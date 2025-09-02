Queen Camilla was assaulted on a train when she was a teenager

Royal reporter Valentine Low has written a new book called Power and the Palace. The Times of London is publishing excerpts, even though the Times sh-tcanned Low a few years ago. He outlived his usefulness for the royal courts – Low eagerly did their bidding when it came to the “bullying accusations” against the Duchess of Sussex, then the Times had to basically bury all of the follow-up information, about how no one in Kensington Palace actually accused Meghan on the record of bullying them. Low didn’t just do KP’s bidding about Meghan – if you read his reporting closely, it was clear that Buckingham Palace left their fingerprints all over the smear campaign too. In any case, Low is back with a new book and he’s breaking some news about Queen Camilla. In 2008, Camilla told Boris Johnson that she had been sexually assaulted as a teenager.
Johnson got on a lot better with the Duchess of Cornwall, who had a remarkably frank conversation with him in his early days as mayor. Some months after his first unfortunate audience with Prince Charles, Johnson was invited to Clarence House to meet Camilla. She had apparently told Charles, “He looks like such fun. Can we have him over for tea?” This time there was no risking the Tube; he and Harri cycled from City Hall. They were parking their bikes in the shed at the back of Clarence House when the duchess appeared, saying, “Oh, I didn’t believe them when they said you had cycled!” Harri recalled: “She had come out to the bike shed to see us. We drop the bikes, she grabs him by the wrist and says, ‘You and me, upstairs — now!’”
After an hour Johnson reappeared. “Boris was raving about her,” Harri said. “They obviously got on like a house on fire. He was making guttural noises about how much he admired and liked her. But the serious conversation they had was about her being the victim of an attempted sexual assault when she was a schoolgirl. She was on a train going to Paddington — she was about 16, 17 — and some guy was moving his hand further and further …” At that point Johnson had asked what happened next. She replied: “I did what my mother taught me to. I took off my shoe and whacked him in the nuts with the heel.” Harri said: “She was self-possessed enough when they arrived at Paddington to jump off the train, find a guy in uniform and say, ‘That man just attacked me’, and he was arrested.”
The relevance of this conversation was that Johnson at the time wanted to open three rape crisis centres. There was already one in south London, and he wanted to open ones in east, west and north London. Harri said: “I think she formally opened two out of three of them. Nobody asked why the interest, why the commitment. But that’s what it went back to.”
While I usually don’t give Camilla credit for much, I’ve always given her work in this area a lot of respect. As I’ve pointed out before, it would have been easy enough for Camilla to just take on soft-focus charity work involving dogs, seniors and gardens. Instead, Camilla has spent a good chunk of the past twenty years working as a patron to rape-crisis centers, battered-women shelters and other survivor-network groups. It makes sense that the root of her concern was something that happened to her when she was a young woman. This was before these discussions were even happening too – this would have happened in the 1960s, before “crisis centers” were even a thing.
Camilla can do this all she pleases yet she never condemned what Clarkson wrote about Meghan which had violent and degrading images.
This explains so much about the family’s charity work. They only do important stuff if something bad happened to them. Since hardly anything bad ever happens to their entitled selves, they don’t do much of importance.
Kate’s patronage for people who have been accused of wearing extensions has been her most meaningful :).
More rehab for the Rottweiler. No mention at all of how she treated Diana the teenager, nor Meghan.
Carry on, PR campaign. She’s still unpopular.
Yes, quite so, and it’s no coincidence that this non-news item has been played up for all its worth on the anniversary of Diana’s death. Heaven forbid that we should think of Diana instead of the Rottweiler.
Huh. Wonder why Boris Johnson didn’t write about this in his book? Many women have been groped especially on public transit and it’s always creepy and gross.
And if you didn’t get up and abandon your seat you were encouraging it.
Or a crowded subway where you can’t move away until the next stop and sometimes don’t even know for sure who is doing it.
My great grandmother was groped numerous times on the NYC subway in the 1910s. She took off one of her huge hatpins and stabbed the culprits.
Oooh, I like this! Those hatpins were great to have on you!
The timing of releasing this story on the anniversary of Diana’s death was sketch but it does provide some information about why Camilla has supported these charities. And she has been consistent about supporting them.
It is just very unfortunate she didn’t shut down Clarkson’s comments about Meghan which are very rapey them selves. This is the kind of thing that adds to the culture of women being viewed objects to be handled.
To me it shows a lack of sincerity . Camilla needs to apply this to ALL in her life, including personal experiences. The comment about Meghan made by Clarkson was vile. Camilla is not consistent in supporting women, including her step daughter in law.
