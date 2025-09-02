Mail: The Wales family sailed around Greece on the Lady Beatrice yacht

Soon after Prince William and Kate’s appearance at the Wimbledon men’s final in July, they headed to Greece for a luxurious vacation on a private yacht. They brought their three kids, plus Carole and Michael Middleton. At first, only Greek outlets reported the Wales family’s yacht vacay. Then, soon after the family returned to the UK (I think), the Mail confirmed in their backhanded way that yes, the family had been on vacation in Greece and they definitely borrowed a yacht, although they didn’t know which yacht. What surprised everyone is that any British outlet even bothered reporting anything at all about the work-shy Waleses’ eighth vacation of the year. Something shifted though, and I guess the Mail could no longer avoid gossiping about it. Well, now the Mail has some more information about the vacation AND the yacht. According to this new report, the family wasn’t sailing around on a yacht owned by some Emirate billionaire. This yacht belonged to a British private equity guy?
Most people enjoy a royal mystery, and none more so than the people of Kefalonia. Nothing much gets past the enchanted island’s wily inhabitants but even the most razor-sharp were left in the dark about aspects of William and Kate’s recent holiday. Perhaps because the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children George, 12, Charlotte, ten, and seven-year-old Louis spent most of it on a superyacht, only setting foot on land when arriving and departing. Sightings were fleeting – if that – and difficult to verify.
The big question, though, was whose yacht were the royals on? In fact, as The Mail on Sunday reveals exclusively today, only now does it appear that the mystery has been finally solved. First, though, a recap. Initially, it was reported that the Prince and Princess were sailing around Kefalonia and other Ionian islands in a £340million megayacht owned by a prominent member of the UAE royal family. The Mail on Sunday established that this was false. Other possibilities included 90m (295ft) Norn – which is owned by Microsoft mogul Charles Simonyi. Again, this proved unlikely. Then a retired civil servant, Penelope Likoudi, said that she had seen Kate and on board the Almax.
Her account appeared credible, especially when it turned out that the £40million Almax is one of the world’s first fuel-cell superyachts and is described as a ‘huge milestone in the future of sustainable boating’ – something that would appeal to the eco-conscious Prince. However, the Almax then turned up three days later in Kefalonia’s main town, Argostoli, with a different party on board. So had the royals got off elsewhere? Or was Penelope mistaken about the boat they were on?
Now, citing impeccable sources, Kefalonia Press, a well-regarded news website, says it has confirmed that William and co were on a different boat: Lady Beatrice. The Lady Beatrice was the prized possession of Sir Frederick and Sir David Barclay, former owners of the Telegraph Media Group. The Barclay twins treasured the 60m (197ft) yacht – it is named after their late mother – and decorated its interiors according to their eclectic tastes, with pin-striped sofa seating, faux Greek columns, and a Renaissance-style fresco ceiling in the formal dining area. It has suites capable of accommodating 16 passengers, with dining areas on the main and lower decks, and a pool on its top deck.
This year it was reported that Sir Frederick had sold Lady Beatrice for around £20million to British financier and entrepreneur Peter Dubens, to help repay debts across their corporate empire. If the new owner’s name sounds unfamiliar it is hardly surprising. Though super rich, Mr Dubens, 58, keeps a low profile. The founder of private equity firm Oakley Capital and chairman of Time Out Group, the magazine publisher, he bought Lady Beatrice through a company based in Bermuda.
There appears no obvious link between Mr Dubens and the royals. Two years ago, however, his firm, Oakley, was brought in as an investor by Thomas’s Battersea, the school attended by Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Oakley became a minority stakeholder in the family-owned business that runs the school.
It’s interesting, I guess. It probably “looks better” that the family was on a yacht owned by British vulture capitalists as opposed to oil-rich Emirate princelings. I’m sure some people will find the connection to the Telegraph sort of interesting, but hey, the Telegraph was going to kiss William and Kate’s asses regardless of their connections to the newspaper’s former owners. Basically, this story is significant not because of the reveal of which yacht and who owns this particular yacht. It’s significant because the Mail is writing openly about the endless royal vacations and William and Kate’s laziness in particular.
