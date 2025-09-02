A Polish CEO stole a tennis player’s hat from a child at the US Open

This year’s US Open has been nonstop drama. Welcome to New York, I guess. Last week, a Polish tennis player named Kamil Majchrzak won his second-round match on Court 11 of the Billie Jean King Center. The smaller courts, like Court 11, allow for tennis fans to get up close and personal with players, and winning players will often spend several minutes after their matches, talking to fans and signing tennis balls. Majchrzak did just that – before he left the court, he stopped to sign balls for a group of kids waiting in the front row of the stands. Kamil removed his sweaty baseball cap and tried to hand it to one of the kids. For tennis fans, a hat, headband, tennis racquet or wristband from a player is basically the holy grail. Before the kid could even take the hat, an adult man snatched the hat away from the child.
Two things happened after this. One, Kamil came off court and someone showed him the video, because he didn’t realize what happened as he was autographing balls. Kamil was like, oh, that’s so wrong, so he basically asked social media to help him find the kid so that Kamil could give him another hat. Kamil succeeded – within 24 hours, they tracked down the kid and Kamil gave the kid a hat and some other gifts, plus a photo and a nice memory. The second thing that happened was social media was outraged about that hat-snatching douchebag, so everyone went searching for HIS identity. They found him, and as the newscaster said in the video above, the guy is a Polish executive/millionaire who threatened to sue people for calling him an a–hole on the internet. Hilariously, after everyone yelled at the CEO, he issued an apology and lied about how he thought Kamil was handing him the hat.
😥 Quand un pauvre enfant se fait voler la casquette offerte par Majchrzak ! 😡#USOpen #HomeOfTennis pic.twitter.com/b1sMb83Wq8
— Eurosport France (@Eurosport_FR) August 29, 2025
Polish millionaire CEO who snatched a hat meant for a child on live TV at the US Open speaks out.
“Yes, I took it. Yes, I did it quickly. But as I’ve always said, life is first come, first served… If you were faster, you would have it… I remind you that insulting a public… pic.twitter.com/lEaX9BxkPJ
— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 31, 2025
“The kid can get his hat back, but can he get his innocence back?” 😭
A man snatching Kamil Majchrzak’s hat away from a kid at the US Open has gone viral. 😳#TCLive | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/EegqA0i2PC
— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 30, 2025
Photos courtesy of Kamil’s IG.
Shameless Millionaire steals from child – on camera. Yikes
Apparently, he’s been fired…
I dare him to sue someone. Calling someone an asshole online is not illegal
Even if it were, truth is a a defense to libel.
Perfect!
The CEO guy says he didn’t issue that first statement. (Not sure if he’s telling the truth, but FYI.)
His wife is just as bad; she’s laughing and taking selfies. Despicable.
eh, I’ve seen the video several times, I don’t think she knew he snatched it from the kid — he was furtive and took the bag to shove it in.
Let’s let the dude bask in his own stupidity.
What’s particularly ick is the CEO’s son watching it happen. He breaks out into a smile as he learns that yes, we can just take whatever we want.
I saw that.
We need to see every extremely wealthy person through this lens.
They will steal a worthless keepsake, out of a child’s hands- because there is no such thing as “enough” for them. They are sick and evil.
We can give them no rest and show them no mercy.
Love that his first statement was- dumb kid should have been faster- haha!
And then when his customers, suppliers, family friends, in house staff that first notice review bombing, he was like STOP BEING MEAN TO ME!!! I’ll sue you!! I am super sorry, it was all a big mistake!!
I realize this is not a jailable offense.
But we really do have to start putting rich white guys in prison with life sentences.
We need a return to the world where the evil are punished, not appointed to govt oversight where they destroy oversight so they can steal openly from taxpayers.
Exactly. These people should be ridiculed and shunned NOT rewarded or ignored.
Yes, as the adage states, the problem isn’t that we can’t feed the poor, it’s that we can’t satisfy the rich.
That video is witness for the prosecution.
this is why J.D. Vance was not entirely out of order when he accused Europeans of being — not his words — snowflakes. I get that his secret service detail exposed him to accusations of gross hypocrisy when they went door-to-door in England looking for the authors of mean posts on social media, but hate speech here really is whatever they say it is. Which is why he’s threatening to sue Twitter, as I refuse to call it X. LOL.
No he’s still out of order.
Wow what a shit head thing to do!! A millionaire stealing from a child. Shades of trump.
The way he so quickly tucked that hat into his wife’s bag after snatching it. He knew it was wrong.
That guy was terrible to snatch the hat, but I’m a curmudgeon who’s getting increasingly annoyed by the masses of kids jockeying to get their merch signed by the players, racing down the stairs as each match nears its end. It’s like Lord of the Flies out there. I wonder if their families are selling the stuff on eBay.
Okay, I just checked eBay and there’s thousands of autographed tennis balls for sale, including one signed by Sinner and Alacaraz with a starting bid of $3500. The brand-new seller with zero feedback claims the proceeds will go to youth tennis development (probably their kid, LOL).
The kids are interrupting Venus’s doubles matches too! Two matches in a row, the kids are dropping tennis balls on court before the match is over!
they let them rush prematurely during Townsend’s match and she ended up losing — but I remember thinking a) how disruptive to have them rush and then stand on the stairs b) how disrespectful to the opponent just assuming the match is over and c) how awful it was for Taylor to then lose.
Curmudgeon here too.
I don’t care the guy is a CEO or millionaire, it’s an adult that did that and we have had adults doing that kind of crap at baseball games too. Bring back shame.
Douchebags like this idiot is the reason I keep a lawyer on retainer and available funds specifically for bail money.
Like I always say: don’t let the cozy, bougie thing fool you… I LIVE for fafo season…pumpkin spice lattes.
he should have consulted a PR team as soon as he was identified.
How hard is it to say “In the heat of the moment, I failed at basic human decency….”
Oh wait, because that likely never occurred to him so instead he went with ‘don’t be mean to me!’
This happens on a regular basis at NHL practices when players toss a stick or puck over the glass. A lot of times, it’s a free for all who’s trying to catch it , but even when a player is targeting a specific kid, there always seems to be an adult (man) trying to get, if not succeeding the item. Selfishness just reigns in society now.
Eta, class act by the player here, esp with the post.
There is a difference though when a player is tossing something, because that isn’t to any one specific person? The player was clearly handing his hat to THIS Kid and the guy leaned over and snatched it.
Even the apology is bad. He says ‘I thought he was handing it to me for my kids, because I had already asked him for an autograph for them.’
In one clip, you can hear the kid yelling at him, ‘Hey, that’s mine! Give it to me! GIVE IT BACK!’
Yeah, it wasn’t for his kid and he knew it. A liar and a bully. Mic drop.