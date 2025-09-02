Mail: ‘With Love, Meghan’ shows that the Sussexes ‘want to come back to the UK’

This is one of the saddest stories I’ve ever seen published in the Daily Mail: “All the signs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to come back to the UK as the Duchess reveals the surprising ways she channels British life.” This is a treasury of delusion and hilarious obsession from the Mail, and from Abandonment Issues Island. You see, the Duchess of Sussex featured some British guests on With Love, Meghan, and she spoke about how much she liked one radio station in the UK. That is basically all of the evidence they’ve compiled that Meghan “wants to come back to the UK.”
Thousands of miles away from where they once lived in Frogmore cottage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would seem, on the face of it, to have forgotten all about what life in the UK is like. Now based in Montecito, California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lead a different life compared to what they used to enjoy in Prince Harry’s native England after they fled in 2020 to escape royal life. The Duchess, who last week released the second season of her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, hasn’t visited the UK since the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022.
But during the eight-episode series, which features celebrity guests including US model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen and Queer Eye’s Tan France, Meghan surprised many when she revealed there are parts of UK life she misses. Meghan, an American native, had planned to apply for British citizenship but pressed pause on the plan after the couple decided to set sail for the States instead after stepping down from their role as working royals. The Duchess only spent a short period living in the UK between the years of 2017 to 2020, including raising her first child, Prince Archie, six, for the first few months of his life at Frogmore Cottage.
Despite only spending a short stint in the UK, many fans of the show were struck by the strong English undertones of many of Meghan’s recipes – as well as her claim that she misses British radio. In an episode of the new show, Meghan spoke tenderly of the UK, telling Doncaster-born Tan France that what she misses most about the UK is it’s radio. ‘One of the things I miss most about the UK is the radio stations,’ she said, specifically pointing out that Magic FM was her favourite of them. When teased that it is a ‘grandma’ station, she insisted that her new favourite station to listen to in the car is called Mom Jeans and plays vintage soft rock.
Elsewhere, in episode six, she told Clare Smyth, the Northern Irish-born Michelin-starred chef who cooked at the couple’s wedding, that their children mix British and American pronunciations. ‘My kids, they’ll say a little bit of both, but never cooking terms because I guess Papa’s not cooking as much. They both say ‘Zebra’ though instead of ‘Zeebra’.’
In episode four of the new season of the show, the Duchess showed chef Samin Nosrat her signature roast chicken recipe, taking the moment to share the tale of how she first prepared the dish for Harry on the night they got engaged.
‘This is a by-heart recipe. It’s a classic and it’s nourishing, and I have done it so many times that now I can do it with my eyes closed,’ the Duchess of Sussex said about the roast chicken. A classic Sunday roast choice that is loved by many across the British Isles, it is possible that Meghan, who admitted she now makes it at least once a week, first picked up the recipe from her time in the UK.
“Roast chicken” is not a solely British recipe. Trust me when I say that “roast chicken” is a recipe found in most cultures across Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Asia. Everyone loves roast chicken. As for the larger argument that “Meghan misses the UK” or “Meghan wants to come back,” I think the message of WLM is actually a lot more nuanced than that. Meghan is actually showcasing how well she would have fit in with British culture if only they had given her a chance. She’s showing that she was and is a natural princess who would have been a huge asset to the UK and to the royal family. THAT is what they don’t want to be reminded of. That they fumbled the bag on a global stage.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
I guess they are so desperate to see the Keens behave badly to Harry and Meghan No way do they want back.
The British machine needs to give it up, and go home.
Ah, but since their current royal family is so bland, boring, and ridiculously lazy… there’d be nothing to talk about. Poooor press, stuck with such a mess. Gotta feel…
Nope, can’t type it! I’m actually laughing at them 🙂
They want the Sussexes to desperately come back to salt isle so they can abuse them locally but the Sussexes are very happy where they now live! Yes Meg misses a certain radio station and yes Meg has featured a British Michelin Star chef but that is that’s all she misses end of story move on.
Magic Radio FM entertains an app. With VPN you can listen from everywhere. No need to leave sunny California for Salty Island!
