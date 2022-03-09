Gwyneth Paltrow: Apple Martin ‘gives me hope for the future of sisterhood’

What I enjoy about Gwyneth Paltrow’s relationships with her children is that she’s very proud of them and she’ll likely help them get a leg up in whatever field they want, but she’s always just let them be kids. Think about how easy it would have been for Gwyneth to shove Apple into modeling when Apple was 15 or 16 years old. Think about how easy it would have been for Chris Martin and Gwyneth to get Moses a recording contract. That hasn’t happened – the kids went to school, and at the very least, they’ll both get their high school degrees. I would love it if Apple went to college – she turns 18 in May, so we’ll probably hear something about her plans for the future in the coming months.
In recent years, Gwyneth has talked about how Apple is “glamorous in a way that I’m not,” and that Apple is very into makeup, nails and fashion. Again, think about how easy it would have been for Gwyneth to encourage Apple to be an Instagram influencer. In any case, Gwyneth posted this message for Apple in honor of International Women’s Day:
Happy international womens day. I’ve been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard. I keep thinking about the women I have known since kindergarten or 7th grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever. But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it. This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else.
What do you love most about this? What I love the most is that Apple looks like she’s just about to start an eye roll at her peasant mother. How the worm turns, Goop!!! Anyway, Apple is gorgeous and I would not be surprised at all if she starts modeling right after she graduates from high school. Or acting! I’m sure tons of directors would love to hire her.
Gwyneth’s late father was open about being a proud and supportive parent, she is doing the same. What a lovely concept.
I completely agree with you. Gwyneth has gotten a lot of crap over the years, some of it well-deserved, but her mothering skills are admirable.
Side note: Her cookbooks have some of my son’s very favorite things, so her cookbook game is awesome as well.
I only have an issue with everyone saying “her lookalike daughter.” She looks more like Chris Martin than Gwyneth. If she were a boy, everyone would say “his lookalike son.” All they see is the blonde hair and suddenly it’s “oh she’s her mother’s lookalike!” Sheesh…
Just hope her daughter has had enough therapy to deal with the fact she was named 1 letter short of a NYC hotel bar’s drink special.
I think anyone with eyes would have issue with someone saying she looks purely like Martin. She is the spitting image of Goop. The only difference is her jawline (more narrow like Chris’s) but everything else is her mother. Chris and Gwyneth do look like siblings so there’s that.
Gwyneth is always, always so over-exaggerated and self-aggrandizing. This isn’t charming, it’s dumb. I’m sure she loves her daughter, but I’m guessing Apple is not actually about to save the world, cure cancer, etc. Geez.
Agreed. The public proclamations, dripping with compliments, are so twee and show-offy.
Apple looks like she’s over it as well lol.
Thank you. She’s so annoying.
To be fair, saving the world isn’t about curing cancer. In my opinion, saving the world is something that happens on a much more micro level of changing our relationships and communities and letting that percolate up and out…
Wow, really? You can’t be praiseworthy of your loved ones unless they’re doing stuff like curing cancer? Someone could be a sense of hope just for being a kind person.
The over egging and extraness is a hallmark of narcissim. Apple hope for the sisterhood. WTF.
As someone who ranked GP as a top five fave in Hollywood until the Goop stuff, I hope this is sincere, and if Apple wants to be a glamorous veterinarian or actuary, or a filmmaker or a makeup artist, that she’ll have her folks supporting her choice.
I’m no fan of GP but I’ve always gotten the impression that she’s a solid mother. She and her kids seem to have warm and mutually respectful relationships. It will certainly be interesting to see the career choices her kids make as they reach adulthood.
Her over the top gushing grates, that is why I don’t follow her on Instagram. I think college is in Apple’s future and not a nepotism job because I remember reading in Spotted that she and Apple were doing college tours at all the big name eastern colleges last spring/summer. Weird to think she’s almost graduated. When I think of “Apple” I think of that picture of her with big headphones on at her dads concert – she must have been 18 months old. Sigh. Time marches on.
I can’t.
She is just nope for me. Not with anything. I’m sure she’s a proud parent. Most parents whose kids aren’t total eff ups are so nope. Nothing special here.
