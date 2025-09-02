A Polish CEO stole a tennis player’s hat from a child at the US Open

This year’s US Open has been nonstop drama. Welcome to New York, I guess. Last week, a Polish tennis player named Kamil Majchrzak won his second-round match on Court 11 of the Billie Jean King Center. The smaller courts, like Court 11, allow for tennis fans to get up close and personal with players, and winning players will often spend several minutes after their matches, talking to fans and signing tennis balls. Majchrzak did just that – before he left the court, he stopped to sign balls for a group of kids waiting in the front row of the stands. Kamil removed his sweaty baseball cap and tried to hand it to one of the kids. For tennis fans, a hat, headband, tennis racquet or wristband from a player is basically the holy grail. Before the kid could even take the hat, an adult man snatched the hat away from the child.

Two things happened after this. One, Kamil came off court and someone showed him the video, because he didn’t realize what happened as he was autographing balls. Kamil was like, oh, that’s so wrong, so he basically asked social media to help him find the kid so that Kamil could give him another hat. Kamil succeeded – within 24 hours, they tracked down the kid and Kamil gave the kid a hat and some other gifts, plus a photo and a nice memory. The second thing that happened was social media was outraged about that hat-snatching douchebag, so everyone went searching for HIS identity. They found him, and as the newscaster said in the video above, the guy is a Polish executive/millionaire who threatened to sue people for calling him an a–hole on the internet. Hilariously, after everyone yelled at the CEO, he issued an apology and lied about how he thought Kamil was handing him the hat.

😥 Quand un pauvre enfant se fait voler la casquette offerte par Majchrzak ! 😡#USOpen #HomeOfTennis pic.twitter.com/b1sMb83Wq8 — Eurosport France (@Eurosport_FR) August 29, 2025

Polish millionaire CEO who snatched a hat meant for a child on live TV at the US Open speaks out. “Yes, I took it. Yes, I did it quickly. But as I’ve always said, life is first come, first served… If you were faster, you would have it… I remind you that insulting a public… pic.twitter.com/lEaX9BxkPJ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 31, 2025

“The kid can get his hat back, but can he get his innocence back?” 😭 A man snatching Kamil Majchrzak’s hat away from a kid at the US Open has gone viral. 😳#TCLive | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/EegqA0i2PC — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 30, 2025