OMG 😳😳 When did the Daily Mail become “The Joke” every comment I see on line is making fun of the Daily Mail 🤣🤣🤣
You know when your friend has a break up and can ONLY TALK ABOUT THAT GUY- for months.
And at some point, as friends, you step in to say- we can no longer be your sounding board, it is time for a professional therapist to get involved.
We’re both tired of hearing it, and concerned about your mental health and lack of ability to find closure and move on at all.
This is how i feel about the daily fail.
I do not go on their website, i don’t have their app.
But i feel like, just for a week or two we should all go there and start commenting on the Meghan stories like-
Are you guys okay?
She left you at the end of 2019, it has been almost SIX YEARS.
I’m concerned. Maybe you need to talk to a professional.
I think that is the only response we should have to these stories going forward.
I think the Fail is doing it for the clicks and comments, which generate ad revenue. It’s the derangers posting their deranged comments after, yes, SIX years who need therapy and mental help. Also, I have no doubt some of them are KP’s paid bots (looking at you, Glade Maid.)
The BP and RF needs to give it up and return home. Stop trolling Montecito.
Uhhhh. I make roast chicken. I just “wing” it now (get it lol) but the first actual recipe I used was from Julia Child and then Marcella Hazan. So French and Italian. Better tell them it belongs to the UK!!!!
This article reads like
Opposite Day. The show feels like a love letter to California, and her life there. She’s not going back LOL. I do think it showcases why she would have been such an asset to the BRF If they had just let her be….herself. She connects with people, she’s warm, outgoing, people seem to feel like her BFF after 5 minutes, etc.
Their loss.
Amazing Joe this gutter tag twist itself into knots. Could it possibly be because she like the folks she invited?
Come back and do what exactly? According to Lord Baldemort the royal family is closing up shop and working from home after Chuck’s reign is done. No need for the Sussexes to come back, they can just Zoom from California. I guess the Royal Rotisserie is showing its longing for more in-person stories on how the Future King and Kween will abuse the Sussex family.
This is just sad. “, it is possible that Meghan, who admitted she now makes it at least once a week, first picked up the recipe from her time in the UK.” You really think it’s possible the first time she heard of and made ROAST CHICKEN was from living in the UK? A known foodie?!!
The BM just refuses to acknowledge H&M don’t miss them. Here’s the thing, Harry and Meghan never said that they hate the UK and all of the things about it. Harry’s entire security fight was about wanting to have his kids experience the UK and all he loved about it. Meghan was very clear to differentiate between the media treatment, and the common citizen. They both still work with charities based in the UK. They need the general public to believe that they hate all things British to encourage hate.
They hate that they regret that they drove them away. None of their racism or xenophobia has disappeared but they realize that they got the short end of the stick in the Sussexes leaving. They would take them back in a heartbeat but they want it to seem like Harry and Meghan are the ones with regrets.
Sure, the woman who dated a famous Toronto restauranteur who owned a chain of places including several roast chicken restaurants(called Flock) only learned that skills when she moved to the UK. My God, these people are so hilarious and bless them for reaching for the tiniest bit of hope.
Didn’t they blame her for stealing his recipe? Didn’t they say he complained bitterly about her saying it was her recipe, not giving him credit? She made roasted chicken with lemon back in Toronto. Made it in the UK, and makes it now. With her own sunkissed Californian lemons.
Love the shots of Meghan and Tan in their beach chairs, watching the sun set over the Pacific. Yeah, the only thought of salt island is about how she and Harry escaped and built their beautiful new life.
Too funny. I make Greek roast chicken – with potatoes, lemon and olive oil. Doesn’t leave me pining for the White Cliffs of Dover. As for Magic FM, it’s a digital radio station. I’m sure she could figure out how to access it, if she really wanted to.
They are not okay, if the only thing someone can say after leaving your country is that they liked a radio station, they don’t miss your country. Everyone roasts a chicken. Try harder, cry harder. It’s your own fault.