I think Gwyneth mentioning Apple in the way she does “she’s so glamorous” and “she’s (exactly on brand for HW post millennial #girlpower #sisterhood) is just making sure Apple is correctly positioned for her inevitable entrance into the nepo-sphere in HW – Charlotte Lawrence, Gracie Abrams, the Apatow sisters etc. Alllll of these people know each other. It’s actually shocking when someone who doesn’t have a HW family or parents with HW connections (mom went to uni with a casting agent and some producers or whatever) gets through.
Omg, absolutely! She has been “positioning” Apple since she debuted on social media in that short dress open down to there. I do think there’s a part of Gwyneth – for all her talk of privacy and keeping things personal – is very aware of Apple’s (and Moses’) nascent public images and is definitely taking a hand in developing them. You can be A list and keep your kids out of the spotlight like Nicole Kidman, or you can purposefully put them in the spotlight. Gwyneth has definitely chosen the latter and (of course) making sure her babies go into this world properly polished and presented.
I. Could. Hurl. Gurl.
Ugh I want to say good for her but I am so done with marginally attractive, marginally talented celeb sprogs being foisted upon the public.
It’s all toxic positivity. I hope Apple goes to college and studies engineering or something that Hollywood isnt interested in
As someone who works with high school kids, it so grates on me when these nepo kids get into the best colleges due to their parent’s status or money. It is so wrong and so unfair.
If she really cared an ounce for sisterhood, she would start paying fair wages in her company and be an overall fair employer and not exploit her employees and have a constructive culture of communication. But nope, sisterhood doesn’t extend that far. It’s just her small, elite, eclectic circle.
100%! Like don’t lecture me about the sisterhood if you pay your female employees terrible wages for the privilege of working for you. Don’t (and this is someone else) brand yourself as a paid activist for sustainability and make speeches about wearing used clothing and then get “accidentally” papped in 25 different sweaters that are basically the same weight/for the same weather bc you have a brand deal and in 45 different pairs of pants and countless other one-off outfits over 18 months because you have micro-sponsorships for all that too. Practice what you preach. Or don’t market yourself as an “activist”.
I don’t know anything about either of her kids, but Gwyneth Paltrow, whos is peak white feminist talking about the “sisterhood” is gross.
Apple is a dumb name, there I said it.
Such a dumb name.
Super dumb. Even Peaches is a better name
The dumbest
How is Apple a worse name than Peaches?
I think the worst celebrity baby naming offenders are the ones with symbols, or a single letter, instead of an actual name, that people on Earth can pronounce.
Peaches is luscious. Apple is just basic bitch
Omg, STOP THIS. Hope for white privileged sisterhood. I am choking on the privilege. Apple doesn’t have diverse friends (in race, ability, wealth etc,…they all are wealthy young white women) in any of her social media, which is her right and world… But her mom wraps herself and Goop in stories of women of color using women like Erika Chidi, employing them at below industry rates (which was reported earlier and never followed up on).
Gwyneth continues the cycle of exclusive privilege and though Apple has not in control over to whom she was born, she will reap all the benefits of her face, name and naturally exalted position over others. This is false sisterhood that privileged white women who claim as feminism, while still maintaining their exclusive worlds that don’t mix with people different from them
Hope they enjoy that multimillion dollar spa in that ostentatious mansion up in the hills of Montecito. Sisterhood, my foot. We know what the “sisters” look like in Gwyneth’s world: they all look like her.
It’s a lot, but it’s nothing more than every other influencer or suburban mom being a little Extra on the ‘gram.
And honestly, I give her credit for posting a picture where her daughter looks great and she looks much less so. (Rough angle.)
None of that is by accident or chance….even the “bad” pic of Gwyneth.
Yup.
Apple reminds me of Jules from Euphoria
Apple is a very cute girl. She looks British. I hope she chooses to be a director like her late grandfather.
Re: looking British — she really does, doesn’t she? I can’t quite figure out who she’s reminding me of in that top photo (a bit of Twiggy, bit of Diana Rigg), but it’s definitely someone from 1960s English mod culture.
Sharon Tate