Kelly Clarkson finally settled her divorce, Brandon will get roughly $3.8 million-plus

Whenever we’ve discussed Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce, I’m always just flabbergasted by Brandon’s f–king audacity. Brandon and his father defrauded Kelly out of millions of dollars through willful incompetence and bad practices, and after costing Kelly millions of dollars, Brandon has spent the better part of two years trying to get every cent he can from Kelly in the divorce. He’s such a piece of sh-t. At various times, Brandon has asked for millions of dollars a year in “support” and he’s also been squatting on their big Montana property throughout, even though Kelly bought the home herself. He also spent months challenging her prenup, only for the court to uphold it. Anyway, their divorce is finally done.
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have FINALLY settled their bitter divorce case, and Kelly’s walking away with the lion’s share of assets, although he’s getting a pretty penny in support. L.A. Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon has just signed off on the terms. Kelly will have primary custody of their 2 kids. Brandon, who lives in Montana, will have the kids one weekend a month … at least for now.
Speaking of Montana, as we reported, Kelly will keep the Montana ranch, but Brandon is allowed to live there until June 1. He must, however, pay her rent — $12,500 a month. If Brandon moves from Montana to another state, the custody arrangement will be reevaluated.
As we reported, Brandon challenged their prenup, but after a trial the judge affirmed its validity — and that was a big win for Kelly. We’re told she makes around $20 mil a year, and that’s all hers.
Brandon will get spousal support — $115,000 a month — but that ends in January 2024.
He also gets $45,600 a month in child support. Although he only gets the kids one weekend a month, the amount reflects the overhead he has to pay to ensure the kids can stay comfortably. Kelly’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, can go back into court and ask for an adjustment if, say, Brandon moves somewhere else and the overhead expenses changes.
She’s also paying him $1.3 million as part of the settlement.
The judge restored their single status back in September. The judge also removed Blackstock from Kelly’s name, and she now goes by Kelly Brianne. Brianne is her middle name, and although professionally she’ll still be known as Kelly Clarkson, legally she has dropped Clarkson. It appears she made the change because she is not a fan of her father.
[From TMZ]
So… $1.3 million as a flat payment to get out of the marriage, plus roughly $2.5 million in spousal support over the course of the next two years, plus $45,600 a month in child support. Those figures are only a fraction of what Brandon asked for, but those figures are a lot higher than what Kelly would like to pay. I also suspect that Brandon was dragging this out with the hope that he would exhaust Kelly and she would just pay him to go away. I’m glad she stuck it out. And I hope Kelly rises like a phoenix from the ashes of this toxic marriage. She deserves all of the good things.
STX Films World Premiere Of "UglyDolls"
Kelly Clarkson attends the premiere of "Ugly Dolls" in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 27th, 2019
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 27: Singer Kelly Clarkson wearing a Christian Siriano dress arrives at the World Premiere Of STX Films' 'UglyDolls' held at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
2019 Global Citizen Festival held in Central Park New York City, United States
Featuring: Kelly Clarkson
Where: New York City, New Jersey, United States
When: 29 Sep 2019
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR SPAIN & USA**
Brandon Blackstock (L) and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.
Brandon Blackstock (L) and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.
New York, NY – Kelly Clarkson takes it to the streets of Manhattan while filming her next project in NYC.
Pictured: Kelly Clarkson
New York, NY – Kelly Clarkson takes it to the streets of Manhattan while filming her next project in NYC.
Pictured: Kelly Clarkson
She’s finally free of that fool. I know that they are connected because of their children but even that is a blessing. I’m happy for Kelly and hope that Brando rots.
What a nightmare. Kelly must be relived it’s over, but he got so much more than he deserved.
I like Kelly, she strikes me as a sincerely decent person. Her ex is a parasite.
This guy absolutely preyed on her for her money. She should sue him for fraud. I can’t imagine how difficult it must be for her to share kids with this POS now.
Like father like son. His dad Narvel made a boatload of money out of being Reba McEntire’s manager-husband.
OK, so last night, I calculated how much she’ll be forking over to her loser ex and compared to her current earnings, it’s a drop in the bucket for her. It’s a lot of money, but still less than what he wanted I’m sure.
And I am laughing at the fact that some of the money goes back to her, because he has to pay her rent!!!! HA HA HA!!! He’s only on spousal support for the next 2 years and he’s only living in that Montana house until June I think? Then she can evict his fraudster ass. The only thing that’s he’s banking on is the child support, which I’m sure he’ll skim a lot of it for himself. Honestly, I’d say his ass should go out and get a job, but then again he only knows how to steal money from people. What other skills does he have to offer?
I’m not a fan of saying you can tell what a person is like by just looking at them. I will make an exception for Mr Blackstock. How was she attracted to this smarmy, greasy smelly piece of roadkill?
His posture is so strange. He looks like he was caught in a moment of actively crumpling into dust.
lol @elle Thank you for that vivid image, I literally laughed out loud, and I needed that today!
Poof! be gone with you, slimy grifter!
GO Kelly!! She’s a delight!
“But since you been gone
I can breathe for the first time
I’m so moving on, yeah, yeah
Thanks to you
Now I get what I want
Since you been gone”
It might not seem like it to some folks, but based on what we know about this case, Kelly came out the victor here. What he’s getting is a small fraction of her total net worth and she didn’t have to go through a very expensive trial. Total win for her and I’m glad. He’s a schmuck.