A lot of these royal reporters say things like oh Meghan refuses to visit the uk with Harry and she’ll never step foot in this country bc she hates it so much. To me, if anything, it just shows that Meghan has never hated the uk. She loves a lot of parts of it. She doesn’t visit now because those same reporters, along with Charles and William and RAVEC and the courts, have made it unsafe to go there. If things were different, Meghan and her family would travel to the uk bc she does love things about it and her kids are half-British. Notice, I said that if it was safe, they would TRAVEL and VISIT if they could bc no none of this means that she wants to return to live in the uk or be a working royal ever again. It’s pretty clear that the family is very safe and happy in Cali. So yeah, the delusion is real. And roast chicken is not owned by the uk, lol.
Meghan didn’t flee England from her duties, she fled a crazy right-wing British press that turned people against her, inciting racist and misogynistic terrorists against her. She was completely defenceless in this country and did the only right thing to save herself and her child: she fled a country that slandered her, drove her to suicide and spread lies about her. She fled from a country where the family she had married into accepted her death. Anyone with a certain will to survive and the instinct to protect their child would have done the same.
I make a great roast chicken – in my own kitchen. I tried this summer in my daughter’s kitchen/different oven & seriously screwed it up lol
Meghan mentions screwing up a chicken due to incorrectly converting the oven temperature to Celsius, which proves she was making this before she moved to the UK.
I can’t wait for the day when these reporters are released from their loyalty to Chaz and Willie and start writing the truth about *them* instead of all these lies about Harry & Meghan.
Soon, please–soon!
My aunt taught me to make a roast chicken when I was kid (which was many moons ago)
I grew up in a rural area and now live in a city-suburb but I love farmers markets, farm stands, etc so I guess this means I want to go live next door to a farm again.
This is so sad and pathetic. The press really wants Meghan and Harry back in the UK. As I said last week, the press mistakenly believed Meghan hated the UK but she didn’t she only hated how the press and Palace treated her. If they had left her alone she would still be in the UK today.
They’re not trustworthy in the slightest. This cozy approach of acting all charmed about her liking British radio, having British guests and roasting chickens is only them being the wolf in sheep’s clothing. The whole world knew she was excited about marrying Harry and moving to Britain, it wasn’t Meghan doing the sneering and giving a cold shoulder.
what’s amazing is that the UK seems to have adopted the stalker role that Kate did whilst pining over William. For a decade. Waiting for the ring. Pick me, pick me!!! ….does anyone think Meghan would have waited a decade for Harry? But then, Harry would never have made anyone wait a decade. The british sense of time is just…. Not helpful in coping with consequences. The Carly Simon song — “It’ll be Coming Around Again” — really doesn’t apply here. It’s a curious thing, Americans tend to live in the present. Like, if it’s not now, we’re not hanging around. Life is too short. Sometimes time is on their side, and when they play the long game, you have to give them credit. When you let things play out in real time, often time does half the work for you, if you can “give time some time,” which is what Mitterrand said once. Playing for time is an art form. But this is… not that kind of fertile time. This is sterile time, in which the BRF is just trapped in a Groundhog Day grind. Cause they genuinely have no alternative to offer, to Meghan & Harry. They can’t do what they do, much less do it better. So logically they should have showcased them under their own umbrella. But, no, that would mean allowing someone else to bask in the public’s adoration. Can’t have that. It’s the same way they treated Diana. What a bunch of snowflakes.
*yawn*
I’m a vegetarian and I’m a passable enough cook that I could roast a chicken the same way she does. You roast a turkey the same way. It’s been on every cooking show, every cookbook – it isn’t exclusive to one culture. The one thing I didn’t know was legs first into the back of the oven. Im wondering about back of oven being hotter than the front?
It’s ridiculous how far they stretch. Thank goodness she drank chai and made tea lattes instead of sipping tea,
The British press is insane! As Megan said, they write about a caricaturist for clickbait, because it’s nothing about her (which I agree with). I watched season two, and I didn’t get anything about Harry, Megan, or their family wanting to go back to the UK. I guess they will never leave her alone, and that’s pathetic!
M is right about roast chicken- growing up we had it at least once a week. Even now with my own family we have it once a week as well 😊. We all love it.
She compliments CA a lot with this show, Just like others have already mentioned it doesn’t look like they’re leaving anytime soon. They’re living their lives and having their freedoms, they have privacy, there’s no leaks, and they have opportunities to try new ventures and new things.