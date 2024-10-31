Speaker Mike Johnson plans to dismantle Obamacare if Donald Trump wins

At Donald Trump’s Nazi rally on Sunday, he slumped on stage and bragged about his “little secret” with House Speaker Mike Johnson. Many of us assume that if Republicans retain the majority in the House, Johnson will remain Speaker and the “little secret” is that he will refuse to certify the election results if Kamala Harris wins. While that’s genuinely a possibility, it’s also a possibility that Trump is a lunatic and Speaker Johnson never explicitly promised anything like that (I’m sure it would be a crime if he did). Well, suddenly, there’s a lot of attention and heat on Johnson, who has been largely absent from the daily election cycle. Now people are paying a lot of attention to this little man. So he has to give the MAGA cult some red meat. Red meat in the form of… a promise to dismantle Obamacare if Trump wins the election.

House Speaker Mike Johnson took a dig at Obamacare at an event in Pennsylvania on Monday, telling a crowd there would be “massive” health care changes in America if Donald Trump wins the election. “Health care reform’s going to be a big part of the agenda. When I say we’re going to have a very aggressive first 100 days agenda, we got a lot of things still on the table,” Johnson, R-La., said in Bethlehem as he campaigned for GOP House candidate Ryan Mackenzie, according to video obtained by NBC News. “No Obamacare?” an attendee asked Johnson, referring to the law Democrats passed in 2010, also known as the Affordable Care Act. “No Obamacare,” Johnson responded, rolling his eyes. “The ACA is so deeply ingrained, we need massive reform to make this work, and we got a lot of ideas on how to do that.” Johnson made his remarks eight days before a presidential election in which Kamala Harris and Democrats are campaigning on protecting and expanding the ACA. Trump, who tried and failed to wipe out the ACA as president, has called for reopening the fight, saying on his social media platform that “Obamacare Sucks.” He has vowed to replace it but without offering specifics, saying only that he has “concepts of a plan.” Harris insists that Trump’s only plan is to undo the ACA, which has extended coverage to nearly 50 million people in the U.S. since 2014, according to government figures.

It feels so quaint – it’s such a throwback, to want to dismantle Obamacare. While people “hated” the ACA initially, as it turned out, people just hated Barack Obama. In the years since Obama got the ACA through, it has become established law and people really like it. Young people don’t even know how f–king horrible it was pre-ACA. How many people got thrown off their health care policies whenever they were diagnosed with any condition, how many people died with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of medical debt, how women were insulted and punished for wanting pap smears or birth control.

Anyway, while the mainstream media and the Republicans are throwing a massive, overblown tantrum over Biden’s “garbage” comment, the speaker of the House has a “little secret” that sounds a lot like treason AND he has a big plan to strip healthcare away from millions of Americans. Seems like those are bigger stories?

Mike Johnson says one of Trump’s top priorities will be to repeal the Affordable Care Act and rip away health care from tens of millions of Americans: “No Obamacare” pic.twitter.com/ZOquqx2sFE — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 30, 2024