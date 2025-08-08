“MAGA cultist and failed actor Dean Cain has joined ICE” links

MAGA trash Dean Cain has joined ICE. [Socialite Life]
Ok, an ex-Superman “joining” ICE to terrorize people who come to the US to work jobs most of us won’t touch with a stick?
Not on my bingo card, even for this horrible timeline we’re stuck in.
Take a seat, Cain. Leave your brothers and sisters alone.
#Resist
He reportedly was Brooke Shields first boyfriend.
Dean is bloated and broke and needs that 50 grand and health benefits.
He’s a failure as an actor and a human.
Exactly what I was going to say. He must need cash and no one else will hire him.
He’s been doing a LOT of voice acting roles pretty consistently for the last decade. It’s just that they’re small bits and probably not paying much.
He’s not even getting paid! It’s an “honorary” position. Although there’s probably a huge secret payday headed his way under the table from somebody.
Very bloated!!!!! What happened to him – I expected him to look older but he looks like a different person.
Dean Cain used to hang around the picnic area of the Malibu Country Mart on weekends and wait for the tourists to recognize him. When the paps were there for the real celebs, he would mug for the cameras and try to get photographed.
Because what else is he going to do?
Was he even rejected by Kirk Cameron for one of his films?
I’m so glad that I’m not a washed up actor. They all seem to join the dark side these days.
My last straw before cutting off a MAGA family member was when he said LGBTQ people weren’t real Americans. What does that even mean? You’re just a bigot. Bye.
I lost hope when my mom was making ridiculous claims and I was trying to correct her by showing her actual real laws she wouldn’t even look. She yelled, “I don’t need facts! I know what I know!”
What happened to Dean Cain’s good looks??
Same thing that happens many people who are motivated by hatred and spite. The outward eventually starts to resemble the inside.
So true … two current administration examples are: Emil Bove, Principal Associate DA General (44 yo) and Stephen Miller, WH Deputy Chief of Staff (39 yo). Check out their photos.
Wait — Emil Hove is 44?! I thought he was 70?
Hate is what happened. It rots from within.
The lord giveth and the lord taketh iaway!!
What happened to him is that he’s 59 years old and has gained some weight. He was in his 20’s when he played Superman. If I didn’t know anything about him, I’d say he looks pretty good for a man pushing 60. Years back, he would have been to old to become an ICE agent, but the Biden administration removed the age limit. Even so, this looks more like a campaign to recruit others rather than Cain going out in the field.
I don’t know who in the world would be influenced by Dean Cain to join ICE – it seems very weirdly fascist to me. But then I don’t have any MAGA family or friends to get that perspective.
No MAGA family or friends?? Just say the word and I’ll share mine, I have plenty.
@Libra – thanks so much for your generous offer, but I think I’ll decline at this time.
Weight gain is understandable but this is bloat. His face is bloated and he looks a mess.
He’s hardly a failed actor. He’s a name. He was in a series, which is VERY successful as most actors have trouble even getting paid work and supporting themselves through their acting, let alone sticking with it. I seem to remember him in some TV movies as well.
You don’t have to agree with his politics to acknowledge that he is, in comparison to most people in the arts, technically successful.
lol. He’s a failure and that’s why he’s doing this. He needs the cash and he’s a racist loser. Period.
If he was successful, he wouldn’t need to be employed by a terrorist organization.
Sue—and he wouldn’t have gone full fascist at all. That’s usually a sign of a failed career…
yeah i’m sorry, but his most successful acting role was 30 years ago (i remember cause i watched it and loved it. i had a huge crush on him). just because he’s been working regularly since then doesn’t mean he’s successful. unless you count such hits has obamagate the movie and the hank’s christmas wish series (yes, i did scroll his imdb. he’s had absolutely nothing of note since lois and clark). he’s a washed up has been who made a move to the religious alt-right a decade ago.
A successful series from THIRTY YEARS AGO.
While he’s consistently worked as a character actor since then, he’s hardly relevant in the TV landscape today. There are far more character actors with true talent that aren’t MAGA schmucks to pay attention to. Come on, now.
I was just on social media and saw a post about him being a big joke and I had no idea what that was about until I come to CB and the very first article I see is about him being an ICE agent. So yes Dean Cain is a big joke.
Quick! Someone get him a cookie! 🙄
Aren’t you supposed to keep your identity secret for this kind of job like cops that go undercover or people working for spy agencies?
To protect his identity all he needs to do is put on some glasses…No one will know it is him….
SNORT!!
Imagine being Japanese-American and being a direct descendant of Japanese immigrants who were held in internment camps during WWII… and pulling this trash. He’s literally the worst Japanese American ever to exist
Remember when Dean Cain played a sweet kid struggling with his sexual identity on 90210? The 90s were just coming to terms with this topic and we’re legions beyond that now, but WTAF Dean Cain? How did that not make you a more compassionate person?
I will see anything with Jordan Peele’s name attached. His films are brilliant. He produced and didn’t direct the Candyman sequel, but that was also brilliant. Looking forward to Him!
that wasn’t dean cain. dean cain played brenda’s love interest during her trip to france (with her tragique accent). i know the character you’re referencing, but i can’t think of who played him.
OH YEAH! Thank you for that. I’m remembering Dean Cain as Brenda’s love interest. Oh man the kid who Kelly crushed on but was struggling with his sexuality, man they looked a lot a like though right? Off to google.
He played a gay man in a (TV?) movie once and said he loved to play a gay man but still doesn’t believe LGBTQ+ should have fundamental rights.
He loves playing a “gay” man but doesn’t believe in LGBTQ rights? Not to stereotype but my house doesn’t have closets that deep.
They really are just like…the kind of losers most law enforcement departments wouldn’t hire, you know? That’s why they’re using them to build a kind of secret police. They’re the type of people you don’t want in power. Fun times ahead.
The Naked Gun was fun. My friend and I saw it, though I got a little more out of it as somebody who saw the originals as a kid. It’s aimed at exactly the right market for that reason – Millennials who likely watched it with their parents, who now have a version filled with characters and references that spoke to their media experience growing up. Liam Neeson is clearly having a blast, and Pam is very cute in it and meets his energy. Well cast overall.
When I read “Leo season” I first thought you meant the summer months where we see Leo in Europe with models on some Yacht
Couldn’t he find work as a used car salesman…
Congrats on joining the Gestapo! History will look kindly on this, for sure.
What does George Takei have to say about this?
I saw Dean Cain at a ComicCon about 10 years ago. He was really nice and chatted with my then young kids. Very personable with them, i was so impressed with him as a human.
Im beyond disappointed with this decision.
