Elon Musk has created a Sister Wife-esque compound for his baby-mothers

Elon Musk is creepy in so many ways, it’s difficult to say definitively which is the worst part of his whole deal. I would argue that his obsession with birth rates is right up there though, because it’s like a spider web of bullsh-t contaminating so much of his world view. Make no mistake, Musk is a believer in the Great Replacement Theory, a racist conspiracy about white people being “replaced” by brown and Black people. As in, Elon’s birth rate BS is all about convincing white people to have more white babies. He also wants women to be subjugated to the point where every woman (especially white women) are vessels for white babies and women’s sole purpose is raising those babies. It’s not like Elon is worried about raising his own ELEVEN children. Well, about that – apparently, Musk wants to monitor how his white baby-vessels are raising his children. So he’s set up a compound in Texas where he hopes his baby-mothers will live and raise his kids.

On a quiet, leafy street of multimillion-dollar properties, one stands out: a 14,400-square-foot mansion that looks like a villa plucked from the hills of Tuscany and transplanted to Austin, Texas. This is where Elon Musk, 53, the world’s richest man and perhaps the most important campaign backer of former President Donald J. Trump, has been trying to establish the cornerstone of an unusual family compound, according to four people familiar with his plans. Mr. Musk has told people close to him in recent months that he envisions his children (of which there are at least 11) and two of their three mothers occupying adjoining properties. That way, his younger children could be a part of one another’s lives, and Mr. Musk could schedule time among them. Directly behind the villa is a six-bedroom mansion that Mr. Musk helped purchase, according to two of the people and public records. The total cost of both properties was about $35 million. When in Austin, he often stays at a third mansion about a 10-minute walk away, the people said. Three mansions, three mothers, 11 children and one secretive, multibillionaire father who obsesses about declining birthrates when he isn’t overseeing one of his six companies: It is an unconventional family situation, and one that Mr. Musk seems to want to make even bigger. A proponent of in vitro fertilization, Mr. Musk believes strongly in increasing the world’s population. He has even offered his own sperm to friends and acquaintances, including the former independent vice-presidential candidate Nicole Shanahan, according to two people familiar with his offer. Ms. Shanahan turned him down. Over the last two years, he has become increasingly fixated on what he sees as another threat: declining birthrates. He believes a global population collapse is coming that will wipe out humanity. His apocalyptic vision is unlikely, according to demographers, but on X, the social media company he owns, he has been encouraging followers to have as many children as possible. “It should be considered a national emergency to have kids,” Mr. Musk posted in June.

[From The NY Times]

Imagine Elon Musk “offering” his sperm to you. It wouldn’t happen to me, I’m too Indian for this man, but some of y’all are going to get offers if you haven’t already. *hork* Anyway, the Times also says that Musk’s Sister Wife-esque compound is off to a “bumpy start,” considering that only one of the baby-mothers has moved in. That would be Shivon Zilis, the Neuralink executive. Grimes has not moved in – she’s waging a custodial battle for her three kids, all with Musk. His five kids with Justine Musk seem pretty estranged from him too. And the fact that it’s in Texas too… you could not pay me to do any of this.