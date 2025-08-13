Brandon Blackstock had been ‘dating’ Kelly Clarkson’s ex-assistant for years

I’m not here for any kind of rewrite or reimagining of Brandon Blackstock. I remember ALL of the stories and all of the legal wrangling. Blackstock passed away from cancer last week. He was married to Kelly Clarkson for years, and she filed for divorce from him in 2020. It took years to untangle all of his financial impropriety and mismanagement, and Blackstock really tried to squeeze as much money as possible out of Kelly in the divorce. For the past week, we’ve heard endless stories about how he was diagnosed with cancer after the divorce was finalized, and that Kelly was the one looking after him. Well, guess what? Blackstock likely started banging Kelly’s assistant in the last years of their marriage, and the assistant became his jumpoff and then his girlfriend/partner in his final years.

Brandon Blackstock was in a relationship with his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson’s former production assistant when he died on Aug. 7. Brittney Marie Jones — who was identified in Blackstock’s obituary as his “partner in life and business” — worked as Clarkson’s production assistant in Nashville from 2016 to 2018, according to her LinkedIn. In December 2018, she transitioned to an executive management assistant role for Blackstock — but still “assistant managed day to day artist schedule for Kelly Clarkson,” according to her profile. Two years later, in June 2020, the same month Clarkson filed for divorce, Jones became an executive assistant for V Bar B Cattle Co., a Montana ranch owned by Blackstock. A rep for Clarkson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The talent manager’s obituary describes Jones as his “beautiful and loving partner in life and business.” It also said that the pair “started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana.” On Friday, Aug. 8, Jones’ father Larry paid tribute to Blackstock in a Facebook post, writing, “Yesterday we lost a good man Brandon Blackstock. He described Blackstock as “my daughter’s soulmate,” and said he “considered him my son.”

[From People]

While no one is saying exactly when Blackstock’s relationship with Brittney Marie Jones began, I assume everyone can read between the lines. My only question is whether Kelly knew that her assistant was banging her husband before 2020? Because it sounds like that’s exactly what Jones was doing. Kelly was dealing with so much at that point, trying to figure out just how badly Blackstock had mismanaged her career and her money. Did she know about Jones as well? Well, in any case, I hope Jones was the one taking care of him in the end and not Kelly.