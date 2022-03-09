Gigi Hadid pledges to donate her earnings from modeling to Ukrainians & Palestinians

Here are some photos of Gigi Hadid over the past week, as she’s been in Europe to work on various runway shows. She walked for Isabel Marant, Off-White (the late Virgil Abloh’s last collection), Vivienne Westwood and more. She’s worked the fashion weeks in New York, Milan and Paris in recent weeks. As it turns out, she’s donating all of her modeling money from these jobs to aid Ukrainians. And Palestinians. From Gigi’s Instagram:
Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something. Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine. Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders.
HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.
Gigi is half-Palestinian, on her father’s side. As Gigi and Bella get older, I think they understand more about the history of the Palestinian people, and they become more and more active and vocal. As for her donations to Ukrainian relief… I wonder which charity she’ll support? I looked to see if Mica Argañaraz – Gigi’s friend and fellow model – had named which charities she was supporting but I don’t think she named any charities specifically.
I know this is not the point, but I would suggest that all of these high-profile celebrities actually name and tag a specific charity they’re donating to. Someone like Gigi, who has over 72 million followers on Instagram, could really raise the profiles of many charities doing work on the ground in the crises the celebrities care about. She could encourage her own fans to donate to the charities she names as well, and perhaps even get some of the bigger fashion houses to match donations. While I love that Gigi is doing something, she could be “doing something” in a much more targeted way, you know?
Gigi is one of the most interesting and beautiful models on the runway these days. A chameleon. From these pix even though covered up I can see who it is right off. People complain about her walk but I love it. Happy to see her donating. Her fans may well donate themselves without her making that specific appeal.
I respect your opinion, but I just don’t see it with her. In my opinion, I don’t think she’s that interesting. I think she’s missing that thing….
Good for her! And of course bigots are raging because she dared to mention Palestinians. You can’t make it up.
They are worse than bigots – they are part of the Russian propaganda machine. Stoking racial tensions has worked very well for them over the past five years. The world united against Russia doesn’t work for Putin. Meanwhile, there is no refugee VIP and the whole thing is ridiculous. These are all people in peril, fleeing death and destruction
I am glad that Gigi snuck some Palestinian support in there even though she got a lot of criticism for comparing brown people being bombed with white people being bombed. She is very smart and knows how to use her platform without being preachy. Bella Hadid also does this but tends to be a lot more passionate whereas Gigi is more calculating in my opinion. I really like both of them
Im not going to nit pick something like this. I think it’s great what she’s doing and I think just by talking about it and doing it she is encouraging her fans to do the same.
Right? Why criticize her for not doing more, when she’s doing so much more than most other celebs? Someone’s always got to find fault.
I didn’t get up and pledge to donate my earnings for the last couple of months so instead of lamenting what more she could be doing, I will look at my own life and see if I could do a little more.
I appreciate that she’s also donating to Palestine, just like I appreciate Angelina visiting Yemen this week.
This. I really appreciate her for doing this, still I wish people would also remember the catastrophic crisis Syrian refugees and the Yemenis are facing.
I have read some reports the hunger so deep in Yemen families are selling off their daughters for food.
It’s just heart breaking all around.
Good for her for supporting both. The Russian propaganda machine has been working overtime to bring race into the Ukraine conflict. All those attacking Gigi or focusing on the “white v brown” are perpetuating that dangerous narrative. A refugee is a refugee, regardless of race, religion or ethnicity. All are fleeing death and destruction. There is no refugee VIP. There is no reason to resent that Ukrainians aren’t being treated like sh*t by their EU neighbors. Trust me, being forced to leave your home with one suite case under a barrage of enemy attacks isn’t glamorous.
Good for her. She’s actually doing something to really help and that’s great.
I hope she’s not giving any money to the charities and she’s donating directly to peoples gofund me’s, PayPal’s, etc that go directly to the people suffering. Too many times in these situations charities have shown that they can’t or don’t do enough.
honest question: how do you vet who to send it to?
also due to the war, getting electronic funds turned into cash there is going to be difficult. the agencies know what is most needed and how to get it there. you can check them out on CharityNavigator .com and see which are most effective with least overhead.
Thank you for mentioning Charity Navigator. I saw something about how the guy who founded Flickr and Slack had a fundraiser at his house over the weekend (an intimate gathering for his rich friends with a band that was a big deal 10 yrs ago) for some org I wasn’t familiar with and they are basically a pass-through org with a failing grade on Charity Navigator because their administrative costs are way too high and they aren’t transparent about their programs and where donations go. It is probably run by someone he knows and they aren’t actually well-positioned to help people actively on the move, unlike MSF, UNHCR and the IRC so I don’t know why anyone would give them money.
I really appreciate it when celebrities are transparent about the amount they are donating and the org they are donating to. There are way too many sham outfits out there.
Not to sound too cynical, but if she’s donating substantial amounts, she absolutely is going through organizations that can issue her a tax receipt. Also, as much as I love to hate on Red Cross, it’s realistically the only aid organizations with the infrastructure to quickly respond to crisis. No GoFundMe appeal can coordinate a corridor to get essentials into occupied or besieged territory. UNHCR is also very effective in meeting immediate needs of refugees. Sadly, I’ve had the unenviable experience of having to rely on both of these organizations during the war in the Balkans.
@Mina I’m so sorry about the hardships you had to experience. I hope you’re feeling safe and secure now. Doctors Without Borders and World Central Kitchen (WCK) are two established organizations are some of the first to the frontlines disasters and both have been working in and around Ukraine. Any amount of $$ helps. If you haven’t heard of WCK please check them out. They make fresh meals by providing resources and partnering up with locals for cooking and distribution.
according to dlisted, Vogue reported on this, but dropped the reference to Palestine… where her father is from. shame on you, Vogue!
FWIW, It’s incredibly hard to send money to Palestine or Palestinian groups, that could easily be part of why she’s not “doing even more.”
I am proud of Gigi. She has her own mind. She can support anyone she wants. I am impressed Gigi🌸
Good for her. She has an extremely easy career that was handed to her so it’s nice she is using the ridiculous amount of $$ she is paid to walk in nice clothes to help out others. I have a friend who is from Palestine (her family- who has lived in the area for generations- were forced off of their homeland by Israeli settlers) and it’s awful what they are forced to endure under violent colonizers. It’s also ridiculous that we can’t stand up for the rights of the indigenous population (the Palestinians) without being accused of being anti Jewish in the US. I’m against persecution of Jewish people and against how the Israeli government treats Palestinians. It’s not one or the other!
It would be great if more super-rich celebs donate.
I hate that dumb people were critical of her comparison of Ukraine and Palestine. People are comparing the Ukraine war to a possible invasion of Taiwan by China and yes that is a very real threat, but it hasn’t happened yet (I say this as a Taiwanese person). Anytime someone wants to claim your homeland because of some mistaken notion that it’s theirs (and they’re taking it by force and causing a huge number of civilian deaths) is going against international humanitarian law and needs to be called out.
No one is going to say anything about the irony of fact that Jews fled Ukraine in the 90s (and the 1880s, and the 1910s) because of persecution and ended up in ….Israel….?