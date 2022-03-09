Gigi Hadid pledges to donate her earnings from modeling to Ukrainians & Palestinians

Here are some photos of Gigi Hadid over the past week, as she’s been in Europe to work on various runway shows. She walked for Isabel Marant, Off-White (the late Virgil Abloh’s last collection), Vivienne Westwood and more. She’s worked the fashion weeks in New York, Milan and Paris in recent weeks. As it turns out, she’s donating all of her modeling money from these jobs to aid Ukrainians. And Palestinians. From Gigi’s Instagram:

Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something. Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine. Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.

[From Gigi’s Instagram]

Gigi is half-Palestinian, on her father’s side. As Gigi and Bella get older, I think they understand more about the history of the Palestinian people, and they become more and more active and vocal. As for her donations to Ukrainian relief… I wonder which charity she’ll support? I looked to see if Mica Argañaraz – Gigi’s friend and fellow model – had named which charities she was supporting but I don’t think she named any charities specifically.

I know this is not the point, but I would suggest that all of these high-profile celebrities actually name and tag a specific charity they’re donating to. Someone like Gigi, who has over 72 million followers on Instagram, could really raise the profiles of many charities doing work on the ground in the crises the celebrities care about. She could encourage her own fans to donate to the charities she names as well, and perhaps even get some of the bigger fashion houses to match donations. While I love that Gigi is doing something, she could be “doing something” in a much more targeted way, you know?