Donald Trump bragged about his ‘little secret’ with Speaker Mike Johnson

At the RNC back in July, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was given a prominent position in all of the seating arrangements and staging. Organizers placed Speaker Johnson on the dais, right beside JD Vance, with Donald Trump on Vance’s other side. There are photos of Trump shaking Johnson’s hand and speaking to him. This was done on purpose, all of it – the staging, the on-camera bromance, the speaker’s visible sycophancy towards Trump. That being said, while Speaker Johnson is a MAGA true believer, he’s also too incompetent to really do much. Johnson has capitulated repeatedly to the Biden administration and he regularly gets outmaneuvered by Democrats. Why am I bringing this up? Because Donald Trump mentioned something during his speech at the Madison Square Garden Nazi rally, something which has caused concern beyond all of the racism and white nationalism on display at the rally:

Former President Donald Trump is not keeping his “little secret” with House Speaker Mike Johnson under wraps. During his Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday, Oct. 28, the 78-year-old former president gave a shout-out to Johnson, 52, saying, “He’s going to be around for a long time, I predict.” Given the Louisiana congressman’s uncertain future as the leader of the House Republican Conference, that comment alone raised some eyebrows by seemingly suggesting that Trump may soon vouch for Johnson to keep his GOP leadership role. However, it was what Trump said next that sparked the most buzz. “We gotta get the congressmen elected and we gotta get the senators elected because we can take the Senate pretty easily, and I think with our little secret we’re going to do really well with the House, right?” Trump said while looking at Johnson. “Our little secret is having a big impact.” “He and I have a secret,” Trump added. “We’ll tell you what it is when the race is over.” Trump’s vague mention of an election-oriented “secret” immediately had political experts scratching their heads to figure out what the Republican leaders cooked up. Some interpreted Trump’s remarks as a hint that if Kamala Harris wins the election and Republicans keep the House majority, Johnson might try to use his position to prevent Congress from accepting the election results.

[From People]

Again, this is a coup. This is, as AOC pointed out on Monday, the open preparations for another insurrection. This is Trump sowing the seeds of a coup, that he has a secret arrangement with the Speaker of the House, that no matter what, Trump is making arrangements to install himself as dictator of the Confederacy of Trumplandia. That being said – Joe Biden is president and I genuinely believe that the Biden administration has prepared for the worst. And when the election certification happens on January 6th, it will be with the new Congress. Which means… remember to vote for the Democrats in the House races. If Johnson is still speaker on January 6th, 2025, he will absolutely try to pull some bullsh-t.

Trump: I think with our little secret we are gonna do really well with the house, our little secret is having a big impact, he and I have a little secret, we will tell you what it is when the race is over pic.twitter.com/sKXCLblyLO — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2024