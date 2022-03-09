Gwyneth Paltrow: Apple Martin ‘gives me hope for the future of sisterhood’

What I enjoy about Gwyneth Paltrow’s relationships with her children is that she’s very proud of them and she’ll likely help them get a leg up in whatever field they want, but she’s always just let them be kids. Think about how easy it would have been for Gwyneth to shove Apple into modeling when Apple was 15 or 16 years old. Think about how easy it would have been for Chris Martin and Gwyneth to get Moses a recording contract. That hasn’t happened – the kids went to school, and at the very least, they’ll both get their high school degrees. I would love it if Apple went to college – she turns 18 in May, so we’ll probably hear something about her plans for the future in the coming months.

In recent years, Gwyneth has talked about how Apple is “glamorous in a way that I’m not,” and that Apple is very into makeup, nails and fashion. Again, think about how easy it would have been for Gwyneth to encourage Apple to be an Instagram influencer. In any case, Gwyneth posted this message for Apple in honor of International Women’s Day:

Happy international womens day. I’ve been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard. I keep thinking about the women I have known since kindergarten or 7th grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever. But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it. This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else.

[From Gwyneth’s IG]

What do you love most about this? What I love the most is that Apple looks like she’s just about to start an eye roll at her peasant mother. How the worm turns, Goop!!! Anyway, Apple is gorgeous and I would not be surprised at all if she starts modeling right after she graduates from high school. Or acting! I’m sure tons of directors would love to hire her.