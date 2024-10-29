Donald Trump bragged about his ‘little secret’ with Speaker Mike Johnson

At the RNC back in July, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was given a prominent position in all of the seating arrangements and staging. Organizers placed Speaker Johnson on the dais, right beside JD Vance, with Donald Trump on Vance’s other side. There are photos of Trump shaking Johnson’s hand and speaking to him. This was done on purpose, all of it – the staging, the on-camera bromance, the speaker’s visible sycophancy towards Trump. That being said, while Speaker Johnson is a MAGA true believer, he’s also too incompetent to really do much. Johnson has capitulated repeatedly to the Biden administration and he regularly gets outmaneuvered by Democrats. Why am I bringing this up? Because Donald Trump mentioned something during his speech at the Madison Square Garden Nazi rally, something which has caused concern beyond all of the racism and white nationalism on display at the rally:

Former President Donald Trump is not keeping his “little secret” with House Speaker Mike Johnson under wraps.

During his Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday, Oct. 28, the 78-year-old former president gave a shout-out to Johnson, 52, saying, “He’s going to be around for a long time, I predict.”

Given the Louisiana congressman’s uncertain future as the leader of the House Republican Conference, that comment alone raised some eyebrows by seemingly suggesting that Trump may soon vouch for Johnson to keep his GOP leadership role.

However, it was what Trump said next that sparked the most buzz.

“We gotta get the congressmen elected and we gotta get the senators elected because we can take the Senate pretty easily, and I think with our little secret we’re going to do really well with the House, right?” Trump said while looking at Johnson. “Our little secret is having a big impact.”

“He and I have a secret,” Trump added. “We’ll tell you what it is when the race is over.”

Trump’s vague mention of an election-oriented “secret” immediately had political experts scratching their heads to figure out what the Republican leaders cooked up. Some interpreted Trump’s remarks as a hint that if Kamala Harris wins the election and Republicans keep the House majority, Johnson might try to use his position to prevent Congress from accepting the election results.

Again, this is a coup. This is, as AOC pointed out on Monday, the open preparations for another insurrection. This is Trump sowing the seeds of a coup, that he has a secret arrangement with the Speaker of the House, that no matter what, Trump is making arrangements to install himself as dictator of the Confederacy of Trumplandia. That being said – Joe Biden is president and I genuinely believe that the Biden administration has prepared for the worst. And when the election certification happens on January 6th, it will be with the new Congress. Which means… remember to vote for the Democrats in the House races. If Johnson is still speaker on January 6th, 2025, he will absolutely try to pull some bullsh-t.

7 Responses to “Donald Trump bragged about his ‘little secret’ with Speaker Mike Johnson”

  1. K says:
    October 29, 2024 at 7:21 am

    This is terrifying. I am praying blue wins all the way down ticket. I am heartsick that he was even allowed to run for office. Now here we are again with this person openly plotting ANOTHER insurrection. How can this be.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      October 29, 2024 at 7:32 am

      Because Merrick Garland sucks. I think Trump is talking out of his a$$ because Johnson knows they won’t hold the House.

      Reply
      • Ponchorella says:
        October 29, 2024 at 8:20 am

        Merrick Garland has been so damn weak. If this republic falls, I honestly put the blame on Garland (for being pathetic), Moscow Mitch (for being diabolical), and Leonard Leo (for funding and masterminding the dismantling of our democracy and bribing “supreme” court justices). Also, Rupert Murdoch.

  2. ML says:
    October 29, 2024 at 7:40 am

    With all due respect, Johnson is really worrisome much more than he is incompetent. Do not nderestimate him!

    He’s a Christian fundamentalist who is able to appear relatively boring and normal in spite of his views. He has kept very disseparate Republiscums united enough to block parts of Biden’s agenda (and less so during elections, which makes him seem more moderate–he is not). He’s not being threatened with being tossed out, and Trump has given him his approval: This is not good. Mike Johnson is wise enough, at this moment at least, not to be the leader in Trump’s fascism, and will still dance back if he has no cover. If Trump is elected, this guy is all in.

    Reply
  3. TOM says:
    October 29, 2024 at 7:47 am

    We haven’t seen Dark Brandon in a while but he’s still there, waiting. President Biden has the National Guard plus immunity. He has sworn an oath to protect our country from all enemies foreign and domestic.

    Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    October 29, 2024 at 8:09 am

    House speaker can’t stop the certification so that’s out. He can’t not seat a new congress if the republicans lose the house. I truly hope that Joe is ready to use that immunity to keep things going in the right path. Get out and vote blue!!

    Reply
  5. Miranda says:
    October 29, 2024 at 8:16 am

    I’m sure the Biden administration has prepared for shenanigans. I also believe that Trump is overestimating the support he has this time around. I think there is a large contingent of Republicans — rank and file, but especially elected politicians — who will, in fact, be quite relieved to be rid of him after he loses. In the case of the politicians, many of them have made it quite clear that, while they lack the moral integrity to actively support Kamala and will still vote for him, they loathe Trump and see him as a liability who has done irreparable damage to the party with his insistence on running it like a mafia family. Remember Lindsay Graham’s prescient words: “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed and we will deserve it”. And there are a number of formerly secure Republican seats that are now at serious risk of being flipped because their holders are closely associated with Trump, so he’s ruining individual political careers as well.

    Reply

