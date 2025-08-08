Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, passed away at the age of 48

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, has passed away at the age of 48. Few people knew it, but Blackstock had been treated for cancer for the past three years. In case you’re wondering about the timeline, Kelly filed for divorce in June 2020, after she learned that Blackstock was stealing from her, misappropriating her money and misrepresenting her in business situations (he was her manager at the time). Their divorce took two long years to finalize, mostly because of a huge fight over money – Blackstock fought for every single nickel and dime he could get from her, and he even “squatted” in their Montana ranch and claimed joint ownership. She was paying him six figures a month in spousal support, and he walked away from the marriage (in 2022) with a reported $3.8 million. Soon after their divorce was finalized, he was diagnosed with cancer.
Brandon Blackstock, a talent manager known as both the ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson and the former stepson of Reba McEntire, has died. He was 48.
“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a rep for the family tells PEOPLE in a statement. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”
On Wednesday, Aug. 6, Clarkson revealed Blackstock had been ill, and she postponed her Las Vegas residency to spend time with their children, River, 11, and Remington, 9.
“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she wrote in a statement, apologizing to fans and expressing appreciation for their “grace, kindness and understanding.”
Blackstock also had two children from a previous marriage, Savannah and Seth, and became a grandfather in 2022 when his eldest child Savannah gave birth to a son, Lake.
Well… I feel sorry for his kids. I also feel incredibly sorry for Kelly. This explains so much in retrospect, including her unexplained absences from her talk show and her sudden postponements of her Vegas residency. Reportedly, she was caring for her ex-husband. Yeah, she’s a bigger person than me. I’m sure she was thinking of their children and all of that, but there was so much water under that bridge. I hope she’s okay and the kids are okay.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I wish her and all those kids all the healing and love in the world, because between a difficult marriage where once spouse is undermining and ripping off the other, divorce, pandemic and cancer, the 2020’s have been a horrible stretch for this family.
You never know what someone is dealing with.
I feel awful for those kids. They’re so young and have already been through a contentious divorce before having to say goodbye to their parent. He sounds awful but he’s the only daddy they knew. I’m glad Kelly is taking time to be with them.
I feel for their kids. And for Kelly too. However acrimonious the split, she’d loved him once and he was the father of her kids. She’s going to have her own grieving.
A lot of people on social media were pretty bitchy about her absences and cancellations. It’s a good reminder that we don’t know what other people are going through. Just because they’re public figures doesn’t mean we actually know them.
Her employees who talked to the press about her missing days on her talk show, fans bitching about her canceling dates to her residency should feel really ashamed right now. I knew that something was up cause shes a hard worker. Smdh
She’s being a good mother by putting her children first and ensuring they have spent time this last year with their dying father. Whatever she is feeling is for her to know.
THANK YOU for mentioning his past misdeed and crimes against Kelly! The NYT, Enews and others are completely not mentioning it and whitewashing. I don’t believe in speaking ill of the dead or gossip – but these were literal crimes.
Also, yes, Kelly is definitely a better person than I am. Props to her for being an amazing mom and person.
And at least she isn’t being bled for $100,000 a month alimony anymore. She is definitely a better person than I would be under those circumstances.
I think the alimony ended in January, 2024. But if the genders were reversed would you say the same thing? What confused me about the deals is, since they were married, weren’t his commissions also going into the family pot? Was it ours and his? Was he hiding assets? He also managed a couple other big names. I also think, like so many divorces when one person is famous and the other not as well known, is the more famous person generally gets the more favorable headlines and comments. None of us know all of it.
I really respect her for keeping it classy during everything. Yeah, she sang a couple of snarky songs pointed at him/the divorce, but she really kept her kids at the forefront of everything. Because for them, that’s just their dad. They won’t understand the messiness until they’re much older and reading about it online.
So sad for her kids. She’s truly an amazing person and she deserves all the success she’s gotten. When she postponed her residency and mentioned her ex being sick I knew it was serious, but for him to pass the next day 😬. I’m glad she was vindicated immediately.
I’ll be petty for her, I’m glad she won’t have to keep paying him alimony after he stole from her.
Thought same! Dude was such a money grubber!
She must be going through so many conflicting emotions right now. I really hope she has someone she can be open with and talk to, who won’t run to the press. It’s hard when someone you loved and hurt you so much dies.
While I feel for Kelly and her kids and wish them all comfort and healing, I must say it is amazing when one gets those opportunities to see karma work out in full view. All that money he stole and extorted got him nothing in the end
Didn’t even get to enjoy any of it. I’m trying not to say it serves him right because cancer is awful, but damn dude. He played himself karma wise.