Speaker Mike Johnson plans to dismantle Obamacare if Donald Trump wins

At Donald Trump’s Nazi rally on Sunday, he slumped on stage and bragged about his “little secret” with House Speaker Mike Johnson. Many of us assume that if Republicans retain the majority in the House, Johnson will remain Speaker and the “little secret” is that he will refuse to certify the election results if Kamala Harris wins. While that’s genuinely a possibility, it’s also a possibility that Trump is a lunatic and Speaker Johnson never explicitly promised anything like that (I’m sure it would be a crime if he did). Well, suddenly, there’s a lot of attention and heat on Johnson, who has been largely absent from the daily election cycle. Now people are paying a lot of attention to this little man. So he has to give the MAGA cult some red meat. Red meat in the form of… a promise to dismantle Obamacare if Trump wins the election.
House Speaker Mike Johnson took a dig at Obamacare at an event in Pennsylvania on Monday, telling a crowd there would be “massive” health care changes in America if Donald Trump wins the election.
“Health care reform’s going to be a big part of the agenda. When I say we’re going to have a very aggressive first 100 days agenda, we got a lot of things still on the table,” Johnson, R-La., said in Bethlehem as he campaigned for GOP House candidate Ryan Mackenzie, according to video obtained by NBC News.
“No Obamacare?” an attendee asked Johnson, referring to the law Democrats passed in 2010, also known as the Affordable Care Act.
“No Obamacare,” Johnson responded, rolling his eyes. “The ACA is so deeply ingrained, we need massive reform to make this work, and we got a lot of ideas on how to do that.”
Johnson made his remarks eight days before a presidential election in which Kamala Harris and Democrats are campaigning on protecting and expanding the ACA. Trump, who tried and failed to wipe out the ACA as president, has called for reopening the fight, saying on his social media platform that “Obamacare Sucks.” He has vowed to replace it but without offering specifics, saying only that he has “concepts of a plan.”
Harris insists that Trump’s only plan is to undo the ACA, which has extended coverage to nearly 50 million people in the U.S. since 2014, according to government figures.
It feels so quaint – it’s such a throwback, to want to dismantle Obamacare. While people “hated” the ACA initially, as it turned out, people just hated Barack Obama. In the years since Obama got the ACA through, it has become established law and people really like it. Young people don’t even know how f–king horrible it was pre-ACA. How many people got thrown off their health care policies whenever they were diagnosed with any condition, how many people died with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of medical debt, how women were insulted and punished for wanting pap smears or birth control.
Anyway, while the mainstream media and the Republicans are throwing a massive, overblown tantrum over Biden’s “garbage” comment, the speaker of the House has a “little secret” that sounds a lot like treason AND he has a big plan to strip healthcare away from millions of Americans. Seems like those are bigger stories?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Back in the day my friend needed to switch jobs. She found out she was pregnant in the middle of interviews. And had to CHOOSE not to go to the Doctor. Because back then pregnancy would be considered a pre-existing condition. And would be denied care on any new employer medical plan. Under the old rules. So she had to go 2 months without prenatal care. Until she got a new job and on their medical plan. Then ‘whooopsie baby’ I am pregnant. Her son was fine, but it was those kinds of choices people had to make sometimes. It’s was barbaric looking back.
It’s this kind of back water, dark ages nonsense this group wants to bring back to our country. So Insurance companies can find ways to save money again.
That is crazy. To even consider a pregnancy being a pre-existing condition like it was an illness for women is barbaric like you say.
Are people not dying in hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of medical debt now? Gonna have to pop by the cemetery to tell my Gram the good news.
Yeah it’s definitely happening now.
My husband is a paramedic who just started working for a hospital. I moved to his plan and neither of us can find new doctors. And I mean, not just where we live but the entire surrounding area–no docs are taking new patients.
Our healthcare system is complete trash and will continue to be until we push for M4A or some form of universal healthcare.
Squid.man.johnson ain’t gonna do anything because for one the.Universe.is not going to place the keys to the most powerful seat in the world in agent.orange’s hands again.
The other thing is.m.johnson is afraid of the orange.menace… and privately will welcome the loss.
THIS is what scares me more than anything about this election. I have the mother of all pre-existing conditions (a chronic, eye bleedingly expensive cancer) and am already paying through the nose for healthcare. It’s well known that they have NO alternative ideas to replace this, so for some of us, this is, quite literally, a death threat.
The GOP is threatening all of us with death: women, the chronically ill, seniors, Democracy.
I feel very conspiracy theory about this, but I do think they have plans to steal the election. The orange idiot just is too dumb to keep his mouth shut about it.
