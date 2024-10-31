Elon Musk has created a Sister Wife-esque compound for his baby-mothers

Elon Musk is creepy in so many ways, it’s difficult to say definitively which is the worst part of his whole deal. I would argue that his obsession with birth rates is right up there though, because it’s like a spider web of bullsh-t contaminating so much of his world view. Make no mistake, Musk is a believer in the Great Replacement Theory, a racist conspiracy about white people being “replaced” by brown and Black people. As in, Elon’s birth rate BS is all about convincing white people to have more white babies. He also wants women to be subjugated to the point where every woman (especially white women) are vessels for white babies and women’s sole purpose is raising those babies. It’s not like Elon is worried about raising his own ELEVEN children. Well, about that – apparently, Musk wants to monitor how his white baby-vessels are raising his children. So he’s set up a compound in Texas where he hopes his baby-mothers will live and raise his kids.
On a quiet, leafy street of multimillion-dollar properties, one stands out: a 14,400-square-foot mansion that looks like a villa plucked from the hills of Tuscany and transplanted to Austin, Texas. This is where Elon Musk, 53, the world’s richest man and perhaps the most important campaign backer of former President Donald J. Trump, has been trying to establish the cornerstone of an unusual family compound, according to four people familiar with his plans.
Mr. Musk has told people close to him in recent months that he envisions his children (of which there are at least 11) and two of their three mothers occupying adjoining properties. That way, his younger children could be a part of one another’s lives, and Mr. Musk could schedule time among them.
Directly behind the villa is a six-bedroom mansion that Mr. Musk helped purchase, according to two of the people and public records. The total cost of both properties was about $35 million. When in Austin, he often stays at a third mansion about a 10-minute walk away, the people said.
Three mansions, three mothers, 11 children and one secretive, multibillionaire father who obsesses about declining birthrates when he isn’t overseeing one of his six companies: It is an unconventional family situation, and one that Mr. Musk seems to want to make even bigger. A proponent of in vitro fertilization, Mr. Musk believes strongly in increasing the world’s population. He has even offered his own sperm to friends and acquaintances, including the former independent vice-presidential candidate Nicole Shanahan, according to two people familiar with his offer. Ms. Shanahan turned him down.
Over the last two years, he has become increasingly fixated on what he sees as another threat: declining birthrates. He believes a global population collapse is coming that will wipe out humanity. His apocalyptic vision is unlikely, according to demographers, but on X, the social media company he owns, he has been encouraging followers to have as many children as possible. “It should be considered a national emergency to have kids,” Mr. Musk posted in June.
Imagine Elon Musk “offering” his sperm to you. It wouldn’t happen to me, I’m too Indian for this man, but some of y’all are going to get offers if you haven’t already. *hork* Anyway, the Times also says that Musk’s Sister Wife-esque compound is off to a “bumpy start,” considering that only one of the baby-mothers has moved in. That would be Shivon Zilis, the Neuralink executive. Grimes has not moved in – she’s waging a custodial battle for her three kids, all with Musk. His five kids with Justine Musk seem pretty estranged from him too. And the fact that it’s in Texas too… you could not pay me to do any of this.
Elon is going full tilt into unhinged, IMO.
Women need to stay away from this man.
I feel sorry for the children, very much.
He has gone full Howard Hughes. From what I read he takes tons of drugs and it may be affecting his mind at this point
Do all his “offers” of sperm sound suspiciously like rape threats, or does he save that just for Taylor Swift?
This is exactly what the republicant man has become, and women keep voting for the psychopath that this man whole-heartedly throws his support behind.
I’m not surprised. There’s a segment of white Afrikaan population in South Africa who believes in the replacement theory and openly advocates for having as many kids as possible within their kind, in order to counterbalance Black and Brown ppl.
There was a Neflix recently about a guy from the Netherlands who has probably around a thousand children by him being a serial sperm donor. I wouldn’t be surprised if Space Karen was taking notes.
This is some David Koresh type shit. He’s wacked and hopped up on drugs seemingly most of the time. Consistently breaking laws in and terrorizing the electorate. I want him out of my country. GONE.
I cannot agree with this more.
I too want him relegated back to the land where he came from.
Yeah what can go wrong here?
Also, WTF with this man kidnapping Black people to canvass. How is he not in jail?!
Hold up, what is this about kidnapping Black people?!
https://www.wired.com/story/elon-musk-america-pac-blitz-canvassing-michigan-uhaul/
Here’s a link about it, assuming I can post it. It’s crazy.
If it can’t be posted, search “wired canvassers” and it will come up. (Story originally from WIRED.)
15,000 sf mansion and a 6 bedroom mansion right behind it but he still chooses to stay in another mansion 10 minutes away because he hates his kids smdh.
His first wife (5 kids) has mildly spoken out against him and his alfalfa (alpha male) comment in her ear after their wedding. Grimes (3 kids) is suing him. How many kids does he actually have/plan to have because the mothers of 8 of them won’t live there? Lort. This psycho has billions in government contracts and top secret clearance. What the absolute @#$%?
Yeah, this compound is for his FUTURE kids, not current ones. And each new woman will be a tradwife, because Grimes was too independent for him.
Over the last two years, he has become increasingly fixated on what he sees as another threat: declining WHITE birthrates. He believes a global WHITE population collapse is coming that will wipe out WHITES.
Is there really any woman who looks at Musk and thinks that she wants a child who looks like him? Saints preserve us from a little army of pale Muskettes!
Money is a powerful motivator unfortunately.
Shivon is biracial Indian isn’t she? So he’s ok as long as he’s the white man having the kids I guess.
Dream on white man. Humans are the most destructive species on Earth as you demonstrate daily. It wouldn’t be a great loss if we were wiped out.
This tracks. Elon aspires to control, and having all the women who’ve given birth to his babies near him is 100 percent in line with the kind of secular polygamy he favors. I think more coverage is needed of what he is doing with the son he’s pictured with here, whose mother is Grimes (I believe the son is nicknamed “X,” because of course). He’s toting that child around to events like the MSG rally, and who knows the last time the child saw his mother or siblings. He’s basically being used as a mini-me by Musk. I feel truly sorry for that child and for all Elon’s kids.
All the money in the entire universe is no enough to make this weird damaged man attractive.
I don’t think this line is getting enough attention:
“When in Austin, he often stays at a third mansion about a 10-minute walk away, the people said.”
He has a compound for his wife and children, but he CHOOSES not to live with those people. Instead, he wants to schedule a time where he can go to the compound and then travel back to his own home away from the women and children.
These people are weird.