Yep. That’s the thing. It’s unfortunate she didn’t shut down those comments made by Clarksen. But again he made them right after she had a boozy lunch party with him so….what was she saying about Meghan during that lunch that made him feel like he had license to write that? And that’s where her activism on this topic becomes difficult to praise. It can’t just be selective. She stayed silent, sure. But there’s also a good chance she engaged in some pretty nasty discussions about Meghan during that lunch with both Clarksen and Piers Morgan. There’s a connection between the way women are discussed in the press, whether it’s about Diana, Camilla, Kate or Meghan, and the way women are treated in the real world. Camilla can get some crumbs of a cookie for the work she does no doubt but it’s hard when she contributes to the overall nastiness of the misogynistic press. The former DM editor is their comms person and that tells you all you need to know.
I don’t trust the woman. I hope she’s making a difference. My thought relates to her wardrobe…that hat does NOT work with that dress. The woman cannot wear a fedora for the life of her…..is this her effort to copy M’s fedora (the one she’s had and worn for YEARS) and be cool?
oh, please. I’m sorry but in my late forties this does not read as anything other than momentarily fearsome and infuriating. But not traumatising. I do love her response in the moment. But the language around it makes it sound *so* much worse than it was. What she put Diana through was worse by literally orders of magnitude. I mean. GMAFB.
Diana and Meghan.
Ok so YOU get to decide what Camilla should feel about her own trauma? Huh. Almost like the royals and the royal rota think they can decide what Meghan’s experience in England should be? I mean, it was hardly traumatizing, right? Look in the mirror, you’re no better than they are if your comment reflects your beliefs. Disgraceful.
I agree – as a teenager in the sixties my friends and I underwent many such incidents, and dealt with them quickly and sensibly, as apparently Camzilla did. We didn’t make a meal out of it, nor was it at all traumatizing. That word should be kept for something truly horrific, such as a rape or physical assault. We have lost our common sense and our fortitude.
You don’t get to decide what is traumatic and what is not traumatic. Getting groped on a train *is* a sexual and a physical assault. It’s fortunate that you coped so well, but don’t you dare dismiss the reactions of those of us who found similar experiences profoundly damaging.
Camilla still working on rehabilitating her image. We’re to believe this sparked her turning up for photo ops “in support” of REAL DV victims? Because she’s never set out to campaign against DV at the most vulnerable times especially when football games don’t go in England’s favour? Sorry but just like Kate, Camilla is looking for sympathy.
Her inaction speaks loudly. That Boris is telling this story and not her is disgusting. She has a voice she should use it.
Actually, Boris didn’t tell it, at least not in his autobiography, he allegedly told it to a staffer who told it to VL for his book.
Happy to be corrected if I’ve missed it, but has she ever spoken out in support of Andrew’s victims?
Perhaps Camilla truly does care about sexual assault when it comes to white women. But she was disgustingly silent when her drinking buddy Jeremy Clark made those vile and demeaning comments (threats) against Meghan.
If all you care about is one demographic – and that demographic is snowflake white – you can miss me with your “activism”.
This may very well be the inspiration for her work but the fact that she allowed the PM ‘s Communications Advisor to be one to talk about this doesn’t sit well with me. Low’s book would have been sent to BP for vetting so there’s no doubt she gave person to Hari to tell her story. Furthermore given her own experience, her allowing her friend to write about sexual assaulting Meghan and/or refusing to condemn Clarkson’s attack is just terrible and she’s not a good advocate for domestic and sexual violence.
I can’t say I’ve ever looked at Boris Johnson and thought he looked like “great fun” and someone I’d want to spend time with. That says a lot about her.
The story’s timing is disingenuous. I can only hope her support (and that of care kits for rape victims) is actually helping.
To me this makes Kate the “cancer survivor” look even worse since she can’t be arsed to support or be patron for any type of cancer charity. Yeah, she did a visit once….
But when even Camilla is affected by something enough for it to get her off her azz, not a good look for the one who gets off her azz for nothing and no one but her own special self. Or maybe K doesn’t actually relate to survivors for some weird reason (like not actually having cancer, possibly.)
Camilla is a common denominator. She was a witness and contributor to two young women hounded past their endurance to the point that they tried and thought of ending their lives. Diana and Meg. And kept it up. And did nothing. But for her to hold up a red flag and say, oh hey, I was assaulted. Towards what end was that brought out now? Where did she intercede for Diana and Meghan and try to help them? Jeremy Clarkson needs to go to his farm and climb back in the pen with the rest of the pigs. What he did is unforgiveable, and the scales are not being balanced here. What about the black lady that came to the palace who founded and ran a place of refuge for women of color that was forced to shut down and she was harassed and vilified because she told the truth of her experience. Ngozi Fulani. It escaped my attention if Horsesilla stepped in in any way to protect Sistah Space or Ngozi Fulani. I’m just sidestepping Horseilla’s experience. I want no woman to experience any aggression or abuse. Horseilla still has to suffer, as does everyone, the consequences of her actions. Even if it is that some people have a long memory and still don’t like her. Maybe because she has only tried to rewrite history and control public opinion instead of owning her actions and making amends. She really can’t rewrite history.