Clean up on aisle 4. Either way, the amount of vacations these folks take alone should be cause for alarm.
Massive polishing of said turd left in the Greek islands.
Nothing at all about the appropriateness of accepting this gift? Having your in-laws partake in said gift? Missing out on stately duties because you’re on holiday?
What a joke.
🎯 . The Royal Gifts Policy seems relevant here. Also, this isn’t the green, supercell yacht of earlier rumors. It’s still a massive carbon footprint they visited by private jet.
The Mail article (I saw a paywall-free version somewhere) also said the yacht party included 3-4 other guests. One of the freeloading Middleton siblings and their family?
Might not have been a gift… this has “bought in a private school fundraising auction” written all over it. Although in the U.K. they’d call it a public school, I think.
@Meredith, oh, true. At our kids’ school’s auction there were always a few weeks in someone’s Costa Rica or Paris condo. But we never had anything like a megayacht…. Or anyone like this Dubens guy on the board. And I bet once the Waleses started bidding (or had someone bid for them), nobody else wanted to get in the way.
@Meredith, they are too cheap to use their own money–let alone dip into their purses for charity.
@Me at home – Yes, the Mail is claiming there were other members of the Middleton family on the yacht besides Ma and Pa.
Ok so they are trying really hard to make this more palatable by 1. It being a British citizen who owns it and 2. The really big one it was a sustainable yacht with a super cell to make it less expensive to run. Well there you have it. Peg was just looking out for Mother Earth by using a sustainable yacht lol. How thoughtful of Peg to get that 6th or 7th vacation in on something sustainable.
No, it turned out that they weren’t on the eco yacht in the end.
Oops you’re right. I can’t even blame it on being a Monday because today is Tuesday lol.
Obfuscation works! The eco yacht is mentioned with lots of details before the actual ship is introduced, leaving casual readers with the erroneous impression of the Wales on an eco yacht.
But they did a Stayvacy! They’re so relatable!
(They stayed on the yacht if course).
I can’t believe that they didn’t even get off the yacht and see anything of Greece! WTF!
Occam’s razor. Willy would deign to go on a yacht without any security? Pull the other one.
They are twisting themselves with the yacht story (which yacht? And poor Penny the public servant who shills her holiday apartment).
The Lazies keep yachting while avoiding their core duties at VJ80.
It says the shop fits 16 passengers. Does that include staff or is staff accounted for elsewhere? What about RPOs? Basically I wonder if there were two yachts – one for the family and one for RPOs and staff.
And the kids are growing up “normal”. Like the cover story in People like they are “just like the rest of us.” Such an embarrassment.
Honestly I’m shocked we’re getting this much information a month after the vacation. Usually the BM
Tries to ignore their vacations as much as possible.
W&K really pissed off some
People.
Yup the Fail are bigly mad at them!
They just continuously and comically misread the room. The issue that people had wasn’t necessarily that it was a non British citizen who provided the yacht and that an eco warrior was on a yacht ( even though that was a huge issue for a lot of people), it was their constant vacations and laziness.
They really seem to think that the people who had a problem with it are going to say oh okay, it was a British citizen and a ” green yacht”, you taking your sixth or 7th vacation by July isn’t an issue anymore. This seems a lot like a here, damn moment from them than any actual real desire to acknowledge criticism.
Those posh educations did nothing for Will & Kate, nor their staff. Not a thinker among them.
Aw civil servant Penelope is referenced again. And was apparently wrong. At the same time, who knows if this is true either. Maybe it was the other yacht and they’re covering it up by saying it was the Lady Beatrice. Who knows? But at least they’re continuing to talk about the greek yacht vacation. But don’t forget, poor William will not be shamed into taking time away from his kids….as he spends copious amounts of time with his kids. How dare he be asked to attend one VJ memorial?!
