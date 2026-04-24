‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ plot hinges around an ‘evil billionaire’ (spoilers)

SPOILERS for The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released next week and reviews are embargoed for another few days, but Variety had an interesting piece on a major plotline of the film. Keep in mind, the sequel takes place in the present day, in real time, twenty years after the first film. The changing landscapes of the fashion industry and the print-media industry are reflected in the sequel. Which means that the plot revolves around evil billionaires. One evil billionaire in particular, who might be loosely based on a well-known figure who has been trying to buy his wife’s way into fashion’s upper echelon. That’s right, there’s a Jeff Bezos-esque character, played by Justin Theroux.
“The Devil Wears Prada” was groundbreaking in numerous ways when it first hit movie theaters 20 years ago – namely for its razor-sharp satire of the world of high fashion and its supreme leader, Vogue’s Anna Wintour. The sequel, however, has different power players on its mind: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, the billionaire couple who have transformed into effigies of the 1%.
That was the buzz out of New York this week, following Monday’s world premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” at Lincoln Center. The filmmakers reserved their incisive commentary not for Wintour or her staff, but for their notable friends and benefactors The Bezoses.
Although reviews are embargoed until next week, Variety spoke to five people who have seen the film in New York or London, where it screened on Wednesday night, about a storyline involving Emily Blunt, the beloved malcontent of the first film. Once the social-climbing assistant to Streep’s Priestly, Blunt’s character, also named Emily, has evolved into a figure that now very much resembles Sánchez Bezos.
Drenched in designer labels and working at the house of Christian Dior, Blunt’s Emily has become the pretentious partner of a billionaire tech mogul played by Justin Theroux, sources said. Theroux is said to be a mashup of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk – one who undergoes a dramatic body transformation (the actor is seen in flashbacks wearing layers of “fat” prosthetics) after coming into extreme wealth. And now that he’s fit and socially accepted in Miranda’s circle, he lavishly spends on his beautiful partner, buying her whatever she wants. Furthermore, actor Lucy Liu has been cast as Theroux’s first wife – a do-gooder who moves through the world solving problems with her divorce windfall (a nod to MacKenzie Scott, Jeff’s first wife, who also inspired the Maya Rudolph Apple comedy “Loot”).
…And Blunt’s character is out for revenge. Once a long-suffering underling to Streep’s Priestly, her fortunes have now dramatically reversed. A subplot in “Prada 2” follows Blunt’s efforts to get her oligarch lover to buy Runway – the franchise’s fictional magazine and stand-in for Vogue.
This plot point directly references a yearslong rumor that the Bezos couple were kicking the tires on acquiring Vogue’s publisher Condé Nast (which also owns The New Yorker, GQ and Vanity Fair, among others); a 2025 Vogue digital cover featuring Sánchez Bezos in her wedding gown was seen in some circles as a gesture from Wintour to a perspective new boss. In her Times interview, Sánchez Bezos denied the possibility of acquiring Condé, adding, “I wish!” But the idea has persisted.
[From Variety]
Wow. This is truly the first time I’m hearing any of this – I thought Emily would still be working in fashion in some way, but the idea of that character connected to a Bezos-like billionaire is… something. Hilariously, this might explain why Justin Theroux’s face looked so strange for several months too – perhaps some “Method” acting with Botox and fillers for the role. Anyway, it sounds good, right? Like, I can see why all of the actors are so proud of the sequel. It sounds like a fun story. I wonder if Jeff and Lauren Bezos are going to be mad about it. Keep in mind, the Met Gala is right around the corner and they really are underwriting everything, from the Costume Institute exhibition to the gala itself.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Laura SĂˇnchez and Jeff Bezos at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083447747, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Laura SĂˇnchez, Jeff Bezos, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 15: Lauren Sanchez and husband Jeff Bezos arrive at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083823816, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 1084652477, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: (L-R) Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
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MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – APRIL 20: Emily Blunt wearing Schiaparelli SS26 Couture arrives at the New York Premiere Of 20th Century Studios’ ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ held at the David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 20, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1093503476, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Emily Blunt, Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – APRIL 20: Justin Theroux arrives at the New York Premiere Of 20th Century Studios’ ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ held at the David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 20, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1093503566, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Justin Theroux, Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Emily Blunt seen at the The Devil Wears Prada 2 European Premiere on Wednesday 22 April 2026 at Cineworld Leicester Square and VUE West End, London. .,Image: 1093623675, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
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Emily Blunt seen at the The Devil Wears Prada 2 European Premiere on Wednesday 22 April 2026 at Cineworld Leicester Square and VUE West End, London. .,Image: 1093623697, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
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Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt seen at the The Devil Wears Prada 2 European Premiere on Wednesday 22 April 2026 at Cineworld Leicester Square and VUE West End, London. .,Image: 1093623995, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
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Paris, FRANCE Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos arrive at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Jeff Bezos – Lauren Sanchez Bezos
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New York, NY Celebrity arrivals at Century Studios’ “The Devil Wears Prada 2” world premiere at Lincoln Center in New York.
Pictured: Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway
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Celebrity arrivals for The Devil Wears Prada 2′ at Lincoln Center
Featuring: Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 20 Apr 2026
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
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Celebrity arrivals for The Devil Wears Prada 2′ at Lincoln Center
Featuring: Emily Blunt
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 20 Apr 2026
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
Oh my god that would be so epic, that would be sublime, as Anna Wintour’s last cannonade, in her final act, to put Lauren Beejesus Breasts on the cover, only to make a film taking the mickey out of her entire wanna-be schtick, just in time for the Met Gala. Like, chef’s kiss. Anna is like Christopher Nolan: she’s a blend of British and American, her mother was from the US, but you get the idea. Nolan was unnervingly honest about it: British concept, American money. It’s a proven formula.
Hence the squeezed breasts dress look.
Just came here to make the same comparison. That’s why Emily wore that hideous fake breast bodice.
Justin Theroux sounds like the perfect casting for this wannabe oligarch techbro billionaire. Well-played!
I am so here for any sendup of Bezos and Busoms.
If true, that is really funny!