And Mike Johnson is the worst. He comes across as unassuming but he has compared himself to Moses and said God appointed him to be the Speaker. He has dark plans for the U.S.
We need to vote them out.
Honestly?
I watch the billionaires. They know the score. Hell. They can buy the score.
So to see them so publicly kissing trumps ring is terrifying.
I’m trying to tell myself it’s that they know 45 holds grudges and that Harris does what’s best for the nation regardless of the insect she’s dealing with. I’m scared. I’m trying to just move through each day but I’m so scared.
They are kissing the ring for now. They know he is easily manipulated and if he wins, it will hand the keys over to the billionaires backing him and the awful people that will step into positions in the government. The orange menace should not be the one who really scares you, he is the puppet, the puppet masters that will be pulling the strings are the terrifying ones. Orange will be placated with things that he thinks are his idea and a lot of false praise while the rest go about their plans.
Get out and vote so the orange menace is not allowed to punish those he has a need with. That’s all he wants to do is get his revenge and to stay out of jail and be a dictator.
I voted yesterday 🤞
I loathe this satanic closeted leprechaun. We need a Speaker Jefferies House, because this creature is compromised.
I am so worn down from all the Trump/GOP/MAGA garbage.
Financially the past 3 years I’m living week to week.
Affordable health insurance should be a given. Not apolitical issue.
Hopefully, the very targeted conversations to white women about not having to vote with their husbands/fathers/families and their votes being private have been working because Trump (and his handlers) may be trying to fuck the nation but they can’t do it without white women’s votes.
Whatever idiot decided Trump’s campaign should be a months long dudebro circle jerk, bless them. I pray it’s overt enough for white women to get it this time.
https://youtu.be/A1XKRsFyxnk?si=Vl-43S1rzLsgz4H4
As a white woman, my mother’s generation (boomer) seems to be completely split. It’s either one or the other and they make their minds up a long long time ago. Or at least appeared to.
I hope a ton are voting Kamala and just keeping it quiet. Because we are all so tired of being let down by white women.
The republicans of North Carolina have my number (not name) on a list and they have been nonstop texting about trump protecting abortion and don’t worry about your friends judging you lol. Their internal numbers must be bad. That’s the only thing that helps me sleep at night.
I have a couple of chronic, serious preexisting conditions (severe anemia with malabsorption, requiring periodic iron infusions, and blood transfusions on a few occasions; and a condition that causes frequent kidney stones, which has damaged my kidneys and once required dialysis after IV antibiotics exacerbated things). I’m very fortunate that I will still have healthcare through my husband, but if Trump wins, I fully intend to take time during every hospital stay to wander the halls and laugh my ass off at every MAGAt (they can’t help making themselves known) on their unaffordable deathbed.
I hope Kamala adds this little nugget and Trump saying he’s going to be the protector of women “whether the women like it or not” to her stump speech. I know she already must feel like she’s drinking from a firehose with all of Trump’s lunacy day after day. It would be hours long if she included every Trump insult and threat.
I assume he just said that without in any way giving any actual concrete ways in which he’s going to make our lives better / safer.
– signed –
A married monogamous woman and mother who got an IUD when Trump was in office in case of sexual assault. Husband has a vasectomy.
I just saw the clip of the vice president speaking to her traveling press corps this morning before leaving for Arizona and Nevada. She blasted Trump for his comments about women and pointed out how it shows his lack of respect for women “and their agency” and their ability to make decisions about their own lives and bodies. Then, she pointed to Johnson’s remarks about the ACA and their intentions to repeal it. More confirmation of what she has been saying on the trail. Trump keeps saying that Kamala is stupid and can’t talk. He only wishes. 😂
KH has so much work waiting for her to fix.
Vote like your life depends on it. It literally does!
My employer recently fired me completely out of the blue after I had a serious injury (and continued working remotely from home on bed rest the entire time) so they could kick me off their health insurance. I wouldn’t have heath insurance without Obamacare. Millions of Americans would lose their health insurance without Obamacare. One of the numerous reasons to vote BLUE.
Leopards ate my face. The MAGA mouth foamers who hate Obamacare love the affordable care act, and are too dumb to know it’s the same thing. Millions of Americans will lose their health insurance, many of them MAGAs. Racism is a hellava drug. The MAGAs are willing to vote to impoverish themselves and the lives of their own children. Already, so many people are making the painful realization that their Orange Idol is more important than their own wives, husbands, parents, and children. I just spent an entire period comforting a girl in my class because her father has become so rabid that she hates being at home with him. He spews his garbage all day long, saying hateful things about women belinging in the kitchen, women’s suffrage was wrong. This man has only daughters and her mother drinks incessantly. My heart goes out to all of the people who have lost their family members and friends. I’ve lost a childhood friend, but I can’t imagine living in the same house, walking on eggshells as the hate spews from the TV all day long.