Yet another “but it was really this yacht”-story this kate in the game smells of a cover up because the optics of them vacationing on a yacht owned by the Foreign Minister of another nation is very bad indeed. I think they were on the UAE yacht and they just counted on not being caught out.
That’s what is most likely.
Plenty of room for W&K to enjoy totally separate holidays with ‘their’ children whilst on board, and plenty of room too for the army of RPOs….. and an army of freeloading Middletons.
Disgusting.
ArtHistorian, I agree. This seems like someone is trying to make sure people forget about the original story and who owned the yacht. I tend to believe the locals.
Triple agreed with ArtHistorian. Also for all you fools who seemed to think the worm was turning with a very small fraction of stories that were critical of BRFCo? Ssssssssuckers
Kate was pretty enough but there is nothing especially different about her face to make her easy to recognise from many other pretty women.
My question about this vacation is why visit such beautiful lands without ever setting foot on them? No sightseeing, no guided tours, no educational visits for the young future king? Wth?? Sitting on a boat, granted a gorgeous, multi-million dollar yacht, all day, every day sounds boring as hell, which I guess is right up the Wales’ aisle.
Sorry Harla – I mentioned the same above before seeing your comment.
There was an article in Greek with a very flattering tone and it said there were op many British tourists spotted on land at port and so they thought it would be too much of an issue for the kids.
(Not sure how they know the tourists were necessarily British or that they would chase the kids on land)
The original story also made mention of closing down a tourist spot for the family to visit without tourists around. I think it was a church.
You’d think art history major Kate would have loved visiting galleries & museums in Greece, but no. Or sporty Kate would have loved just walking around the islands exploring, again no. They can sunbathe anywhere, why go all that way just to lie around? Or geography major William exploring the land & communities, nope. Just lie there. In the sun. Such quality time with the kids!
William is too cheap to purchase a yacht but he’s not above accepting one as a “gift” , only to benefit the recovery of his dear wife.
I would bet that the Wales children, their mother and her parents were on this Properly British Yacht, thankyouverymuch.
William was said to have been on a yacht with a group of mates sailing in the vicinity of his children.
I believe William was on the Emirate (and deeply problematic, for obvious compromising reasons) mega-yacht. I’ll bet he didn’t see anything at all wrong with this image.
The DM is working very hard to make this look better for William and Kate. It doesn’t to me.
‘… only setting foot on land when arriving and departing.’ Huh. And just last week, they told us the family enjoyed exploring caves during that yacht vacation. 🤔
Gad! These writers!: ‘The Mail on Sunday established that this was false.’ How’d they do that? Did they ever say?
‘Other possibilities included 90m (295ft) Norn – which is owned by Microsoft mogul Charles Simonyi. Again, this proved unlikely.’ AGAIN, this proved UNLIKELY? FALSE or UNLIKELY, which is it?
I believe this to be intentionally obscured vernacular, provided to satisfy two requirements: 1.) Tell a story that is true and 2.) Avoid telling a story that is true.
Perhaps William’s yacht did not touch back to land, and rather he spent a fortnight boozing up with mates over soft seas, admiring the ports from the vantage of a luxurious floating strip mall. Perhaps the activities on the yacht were deemed too… ahem… risqué to have the boat make landfall.
The children, on the other hand, would of course be restless with nothing but a boat to occupy themselves. They likely explored caves and did things that children would find entertaining. Whilst Mummy sun bathed and feverishly refreshed her Meghan mood board.
I assume “decorated according to their eclectic tastes” = tacky.
But if the vacationing is for the well-being of the Wales, and recovery, why isn’t it working? If one goes on vacation all year long, and at the end of the year one still needs to rinse and repeat, maybe something else needs to be done. Because the poor darlings are still frail, have difficulty standing up and walking and in particular talking. Should not something else be tried?