peter Phillip’s first wedding with Autumn and just looked at some of the pics since we’re talking about the upcoming second. Autumn looked lovely but what struck me is that there seemed to be bridesmaids in the way Americans do them, not little kids but adult friends wearing matching green strapless dresses. Anyways going back to protocol. I was kind of shocked to see a picture of Zara on the steps after the wedding, talking to the queen and her strapless dress was slipping down with somer serious cleavage exposed and she had super noticeable tan lines. To me, she looked like any other bridesmaid, nbd. But if they’re gonna act like the protocol police then let’s “gasp” talk about the cleavage and tan lines right next to the Queen! But oooh Meghan wore pants to Wimbledon. GMAFB. It’ll be interesting to see if the tabs do a remember when series about that wedding. Remember when William didn’t attend bc he was with his ex-girlfriend Jecca. Remember when the Queen stood next to visible tan lines, lol. Overall, it just feels like pre-Meghan and even pre-Kate, the style was more laid-back. But now it’s the binary of prim Kate is good and Meghan is bad. The narrative is actually reining in and boxing in the style choices of everybody else. It’s gotten more conservative and less exciting if that makes sense. Where’s the fun? Beatrice wore a butterfly dress with a huge butterfly head=piece. But the tabs have to shame the women for everything so here we are.
I know what you mean about the bridesmaids – i always assumed that was bc Autumn was Canadian. and I remember that dress on Zara…the first time I saw it I thought it had a cream halter neckline or something lolol.
I was kind of shook seeing it. Not bc Zara looked bad, she looked fine and normal, although I promise you I would’ve had a strapless bathing suit if I had to wear a strapless gown for a wedding but maybe she didn’t know?. Either way, they’re claiming the queen was upset bc Meghan wore white and yet wasn’t upset about cleavage and tan lines on the steps of St. George. Please.
That butterfly hat is an iconic Philip Treacy piece. I kinda love Bea for wearing it. It certainly doesn’t look any sillier than Kate’s endless streams of satellite dishes with flowers.
The butterfly hat was much cooler and fun than the satellite dish flowers imo.
I don’t blame Meghan for not wearing British or Commonwealth designers seeing as she is done dirty by some of them. Also, wasn’t Kate reluctant to give her contacts in the British fashion industry (like Meghan needed them!)?
Emilia Wickstead was a total bitch about Meghan not looking “Royal”at her wedding, for which she never apologized (she only apologized for implying that the Givenchy gown was a copy of one of hers).
And, one of the main reasons there was a kerfuffle about the engagement photo dress was Ralph and Russo saying that the dress was worth a shocking amount of like $60,000. Meghan had just picked it off a rock of clothing to borrow for the shoot. Something which I’m sure other Royals have done. But it was a huge kerfuffle (Royals don’t borrow clothing) and Meghan ended up having to pay for the dress. But that didn’t stop the Rota, there were endless articles about how improper it was to wear such an expensive dress, a discussion into which even Samantha Markle entered.
I don’t ever recall another British or Commonwealth designer either divulging the cost of Royal’s couture or custom clothing. Or, saying a Royal, married-in or not, looked unroyal. How about those breaches of protocol, Eden?
I don’t understand why the want to insist that a princess should wear the clothes like a commoner.
Who wants to conform to a group that always calls itself a family when it comes to money and a company when it comes to love, care and commitment?
This article is nonsense and deserves another lemon. I’m sure most Brits don’t want to read this hate sauce anymore. The decline in readership of all these vicious newspapers that only want to appeal to the lowest instincts clearly shows that.
All this nasty words has as little to do with Meghan as a dung beetle has to do with a hummingbird.
Maureen says what, now?
How is this still a story?
I remember Meghan being dragged for using a small handbag with a strap instead of a clutch. Perhaps that wasn’t mentioned by Eden as Kate now does that on the regular.
Except for the Queen, the whole royal female contingent began carrying small handbags with top handles after Meghan’s first few royal events. Even in the realm of handbags, Meghan wielded influence. Her big handbag at the first event was an eyeopener, as well as her wearing a big coat for actual warmth. Meghan never wore a coat dress. From the beginning, she introduced separates as staples.
During his life time Alexander McQueen sold his label to a French conglomerate. McQueen is as French as Givenchy. You could argue that the UK ones are British arms but they are both owned by a French multinational. It is very difficult to wear British today without limited yourself to small scale dressmakers.
Maureen is acting like looking at a bunch of old photos is journalism — “I was shocked by what I discovered.”
Dude, you didn’t “discover” anything. And the only shocking thing is your obsession with Meghan.
What a drama queen.
Looks like this uptick in Meg bashing directly correlates to the many exposed shortcomings of Wlliy and Kateypoo. It’s so painfully embarrassingly obvious. Come on Jason, you can do better. It’s laughable at this point if it weren’t so racist and misogynistic.
What about Charlotte wearing nail polish to Wimbledon? Her evil Aunt by marriage must have corrupted her all those years ago!!!
Who actually cares what she wore 5-7 years ago? She looks fabulous in all those pictures and the looks stand up. Who exactly is supposed to be offended by this, especially when so many other royal women have adapted and copied her looks. This guy is just writing anything to stay on the payroll.
Don’t they get tired of this bull pucky? From Wimbledon’s own website regarding the Royal Box dress code:
Protocol – dress is smart, suits/jacket and tie, etc. Ladies are asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them.
That’s it. And NOTE: Kate broke that one about the hats a couple of weeks ago.
And don’t get me started on different rules for women than men re: hat wearing. 😤
So some middle-aged fart panty-waist Englishman wrote this?
This is the most unhinged article ever written. He is bringing up events that happened over five years ago. It just shows that these writers have nothing else to write about.
Plot twist…Richard has photoshopped his face on all of Meghan’s protocol-breaking photos because he wants to be her. Homegirl is obsessed. Just admit you love her, Richard! Join the gworls!