What a terrible situation, Lanne. The trauma this monster has caused. We’ll be hearing about it for decades. At least, that young girl has you. Thank you for helping her.
Ugh, that poor girl. I’m glad she has you as a safe person to confide in, but I can’t imagine having that home life. It’s a perfect example of the danger posed by these assholes trying to take back our rights.
One of the ironies here is that the ACA has helped so many people in red states in a variety of ways. Taking it away HURTS the MAGA voter, it doesn’t help them.
An easy example is that if you want to apply for SS disability, you need medical records. It is possible to get approved with minimal records, but its a lot harder. And the further you go in the process the more records you’re going to need. You need proof of your complaints, physical exams, updates, objective findings, records of what medications you have tried, etc. It is much easier to get these things if you have health insurance. It is much easier to get health insurance under the ACA.
And guess which states have the highest percentage of people on disability? If you’re thinking they’re the red states, you’d be right! There are many reasons for this (including really weak economies with few job opportunities) but the fact stands. Reducing access to healthcare will make it harder for people to get through the disability process which is going to directly affect people in Kentucky, WVa, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Louisiana.
and lest we forget, these are the people who want the government to keep its hands off their Medicare.
My town was in a purple district where it flipped often, and when they tried to undo the ACA in 2018 my rep was one of the “architects” of it, and promptly lost his seat. Rightfully so.
Obamacare has allowed so many people with pre-existing to start businesses and be able to have insurance.
All hospitals and other medical facilities have expanded due to more people having insurance. The economy would take a huge hit if Obamacare is removed. Those people are so stupid.
It ENRAGES me that Mike Johnson calls himself a “Christian” and makes such a big public deal about how “Christian” Holy Mike Johnson is. I have to wonder which Jesus he followed. Is it the Jesus who said “If thou hast been ill before you shall not receive help to obtain healthcare now. Are thou poor? Die then.” Everything MAGA Mike does is so ANTI=Christian it makes me sick. Are they are so enveloped in their fog of righteousness that nobody sees the constant contradictions?
He’s a Christian like the Taliban are Muslim: he’s a racist and a fascist using Christian worship for his own gain. Jesus would have nothing but contempt for him. Christian Nationalism is idolatry. Their object of worship is Trump, not Jesus.
Love your comment. It’s spot on!
Johnson really wants to punish folks with pre-existing conditions, because I apparently gave myself cancer.
Last night my husband said, “You know what radicalized me? Health care. Access to it. Affordability. Coverage.”
(And now that we’ve been through the rollercoaster of cancer care, it’s more stark for him.)
Mike Johnson and Amy Comey Barrett were both raised in the VERY VERY fundamental evangelical environment. The ‘reconstruction’ evangelicals want the US to be under the Old Testament. That’s what this is about. How do you do that? With a dictatorship. Our lives will be hell on earth. The way we prevent that is to vote. I believe that we will have a higher voter turn out than ever before.
Don’t doubt that Mike Johnson is a linchpin in the MAGA’s intent to steal the election. People just need to stay calm. It won’t work, but they will be exposed for what they’re doing. I believe that Mike Johnson will not be Speaker of House when the new Congress is sworn in on January 3rd. Their attempts will end pitifully. Keep the faith!
I despise this biscuit head. Believe me when I say this man does not have the sense or morality that God gave a goat. It still freaks me out that he “adopted” a black son. Whose name (Micheal) only gets mentioned by Johnson and his family at election time. Other than that, I bet Michael spent his childhood polishing this trash’s halo. That’s when they weren’t constantly comparing “their Michael” with “the Michael from the Blindside”. I kid you not! Vile people! Grrrrr!
This is absolutely terrifying. I have Lynch Syndrome (colon cancer etc gene) and am a recent cancer survivor. My life literally depends on having healthcare. These people are inhumane!
Everyone literally needs to vote blue up and down the ballot. The ACA(Obamacare) has really helped – many Americans now have healthcare access compared to previous years – and here in CA, it’s helped many who can’t afford health insurance. This is the reason why CA has very high rates of insured inc undocumented immigrants(Gavin signed this year that they’re eligible). In this state it’s mandatory to have health insurance and I’ve heard from a variety of people who have Covered California it’s worked well for them.
Mike Johnson needs to be kicked out!