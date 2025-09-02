Dwayne Johnson showed off his dramatic weight-loss transformation in Venice

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt were in Venice on Monday to premiere their new film, The Smashing Machine. It was directed by Benny Safdie, and it’s about the real UFC fighter Mark Kerr. Apparently, the Venice audience loved the film, loved The Rock as Kerr and loved Emily Blunt as Kerr’s partner Dawn Staples-Kerr. Venice gave the film and the actors a 15-minute standing ovation.

This is the second time Emily and Dwayne have worked together, and they seem to get along really well. To be fair, Emily seems to be besties with ALL of her costars, but she and Dwayne seemed especially giggly and affectionate with one another. Dwayne has apparently lost something like 60 pounds for this role, and he’s maintained the new physique since the film wrapped. It’s apparently a new thing for him, he wants to be taken more seriously as an actor, and he also had/has some health issues (which he isn’t disclosing with any specificity beyond “gut issues”).

As for Emily…she wore Tamara Ralph Fall 2025 Couture to the big Venice premiere. I’m not really a fan of this design? I always debate myself whether I want to talk about Emily’s cosmetic work too, so all I’ll say is that she doesn’t need all of that and it makes her look much older.