Him refusing to leave HER Montana ranch throughout this whole process (even when it was legally determined she owned it according to the terms of their prenup) was the most incredible part for me. What a crook.
He gives off very strong Dirty John vibes.
I saw this on People last night and was surprised as it seemed to be a quick resolution in my head. I can’t believe it’s been two years though. But perhaps that’s just in comparison with Angelina and Brad Pitt’s drawn-out mess. Anyway, I hope she finds someone who doesn’t suck and treats her well. IF she wants to be in a relationship of course!
Given Kelly’s future potential earnings and her toxic ex, she got away in time. Sanity and peace are priceless.
That’s so much money IMO but not for her! Glad she is able to move on. And of course he only gets the kids one weekend a month, he seems like a scummy dad. Hope her and the kids are good.
That stood out to me, too! What kind of POS dad only wants to see his kids one weekend a month? It’s not as though he *has* to live in Montana pretending to be a rancher or whatever, Kelly’s money could buy him a home close to his kids. So this custody agreement tells me that he doesn’t want to be an active, involved presence in his children’s lives, which makes him a terrible parent. I guess it tracks, since he’s a thief and a lowlife grifter, it’d be weird if he was actually a good dad.
I am pleased for her because a long, drawn out divorce wasn’t in her or the kids best interests. Now they can heal and move on with their lives. She has been dignified and classy because they share two wonderful children together and as a mom she wants to protect them from the fall out from a messy divorce.
He’s getting far more than he deserves. $45,000 a month child support is insane. Rick Ross settled with the mother of three of his children for $3,000 a month, just for a comparison. Ross is being extremely stingy, though. Cam Newton’s ex was requesting only $15,000 a month for their 4 children.
yeah, I don’t get the $45000/month. they mention “overhead”, but wtf kind of overhead costs $11000+ PER kid PER day?
I’m so glad she’s rid of this grifter. she seems like such a nice person.
I think they are referring to the lifestyle like house, car, vacation etc. when they mean overhead.
I’m so happy that she came out as the Victor! Although he should’ve gotten nothing but a kick in the pants.
As someone who just finalized a long drawn out divorce with kids, it just sucks for her that she is connected to this douchebag for life.
“He also gets $45,600 a month in child support. Although he only gets the kids one weekend a month, the amount reflects the overhead he has to pay to ensure the kids can stay comfortably.”
The fucking audacity of this man. That is a W-I-L-D amount of money to get your kids one weekend a month.
I Agree that’s $547,200 a year until the kids are 18 . That a lot for the 24 days he will have the kids in a year. Kelly lawyer definitely needs to go back an get an adjustment, but I’m sure if she did he would pull a BP and what to change the custody agreement just so he can keep getting that $45,600 a month.
I wonder did she negotiate it as such that she didn’t mind paying him that much if it meant he had that limited contact with the kids that it’s 2 days a month, and so can do less toxic damage to them. I can see him blowing through that money by the first few days of the month and ending up in a gutter somewhere.
I know they guy is a lowlife, but they were in a “no-fault” divorce state. It would have been truly unfair for the poorer spouse to get nothing. Usually, the wealthier spouse is the husband. If we support Clarkson not paying *anything* to her ex because it’s all “her” money, then we would have to support every cheating husband who kicks his wife out for a younger model, to pay her nothing as well, because it’s “his” money. When people are married, the non-working spouse is seen as providing the support – time, emotional, etc., that enables the other spouse to succeed. That doesn’t always happen, but again, this is a no-fault state, so who’s fault it is shouldn’t matter. I only say this because for every case where the wife “prevails” by not paying her ex anything, there are many, many, many, many more cases where husbands try to avoid paying their wives anything.
I get what your saying and agree. My only problem is the amount he’s getting for the two day he will have them in a month. If the roles were reversed I would still think it too much for two days a month. Now if it was 50/50 or even 40/60 I wouldn’t see any problem with the child support.
But that’s the thing. He’s not a non working spouse until she filed. It’s not like he was a stay at home dad, she divorced him and refuses to pay. He had a very high paying job making money off of her and others like Blake. You can’t claim that much support when it is YOUR choice to quit job and change careers to live off said ex-spouse. Also she has to pay private Travel fees for the children to visit once a month. So what exactly out of 45 k is he providing for 2 days a month?!
This man has fought the prenup/attempted to get more money /fought for her ranch but he didn’t even want to fight for more than a weekend with kids. But it’s probably a blessing to kelly! He really fooled me and Kelly. She really wanted the kids with her and she got that and she’ll make sure to raise them well despite the father’s influence.
Also even though the divorce is over the fight about the fraud allegations is coming next and I hope she wins millions out of that. It seems like she may have a case to argue there! I bet he hid/took a lot of her money on the dl. Kelly’s no idiot I hope the forensic accountant caught the receipts.
He doesn’t deserve jack sh*t, but sometimes the cheapest way to pay for something is with money. I hope that Kelly is doing okay and can now have peace, now that this is finally behind her.
It is absurd to me that she should have to pay him anything considering they are divorcing due to him embezzling her money while he was her husband/manager. I feel like that should’ve automatically voided any money he would’ve been entitled too.
I love our Miss Independent