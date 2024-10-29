Colin Farrell ran the last leg of the Dublin Marathon pushing his friend in a wheelchair

Embed from Getty Images
Here’s some feel-good news for your day. Over the weekend, Colin Farrell ran in the Dublin Marathon. He completed it in 4:06:46, which sounds pretty impressive to me, a person who has never run a marathon before (but has actually always wanted to). At the end of the race, Colin did something really special. For the final 2.5 miles (4 km), he pushed his friend’s wheelchair so she could cross the finish line with him. His friend, Emma Fogarty, suffers from a rare skin condition. Colin was racing in order to help fundraise for an Irish charity called DEBRA, which provides support to people who have epidermolysis bullosa, the genetic condition that Emma has.
People living with EB do not have the essential proteins that bind the skin’s layers together, which means that even the most minor amount of friction or movement can cause the skin to break, tear or blister.
Fogarty, who is an ambassador for DEBRA, has layers of bandages over 80% of her body to prevent wound infection. She and Farrell originally set out to raise €400,000 ($430,000) for the charity but now aim to hit the million-euro mark – and they are more than three-quarters of the way there, its website shows.
Earlier this year, Farrell launched the Colin Farrell Foundation to provide support for families who have adult children living with intellectual disabilities. His own adult son, James, was born with Angelman Syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder.
The significance of Colin pushing Emma four kilometers, each one to represent each decade of her life is so sweet and powerful! You can watch the video of the two of them crossing the finish line below. Emma is an incredible, tough woman, and I thank Colin for introducing us to her and her story. It’s really inspirational and crazy how much money they’ve been able to raise for DEBRA, too. It would be cool and well-received if they did a fundraiser event somewhere, maybe combining it with Colin’s organization. If you’d like to donate to DEBRA as a part of their campaign, you can do so through this link. Imagine if everyone with a platform like he has used it for good like this. That Colin Farrell really did turn out to be such a good egg.
Also – side note – anyone watching The Penguin? I went in reluctantly because it was a Mr. Rosie pick (I picked English Teacher, which I cannot recommend enough), and was pleasantly surprised. It’s really good and Colin, along with Cristin Milioti, give spectacular performances.
Colin Farrell crossed the Dublin Marathon finish line in just over four hours, pushing his friend Emma Fogarty , who suffers from a rare skin condition called Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), in a wheelchair for the last 4km of the race.
Good man and good cause.
Colin Farrel 🔥 and sweet. Love seeing his friend cross the finish line with him.
This is just sooo wonderful. I’m tearing up. What a kind gorgeous human being.
I watched a documentary on YouTube about a young man in England who had a severe form of EB. It is a brutal disease. Good on Colin, who continues to impress me.
He really has become a very good man and good for him.
What a great idea for Colin to use his celebrity status to shine a light on this painful condition and encourage people to donate.
There are so many rare genetic disorders that could use more publicity and more funding for research.