Pete Davidson debuts face tattoo for his daughter after extensive tattoo removal

Embed from Getty Images

Pete Davidson was at CinemaCon last week to promote How To Rob a Bank. During his appearance, he gave people an update on his $200,000 laser tattoo removal journey. So far, his arms, hands and neck are finished, but he still has to remove the ones on his back and torso. The tattoos that he’s keeping are the ones that have sentimental value to him, such as the tributes to his mom and dad. At the time, I wondered if Pete would get a tattoo in honor of his and Elsie Hewitt’s four-month old daughter, Scottie Rose, who was named in honor of both Pete’s late father and Scotland, where she was conceived. As it turns out, he already has! Pictures from his CC appearance show that Pete tattooed his daughter’s first name on his face. It’s on the left side, written vertically along his ear. You can check it out in the photo above.

Pete Davidson’s tattoo era isn’t entirely fading away. The comedian, 32, committed to removing his 200 tattoos back in 2020 and has been gradually revealing the progress of his journey, which has cost him over six figures. But even with most of his body art diminished, he decided to add just one more sweet piece dedicated to his daughter, Scottie Rose, whom he shares with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt. While appearing on stage at 2026 CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 15, the Saturday Night Live alum could be seen rocking a “Scottie” tattoo next to his ear. His exposed arms, however, were for the most part cleared of his famous ink.

[From People]

I’m not a huge fan of face tattoos, but I am a big proponent of the “You Do You” philosophy (as long as you’re not hurting someone else). As far as being a face tattoo, this one is shockingly subtle. At first I wondered if maybe Pete chose his face because he had to wait a certain amount of time after getting laser treatments and didn’t want to wait to put it on his body, but apparently, you just need to wait the recommended healing time of at least six weeks so your skin has time to properly heal.

I know someone who saw Pete at CinemaCon so I asked him if he saw the face tattoo. He said he never noticed it nor was anyone talking about it in the crowd after the panel. It is wild how Pete’s tattoo blends in so well next to his beard and hairline that no one noticed it at first because once you point it out, you can’t unsee it. It’s also kind of funny that he was talking about his tattoo removal process on stage and never said a word about his new one. Pete’s never been one of those tightlipped celebrities though, so I am sure that whenever he gets asked about it, he’ll tell us all the details.

Embed from Getty Images